|US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by sinorte: 5:40pm
AFGHANISTAN — The US military has dropped an enormous bomb in Afghanistan, according to four US military officials with direct knowledge of the mission.
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by adenine02: 5:43pm
na wa o!
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by muykem: 5:47pm
Good one. Say no to terrorism.
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by Afriifa(m): 5:49pm
Peaceful Religion
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by SalamRushdie: 6:01pm
Good one
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by Tallesty1(m): 6:05pm
wengers fault
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by JONITEZ(m): 6:46pm
Wow.... I am dumbfounded. Is this not too much?
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by JONITEZ(m): 6:48pm
I hope the innocent civilians in those areas are safe?
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by Makweembo: 6:54pm
Prophet T.B. Joshua warned of this happening last Sunday. I was watching live on Emmanuel TV. He said, "This coming Thursday, pray against whatever that will happen that will cause a conflict between the super-power nations. I see a situation where one will tempt the other – and that will provoke the whole thing. Pray that God should hold their temper."
In case you're in doubt, here's a clip from the live service from YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sU2v2pNwJ0Y
He who has ears, let him hear.
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by rottennaija(m): 7:13pm
Na woad... Make trump no push this world to a nuclear Holocaust ooo.
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by Zoharariel(m): 7:14pm
If you believe that Amerika has ever targeted & bombed ISIS or Al-Qaeda, then you might as well believe in Santa Clause
Think about it - If Amerika is so much against Al-Qaeda & ISIS and wishes to terminate them, why over the last 5 years are more of Amerika's tax paying dollars going to Al-Qaeda & ISIS fighting Amerika’s proxy war in Syria against Bashar Al-Assad’s government forces?
And why was Al-Qaeda the first hired guns on the ground to go into Libya right after the Amerika-NATO bombings in 2011?
And why to this day after removing the supposed bad guy in Libya - Muammar Gaddafi are Al-Qaeda still in control in Libya?
And why does Al-Qaeda & ISIS keep showing up as Amerika’s surrogate troops on the ground in Nations around the world, wherever Amerika's foreign policy agenda calls for destabilization & regime change?
This line of questioning is just as valid and in need of answering from Amerikan keyboard defenders like Missy89, ValerianSteel & that asshole called CSTR55
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by sbashir10: 7:28pm
MOAB..
also referred or called Mother of all bomb, and Russia too made their own version called Father of all bomb
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by Aburi001: 9:22pm
It's obvious, Trump is ready to put the Middle East on their toes within his first 100 days in office.
He started with Syria early this month, all in the name of fishing against Chemical Weapons.
His next target will be North Korea.
To be candid, Trump is a Business man who is ready to keep the doors of America Armoury open for use and ultimately see the prices of Crude Oil Skyrocketing within a shortest period.
Unlike Obama who believes in diplomacy as far as foreign policy is concerned.
He promised to bring the ISIS to justice or take justice to them.
Think Trump, think George Bush.....the men of action!
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by PapiSmith: 9:23pm
WWIII
Brace yourselves
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by veinless(f): 9:23pm
brace up every one !
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by WHOcarex: 9:23pm
Ok, i wish you a Happy droppings
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by Noblesoul123: 9:23pm
Trump the war monger.
Obviously, the US has been flexing its muscles since it bombed the so called factory where biological weapons were being produced in Syria.
The rise in global tension could also lead to an increase in crude oil price.
Trump knows what he's doing as the bulk of his campaign financiers are from the American oil and arms industry.
Fighting ISIS and All Qaeda is just a diversionary tactic.
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by madridguy(m): 9:23pm
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by Talk2Bella(f): 9:23pm
OMG
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by Lakebeyin: 9:24pm
And now the war begins...
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by ELPablochapo: 9:24pm
Trump is delivering his campaign promise
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by crispus09(m): 9:24pm
USA
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by nairaman66(m): 9:24pm
Republicans and war!! They've got no chill at all..
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by darocha1(m): 9:24pm
Gengen
KILL THEM ALL!!!
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by Shiitposter: 9:25pm
Trump always Goes back on his words.
He promised not to meddle in middle east but has already bombed 2 countries there and he's not even been in power for upto 100days.
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by obafemee80(m): 9:25pm
We all know Donald Trump is a warmonger and America the biggest terrorist
Their airstrikes in Syria killed many innocent souls and less than a week later,they dropped MOAB in Afghanistan
Russia will never terrorise any nation with their Father of All Bombs(FOAB)
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by AlphaStyles(m): 9:25pm
say whaaa
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by enesty77(m): 9:25pm
They will soon drop the father of all bombs
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by rasazee(m): 9:25pm
make all of una dey drop dey go.
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by goingape1: 9:25pm
sbashir10:very soon you will hear brother of all bomb
|Re: US Drops The "Mother Of All Bombs" In Afghanistan by VickyRotex(f): 9:26pm
Mother
