Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently discovered a hoard of $50 million in cash.



Mr. Muazu admitted to owning the building in a telephone conversation between his London-based aide, Akin Oyegoke, and a correspondent of SaharaReporters.



Nigerians, as well as other observers, have been scandalized since news broke yesterday that EFCC agents, acting on a tipoff from whistleblowers, raided the apartment in the upscale Ikoyi suburb of Lagos and found staggering sums of cash in US dollars, British pounds sterling as well as the naira, Nigeria’s currency. The stash of cash was found behind safes placed behind a false wall in Apartment 7B.



The EFCC has yet to officially reveal the owner of the money. However, a senior source at the anti-corruption agency had told SaharaReporters that the cash possibly belonged to Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, an erstwhile director of retail at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Ms. Nnamdi-Ogbue was sacked three days ago over a scandal involving the illegal sale of 130 million liters of gasoline belonging to the NNPC. An EFCC investigator claimed that the fired NNPC executive colluded with a controversial oil marketer, Ifeanyi Ubah, to enable the latter’s Capital Oil Company to sell the NNPC gasoline. Mr. Ubah is currently under detention in Abuja by agents of the Department of State Security (DSS).



However, earlier today Ms. Ogbue denied ownership of the funds but claimed that the owners were well known. One source stated that the apartment where the hoard of cash was discovered belonged to one of the daughters of a top PDP official, Anthony Anenih.



However, Mr. Muazu contacted SaharaReporters through his UK-based aide, Akin Oyegoke, and admitted that he built the house and began selling apartment units to buyers. He also claimed that the building still has some empty apartments yet to be sold.



He also admitted that he reserved the penthouse at the building for his personal use.

Mr. Oyegoke would not disclose Mr. Muazu’s whereabouts but merely said that the former PDP chairman travels between Nigeria and several international destinations.



Mr. Muazu had initially denied the ownership of the property until SaharaReporters revealed the fact that a construction company, ETCO, which built the apartment complex listed him on their website as the owner/client.





And excess_extrahungry extrasophisticated extrazomB amalas wey nefa baff are on here 247 looking for rats and coacroaches with their searching lenses on ipob/igbo/biafra/nnamdi kanu related threads in their one room agege oshogbo ijebu dengeto pako apartment! Chaiii!!!!



So Adamu Muazu owns such luxurious manshion in highbrow osborne,ikoyi,lagos,southwest!?And excess_extrahungry extrasophisticated extrazomB amalas wey nefa baff are on here 247 looking for rats and coacroaches with their searching lenses on ipob/igbo/biafra/nnamdi kanu related threads in their one room agege oshogbo ijebu dengeto pako apartment! Chaiii!!!!op,there must be a relative relation between the house,the house owner and the dough,ya know..we watching

How come whistle blowers don't know who kept money in a secret location?Even efcc don't investigate and prosecute the suspect.I bow for this kind anti corruption fight. 4 Likes

Does his earnings worth those luxurious properties? 1 Like

They find money everyday, but d hardship is still severe.

Joncing country. Everything don dabaru for the country. 6 Likes 1 Share

Love Machine:

Does his earnings worth those luxurious properties?

yes it does





ex governor

ex pdp chairman





yes he can afford to build such





he owns the building not the money found in it





yes it does

ex governor

ex pdp chairman

yes he can afford to build such

he owns the building not the money found in it

or is your landlord responsible for how you get the furniture in your house?

How are we sure the $43 million Dollars looted money will not be relooted, unrelooted , rerelooted...and finally disrerelooted? 6 Likes 1 Share

I strongly suspect that money was the proceeds of the missing 130m Ltrs of petrol from NNPC that occurred recently right under Buhari's nose.



Adamu Muazu never denied owning that house but he does not live there.



His overzealous spokesman who may not know all the man's investments suddenly rushed to defend his boss in the media only to be corrected now 9 Likes 1 Share

Greenback:

So Adamu Muazu owns such luxurious manshion in highbrow osborne,ikoyi,lagos,southwest!?



And excess_extrahungry extrasophisticated extrazomB amalas wey nefa baff are on here 247 looking for rats and coacroaches with their searching lenses on ipob/igbo/biafra/nnamdi kanu related threads in their one room agege oshogbo ijebu dengeto pako apartment! Chaiii!!!!



op,there must be a relative relation between the house,the house owner and the dough,ya know..we watching don't let hate extra ruin ur ruined life.

You keep on hating here while those you're hating for and those you're hating on are stacking there profits.



don't let hate extra ruin ur ruined life.

You keep on hating here while those you're hating for and those you're hating on are stacking there profits.

Dz character of urs will only embitter ur life d more and it will only make u useless to ur generation and d ur upcoming kids

folarinmiles:



don't let hate extra ruin ur ruined life.

You keep on hating here while those you're hating for and those you're hating on are stacking there profits.



Dz character of urs will only embitter ur life d more and it will only make u useless to ur generation and d ur upcoming kids

Lollss painment

e pain am die



now when u are done with the reharsals of what ur oldman layed on u,creep back to ur hole and continue mumbling and groaning to and with urself..

Lollss painment

e pain am die

now when u are done with the reharsals of what ur oldman layed on u,creep back to ur hole and continue mumbling and groaning to and with urself..

Love Machine:

Does his earnings worth those luxurious properties?



Adamu Muazu is a learner where Tinubu is or do you want us to remind you of Tinubu's (the Jagaban) properties, airlines, mansions, hotels etc? 1 Like

Okay

Splashme:







Adamu Muazu is a learner where Tinubu is or do you want us to remind you of Tinubu's (the Jagaban) properties, airlines, mansions, hotels etc?

But you guys said Tinubu owns all the properties in Ikoyi.

So this one is not one of them? 11 Likes 1 Share

rusher14:



But you guys said Tinubu owns all the properties in Ikoyi.

So this one is not one of them?

Bros, Adamu Muazu was Tinubu's mate. Both of them were governors of their respective states for 8yrs.



I remember Adamu Muazu and one Donald Duke of Cross Rivers then consistently emerged best governors at the time

I don't even know what to believe again. So much propaganda in circulation over this sum of money. Buhari media center has gone to arrange photoshoot to throw the whole country into confusion.

Audio of telephone conversation or adonbelievit.

Splashme:

I strongly suspect that money was the proceeds of the missing 130m Ltrs of petrol from NNPC that occurred recently right under Buhari's nose.



Adamu Muazu never denied owning that house but he does not live there.



His overzealous spokesman who may not know all the man's investments suddenly rushed to defend his boss in the media only to be corrected now

Assuming this is true, under which administration is effort being made to recover? That is the difference.



Assuming this is true, under which administration is effort being made to recover? That is the difference.

How much of the looted funds were discovered under the IB? None because, then

Love Machine:

How come whistle blowers don't know who kept money in a secret location?Even efcc don't investigate and prosecute the suspect.I bow for this kind anti corruption fight.

They need not because even if they do, they remain hearsays and hearsays are not evidence in courts. There are formal processes of establishing the ownership of such money.



What is required of the whistle blower is just to blow the whistle announcing the existence of huge cash and location.



They need not because even if they do, they remain hearsays and hearsays are not evidence in courts. There are formal processes of establishing the ownership of such money.

What is required of the whistle blower is just to blow the whistle announcing the existence of huge cash and location.

Note, ownership of such cash ain't an offence. It only becomes an offence when its source can't be convincingly explained.

Splashme:

Bros, till date, has Tinubu, the APC leader and former Governor of Lagos State, ever denied ownership of these stolen properties?



1. The 1,000 hectares of land valued at about N75Billion located at Lakowe near Abijo at Ibeju-Lekki Local Government and given to Lekki concession company [LCC] which is partly-owned by Tinubu and Fashola and being developed as golf course and housing estate by Assets and Resource Management Ltd [ARM] as ADIVA project.





Bola Ahmed Tinubu (The Jagaban of Borgu) whose net worth is estimated to be around ₦10Trillon, making him (probably) the richest politician in Nigeria



2. The prime land of 157 hectares with 2.5km of Atlantic beachfront valued at about N10Billion.



3. He paid $20Million [N4.4Billion] to Ibukun Fakeye to commence the project in late 2006. Fashola was said to have released additional funding for this project when he was in power as Lagos State Governor.



4. The 14 hectares Parkview Ikoyi Estate foreshore land reclaimed by Lagos State Government is also believed to be owned by Ahmed Bola Tinubu and its valued at N3Billion.



5. The Annex of the Lagos State Guest House in Asokoro, Abuja bought by the State Government in 2006 for N450Million to protect the main house from security breach. Shortly after he left office, the property was transferred to him under the Lagos State pension plan as part of his pension as former governor of Lagos State.



6. 4, Oyinkan Abayomi [formerly Queens] Drive, Ikoyi; A 5- bedroom detached house on one acre of land which was originally the Lagos State Governor’s guest house since 1979 was acquired by Ahmed Bola Tinubu. The property valued at N450Million was signed and released to him by Fashola in 2007 shortly after Fashola assumed office.



7. Tinubu’s residence at 26Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi is said to worth over N1.5 Billion which is also part of his net worth.



8. The 250-hectares of land valued at about N35Billion and strategically located at the Ajah junction on Lekki Road which was initially meant for a General Hospital for the people of Eti-Osa is now the property of Tinubu currently in the control of Trojan Estate Ltd, a company owned by Tinubu. The property has been developed as Royal Garden Housing Estate and now worth over 200Billion.



9. Tinubu also owns some first class luxury cars, one of them is G-Wagon said to worth N600 Million and built with bullet proof and bomb detector apparatus as well as surveillance cameras.



10. He also acquired for himself sophisticated private jet worth $60Million.





One of the Tinubu’s private jet, Bombardier Challenger worth $60Million





The interior of the Tinubu’s Bombardier Challenger



11. The choice property at Lekki- Epe road on which he built the multi- billion naira Oriental Hotel and the extension of a multi storey car park beside it is said to worth N120Billion together with the hotel.



12. A Multi-level recreation center by Mobil in Oniru Estate on Lekki-Epe Expressway jointly owned with ARM and Tunji Olowofe is said to worth N25Billion.



13. Another 3.8 hectare of land at the Lagos State Fisheries Office in Victoria Island valued N3Billion is also his property.



14. The Fishery Landing jetty at Badore [where the Ilubirin fishermen were to be relocated] valued at N500Million is another choice property of Mr Tinubu.



15. The entire Ogudu foreshore scheme valued at N5Billion. Adding to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Net Worth.



16. The Ilubinrin housing estate [which used to house Lagos State civil servants and judges up till 2007. This housing estate is worth N2.5Billion has been since acquired by Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



17. The former Julius Berger yard at Oko Orisan, Epe valued at N450Million.



18. Tinbu’s wife, Remi Tinubu, built the massive New Era foundation youth camp at the junction of Eleko, off the Lekki-Epe express road which is also part of Tinubu’s wealth.



19. TVC Radio Continental is owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of his media investments. These two media outfits is valued at N2.6Billion.



20. Oando Oil which is manged by his younger brother, Wale Tinubu is in reality owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. This oil and gas company with revenue of ₦449.8 Billion and total equity of ₦162 Billion is the largest indigenous oil company in Nigeria.



Do you know how the whistle blowing works? Just blow it and 5% is yours.

LionDeLeo:





Assuming this is true, under which administration is effort being made to recover? That is the difference.



How much of the looted funds were discovered under the IB? None because, then Who is IB? Your father? Who is IB? Your father?

Just take the money and the house to coult and if the owner doesn't show up then so be it. Stop all these media trials

Rtopzy:

They find money everyday, but d hardship is still severe.

You seem to be more concerned with those finding the money than those stealing the money.

The fedora hat wearing guy oversaw the massive looting in his regime. The guy and his co-travelers should be buried alive. 4 Likes

mykeljosef:





yes it does





ex governor

ex pdp chairman





yes he can afford to build such





he owns the building not the money found in it





can you tell us his salaries as governor and PDP chairman?

LionDeLeo:





Do you know how the whistle blowing works? Just blow it and 5% is yours. That is exactly what he is doing but obviously the corrupt Magu is pretending not to read all this because it belongs to St Tinubu That is exactly what he is doing but obviously the corrupt Magu is pretending not to read all this because it belongs to St Tinubu 1 Like

cktheluckyman:



That is exactly what he is doing but obviously the corrupt Magu is pretending not to read all this because it belongs to St Tinubu

That is not how it works.



That is not how it works.

Meanwhile, name any of Magu's predecessors that have achieved half of his achievements. It seems anyone making efforts to handle thieves is quickly tagged "corrupt". Nawa for naija oh!