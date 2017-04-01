Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment (15716 Views)

Photos Of The Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos / Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu's Bunker In Kaduna By EFCC (Photos) / NIMASA N13billion Fraud : Controversy As Itsekiri Moves To Petition EFCC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

The $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos was a discreet allocation released to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) for major but covert security projects, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.



The total value of the money at the Central Bank of Nigeria official exchange rate is over N13 billion.



Presidency and security sources told this newspaper on Friday that former President Goodluck Jonathan approved the funds for the 30-year old secret service agency after its immediate past Director General, Olaniyi Oladeji, alerted him to the need for some “crucial and covert security projects”.



The funds were later released in cash directly from the Central Bank of Nigeria as a way of making its spending completely secret, this newspaper was told.



“The projects are scattered across the country, but there is a major one in Lagos being funded with the cash warehoused in the Ikoyi building,” one source said. “The spending on the projects cannot be subjected to the usual expenditure process, and that is why the funds are held in cash. If you like, you can call it illegal projects in the national interest.”



Our sources said only relevant top government officials and of the NIA are aware of the projects.

One official said when the incumbent Director General of the NIA, Ayodele Oke, was alerted that EFCC operatives had swooped on the apartment, being discreetly guarded by covert operatives, he rushed to the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja to advise its chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to withdraw his men as the funds belonged to government.



At the time, about 13 police officers and some soldiers, accompanied by photographers and videographers, had broken into the apartment, and were already dismantling the safes in which the funds were concealed, our sources said.



Mr. Magu however declined Mr. Oke’s request. Instead, he directed his men to proceed with the operation. those familiar with the matter said.



A frustrated Mr. Oke was said to have rushed to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to complain about Mr. Magu’s attitude, and the huge embarrassment he had caused his otherwise extremely quiet and secretive agency.



On Thursday, presidency sources said, Mr Oke met President Muhammadu Buhari in company with Attorney General Abubakar Malami to table the same complaints.



Those who saw the NIA DG before he was called in to see the president said he had two bulky envelopes believed to contain paper and audio-visual records of the security projects.



Officials said President Buhari has since directed Mr. Magu to forward to him detailed report on the operation. The EFCC boss was also directed to immediately deposit the funds with the CBN.



On his part, Mr. Oke was asked to properly document his complaints against Mr. Magu, and then reapply for the seized funds, our sources said.



A top presidency source said the President might ask Attorney General Malami to review reports submitted by the two officials, and then forward appropriate recommendations.



When contacted Friday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said, “It’s a security issue, and not strictly a presidency issue.”



He directed further enquiries on the matter to the security agencies involved.



Mr. Oke of the NIA confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the money belongs to his agency, but declined further comments when asked what the funds were meant for.



“You don’t expect me to tell you that,” he said.

Contacted Friday, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said he had not been briefed on the matter.



Attorney General Malami did not answer or return calls.



The EFCC had on Wednesday recovered the huge cash from an Osborne Street, Ikoyi apartment in Lagos, believing it was looted.



The anti-graft agency said it acted following a tip from a whistle-blower.



In a ruling on Thursday, Justice Muslim Hassan ordered a temporary forfeiture of the money to the government.



He adjourned further proceedings to May 5 for anyone interested or wishing to claim the money or make a case why it should not be permanently forfeited to government.



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/228805-exclusive-untold-story-n13billion-recovered-ikoyi-lagos-apartment.html

WATCH VIDEO: The Huge Amount Of Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jxja6Brs9K4











josephine123:

Cool .. Now we know



Abeg, who are the "we"?





My brother, speak for yourself sir!



Don't tell me you believe that article up there?



As for me, I refuse to believe!







If the money actually belong to NIA, why did they first deny it?



Something is not adding up! OK, but me o personally, I no believe this BS!Abeg, who are the "we"?My brother, speak for yourself sir!Don't tell me you believe that article up there?As for me, I refuse to believe!If the money actually belong to NIA, why did they first deny it?Something is not adding up! 47 Likes 3 Shares

if u believe d loads of rubbish above put togeda by buari dullard's "deception n propaganda dept" den u will believe dat a goat can fly.

if buari's kworopt govt spin dis latest blunder around, lets see how they will spin dasuki trial. 46 Likes 1 Share

I hope it's not a made up story, so we sef get active secret service agency (007) 14 Likes 2 Shares

Why did they deny in the first place through SR if it truly belongs to them that's if the above is true? Because the numerous stories/accusations/denial behind the owner of the money will also make people skeptical about this.



And what's with the constant clash of security/intelligence agencies and lack of coordination this common among them in this country?



I'm not understanding this again. 2 Likes

How can the security services in this country be at loggerheads against each other.







DSS v EFFCC







DSS v NSA







NIA v EFCC





ARMY v MOBILE POLICE



This is a government of propaganda so every agency wants to outdo the other which brings about muddling up of everything 12 Likes 1 Share

One official said when the incumbent Director General of the NIA, Ayodele Oke, was alerted that EFCC operatives had swooped on the apartment, being discreetly guarded by covert operatives, he rushed to the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja to advise its chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to withdraw his men as the funds belonged to government









Magu reminds me of the first law in Robert Greene 48 Laws of Power.



He is trying to outshine his master which will have devastating consequences for him. NIA should be above EFCC so i don't see any reason why couldn't back down when asked to.





Buhari has lost control of this government and this nonsense has made a ridicule of NIA in international security circle 9 Likes

So FFK , Lere and Other PDP members are Fake Ass Dudes...



Imagine cooking up dah huge stunt towards Rotimi and Co..



Seriously, this people need to be expelled from National Politics. 4 Likes 2 Shares

ijebuloaded:

So FFK , Lere and Other PDP members are Fake Ass Dudes...



Imagine cooking up dah huge stunt towards Rotimi and Co..



Seriously, this people need to be expelled from National Politics.









In addition to the above, SR and other rumour carriers called media should have their licenses seized. The accused woman, Esther, should also sue since her name has been dragged in the mud.



In a bid to crucify PDP, you forgot the other side of the divide. In addition to the above, SR and other rumour carriers called media should have their licenses seized. The accused woman, Esther, should also sue since her name has been dragged in the mud.In a bid to crucify PDP, you forgot the other side of the divide. 13 Likes

ijebuloaded:

So FFK , Lere and Other PDP members are Fake Ass Dudes...



Imagine cooking up dah huge stunt towards Rotimi and Co..



Seriously, this people need to be expelled from National Politics.









Continue seeing things from only a point of view until your ijebu blog will be like this Continue seeing things from only a point of view until your ijebu blog will be like this 25 Likes

donmalcolm21:

How can the security services in this country be at loggerheads against each other.







DSS v EFFCC







DSS v NSA







NIA v EFCC





ARMY v MOBILE POLICE



This is a government of propaganda so every agency wants to outdo the other which brings about muddling up of everything dat is d hallmark of a govt dat is at war with itself. dat is d hallmark of a govt dat is at war with itself. 4 Likes

This story does not add up.The NIA is a covert agency and hence the EFCC DG needs foil to be removed from his brains if this is indeed true.

How can the NIA Head raise a point of order and you zealously rendezvous the cash thinking it belongs to Saraki or Dino(2 well-known thieves in their own rights)?

If true,isn't it morally bankrupt not to clear the air in the media even if certain aspects of it might be kept off-records due to the sensitive nature of the agency involved?

Perhaps he must have heard Jonathan released the money,immediately his ears tingled.I won't support GEJ either,if he had fought corruption like a man,we won't be swinging like a pendulum bob the way we are now.

The one here now is even using deodorant and otapyapya respectively.

God,who we offend?

As for Magu,U bring up more questions regarding ur obstinacy,arrogance and sheer disregard of public office,usurpation of authority,if na army,dem born you well near there?

Magu,you are complicating an already bad situation for your self.Use your head. 5 Likes

I was looking for Jonathan's name, found it. It has to somehow link to Jonathan. 6 Likes 1 Share

They've successfully swept this under the carpet. #criminals 14 Likes

Premium times are as useless as Sahara reporters, I can't believe such story 8 Likes 1 Share

Feraz:

Why did they deny in the first place through SR if it truly belongs to them that's if the above is true? Because the numerous stories/accusations/denial behind the owner of the money will also make people skeptical about this.



And what's with the constant clash of security/intelligence agencies and lack of coordination this common among them in this country?



I'm not understanding this again.

The issue is: How do we know who is reporting the facts between Sahara and Premium. The issue is: How do we know who is reporting the facts between Sahara and Premium. 2 Likes

Akuko for the gods!



Na Amaechi get the flat wey dem find the money! 14 Likes

The hmmmmmmnn wey I want talk don hook for my throat!



1) If the NSA (Dasuki's former position) is involved and

2) if we are to believe APC's reasons for prosecuting Dasuki in the first place (misuse of funds for 2015 election) and

3) if PMB is fine with the NSA's current position



Is it not safe to assume that the covert operation will end in 2019? 1) If the NSA (Dasuki's former position) is involved and2) if we are to believe APC's reasons for prosecuting Dasuki in the first place (misuse of funds for 2015 election) and3) if PMB is fine with the NSA's current position 2 Likes

Lol.... load of bs.... BMC headquarters doing what they do best 3 Likes

I knew it was a kind of "APCwood "film....Chairman Mugu trying to to take us for mugu showing us government money ...Chai God dey 5 Likes 1 Share

This story just confirms that Ameachi truly owns the said money ..so the NIA stashed moneyin a house which was built by Muazu and sold to the likes of Mo Abudu and Ameachi ..hahahahahahaha anyone who belives this stupid spin wont die well I swear 22 Likes

This is hogwash and bull crap. The only covert operation that would require such crazy money in peace times is the operation Election 2019. Now it becoming more and more plausible that ameachi owns the apartment in question. Only someone close to the president deserves such grand cover up. 14 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

We all know Amaechi owns the money,,,, pls don't just bring GEJ into this APC stolen money...now they know they can't hide anymore...foolish people.

You are telling us GEJ allocated a money since he left office for a project and till now una never spend am?.. Is there no bank to keep the money again? 8 Likes

joeluv:

This is hogwash and bull crap. The only covert operation that would require such crazy money in peace times is the operation Election 2019. Now it becoming more and more plausible that ameachi owns the apartment in question. Only someone close to the president deserves such grand cover up. There is even a key to the safe. There is even a key to the safe. 10 Likes

I must confess, until now, I've never heard of any National Intelligence Agency. How have they been hiding from me all this while? 7 Likes



http://www.updatesflow.tk/2017/04/meet-latest-couple-in-town-with-their.html Different things happening in the country at this hard time. God please take control. See photos of the latest couple in town 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmmmmmmmmm

donmalcolm21:

Continue seeing things from only a point of view until your ijebu blog will be like this 5 Likes

It is a bit annoying that some politicians are speaking so loud! Like they are not part of the looting game.



If Mr FF had access to 50million dollars would he not have chopped it?



Did he not collect huge sums during election?



What does he do to explain his super luxury lifestyle? 1 Like