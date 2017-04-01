Truth is i have very little or no respect for politicians, at the end of the day, i know they only fuc-king care about their personal interest... How can i be supporting People who are ultimately comfortable with so much public money in possession , or the ones who will rather owe his workers while living very comfortable at the expense of their laboir and sweat I will not be that stupid

Goodluck Jonathan, Alison-Maduekwe, Dan Etete -- all people from the Niger Delta -- conspired with cronies from other regions of the country to sell our Oil Block worth $500 Billion for $1.3 billion, and then pocketed the proceeds.

Just look at the high level of poverty in the land, the lack of jobs and basic healthcare, the insecurity and high rate of untimely deaths...



Then think that these people could've done something about it but failed, not only fail but went on to even make it worse.



Then some people are still calling them our sons, our heroes, our saviour and all sought of funny names. Chai! I just feel pity for Nigerians.

When you look at the name of those involve in this scandal, you would see Aliyu Abubakar from the north, Christopher Adebajo Ojo from the West, Okechukwu Obiorah from the East, and Goodluck Jonathan from the South.



This is how corrupt elite unite when it comes to sharing our common patrimony, but only exploit the gullibility of the masses when they have a small disagreement.



Imagine an oil block worth $500 Billion, reputed to be Africa's most valuable oilfield, sold off for peanut because of the greed of a few persons, including the clueless one who didn't have any shoe.



$500 billion in our external reserve could make Nigeria one of the top 5 richest or most financially secured countries in the world, richer than Switzerland.



May God bless all the Nigeria masses 7 Likes