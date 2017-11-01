₦airaland Forum

'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo - Celebrities - Nairaland

'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo

'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Rachelsblog(f): 3:38pm
Its official Adesua Etomi and Banky W just got married, the star actress just shared this beautiful wedding photo of them, and declared her loved for him, this people were born for each other, so much love for them. She posted the photo minutes ago..


Banky W also shared the same photo, and promised a forever love, so sweet.


4 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 3:42pm
Let them go nack 'emselves, let adesua enjoy her first penetration tonight.

19 Likes

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by SultanYoung(m): 3:44pm
KEEP THE FIRE BURNING MR &MRS BAAD2017 HAPPY MARRIED LIFE TO YOU BOTH MAY THE ANGLE OF BABY LOCATE YOU IN 9MONTHS FROM NOW MAY THE ANGLE OF PATIENT,LOVE,HAPPINESS AND FAVOR FIND US ALL I SMOTE IT

47 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by PenlsCaP: 3:54pm
U are mine!!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by SalamRushdie: 4:08pm
dayo2me:
Let them go nack 'emselves, let adesua enjoy her first penetration tonight.

She has enjoyed many many penetrations oo

58 Likes 5 Shares

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by decatalyst(m): 4:13pm
Thank God say Ebuka comport himself cheesy

'We' were seriously on his case... grin

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Rokia2(f): 4:14pm
dayo2me:
Let them go nack 'emselves, let adesua enjoy her first penetration tonight.

Who told you this will be her first?

24 Likes

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by IamLaura(f): 4:18pm
dayo2me:
Let them go nack 'emselves, let adesua enjoy her first penetration tonight.
First penetration??is she a V or smtn?

6 Likes

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 4:19pm
Rokia2:


Who told you this will be her first?
well, rumour has it that she is a vir...

1 Like

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 4:20pm
SalamRushdie:

She has enjoyed many many penetrations oo
lolz
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Rokia2(f): 4:22pm
dayo2me:
well, rumour has it that she is a vir...

Wow if that's true then good on her.

Banky is in for a hell of a night. grin

2 Likes

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 4:23pm
IamLaura:

First penetration??is she a V or smtn?
i thought she is according to rumour, but now i retrack my word on her first penetr.
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Gluhbirne(f): 4:24pm
Happy married life.
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by popelix: 4:25pm
she don't carry the thing enter social media already? fish brains never learn

6 Likes

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:25pm
Rokia2:

Who told you this will be her first?
She is a decent virgin
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 4:25pm
Rokia2:


Wow if that's true then good on her.

Banky is in for a hell of a night. grin
funny you, is it that difficult to break the thing?

3 Likes

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by eedrees(m): 4:25pm
dayo2me:
Let them go nack 'emselves, let adesua enjoy her first penetration tonight.

lol... dem neva knack before
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dreamworld: 4:25pm
Donjazzy right now angry

1 Like

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by elfmann: 4:25pm
First ke
dayo2me:
i thought she is according to rumour, but now i retrack my word on her first penetr.
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by lilyheaven: 4:25pm
dayo2me:
Let them go nack 'emselves, let adesua enjoy her first penetration tonight.
First kwa ?
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Rokia2(f): 4:26pm
dayo2me:
funny you, is it that difficult to break the thing?

Not so much. They in love, it should be easy.

1 Like

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by ELdaar55(m): 4:26pm
AWON ALABOSI...WHETHER ITS HER FIRST PENETRATION OR IF SHE IS A VIRGIN OR NOT ITS NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. I WONDER HOW MANY VIRGIN DEY THIS PLACE. shocked

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:26pm
Happy married life to Banky and Adesua.

Wishing them the best!

5 Likes

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Funnyguy83: 4:27pm
Ndi mmadu sef .
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by wristbangle(m): 4:28pm
Happy married life to them. Dem no kuku invite me, God dey sha cry
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by sinola(m): 4:28pm
dayo2me:
Let them go nack 'emselves, let adesua enjoy her first penetration tonight.

who told you say na first penetration....banky don dey knack her akpako since God knows when na

3 Likes

Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by bastien: 4:28pm
Congratulations, happy married life
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by dayo2me(m): 4:28pm
popelix:
she don't carry the thing enter social media already? fish brains never learn
she is a first class graduate, with that is she still fish brainy?
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Safiaa(f): 4:28pm
dayo2me:
well, rumour has it that she is a vir...
Shes definitely not.
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by NigerDeltan(m): 4:29pm
grin
Re: 'You Are Mine': Adesua Etomi To Banky W As She Shares Official Wedding Photo by Pearlyakin(m): 4:29pm
Happy married life to Susu and Banky

