AFGHANISTAN — The US military has dropped an enormous bomb in Afghanistan, according to four US military officials with direct knowledge of the mission.





A GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), nicknamed the “mother of all bombs,” was dropped at 7:32 pm local time Thursday, the sources said. A MOAB is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided munition that is America’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb.





The bomb was dropped by an MC-130 aircraft, stationed in Afghanistan and operated by Air Force Special Operations Command, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump told CNN.



Officials said the target was an ISIS cave and tunnel complex and personnel in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province.



“The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously and in order to defeat the group we must deny them operational space, which we did,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said later Thursday. The strike “targeted a system of tunnels and cave that ISIS fighters use to move around freely.”





The military is currently assessing the damage. Gen. John Nicholson, commander of US forces in Afghanistan, signed off on the use of the bomb, according to the sources. The authority to deploy the weapon was granted to Nicholson by the commander of US Central Command, Gen. Joseph Votel, Stump said.



This is the first time a MOAB has been used in the battlefield, according to the US officials. This munition was developed during the Iraq War.



“As ISIS-K’s losses have mounted, they are using IEDs, bunkers and tunnels to thicken their defense,” Nicholson said in a statement following the strike.



“This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K,” Nicholson added.



“US forces took every precaution to avoid civilian casualties with this strike. US Forces will continue offensive operations until ISIS-K is destroyed in Afghanistan,” read the statement from US Forces Afghanistan.



The extent of the damage and whether anyone was killed is not yet clear. The military is currently conducting an assessment.



The Pentagon is currently reviewing whether to deploy additional trainers to Afghanistan to help bolster US allies there.



The Achin district is the primary center of ISIS activity in Afghanistan. A US Army Special Forces soldier was killed fighting the terror group there Saturday.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/fox6now.com/2017/04/13/us-drops-largest-non-nuclear-bomb-in-afghanistan/amp/

Good one. Say no to terrorism. 10 Likes 1 Share

Peaceful Religion 8 Likes

Good one 3 Likes

Wow.... I am dumbfounded. Is this not too much?

I hope the innocent civilians in those areas are safe? 3 Likes 1 Share





In case you're in doubt, here's a clip from the live service from YouTube -



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sU2v2pNwJ0Y



Prophet T.B. Joshua warned of this happening last Sunday. I was watching live on Emmanuel TV. He said, "This coming Thursday, pray against whatever that will happen that will cause a conflict between the super-power nations. I see a situation where one will tempt the other – and that will provoke the whole thing. Pray that God should hold their temper."

In case you're in doubt, here's a clip from the live service from YouTube -

He who has ears, let him hear.

Na woad... Make trump no push this world to a nuclear Holocaust ooo. 3 Likes 1 Share





Think about it - If Amerika is so much against Al-Qaeda & ISIS and wishes to terminate them, why over the last 5 years are more of Amerika's tax paying dollars going to Al-Qaeda & ISIS fighting Amerika’s proxy war in Syria against Bashar Al-Assad’s government forces?



And why was Al-Qaeda the first hired guns on the ground to go into Libya right after the Amerika-NATO bombings in 2011?



And why to this day after removing the supposed bad guy in Libya - Muammar Gaddafi are Al-Qaeda still in control in Libya?



And why does Al-Qaeda & ISIS keep showing up as Amerika’s surrogate troops on the ground in Nations around the world, wherever Amerika's foreign policy agenda calls for destabilization & regime change?



This line of questioning is just as valid and in need of answering from Amerikan keyboard defenders like Missy89, ValerianSteel & that asshole called CSTR55 If you believe that Amerika has ever targeted & bombed ISIS or Al-Qaeda, then you might as well believe in Santa ClauseThink about it - If Amerika is so much against Al-Qaeda & ISIS and wishes to terminate them, why over the last 5 years are more of Amerika's tax paying dollars going to Al-Qaeda & ISIS fighting Amerika’s proxy war in Syria against Bashar Al-Assad’s government forces?And why was Al-Qaeda the first hired guns on the ground to go into Libya right after the Amerika-NATO bombings in 2011?And why to this day after removing the supposed bad guy in Libya - Muammar Gaddafi are Al-Qaeda still in control in Libya?And why does Al-Qaeda & ISIS keep showing up as Amerika’s surrogate troops on the ground in Nations around the world, wherever Amerika's foreign policy agenda calls for destabilization & regime change?This line of questioning is just as valid and in need of answering from Amerikan keyboard defenders like Missy89, ValerianSteel & that asshole called CSTR55 36 Likes 1 Share

also referred or called Mother of all bomb, and Russia too made their own version called Father of all bomb

It's obvious, Trump is ready to put the Middle East on their toes within his first 100 days in office.



He started with Syria early this month, all in the name of fishing against Chemical Weapons.



His next target will be North Korea.



To be candid, Trump is a Business man who is ready to keep the doors of America Armoury open for use and ultimately see the prices of Crude Oil Skyrocketing within a shortest period.



Unlike Obama who believes in diplomacy as far as foreign policy is concerned.



He promised to bring the ISIS to justice or take justice to them.



Think Trump, think George Bush.....the men of action! 11 Likes 1 Share

Ok, i wish you a Happy droppings 4 Likes

Trump the war monger.



Obviously, the US has been flexing its muscles since it bombed the so called factory where biological weapons were being produced in Syria.



The rise in global tension could also lead to an increase in crude oil price.



Trump knows what he's doing as the bulk of his campaign financiers are from the American oil and arms industry.



Fighting ISIS and All Qaeda is just a diversionary tactic. 4 Likes 1 Share

Trump is delivering his campaign promise 2 Likes

Republicans and war!! They've got no chill at all..

KILL THEM ALL!!! 1 Like

Trump always Goes back on his words.

He promised not to meddle in middle east but has already bombed 2 countries there and he's not even been in power for upto 100days. 1 Like



Their airstrikes in Syria killed many innocent souls and less than a week later,they dropped MOAB in Afghanistan



Russia will never terrorise any nation with their Father of All Bombs(FOAB) We all know Donald Trump is a warmonger and America the biggest terroristTheir airstrikes in Syria killed many innocent souls and less than a week later,they dropped MOAB in AfghanistanRussia will never terrorise any nation with their Father of All Bombs(FOAB) 4 Likes

They will soon drop the father of all bombs

also referred or called Mother of all bomb, and Russia too made their own version called Father of all bomb very soon you will hear brother of all bomb very soon you will hear brother of all bomb