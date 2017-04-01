₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,034 members, 3,477,646 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 06:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy (13036 Views)
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Evicted From Big Brother Nigeria In 2006 (Throwback Photos) / Lepacious Bose Releases Throwback Photos, Says "Fat Na Bastard" / What Is Wrong With This Picture Of Banky W & A Bald-Headed Lady? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by TriumphJohnson: 3:06pm
Singer, Banky W shared his throwback photos on his Instagram page.
He has always been cute.
Check: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/check-out-throwback-photos-of-banky-w.html
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by timadings: 3:16pm
Awww....when he still had hair
19 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by vanida6(f): 3:21pm
he look like indian
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by LarryBeryl(m): 3:21pm
I didn't know he once had hair
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by ShakurMY(m): 3:44pm
LarryBeryl:So you were born without hair?
37 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by Aburi001: 3:53pm
Banky W: A case study.
The wisest investment you can make is not in the stock market, mutual funds, real estate or the bank .
Your wisest investment is in yourself- your gifts and talents. That is the only way you can be relevant in the future.
You're your greatest asset. The greatest work you can ever do is to work on YOU.
Make yourself attractive and one of the most sought after persons.
In the Entertainment Industry, Banky has painted the street Red whIle others need to emulate him.
If you have watched a Movie called "The Wedding Party" you will agree with me that Banky W is a mulitalented personalty.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by INTROVERT(f): 3:53pm
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by RaeMystix(f): 3:53pm
So what happened to that hair of his?
5 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by buygala(m): 3:54pm
RaeMystix:
He exchanged it for money and fame
Na who hair epp
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by GlobalGisting: 3:54pm
IF YOU THINK YOU CAN DEFINE "HUMBLE" WATCH DIS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eRIhT6jmwI VIEW, LIKE AND SHARE...LETS SPREAD THE HUMILITY GOSPEL #basedonlogistics
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by ujosa75(m): 3:54pm
Bloggers I carry hands for una... just where the hell did they get these pics from
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by SammieLowkey(m): 3:55pm
Fine boy!
I can see he's always been the 'headboy'. Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by CaroLyner(f): 3:55pm
Their trousers gives me the chills
10 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by jeeqaa7(m): 3:56pm
ego dimma
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by YINKS89(m): 3:56pm
Okay
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by dlondonbadboy: 3:56pm
Will a sensible OP not also upload his latest pics so that some of us would know who BankyW is? Cos here in Biafraland, we don't know him..
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by edimahgurl(f): 3:56pm
Oh Lawd!!
I don't know why i have Neva made FTC,
I'll see a thread,run to comment n make FTC only to see comments ahead of me
Is it that my village ppl have followed me down here?
Am seriously in tears
I need help
6 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by piperson(m): 3:56pm
rich kid
He's even holding an american ball
wen we small na only football and table tennis we know, and the other jara sports wen dem teach us for PHE
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by legendary16(m): 3:57pm
See that one trouser, Some people fit sow three trousers out of that one.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by Movingcoil(m): 3:57pm
Now
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by johnstar(m): 3:57pm
Y dis site nor dey show pic? Weytn happen
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by frankblinkz(m): 3:57pm
Mr banky my singer turned actor...love ur movie the wedding party...it was awesome kudos to this dude..gat me laughing and watchn ova again
He looks more handsome from young age..
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by cao(f): 3:58pm
vanida6:Huh? You're like that Facebook app that said I looked Argentinian...
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by able20(m): 3:58pm
LarryBeryl:That was before the recession, when naija was normal.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by SammieLowkey(m): 3:58pm
CaroLyner:In Michael Jackson's voice* you are not alone..
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by MadManTalking: 3:58pm
Banky na gay.
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by Bashnigga(m): 3:59pm
dat man trousers na waoh
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by Vicolan: 3:59pm
This life is indeed turn by turn.....Baba God make my turn come sharply ooh
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by haftob(m): 3:59pm
Like, if u came to see dat "head"
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by harffie(m): 3:59pm
LarryBeryl:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy by figure007: 3:59pm
ShakurMY:ahahshshahahsha.... You Av killed me with laff ... See reply .... Ahahahahaha..... The guy must have been born without hair and looking like the monks...ahahaha
2 Likes
Gues Who?celebrities In Their Childhood. / Photo-nollywood Actress Chika Ike Loses Leg / Kenya Moore From Real House Wives Of Atlanta Dating A Nigerian Oil Tycoon
Viewing this topic: Oluwamuyeewa(m), Celcius, ashewoboy(m), liveth21, bonjelevel(m), CooldudeX1, Robodosky, shalommmmm, baflincon(m), Sunnystooth(m), ecto(m), COURVOISier(m), manucho, Olujames77, targerius007, noahliwa(m), ayaside(m), lacruz12(m), OgidiOlu3(m), olumaxi(m), jeffreysawyer007, arejibadz(m), aremed(m), kacchy(m), akile21, Dreament(m), Emeraldz(f), KwessiStewie(m), joburiel(m), Fuadeiza(m), rihzon(m), Benny95(m), smallJagaban, Osinachi1, jairusben(m), Factfinder1(f) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9