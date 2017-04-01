₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,601 members, 3,476,337 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 10:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" (7795 Views)
"Goodluck Jonathan Is Anini, An Armed Robber With PhD" - Jimoh Ibrahim / Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Lady Who Asked To Be His Sugar Baby / It’s Too Early To Panic, Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Fayose (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Jajayi: 7:48pm
Former Ondo governorship candidate (PDP) and Billionaire, Jimoh Ibrahim who got a backlash from Nigerians after he called Former President, Goodluck Jonathan "a notorious armed robber with PhD" has finally responded.
"You people don't have any iota of respect on this platform. Is this how y'all relate with folks old enough to be your father?" he said in a tweet
"If you people can use the energy you used to bash Jimoh Ibrahim to hustle, you people will be able afford THIS at the age of 50 - JI-CFR" was his second tweet as he shared a picture of his Rolls Royce.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/jimoh-ibrahim-replies-nigerians-boasts.html
1 Like
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by hisgrace090: 7:53pm
Jimoh you have spoken your mind,don't mind blind followers.
6 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Jajayi: 8:01pm
And he got bashed again
1 Like
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Jajayi: 8:01pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by WebSurfer(m): 8:01pm
Truth is i have very little or no respect for politicians, at the end of the day, i know they only fuc-king care about their personal interest...
How can i be supporting People who are ultimately comfortable with so much public money in possession , or the ones who will rather owe his workers while living very comfortable at the expense of their laboir and sweat
I will not be that stupid
6 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by maria43: 8:04pm
The role jimoh played during ondo elections made me conclude that he is anything but respectable
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Angeleena(f): 8:05pm
silly gay..you got served...meet bobrisky,for respect.. nonsense
6 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by ElsonMorali: 8:05pm
Can he prove that the money he has is clean. Iranu.
All these fake Nigerian millionaires rubbing their ill gotten wealth in our faces.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Lilymax(f): 8:08pm
Like he has any respect
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by SmartchoicesNG: 8:09pm
Jimoh is worse than Anini and Oyenusi combined together
12 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by josephine123: 8:09pm
hmmm... pa jimoh ? big mouth
3 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Omagago(m): 8:17pm
Pa Jimoh Ibrahim has spoken
yhu guys dont have respect for constituted authority
hahahahaahhahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahah
8 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Godprotectigbo5(f): 8:29pm
. Typical ofonja elder always behaving like kids
Always looking for respect wen dey can't give any
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Homeboiy(m): 8:36pm
I like the way they bashed him
old mumu
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Sarkki: 9:25pm
Those Ppl Commenting Are Frnds Of D Masses,JI is An Enemy of State.
2 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by emeijeh(m): 9:29pm
See english
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Ikeg: 9:33pm
He claims he hustled..
I guess corruption and day light thievery is now definition of Hustle
Look at his obese face
You disrespected a man older than you yet what respect from people younger than you. See the ediot.
11 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by adelakay(m): 9:35pm
lol pot calling kettle black
4 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Aburi001: 9:35pm
Goodluck Jonathan, Alison-Maduekwe, Dan Etete -- all people from the Niger Delta -- conspired with cronies from other regions of the country to sell our Oil Block worth $500 Billion for $1.3 billion, and then pocketed the proceeds.
.
Just look at the high level of poverty in the land, the lack of jobs and basic healthcare, the insecurity and high rate of untimely deaths...
Then think that these people could've done something about it but failed, not only fail but went on to even make it worse.
Then some people are still calling them our sons, our heroes, our saviour and all sought of funny names. Chai! I just feel pity for Nigerians.
.
When you look at the name of those involve in this scandal, you would see Aliyu Abubakar from the north, Christopher Adebajo Ojo from the West, Okechukwu Obiorah from the East, and Goodluck Jonathan from the South.
This is how corrupt elite unite when it comes to sharing our common patrimony, but only exploit the gullibility of the masses when they have a small disagreement.
Imagine an oil block worth $500 Billion, reputed to be Africa's most valuable oilfield, sold off for peanut because of the greed of a few persons, including the clueless one who didn't have any shoe.
$500 billion in our external reserve could make Nigeria one of the top 5 richest or most financially secured countries in the world, richer than Switzerland.
May God bless all the Nigeria masses
7 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Noblesoul123: 9:35pm
This sorry looking thing should know that respect is reciprocal.
Am pretty sure that he can't account for the source of the money he used in buying that car.
GEJ aren't a saint but this thing should stop posing to be holier than thou.
Meanwhile, GEJ be like...........
2 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Arsenalholic(m): 9:35pm
A fool at fifty
Couldn't make a case and had to result to childish gimmicks -- dey show us motto. Fool!
8 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Turks: 9:35pm
E pain am
1 Like
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by soberdrunk(m): 9:36pm
Hahahahahaah @ "Eskis sir this is not your family gathering, if you are looking for respect call your family together" walahi Nigerians dont have one single chill
1 Like
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by hprizon(m): 9:36pm
see person wen wan become gov
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by freshness2020(m): 9:37pm
Hn n
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by chrisxxx(m): 9:38pm
W
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Olukat(m): 9:38pm
hisgrace090:
Blind Northerner spotted
1 Like
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by oviejnr(m): 9:38pm
Nigerians got no chill, this part really cracking me up
5 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Liftedhands: 9:39pm
Lolz the guy is pained
2 Likes
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by Rick9(m): 9:39pm
Nonsensesical
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by hucienda: 9:39pm
shiorrr.
respekt is reciprokal. abi how oyibo take tok am sef?
1 Like
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Replies Nigerians Bashing Him "You people don't have any respect" by menix(m): 9:40pm
See this useless Jimoh that steals from his workers nd killer of companies giving us thrash on respect.
Oga Jimoh, if u ve respeck, u will respect God 1st nd treat ur workers with respect by paying them nd also beg Go to give u brain of managing a company...
4 Likes
Why Is South Africa Moving Backward? / 5 Greatest Living Nigerians / Perez: Rochas Okorocha Ranks Best Governor In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: arikibe, Collinzo4chizi, sammydee27(m), ibnchokomah(m), donklint86, chaxking(m), adeniran1314, Ekponoimo(m), Solonzo17(m), kurajordan(m), femani(m), Frankmiles, Horlardorjah(m), Motikeke, toxoid(m), Alxmyr(m), MrJonzer, leksmedia, SycophanticGoat, bankylan, Danny287(m), rotimy(m), seguno2, ayanbaba2(m), oluwarichie07(m), logica(m), VitaminB12(m), Teenaira, HarryDuce(m), Bennycollins, piazon, MAKABBEY(m), Emhicee(m), Timoodi, slimpoet11, donjahsy, bouncin04, samking, hancock(m), lacasera14(m), Pillars1(m), officialMarcTimi, Simeon244(m), Emmasonic4me(m), asoma(m), tafrica(m), folaschool, wizzyrich(m), hebex12(m), precious1967(m), buchai, didisky(m), elmahmoud, nicolosam(m), Wadraj(m), Akinwunmy(m), Mavinkent(m), alluson(m), MARKone(m), Kaptainkoko, drhammed, MRNICEGUYy(m), Blitz888(m), Maigida1(m), karmaA3, ladiadeniran(m), mekleelex200(m), Vicyace, millik(f), sherifjoo(m), babzlim(m), ehemwhy(m), sadeola(f), willibounce1(m), abouzaid, whisperofGod(m), prince2much(m), Ekpekus(m), freelancer10, Fixed010, fmniky(m), THEREALLIFE, chase101, gaji93, new2012, Donmoris212, mygsmnairacom(m), coruso(m), paulstrings(m), donprinyo, KOBOJO, Druggist, maxdozie(m), DrGil(m), linktel, Osu175(m), replete(m), mrkmiz(m), olaztek(m), Elanblaze01, vena92, Angelovic96, theshadyexpress(m), cdialauka, mentro, vicoloni(m), onome442, boldtiger, cheezy4real(m), Ecstasy54, pinkpebbles(f), avicky(f), proudlyND(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3