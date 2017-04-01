₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 6:46pm
Governor Ayodele Fayose Live in Igbara Odo-Ekiti to calm down the tension as a result of crisis that erupted the community over the resolutions of the federation of Igbara Odo Students Union (FISU) to the community on some certain issues.
In this crisis, three people were reportedly killed (a police officer and two people), Arajaka's palace, his vichles and many valuable things worth millions of naira were damaged beyond recognition.
As a result of this, 7 days door-to-door curfew has been declared by governor Fayose and those students involved in this unfortunate incident will be arrested, prosecuted and jailed.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/see-how-fayose-dressed-to-calm-down.html
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 6:50pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by MadeInTokyo: 7:00pm
Sai Baba Fayose
Dia fada
Fayose ti takeover
Camouflage ti take over..based on Logistics
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by sojiboy(m): 7:01pm
#Ekiti kete this is Governor Ayodele Fayose, our collective shame, He has really done damage to our name, image and state. God heal our land, deliver us from Fayose's hand
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by ORACLE1975(m): 7:01pm
the people governor
10 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by nurez305(m): 7:01pm
And those soldiers will not see this now..... bunch of coward people
7 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by advania(m): 7:01pm
This is ridiculous.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by spartan117(m): 7:02pm
Ortom should come to Ekiti with book and biro to learn 4rm fayose
13 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by hollowpot15684(m): 7:02pm
Osoko...
this man can speak for United Nations ..
empty drum.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 7:02pm
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Garrithe1st: 7:02pm
Rubbish Thugnor of the Fountain of Stupidity..
Yes, I'm in the other room, come and beat me.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by nepapole(m): 7:02pm
Father CHEESEBALLS
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 7:02pm
Fayose my man
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by ijayebonyi(f): 7:03pm
This man eeh! Though I like him ooo
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by DullardBuhari(m): 7:03pm
Nightmare of the Zombies... Anytime Omenkalives sees this man on camouflage.. His BP rises.. Fayose one of reasonable Afonjas ever liveth
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Helkayklassic(m): 7:03pm
Choko Man. Lol.
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by manchester1: 7:04pm
I do admire this man courage a lot
10 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by spartan117(m): 7:04pm
At dis rate, Fayose will win gov of d year
9 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by fancyhandsome(m): 7:04pm
hmmmm
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by josephine123: 7:05pm
Most Playful Governor In Nigeria , Governor Fayose of Ekiti state
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqmSyjRHE5A
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 7:05pm
What's a "door-to-door curfew" supposed to mean?
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Chascop(f): 7:06pm
if you're the owner of Ikoyi Money House, Click "Like".
If you want EFCC to employ you, "Like"
happy easter in advance o
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by ZeroShenanigan(m): 7:06pm
nurez305:As far as Military is concern, he is the grand commander in his own state as a governor.
14 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 7:07pm
Why do people like violence.
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by STENON(f): 7:09pm
Ride on Mr Oshoko
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Abduljohn(m): 7:09pm
Clown of a governor. This man they make the seat of Governor not to be executive any longer
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by uruba23: 7:12pm
Everything na comedy with Oga Ayo Fayose,I hope he can do press up sha this one he want to imitate the commander in chief,he should kukuma tell your he is eying the position.Mean while he is the Chief Security Officer
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Nigeman: 7:13pm
The fair guy at the back resembles T.K Aluko
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 7:13pm
osoko himself!
|Re: Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) by Olasco93: 7:13pm
Agbabiaka One of Ayetoro.
This man for just let me become him Pikin.
1 Like
