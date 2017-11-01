₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,455 members, 3,933,627 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 06:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo (27707 Views)
EFCC Reacts To Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Engagement / Throwback Photos Of Banky W As A Young Boy / Iretiola Doyle Beats Adesua Etomi To Drive N242m In Box Office Sales, 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Rachelsblog(f): 3:38pm
Its official Adesua Etomi and Banky W just got married, the star actress just shared this beautiful wedding photo of them, and declared her loved for him, this people were born for each other, so much love for them. She posted the photo minutes ago..
Banky W also shared the same photo, and promised a forever love, so sweet.
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/you-are-mine-says-adesua-to-banky-w-as.html
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 3:42pm
Let them go nack 'emselves, let adesua enjoy her first penetration tonight.
19 Likes
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by SultanYoung(m): 3:44pm
KEEP THE FIRE BURNING MR &MRS BAAD2017 HAPPY MARRIED LIFE TO YOU BOTH MAY THE ANGLE OF BABY LOCATE YOU IN 9MONTHS FROM NOW MAY THE ANGLE OF PATIENT,LOVE,HAPPINESS AND FAVOR FIND US ALL I SMOTE IT
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by PenlsCaP: 3:54pm
U are mine!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by SalamRushdie: 4:08pm
dayo2me:
She has enjoyed many many penetrations oo
58 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by decatalyst(m): 4:13pm
Thank God say Ebuka comport himself
'We' were seriously on his case...
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Rokia2(f): 4:14pm
dayo2me:
Who told you this will be her first?
24 Likes
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by IamLaura(f): 4:18pm
dayo2me:First penetration??is she a V or smtn?
6 Likes
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 4:19pm
Rokia2:well, rumour has it that she is a vir...
1 Like
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 4:20pm
SalamRushdie:lolz
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Rokia2(f): 4:22pm
dayo2me:
Wow if that's true then good on her.
Banky is in for a hell of a night.
2 Likes
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 4:23pm
IamLaura:i thought she is according to rumour, but now i retrack my word on her first penetr.
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Gluhbirne(f): 4:24pm
Happy married life.
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by popelix: 4:25pm
she don't carry the thing enter social media already? fish brains never learn
6 Likes
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:25pm
Rokia2:She is a decent virgin
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 4:25pm
Rokia2:funny you, is it that difficult to break the thing?
3 Likes
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by eedrees(m): 4:25pm
dayo2me:
lol... dem neva knack before
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dreamworld: 4:25pm
Donjazzy right now
1 Like
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by elfmann: 4:25pm
First ke
dayo2me:
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by lilyheaven: 4:25pm
dayo2me:First kwa ?
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Rokia2(f): 4:26pm
dayo2me:
Not so much. They in love, it should be easy.
1 Like
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by ELdaar55(m): 4:26pm
AWON ALABOSI...WHETHER ITS HER FIRST PENETRATION OR IF SHE IS A VIRGIN OR NOT ITS NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. I WONDER HOW MANY VIRGIN DEY THIS PLACE.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:26pm
Happy married life to Banky and Adesua.
Wishing them the best!
5 Likes
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Funnyguy83: 4:27pm
Ndi mmadu sef .
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by wristbangle(m): 4:28pm
Happy married life to them. Dem no kuku invite me, God dey sha
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by sinola(m): 4:28pm
dayo2me:
who told you say na first penetration....banky don dey knack her akpako since God knows when na
3 Likes
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by bastien: 4:28pm
Congratulations, happy married life
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 4:28pm
popelix:she is a first class graduate, with that is she still fish brainy?
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Safiaa(f): 4:28pm
dayo2me:Shes definitely not.
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by NigerDeltan(m): 4:29pm
|Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Pearlyakin(m): 4:29pm
Happy married life to Susu and Banky
Joseph And Adaeze Yobo At "Stalker" Premiere / Jude Okoye Shares Photo With His Daughter… Can You See The Resemblance? / Iyanya And Fan In Instagram Fight
Viewing this topic: Philipmems(m), Sirkelvin, sucobaba(m), bntY, CHYROX, ecolime(m), mrdcai, Manofhonestt, DollyBig, ReddingtonLeke, onyijess, Celinenkay545(f), mirabeldesmond(f), Eboh4z, Scopeman1, LORDofODDS, yuslik(m), shaiyne(m), Vanskillful(m), ibroh22(m), nnowu(f), Drealbunmi(m), Sanctecosma(m), onwuakpachris(m), carammel(f), prince13, Dreamstarr, pedestal82(m), ooofreezy(m), angelamina(f), teey2(f) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8