Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment
|Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by dre11(m): 8:08pm
The $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos was a discreet allocation released to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) for major but covert security projects, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/228805-exclusive-untold-story-n13billion-recovered-ikoyi-lagos-apartment.html
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by josephine123: 8:15pm
WATCH VIDEO: The Huge Amount Of Money Uncovered By EFCC In Ikoyi, Lagos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jxja6Brs9K4
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by greatgod2012(f): 8:19pm
OK, but me o personally, I no believe this BS!
josephine123:
Abeg, who are the "we"?
My brother, speak for yourself sir!
Don't tell me you believe that article up there?
As for me, I refuse to believe!
If the money actually belong to NIA, why did they first deny it?
Something is not adding up!
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by drss2(m): 8:20pm
if u believe d loads of rubbish above put togeda by buari dullard's "deception n propaganda dept" den u will believe dat a goat can fly.
if buari's kworopt govt spin dis latest blunder around, lets see how they will spin dasuki trial.
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by Harrymig1(m): 8:21pm
I hope it's not a made up story, so we sef get active secret service agency (007)
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by Feraz(m): 8:25pm
Why did they deny in the first place through SR if it truly belongs to them that's if the above is true? Because the numerous stories/accusations/denial behind the owner of the money will also make people skeptical about this.
And what's with the constant clash of security/intelligence agencies and lack of coordination this common among them in this country?
I'm not understanding this again.
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by donmalcolm21(m): 8:27pm
How can the security services in this country be at loggerheads against each other.
DSS v EFFCC
DSS v NSA
NIA v EFCC
ARMY v MOBILE POLICE
This is a government of propaganda so every agency wants to outdo the other which brings about muddling up of everything
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by donmalcolm21(m): 8:27pm
One official said when the incumbent Director General of the NIA, Ayodele Oke, was alerted that EFCC operatives had swooped on the apartment, being discreetly guarded by covert operatives, he rushed to the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja to advise its chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to withdraw his men as the funds belonged to government
Magu reminds me of the first law in Robert Greene 48 Laws of Power.
He is trying to outshine his master which will have devastating consequences for him. NIA should be above EFCC so i don't see any reason why couldn't back down when asked to.
Buhari has lost control of this government and this nonsense has made a ridicule of NIA in international security circle
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by ijebuloaded(m): 8:28pm
So FFK , Lere and Other PDP members are Fake Ass Dudes...
Imagine cooking up dah huge stunt towards Rotimi and Co..
Seriously, this people need to be expelled from National Politics.
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by Feraz(m): 8:33pm
ijebuloaded:In addition to the above, SR and other rumour carriers called media should have their licenses seized. The accused woman, Esther, should also sue since her name has been dragged in the mud.
In a bid to crucify PDP, you forgot the other side of the divide.
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by donmalcolm21(m): 8:35pm
ijebuloaded:Continue seeing things from only a point of view until your ijebu blog will be like this
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by drss2(m): 8:35pm
donmalcolm21:dat is d hallmark of a govt dat is at war with itself.
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by fergie001(m): 8:44pm
This story does not add up.The NIA is a covert agency and hence the EFCC DG needs foil to be removed from his brains if this is indeed true.
How can the NIA Head raise a point of order and you zealously rendezvous the cash thinking it belongs to Saraki or Dino(2 well-known thieves in their own rights)?
If true,isn't it morally bankrupt not to clear the air in the media even if certain aspects of it might be kept off-records due to the sensitive nature of the agency involved?
Perhaps he must have heard Jonathan released the money,immediately his ears tingled.I won't support GEJ either,if he had fought corruption like a man,we won't be swinging like a pendulum bob the way we are now.
The one here now is even using deodorant and otapyapya respectively.
God,who we offend?
As for Magu,U bring up more questions regarding ur obstinacy,arrogance and sheer disregard of public office,usurpation of authority,if na army,dem born you well near there?
Magu,you are complicating an already bad situation for your self.Use your head.
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by Eazybay(m): 8:50pm
I was looking for Jonathan's name, found it. It has to somehow link to Jonathan.
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by CyberWolf: 8:59pm
They've successfully swept this under the carpet. #criminals
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by timilehing(m): 9:05pm
Premium times are as useless as Sahara reporters, I can't believe such story
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by hero2000: 9:07pm
Feraz:
The issue is: How do we know who is reporting the facts between Sahara and Premium.
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by LesbianBoy(m): 9:11pm
Akuko for the gods!
Na Amaechi get the flat wey dem find the money!
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by three: 9:14pm
The hmmmmmmnn wey I want talk don hook for my throat!
1) If the NSA (Dasuki's former position) is involved and
2) if we are to believe APC's reasons for prosecuting Dasuki in the first place (misuse of funds for 2015 election) and
3) if PMB is fine with the NSA's current position
Is it not safe to assume that the covert operation will end in 2019?
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by obonujoker(m): 9:16pm
Lol.... load of bs.... BMC headquarters doing what they do best
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by deji68: 9:20pm
I knew it was a kind of "APCwood "film....Chairman Mugu trying to to take us for mugu showing us government money ...Chai God dey
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by SalamRushdie: 9:22pm
This story just confirms that Ameachi truly owns the said money ..so the NIA stashed moneyin a house which was built by Muazu and sold to the likes of Mo Abudu and Ameachi ..hahahahahahaha anyone who belives this stupid spin wont die well I swear
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by joeluv: 9:26pm
This is hogwash and bull crap. The only covert operation that would require such crazy money in peace times is the operation Election 2019. Now it becoming more and more plausible that ameachi owns the apartment in question. Only someone close to the president deserves such grand cover up.
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by BabaCommander: 9:49pm
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by thinkdip(m): 9:49pm
We all know Amaechi owns the money,,,, pls don't just bring GEJ into this APC stolen money...now they know they can't hide anymore...foolish people.
You are telling us GEJ allocated a money since he left office for a project and till now una never spend am?.. Is there no bank to keep the money again?
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by BabaCommander: 9:49pm
joeluv:There is even a key to the safe.
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by Tazdroid(m): 9:50pm
I must confess, until now, I've never heard of any National Intelligence Agency. How have they been hiding from me all this while?
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by updatesflow: 9:50pm
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by Alasi20(m): 9:51pm
Hmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by Tazdroid(m): 9:52pm
donmalcolm21:
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by Dee60: 9:52pm
It is a bit annoying that some politicians are speaking so loud! Like they are not part of the looting game.
If Mr FF had access to 50million dollars would he not have chopped it?
Did he not collect huge sums during election?
What does he do to explain his super luxury lifestyle?
|Re: Untold Story Of The N13billion Recovered From Ikoyi, Lagos Apartment by fuckerstard: 9:53pm
Story story, this our politicians can lie for the world
