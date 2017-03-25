₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Islie: 10:44am
FG’s $1.4bn loan bid faces ‘fresh obstacles’
Analysts back govt’s position
The chances of Nigeria securing over $1.4 billion in international loans may have been thrown into question as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to issue an unflattering report on the Federal Government’s economic policies next week.
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by mare23ayo(m): 11:20am
IMF and wahala
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by chynie: 3:06pm
Prophets of doom
We won't crash anything
Is Nigeria a bike?
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by shams040(m): 3:06pm
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Moreoffaith(m): 3:06pm
Chaiii....make this people do small small ooo xos the recession wey dey ground never finish .
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Kelliebright: 3:06pm
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Deivid10(m): 3:06pm
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by AniTech(m): 3:07pm
enemies of
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by 9jakohai(m): 3:07pm
Hmmmm
The IMF said that if Nigeria did not remove foreign exchange restrictions and unify the exchange rates, it risked “further deterioration in (forex) reserves” and “a disorderly exchange rate depreciation”.
In other words
1.We have to let the naira float. No more obsession with making the naira strong
2.We have to improve govt revenues...meaning raised taxes and agressive taxation regimen.(Already happening where I live).
3.We have to stop relying too much on oil, and so on
4.We have to unify the exchange rates....something that we used to do until 1986/87.
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Dottore: 3:07pm
Wait ooo, this people have been in talks with World Bank for over a year now just to borrow 1billion whereas Sanusi talk say some people chop 20billion and Dasuki chop times10 of that. Make them collect the money from Diezani's or Dasuki's account joor.
No vex I couldn't read the whole article but na so I take understand am and this is my humble opinion. Gbam
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by hobermener: 3:07pm
That has been the talk all along, we're tired of hearing tales of economic diversification on TV and radio sets, while the confused government keeps chanelling billions into oil exploration in the arable lands of northern Nigeria.
This current policy of artificially shoring up the value of the naira is obviously not sustainable!!!
Government should do the right thing and quit going about in circles!!!
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by pachman(m): 3:07pm
Ai iz well
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Nutase(f): 3:08pm
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Bigajeff(m): 3:08pm
haahaaa whatapun!
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by jboy73: 3:09pm
Wch state e d now?
Abi collapse get another definition
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Oyiboman69: 3:09pm
mare23ayo:has there been any 'good Nigeria' since I was born?
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by obataokenwa(m): 3:09pm
ook
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Built2last: 3:09pm
Them done come again.
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by squeekyclean: 3:09pm
This IMF of a people should leave us alone, biko
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by kingsass: 3:10pm
nigeria should not be given loan....it makes us lazy and more of debtors than ever make we generate our own funds by investing and making sure we use adequate reforms just like China did....All we need are leaders with innovation who will stop the process importing more than exporting and create jobs
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by BabaCommander: 3:10pm
f
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Adminisher: 3:11pm
Everything the IMF said Nigeria should be doing is exactly what Nigeria has done. They are just not happy that the Naira is proving to have value after the partial floating
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by martineverest(m): 3:11pm
useless imf..who need u ?
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by 0b10010011: 3:11pm
IMF has never wished Nigeria well
Ever since there implant, Okonjo Iweala, left our financial corridors, it's been a blow they re yet to recover from
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Victornezzar(m): 3:11pm
Mtcheeew
Has it not collapsed already
no vex us oo
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Earth2Metahuman: 3:13pm
Imf and devaluation
Dem use devaluation do those people. That's the only policy they know
Devaluation this devaluation that.
Since we have been devaluing, what has it add to our lives?
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by kenx1(m): 3:13pm
One method of avoiding risk is to diversify...what do you expect in an mono-economy where der is an over dependence in a single resource..... SHAME ON OUR LEADER SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by Ezedon(m): 3:13pm
The economy has collapse already since APC took over power
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by pepetua(m): 3:14pm
Okay, all these has nothing to do with my crops,my concern is to have a moderate rain fall and sun shine and God's increase.
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by opalu: 3:15pm
Ahhh
|Re: IMF: Nigerian Economy May Collapse If… by yinkslinks(m): 3:15pm
This news will make dollar high soon. I knew it's a temporary stuff. Those shouting change, slow and steady are on the long thing.
