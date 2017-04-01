Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) (8800 Views)

Source; A pastor from Akwanga in Nasarawa state, Julius Odeleye was involved in a ghastly motor accident on his way to his hometown earlier today. According to reports, the pastor who survived the terrible accident which involved multiple vehicles on the highway -is in a serious condition and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/pastor-involved-in-ghastly-motor.html 1 Like

That is a good reason some people drive big SUV you are more likely to walk out of the bad accident

May God spare their lives





Nigerian roads are death traps

I LOVE YOU JESUS 4 Likes 1 Share

Jesus

God saved my life too when our vehicle failed break on the express at lokoja on speed....

Baba GOD who i be?

So na so people de die for accident?

I cant tell my family this....my mother go just put travel ban for my head 2 Likes

God is great 1 Like 1 Share



. Say God

He should be more prayerful

Kai. Thank You Jesus!!!!





Oluwa pls watch over Your children...

Careless driving.

good for him!...he was lucky

AWESOME GOD

That is a good reason some people drive big SUV you are more likely to walk out of the bad accident chai! haba!

Just watch how the self acclaimed free thinkers and atheist will storm this thread and start saying, "it wasn't his time and that he just got lucky"...those set of creations are just born pessimist, i shake my head in pity for them....thank God there was no life lost.

Is this supposed to mean he survived because he's a pastor?



Stupid sentiment.



People die because they are not pastors, right? 1 Like

The headline says something and dy write up absolutely different Oh Naija Journalist or bloggers y

That is a good reason some people drive big SUV you are more likely to walk out of the bad accident



Yeah ? How so ? Yeah ? How so ?

Wet road likely to cause skidding and Nigeria with our Not too good tyres on small Two ways traffic road still they drive 140kmp.

Seal of exemption! Thank you lord.