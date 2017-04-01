



In this crisis, three people were reportedly killed (a police officer and two people), Arajaka's palace, his vichles and many valuable things worth millions of naira were damaged beyond recognition.



As a result of this, 7 days door-to-door curfew has been declared by governor Fayose and those students involved in this unfortunate incident will be arrested, prosecuted and jailed.



