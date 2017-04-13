₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,738 members, 3,476,730 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 08:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m (3901 Views)
Former PDP Chairman Finally Admits Ownership Of Building Where EFCC Found $50M / $50M: Mu’azu Disowns Ikoyi House, But ETCO Website Exposed Him - SR / Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue Owns The $50m Found In Ikoyi By EFCC – Sahara R. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by masterpiece86: 1:30am
A former chairman of the People's Democratic Party, Adamu Muazu, has finally admitted that he is the owner of 16 Osborne Road in Ikoyi, Lagos where agents of the
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently discovered a hoard of $50 million in cash.
Mr. Muazu admitted to owning the building in a telephone conversation between his London-based aide, Akin Oyegoke, and a correspondent of SaharaReporters.
Nigerians, as well as other observers, have been scandalized since news broke yesterday that EFCC agents, acting on a tipoff from whistleblowers, raided the apartment in the upscale Ikoyi suburb of Lagos and found staggering sums of cash in US dollars, British pounds sterling as well as the naira, Nigeria’s currency. The stash of cash was found behind safes placed behind a false wall in Apartment 7B.
The EFCC has yet to officially reveal the owner of the money. However, a senior source at the anti-corruption agency had told SaharaReporters that the cash possibly belonged to Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, an erstwhile director of retail at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Ms. Nnamdi-Ogbue was sacked three days ago over a scandal involving the illegal sale of 130 million liters of gasoline belonging to the NNPC. An EFCC investigator claimed that the fired NNPC executive colluded with a controversial oil marketer, Ifeanyi Ubah, to enable the latter’s Capital Oil Company to sell the NNPC gasoline. Mr. Ubah is currently under detention in Abuja by agents of the Department of State Security (DSS).
However, earlier today Ms. Ogbue denied ownership of the funds but claimed that the owners were well known. One source stated that the apartment where the hoard of cash was discovered belonged to one of the daughters of a top PDP official, Anthony Anenih.
However, Mr. Muazu contacted SaharaReporters through his UK-based aide, Akin Oyegoke, and admitted that he built the house and began selling apartment units to buyers. He also claimed that the building still has some empty apartments yet to be sold.
He also admitted that he reserved the penthouse at the building for his personal use.
Mr. Oyegoke would not disclose Mr. Muazu’s whereabouts but merely said that the former PDP chairman travels between Nigeria and several international destinations.
Mr. Muazu had initially denied the ownership of the property until SaharaReporters revealed the fact that a construction company, ETCO, which built the apartment complex listed him on their website as the owner/client.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/04/13/former-pdp-chairman-finally-admits-ownership-building-where-efcc-found-50m
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Greenback: 1:47am
So Adamu Muazu owns such luxurious manshion in highbrow osborne,ikoyi,lagos,southwest!?
And excess_extrahungry extrasophisticated extrazomB amalas wey nefa baff are on here 247 looking for rats and coacroaches with their searching lenses on ipob/igbo/biafra/nnamdi kanu related threads in their one room agege oshogbo ijebu dengeto pako apartment! Chaiii!!!!
op,there must be a relative relation between the house,the house owner and the dough,ya know..we watching
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Dildo(m): 1:55am
How come whistle blowers don't know who kept money in a secret location?Even efcc don't investigate and prosecute the suspect.I bow for this kind anti corruption fight.
4 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Dildo(m): 1:57am
Does his earnings worth those luxurious properties?
1 Like
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Rtopzy(f): 2:20am
They find money everyday, but d hardship is still severe.
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by 1Rebel: 2:23am
Joncing country. Everything don dabaru for the country.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by mykeljosef: 2:31am
Love Machine:
yes it does
ex governor
ex pdp chairman
yes he can afford to build such
he owns the building not the money found in it
or is your landlord responsible for how you get the furniture in your house?
9 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Physicist(m): 2:40am
How are we sure the $43 million Dollars looted money will not be relooted, unrelooted , rerelooted...and finally disrerelooted?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Splashme: 2:45am
I strongly suspect that money was the proceeds of the missing 130m Ltrs of petrol from NNPC that occurred recently right under Buhari's nose.
Adamu Muazu never denied owning that house but he does not live there.
His overzealous spokesman who may not know all the man's investments suddenly rushed to defend his boss in the media only to be corrected now
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by folarinmiles(m): 2:48am
Greenback:don't let hate extra ruin ur ruined life.
You keep on hating here while those you're hating for and those you're hating on are stacking there profits.
Dz character of urs will only embitter ur life d more and it will only make u useless to ur generation and d ur upcoming kids
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Greenback: 2:52am
folarinmiles:Lollss painment
e pain am die
now when u are done with the reharsals of what ur oldman layed on u,creep back to ur hole and continue mumbling and groaning to and with urself..
U sound like a
4 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Splashme: 2:58am
Love Machine:
Adamu Muazu is a learner where Tinubu is or do you want us to remind you of Tinubu's (the Jagaban) properties, airlines, mansions, hotels etc?
1 Like
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by opalu: 3:00am
Okay
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by rusher14: 3:02am
Splashme:
But you guys said Tinubu owns all the properties in Ikoyi.
So this one is not one of them?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Splashme: 3:12am
rusher14:
Bros, Adamu Muazu was Tinubu's mate. Both of them were governors of their respective states for 8yrs.
I remember Adamu Muazu and one Donald Duke of Cross Rivers then consistently emerged best governors at the time
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by jiinxed: 3:13am
I don't even know what to believe again. So much propaganda in circulation over this sum of money. Buhari media center has gone to arrange photoshoot to throw the whole country into confusion.
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by potent5(m): 3:19am
Audio of telephone conversation or adonbelievit.
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Splashme: 3:20am
Bros, till date, has Tinubu, the APC leader and former Governor of Lagos State, ever denied ownership of these stolen properties?
1. The 1,000 hectares of land valued at about N75Billion located at Lakowe near Abijo at Ibeju-Lekki Local Government and given to Lekki concession company [LCC] which is partly-owned by Tinubu and Fashola and being developed as golf course and housing estate by Assets and Resource Management Ltd [ARM] as ADIVA project.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu (The Jagaban of Borgu) whose net worth is estimated to be around ₦10Trillon, making him (probably) the richest politician in Nigeria
2. The prime land of 157 hectares with 2.5km of Atlantic beachfront valued at about N10Billion.
3. He paid $20Million [N4.4Billion] to Ibukun Fakeye to commence the project in late 2006. Fashola was said to have released additional funding for this project when he was in power as Lagos State Governor.
4. The 14 hectares Parkview Ikoyi Estate foreshore land reclaimed by Lagos State Government is also believed to be owned by Ahmed Bola Tinubu and its valued at N3Billion.
5. The Annex of the Lagos State Guest House in Asokoro, Abuja bought by the State Government in 2006 for N450Million to protect the main house from security breach. Shortly after he left office, the property was transferred to him under the Lagos State pension plan as part of his pension as former governor of Lagos State.
6. 4, Oyinkan Abayomi [formerly Queens] Drive, Ikoyi; A 5- bedroom detached house on one acre of land which was originally the Lagos State Governor’s guest house since 1979 was acquired by Ahmed Bola Tinubu. The property valued at N450Million was signed and released to him by Fashola in 2007 shortly after Fashola assumed office.
7. Tinubu’s residence at 26Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi is said to worth over N1.5 Billion which is also part of his net worth.
8. The 250-hectares of land valued at about N35Billion and strategically located at the Ajah junction on Lekki Road which was initially meant for a General Hospital for the people of Eti-Osa is now the property of Tinubu currently in the control of Trojan Estate Ltd, a company owned by Tinubu. The property has been developed as Royal Garden Housing Estate and now worth over 200Billion.
9. Tinubu also owns some first class luxury cars, one of them is G-Wagon said to worth N600 Million and built with bullet proof and bomb detector apparatus as well as surveillance cameras.
10. He also acquired for himself sophisticated private jet worth $60Million.
One of the Tinubu’s private jet, Bombardier Challenger worth $60Million
The interior of the Tinubu’s Bombardier Challenger
11. The choice property at Lekki- Epe road on which he built the multi- billion naira Oriental Hotel and the extension of a multi storey car park beside it is said to worth N120Billion together with the hotel.
12. A Multi-level recreation center by Mobil in Oniru Estate on Lekki-Epe Expressway jointly owned with ARM and Tunji Olowofe is said to worth N25Billion.
13. Another 3.8 hectare of land at the Lagos State Fisheries Office in Victoria Island valued N3Billion is also his property.
14. The Fishery Landing jetty at Badore [where the Ilubirin fishermen were to be relocated] valued at N500Million is another choice property of Mr Tinubu.
15. The entire Ogudu foreshore scheme valued at N5Billion. Adding to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Net Worth.
16. The Ilubinrin housing estate [which used to house Lagos State civil servants and judges up till 2007. This housing estate is worth N2.5Billion has been since acquired by Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
17. The former Julius Berger yard at Oko Orisan, Epe valued at N450Million.
18. Tinbu’s wife, Remi Tinubu, built the massive New Era foundation youth camp at the junction of Eleko, off the Lekki-Epe express road which is also part of Tinubu’s wealth.
19. TVC Radio Continental is owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of his media investments. These two media outfits is valued at N2.6Billion.
20. Oando Oil which is manged by his younger brother, Wale Tinubu is in reality owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. This oil and gas company with revenue of ₦449.8 Billion and total equity of ₦162 Billion is the largest indigenous oil company in Nigeria.
8 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by Atiku2019: 3:36am
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by LionDeLeo: 4:38am
Splashme:
Assuming this is true, under which administration is effort being made to recover? That is the difference.
How much of the looted funds were discovered under the IB? None because, then
7 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by LionDeLeo: 4:49am
Love Machine:
They need not because even if they do, they remain hearsays and hearsays are not evidence in courts. There are formal processes of establishing the ownership of such money.
What is required of the whistle blower is just to blow the whistle announcing the existence of huge cash and location.
Note, ownership of such cash ain't an offence. It only becomes an offence when its source can't be convincingly explained.
2 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by LionDeLeo: 4:53am
Splashme:
Do you know how the whistle blowing works? Just blow it and 5% is yours.
18 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by cktheluckyman: 4:53am
LionDeLeo:Who is IB? Your father?
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by AnyibestDede(m): 5:20am
Just take the money and the house to coult and if the owner doesn't show up then so be it. Stop all these media trials
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by babadee1(m): 5:23am
Rtopzy:
You seem to be more concerned with those finding the money than those stealing the money.
5 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by alienvirus: 6:08am
The fedora hat wearing guy oversaw the massive looting in his regime. The guy and his co-travelers should be buried alive.
4 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by kokoA(m): 6:27am
mykeljosef:can you tell us his salaries as governor and PDP chairman?
3 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by cktheluckyman: 6:29am
LionDeLeo:That is exactly what he is doing but obviously the corrupt Magu is pretending not to read all this because it belongs to St Tinubu
1 Like
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by LionDeLeo: 6:31am
cktheluckyman:
That is not how it works.
Meanwhile, name any of Magu's predecessors that have achieved half of his achievements. It seems anyone making efforts to handle thieves is quickly tagged "corrupt". Nawa for naija oh!
8 Likes
|Re: Akin Oyegoke Says Muazu Is The Owner Of Building EFCC Found $50m by cktheluckyman: 6:31am
kokoA:The same salaries that enabled Tinubu to "legitimately " own half of Lagos and no one is even talking about it.
Yar'adua Repudiates NIA Memo On El Rufai And Ribadu, Fires Dg Imohe ! / Where Is Gbenga Aruleba? / Boko Haram Is Not The Real Name
Viewing this topic: Handsomebeing(m), akin7686(m), yommen, MabraO, Josh121(m), sholadele4, obaataaokpaewu, ogwoliun, Awho(m), kenraj(m), timsucess, shinebabe(f), Ferdinandu(m), edlion57(m), jaddo, mikael3(m), princeadams11, Alasi20(m), Xaddy(m), ghostdvirus(m), weedfada(m), GODISGREAT123, BigBen10(m), Classcaptain1(m), zelexotunla(m), HottestFire, Philistine(m), osesthedon, WorldAmbassador, pedestal82(m), doctokwus, rush2mac(m), guardsman, Beedude(m), Origin(f), Yabiola26(m), Yemsyfemsy, package7(m), melinga(m), cygnus05(m), mcfarlin(m), asitis752, sesanrota(m), mak81, Forta(m), getrich(m), chillgist, conquerorb, subchris(m), Ejiphill09(m), saintmark88(m), saintade01(m), cheddahboy(m), ayoodeji(m), anyisco(m), elijahsinto(m), CecyAdrian(f), kayzEkefre(m), WhiZTiM(m), bolinjkezzy(m) and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10