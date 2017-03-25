₦airaland Forum

IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Islie: 10:44am
FG’s $1.4bn loan bid faces ‘fresh obstacles’


Analysts back govt’s position


The chances of Nigeria securing over $1.4 billion in international loans may have been thrown into question as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to issue an unflattering report on the Federal Government’s economic policies next week.

According to a report seen by Reuters, the IMF is expected to warn Nigeria that its economy needs urgent reform and will also urge the government to introduce immediate changes to its exchange rate policy as the forex measures recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are not enough to drag the economy out of recession.

The news agency quoted the IMF as telling the Federal government in the 68-page report that: “Much more needs to be done… and further actions are urgently needed!” An online news portal, Reuters said the report which was written after a final meeting between IMF representatives and top government officials in Abuja was from the Fund’s Acting Secretary and addressed to members of its executive board and would form part of the IMF’s verdict expected on March 29, although Nigeria can request alterations.

Financial experts said the IMF report could delay efforts by Nigeria to secure the much needed loans from the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) as it would send an important signal to institutional lenders.

The World Bank has been in talks with Nigeria for a loan of at least $1 billion for more than a year and the AfDB has $400 million on offer, but discussions have stalled over economic reforms.

Nigeria is seeking the funding for infrastructure investment and to help plug an expected record deficit in this year’s budget as it boosts spending to try to end a recession.

The IMF said that if Nigeria did not remove foreign exchange restrictions and unify the exchange rates, it risked “further deterioration in (forex) reserves” and “a disorderly exchange rate depreciation”.

The report said Nigeria should also tackle its overdependence on oil, low government revenues, a large infrastructure deficit, a rising debt service and double-digit inflation.

Nigeria has not asked the IMF for fiscal support. An IMF spokeswoman declined to comment. A spokesman for the presidency directed inquiries to the ministries of finance and budget and national planning.

The finance ministry and CBN did not respond to repeated attempts to seek comment. A budget and planning ministry spokesman declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Nigeria released an Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for 2017 to 2020 calling for a market-determined exchange rate. But analysts argue it offers few concrete steps.

The ERGP “is more optimistic on growth than (IMF) staff… does not explicitly call for tighter monetary and fiscal policy in the near term, and assumes no immediate change in exchange rate policy all of which are essential to reduce vulnerabilities and increase investors’ interest,” said the IMF. Delays in adopting these policies increase vulnerabilities and risk reforms being politicised ahead of the 2019 elections, the IMF said. Nigeria’s woes go beyond its economy, said the report, piling additional challenges onto the government.

The northeast is in the throes of a humanitarian crisis caused by the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency, which is threatening millions with starvation.

Adoption of a fully flexible exchange rate would likely see the naira, which is propped up by the central bank but trades around 30 percent weaker on the parallel market, plummet in value.

The report said Nigeria should articulate a sustainable fiscal policy and adopt structural reforms to diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil and promote competitiveness.

“The outlook is challenging, with growth expected to remain flat and macroeconomic imbalances to persist,” it said. However, reacting to the IMF report, a financial expert, Dr. David Aheruvoh, urged the government to ignore the Fund.

He said: “The government should show the IMF its roadmap and tell the Fund to leave us alone. Monetary policy cannot be tightened any further in an already deteriorating economy. Also the naira cannot be devalued because it will result in more inflation.”

Similarly, another financial expert, Dr Richard Mayungbe, faulted the IMF on its call for a devaluation of the naira.


http://newtelegraphonline.com/news/imf-nigerian-economy-may-collapse/

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by mare23ayo(m): 11:20am
IMF and wahala

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by chynie: 3:06pm
Prophets of doom

We won't crash anything
Is Nigeria a bike? tongue

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by shams040(m): 3:06pm
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Moreoffaith(m): 3:06pm
Chaiii....make this people do small small ooo xos the recession wey dey ground never finish .
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Kelliebright: 3:06pm
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Deivid10(m): 3:06pm
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by AniTech(m): 3:07pm
enemies of lipsrsealed

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by 9jakohai(m): 3:07pm
Hmmmm

The IMF said that if Nigeria did not remove foreign exchange restrictions and unify the exchange rates, it risked “further deterioration in (forex) reserves” and “a disorderly exchange rate depreciation”.

The report said Nigeria should also tackle its overdependence on oil, low government revenues, a large infrastructure deficit, a rising debt service and double-digit inflation.

In other words

1.We have to let the naira float. No more obsession with making the naira strong
2.We have to improve govt revenues...meaning raised taxes and agressive taxation regimen.(Already happening where I live).
3.We have to stop relying too much on oil, and so on
4.We have to unify the exchange rates....something that we used to do until 1986/87.

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Dottore: 3:07pm

The World Bank has been in talks with Nigeria for a loan of at least $1 billion for more than a year and the AfDB has $400 million on offer, but discussions have stalled over economic reforms.

Wait ooo, this people have been in talks with World Bank for over a year now just to borrow 1billion whereas Sanusi talk say some people chop 20billion and Dasuki chop times10 of that. Make them collect the money from Diezani's or Dasuki's account joor.

No vex I couldn't read the whole article but na so I take understand am and this is my humble opinion. Gbam

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by hobermener: 3:07pm
That has been the talk all along, we're tired of hearing tales of economic diversification on TV and radio sets, while the confused government keeps chanelling billions into oil exploration in the arable lands of northern Nigeria.
This current policy of artificially shoring up the value of the naira is obviously not sustainable!!!
Government should do the right thing and quit going about in circles!!!

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by pachman(m): 3:07pm
Ai iz well
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Nutase(f): 3:08pm
shocked
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Bigajeff(m): 3:08pm
haahaaa whatapun!

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by jboy73: 3:09pm
Wch state e d now?
Abi collapse get another definition

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Oyiboman69: 3:09pm
kiss
mare23ayo:
IMF and wahala
has there been any 'good Nigeria' since I was born?

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by obataokenwa(m): 3:09pm
ook
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Built2last: 3:09pm
Them done come again.
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by squeekyclean: 3:09pm
This IMF of a people should leave us alone, biko

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by kingsass: 3:10pm
nigeria should not be given loan....it makes us lazy and more of debtors than ever make we generate our own funds by investing and making sure we use adequate reforms just like China did....All we need are leaders with innovation who will stop the process importing more than exporting and create jobs

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by BabaCommander: 3:10pm
f
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Adminisher: 3:11pm
Everything the IMF said Nigeria should be doing is exactly what Nigeria has done. They are just not happy that the Naira is proving to have value after the partial floating

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by martineverest(m): 3:11pm
useless imf..who need u ?

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by 0b10010011: 3:11pm
IMF has never wished Nigeria well



Ever since there implant, Okonjo Iweala, left our financial corridors, it's been a blow they re yet to recover from

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Victornezzar(m): 3:11pm
Mtcheeew
Has it not collapsed already
no vex us oo
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Earth2Metahuman: 3:13pm
Imf and devaluation
Dem use devaluation do those people. That's the only policy they know
Devaluation this devaluation that.
Since we have been devaluing, what has it add to our lives?

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by kenx1(m): 3:13pm
One method of avoiding risk is to diversify...what do you expect in an mono-economy where der is an over dependence in a single resource..... SHAME ON OUR LEADER SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Ezedon(m): 3:13pm
The economy has collapse already since APC took over power

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by pepetua(m): 3:14pm
Okay, all these has nothing to do with my crops,my concern is to have a moderate rain fall and sun shine and God's increase.

Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by opalu: 3:15pm
Ahhh
Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by yinkslinks(m): 3:15pm
This news will make dollar high soon. I knew it's a temporary stuff. Those shouting change, slow and steady are on the long thing.

