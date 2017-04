Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) (13958 Views)

In this crisis, three people were reportedly killed (a police officer and two people), Arajaka's palace, his vichles and many valuable things worth millions of naira were damaged beyond recognition.



As a result of this, 7 days door-to-door curfew has been declared by governor Fayose and those students involved in this unfortunate incident will be arrested, prosecuted and jailed.



lalasticlala





Sai Baba Fayose



Dia fada

Fayose ti takeover

Camouflage ti take over..based on Logistics



31 Likes 1 Share

#Ekiti kete this is Governor Ayodele Fayose, our collective shame, He has really done damage to our name, image and state. God heal our land, deliver us from Fayose's hand 21 Likes 2 Shares

the people governor 10 Likes

And those soldiers will not see this now..... bunch of coward people 7 Likes

This is ridiculous. 2 Likes

Ortom should come to Ekiti with book and biro to learn 4rm fayose 13 Likes

Osoko...

this man can speak for United Nations ..



empty drum. 3 Likes





Yes, I'm in the other room, come and beat me.



Rubbish Thugnor of the Fountain of Stupidity..Yes, I'm in the other room, come and beat me. 2 Likes

Father CHEESEBALLS 2 Likes

Fayose my man 3 Likes

This man eeh! Though I like him ooo 1 Like

Nightmare of the Zombies... Anytime Omenkalives sees this man on camouflage.. His BP rises.. Fayose one of reasonable Afonjas ever liveth 12 Likes 2 Shares

Choko Man. Lol.

I do admire this man courage a lot 10 Likes

At dis rate, Fayose will win gov of d year 9 Likes

hmmmm

Most Playful Governor In Nigeria , Governor Fayose of Ekiti state





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqmSyjRHE5A 5 Likes

What's a "door-to-door curfew" supposed to mean? 4 Likes

if you're the owner of Ikoyi Money House, Click "Like".

If you want EFCC to employ you, "Like"



happy easter in advance o 2 Likes

nurez305:

And those soldiers will not see this now..... bunch of coward people As far as Military is concern, he is the grand commander in his own state as a governor. As far as Military is concern, he is the grand commander in his own state as a governor. 14 Likes

Why do people like violence.

Ride on Mr Oshoko 1 Like

Clown of a governor. This man they make the seat of Governor not to be executive any longer 3 Likes

Everything na comedy with Oga Ayo Fayose,I hope he can do press up sha this one he want to imitate the commander in chief,he should kukuma tell your he is eying the position.Mean while he is the Chief Security Officer 1 Like

The fair guy at the back resembles T.K Aluko 1 Like

osoko himself!