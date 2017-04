Former Ondo governorship candidate (PDP) and Billionaire, Jimoh Ibrahim who got a backlash from Nigerians after he called Former President, Goodluck Jonathan "a notorious armed robber with PhD" has finally responded."You people don't have any iota of respect on this platform. Is this how y'all relate with folks old enough to be your father?" he said in a tweet"If you people can use the energy you used to bash Jimoh Ibrahim to hustle, you people will be able afford THIS at the age of 50 - JI-CFR" was his second tweet as he shared a picture of his Rolls Royce.Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/jimoh-ibrahim-replies-nigerians-boasts.html

Truth is i have very little or no respect for politicians, at the end of the day, i know they only fuc-king care about their personal interest... How can i be supporting People who are ultimately comfortable with so much public money in possession , or the ones who will rather owe his workers while living very comfortable at the expense of their laboir and sweat I will not be that stupid