|Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:22pm
A pastor from Akwanga in Nasarawa state, Julius Odeleye was involved in a ghastly motor accident on his way to his hometown earlier today. According to reports, the pastor who survived the terrible accident which involved multiple vehicles on the highway -is in a serious condition and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/pastor-involved-in-ghastly-motor.html
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:23pm
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:25pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by sultaan(m): 8:38pm
That is a good reason some people drive big SUV you are more likely to walk out of the bad accident
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:54pm
May God spare their lives
Nigerian roads are death traps
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by MxtaMichealz(m): 10:06pm
SEE HIS PREVIOUS PICS >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/04/pastor-involved-in-an-accident.html
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by chris4gold(m): 10:06pm
haaa skibi, skibi skibi...
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:06pm
I LOVE YOU JESUS
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 10:06pm
Jesus
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by SooCute(m): 10:07pm
God saved my life too when our vehicle failed break on the express at lokoja on speed....
Baba GOD who i be?
So na so people de die for accident?
I cant tell my family this....my mother go just put travel ban for my head
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by adelakay(m): 10:07pm
God is great
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by philtex(m): 10:08pm
Say God
.
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by linkers: 10:09pm
He should be more prayerful
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:10pm
Kai. Thank You Jesus!!!!
Oluwa pls watch over Your children...
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by IslamicRebel: 10:10pm
Careless driving.
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by goingape1: 10:11pm
ChangeIsCostant:this look stage
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by Nigayoyo: 10:12pm
good for him!...he was lucky
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:14pm
hollawaley2:
Keep living in the past.
FYI it's over!
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 10:17pm
Hm
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by TheLogicalMind: 10:18pm
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by Lakebeyin: 10:19pm
AWESOME GOD
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 10:20pm
chai! haba!
sultaan:
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by firstking01(m): 10:23pm
Just watch how the self acclaimed free thinkers and atheist will storm this thread and start saying, "it wasn't his time and that he just got lucky"...those set of creations are just born pessimist, i shake my head in pity for them....thank God there was no life lost.
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by oglalasioux(m): 10:24pm
Is this supposed to mean he survived because he's a pastor?
Stupid sentiment.
People die because they are not pastors, right?
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by thundafire: 10:31pm
The headline says something and dy write up absolutely different Oh Naija Journalist or bloggers y
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by BlakKluKluxKlan: 10:34pm
sultaan:
Yeah ? How so ?
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by joinnow: 10:38pm
Wet road likely to cause skidding and Nigeria with our Not too good tyres on small Two ways traffic road still they drive 140kmp.
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by princessfoluke(f): 10:40pm
Seal of exemption! Thank you lord.
|Re: Nasarawa Pastor Survives Terrible Accident On His Way To His Hometown (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:41pm
Ope lope Jesu mi
