He has always been cute.



Awww....when he still had hair 19 Likes

he look like indian 6 Likes 1 Share

I didn't know he once had hair 10 Likes 1 Share

LarryBeryl:

Banky W: A case study.



The wisest investment you can make is not in the stock market, mutual funds, real estate or the bank .



Your wisest investment is in yourself- your gifts and talents. That is the only way you can be relevant in the future.



You're your greatest asset. The greatest work you can ever do is to work on YOU.



Make yourself attractive and one of the most sought after persons.



In the Entertainment Industry, Banky has painted the street Red whIle others need to emulate him.



If you have watched a Movie called "The Wedding Party" you will agree with me that Banky W is a mulitalented personalty. 12 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

So what happened to that hair of his? 5 Likes

RaeMystix:

So what happened to that hair of his?



Bloggers I carry hands for una... just where the hell did they get these pics from

Fine boy!



I can see he's always been the 'headboy'. Nice one 1 Like

Their trousers gives me the chills 10 Likes

ego dimma

Okay

Will a sensible OP not also upload his latest pics so that some of us would know who BankyW is? Cos here in Biafraland, we don't know him.. 1 Like



I don't know why i have Neva made FTC,

I'll see a thread,run to comment n make FTC only to see comments ahead of me



Is it that my village ppl have followed me down here?





Am seriously in tears

rich kid



He's even holding an american ball



wen we small na only football and table tennis we know, and the other jara sports wen dem teach us for PHE 1 Like

See that one trouser, Some people fit sow three trousers out of that one. 1 Like

Now

Y dis site nor dey show pic? Weytn happen

Mr banky my singer turned actor...love ur movie the wedding party...it was awesome kudos to this dude..gat me laughing and watchn ova again

He looks more handsome from young age..

vanida6:

LarryBeryl:

CaroLyner:

Banky na gay.

dat man trousers na waoh 2 Likes

This life is indeed turn by turn.....Baba God make my turn come sharply ooh

Like, if u came to see dat "head"

LarryBeryl:

