El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Islie: 6:41pm
Nasi el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, says some of the appointees of former President Goodluck Jonathan who were running key federal agencies were dismissed after the memo he wrote to President Muhammadu Buahri.

“Since then the government has moved ahead to change some of the appointees of President Jonathan in parastatals,” he said.

“This is something that we were worried about, many of us in APC felt that we were in office but not in power because the people that Jonathan appointed were still running most of our key agencies.”
The federal government changed the head of 23 key agencies on Thursday.

However, el-Rufai blamed some people around Buhari for the manner in which the memo was leaked.
In the 30-page document, el-Rufai told Buhari that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was leaving below expectation.

Making reference to Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president, and Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation, the governor said some of the people around Buhari were not only selfish, but inexperienced.

Last month, el-Rufai had said he had no regrets about what he wrote , and that he felt less concerned if anyone was upset about the letter.

But speaking with state house correspondents after attending Jumat service with the president on Friday, el-Rufai said he had it on good authority that those around the president released the document.

“I am disappointed that a private communication to the highest office in the land can be leaked and it was leaked from the villa,” he said.

“This is a fact. I was told by those who published it… we live in an age where anything you write or say can be leaked. I have no ill motive but I wanted to communicate with the president what many Nigerians are talking about and what steps can be taken to improve governance of the country and move the country forward.

“That was my motive and if tomorrow, like I said, I see anything that the president needs to know I will discuss with him and I will articulate and put it into writing and on the record for him to have a reminder document to work on.”

El-Rufai said he had noticed significant improvement at the federal level after writing the memo.

“I believe that since September last year when I wrote the letter, there has been significant improvement in the delivery of services at the federal level as I said some of our federal programmes have started in earnest,” he said.

“Social protection for instance, the N-Power, budget releases have been accelerated, this is an unprecedented move.

“The minister of finance has released up to about a trillion naira of capital budget. In September last year, little or nothing had been released and that was part of my concern. Since then the economic recovery and growth plan had been unveiled.

At the time I wrote the memo, there was no five-year plan for the country. From September till date, there have been significant improvement. So there is improvement, and I believe that part of what I recommended to the president is being implemented, whether because of my memo or not, the country is moving forward and I am grateful to God for it.”

The Kaduna governor also denied the reports that the memo led to a strain in his relationship with Buhari.

“There is no strain in my ties with the President. The villa is a bigger place. Within the villa there are people that like me and there are those who don’t and it is normal,” he said.

“My relationship with the president has never been strained in anyway. I met with him last night (Thursday), I did not talk about things like that but our relationship with him is like that of father and son and it is privilege for me.

“I told him I will come today for the Jumaat and I did.”
Asked why he would write such a letter to the president in the first instance, he said, “It was a private memo and it is not a letter. If you want to ask any question about it, you ask those who leaked the memo because I wrote it seven months ago.

“I have written similar memos to the president in the past and none of them got leaked. He knows that he can count on me to give him my views of what is out there that he may not hear and to give him sound advice without any interest on my part.

“If anyone reads that memo, he will see that there is nothing in the memo that has anything to do other than the success of Mr President and progress of the country. That is my goal, my motive and I am driven by that. I stand behind the President to the very end.”

https://www.thecable.ng/just-people-around-buhai-leaked-memo-says-el-rufai

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by INTROVERT(f): 6:43pm
Emefiele remains on god mode in this game of thrones grin

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:43pm
This man always takes himself too serious.

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:43pm
grin

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:44pm
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:44pm
“I believe that since September last year when I wrote the letter, there has been significant improvement in the delivery of services at the federal level as I said some of our federal programmes have started in earnest,” he said




This man is delusional. Nothing has changed

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by DropShot: 6:44pm
That's why the president wanted you to put it in writing.

Good the memo is having an effect already.

Let their wailing continue.

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:48pm
Our Next President After Osinbajo!

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:49pm
DropShot:
That's why the president wanted you to put it in writing.

Good the memo is having an effect already.

Let their wailing continue.
Effects in which area? This government is taking zombies for a nice ride and only the most gullible ones are enjoying it

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:50pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Our Next President After Osinbajo!
He can rule your community as President-General Otu Development Union

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:54pm
Eye yam crying on behalf of those two homo-erectus up there





Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 6:56pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Eye yam crying on behalf of those two homo-erectus up there
They ve been smoking this

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:57pm
donmalcolm21:
They ve been smoking this
I weak seeing those two as a compatriot
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by IMASTEX: 6:57pm
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by kenonze(f): 6:58pm
Baba has terminal illness

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Ezedon(m): 6:58pm
APCorruption

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Jacksparr0w127: 6:58pm
This man thinks so highly of himself sha

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by obembet(m): 6:59pm
Devil

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Allem(m): 6:59pm
Na wa
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Godprotectigbo5(f): 7:00pm
grin grin grin grin grin



when people like Emir of kano Sanusi is trying so hard to help his people....people like El rufia is destroying it




this man pride is second to none

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Nathan2016: 7:00pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Our Next President After Osinbajo!
okuko igbo

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by donmalcolm21(m): 7:00pm
BeeBeeOoh:
I weak seeing those two as a compatriot
They are the real BMCs and not that watershed patriot that will be used as cannon fodder for the next E- war

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by careytommy7(m): 7:03pm
It appears apc stalwarts develop an erection anytime GEJ's name is mentioned.

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by careytommy7(m): 7:05pm
INTROVERT:
Emefiele remains on god mode in this game of thrones grin

I'm sure he has something on all of them. All the dollars we heard has been 'recovered' emanated from his CBN so why havent they arrested him? His name has not even come up for once throughout their media trial.
Judges have been arrested and charged to court with next to no evidence so i wonder what their excuse is.

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:05pm
donmalcolm21:
They are the real BMCs and not that watershed patriot that will be used as cannon fodder for the next E- war
I know that one can't deceive his or herself but the rate at which these people deceive themselves weak me to my bone marrows, how can someone sell his conscience like that?? This CUNTri is on a long thing with those set of people

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 7:11pm
Two years later and they are still mentioning GEJ

Brace up Ppl, we are in for a bumpy ride at the Blame Game fare.

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by MrImole(m): 7:12pm
This short retar-d is at it again.



















Now I know why his height is not up to the standard given by the WHO...

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by kropotkin2: 7:14pm
Nice one
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by Oildichotomy(m): 7:17pm
People actually voted this thing as a governor. Fear some short people.

They always shout the loudest to be heard!

Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by tammie24: 7:20pm
We know!

That was the plan

Don't worry, another govt will do same for you
Enjoy while it lasts
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by gberra: 7:21pm
El-rufai owes nobody an apology. The cabal ass would be burnt..

IPobs always lie tongue
Re: El-rufai: Some Jonathan Appointees Were Replaced After My Memo by three: 7:21pm
Islie:


“This is a fact. I was told by those who published it… we live in an age where anything you write or say can be leaked.

https://www.thecable.ng/just-people-around-buhai-leaked-memo-says-el-rufai



SaharaReporters have pre-emptively disowned this statement

I believe it is safe to say that El-Rufai and Saharareporters have been communicating!

