El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Islie: 6:41pm
Nasi el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, says some of the appointees of former President Goodluck Jonathan who were running key federal agencies were dismissed after the memo he wrote to President Muhammadu Buahri.
https://www.thecable.ng/just-people-around-buhai-leaked-memo-says-el-rufai
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by INTROVERT(f): 6:43pm
Emefiele remains on god mode in this game of thrones
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:43pm
This man always takes himself too serious.
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:43pm
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:44pm
[center][/center]
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:44pm
“I believe that since September last year when I wrote the letter, there has been significant improvement in the delivery of services at the federal level as I said some of our federal programmes have started in earnest,” he said
This man is delusional. Nothing has changed
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by DropShot: 6:44pm
That's why the president wanted you to put it in writing.
Good the memo is having an effect already.
Let their wailing continue.
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:48pm
Our Next President After Osinbajo!
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:49pm
DropShot:Effects in which area? This government is taking zombies for a nice ride and only the most gullible ones are enjoying it
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:50pm
NgeneUkwenu:He can rule your community as President-General Otu Development Union
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:54pm
Eye yam crying on behalf of those two homo-erectus up there
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:56pm
BeeBeeOoh:They ve been smoking this
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:57pm
donmalcolm21:I weak seeing those two as a compatriot
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by IMASTEX: 6:57pm
Okay
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by kenonze(f): 6:58pm
Baba has terminal illness
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Ezedon(m): 6:58pm
APCorruption
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Jacksparr0w127: 6:58pm
This man thinks so highly of himself sha
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by obembet(m): 6:59pm
Devil
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Allem(m): 6:59pm
Na wa
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Godprotectigbo5(f): 7:00pm
when people like Emir of kano Sanusi is trying so hard to help his people....people like El rufia is destroying it
this man pride is second to none
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Nathan2016: 7:00pm
NgeneUkwenu:okuko igbo
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 7:00pm
BeeBeeOoh:They are the real BMCs and not that watershed patriot that will be used as cannon fodder for the next E- war
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by careytommy7(m): 7:03pm
It appears apc stalwarts develop an erection anytime GEJ's name is mentioned.
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by careytommy7(m): 7:05pm
INTROVERT:
I'm sure he has something on all of them. All the dollars we heard has been 'recovered' emanated from his CBN so why havent they arrested him? His name has not even come up for once throughout their media trial.
Judges have been arrested and charged to court with next to no evidence so i wonder what their excuse is.
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:05pm
donmalcolm21:I know that one can't deceive his or herself but the rate at which these people deceive themselves weak me to my bone marrows, how can someone sell his conscience like that?? This CUNTri is on a long thing with those set of people
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 7:11pm
Two years later and they are still mentioning GEJ
Brace up Ppl, we are in for a bumpy ride at the Blame Game fare.
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by MrImole(m): 7:12pm
This short retar-d is at it again.
Now I know why his height is not up to the standard given by the WHO...
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by kropotkin2: 7:14pm
Nice one
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Oildichotomy(m): 7:17pm
People actually voted this thing as a governor. Fear some short people.
They always shout the loudest to be heard!
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by tammie24: 7:20pm
We know!
That was the plan
Don't worry, another govt will do same for you
Enjoy while it lasts
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by gberra: 7:21pm
El-rufai owes nobody an apology. The cabal ass would be burnt..
IPobs always lie
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by three: 7:21pm
Islie:
SaharaReporters have pre-emptively disowned this statement
I believe it is safe to say that El-Rufai and Saharareporters have been communicating!
