The Mile 2 APAPA roads connects the nation’s major seaport in Apapa and the ever-busy Murtala Muhammed International Airport, is crucial to the country’s economy.



Recall that the Minister for Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola had in June 2017 said that the Federal Government and Dangote flour mill signed a N4.3 billion Memorandum of Understanding to reconstruct the alleged road.



See photos below



Terrible. FTC anyway.

To serve our father land indeed.

We need not play politics with important access roads like this. The FG needs to declare a state of emergency on these roads and set time lines for it.



If it's possible, let these roads be constructed by the private sector and be tolled, so far they are going to be world class quality. 14 Likes

Not road worthy 1 Like

Difference between the SW and a particular region, no single trace of red potor potor. 10 Likes

U on bike taking pictures

Smh

This one na small na, visit potor republic, mile 2 pipu will thank God.

May God help us in this country ooo

Ambode is working







I wonder what the fate of the residents with cars there is. A friend of mine once got stuck in line between containers on that same road and it took him 4days to retrieve his car.





Eh ya

It's a Federal road. If only we have restructured, Lagos State could have fixed a long time ago. 2 Likes

This shows that Nigeria as a nation is cursed big time. Maritime is the 2nd largest source of revenue for Nigeria and yet the road leading to the busiest sea port in the country is like this. I can tell you that container carrying trucks fall on this road almost on daily basis.

I think the one of 4.3 billion which is currently being handled by Ag Dangote is from wharf gate to Area B which is about 2km, but this particular road too ( Apapa - liverpool - coconut - mile 2) has also been given to Ag-Dangote to construct, but the big question is if they can handle the construction?? 6 Likes 1 Share





Apapa-Oshodi Expressway is an eyesore to Nigeria's image. What a shame!



Also major roads in Lagos connecting streets and major cities in Lagos are nothing to write home about. Lagos is deteriorating deep inside but they keep painting it so perfect when street roads, inter-L.G.A roads are death-traps!



Even though some roads are for Local governments to construct, Governor Ambode should not abandon them....he should persuade Local Government Chairmen to work on their L.G.A roads and street roads.



Lagos is becoming a mega city and is now the economic center of Nigeria and West Africa, the bad state of Lagos roads; especially roads around Oshodi, Isolo is really speaking bad of Lagos government.



Ambode wake up o....‎



Last time I passed that route my eye see something before getting to Liverpool under bridge

Same road Dangote has taken up the responsibility to rehabilitate, I'm guessing work ll commence soon on it. Earned him 3years tax relief. 1 Like 1 Share

Na today?

this is nothing compared to Benin -ekpoma federal high way... as in that road is a dead trap 1 Like

i saw some pictures are old.....

Nigeria as a country is more deteriorating.

You can't have trailers, trucks, heavy duty vehicles plying that road on daily basis and expect the condition of the road not to deteriorate without routine maintenance. This is federal government road, and they should do something ASAP. May be they can tell Dangote to repair it and give him tax exemption for another 10 years 1 Like

This bad road for how many years now...

I was there on Thursday, that road is in a terrible mess. Why tankers no go dey fall anyhow?

Federal Road. thought they were fixing d Road sometime last 3years.

I passed tru dat road on Wednesday men bike sef couldn't pass I pity people living nd working on dat axis

I blame buhari for dis sha

