Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by ijustdey: 9:34pm On Apr 14
MAN ARRAIGNED FOR BEATEN OKADA RIDER WITH NATIVE CHARM


CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A 26-year old man Elias Adeyanju, popularly known as Bobo has landed in prison after he allegedly attacked and beaten a motorcycle operator, Ikot Onoja with native charm.

Adeyanju was charged before Isolo Magistrates’ Court from where he was remanded in prison custody.

The incident happened at Odo-Olowu in Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, Lagos where the victim, Onoja operates as Okada rider.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Bobo and Onoja had a disagreement after Bobo asked Onoja to carry him for free but he declined and carried another passenger.

When Onoja returned to their park, Bobo went there and allegedly used the charm on him which makes him become motionless and speechless.

As the cyclist was hypnotised, Bobo allegedly battered him to his satisfaction before he undone the charm that make him come back to his senses.

By then, he had been wounded with various degrees of injury on his body.

Our correspondent gathered that it was other riders who saw what happened and knew Bobo had used charm on Onoja during the attack that held him and recovered the charm before handing Bobo to the police at Ijeshatedo Division.

Bobo was charged with assault and unlawful possession of charm under the Criminal Code.

He pleaded not guilty.

http://pmexpressng.com/man-arraigned-beaten-okada-rider-native-charm/

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by ShobayoEmma: 9:37pm On Apr 14
The government of Nigeria suffereth violence just as the violent take it by force.

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by space007(m): 9:42pm On Apr 14
Wicked soul.... Rot in jail

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by josephine123: 9:47pm On Apr 14
Bad man

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Sarkki: 9:51pm On Apr 14
Na dem Charm Fighters.


Buhari Era,Rich oppressing d poor,Poor Opresing D Poor!

BUHARI is A Curse to Humanity

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by opethom(m): 11:40am
Veekid coma learn ... I get jazz pass this man
Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by unclezuma: 11:40am
This is just hilarious ...

Assault with intent to cause harm yes...

Assault and possession of charm... Ludicrous.

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by dessz(m): 11:40am
na only 9ja judicial system dey believe in charm undecided smh

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by modelsms(m): 11:42am
Cyriacus and bad news are like


Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Prettyenit18(f): 11:42am
He should use the charm to escape from prison nah grin

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by holluwai(m): 11:43am
E no use charm bless himself. Weyrey
Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Smallville10(m): 11:43am
Bastard
Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Byggshoes(m): 11:43am
ShobayoEmma:
The government of Nigeria suffereth violence just as the violent take it by force.

Follow peace with all man without which you can not see the Lord. A violent man is a dog of the worst breed.
Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by asatemple(f): 11:43am
Bobo, you would have gone for the charm that will give you money to pay you bills instead of .......
Some peoples' brain eeeehh

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by timilehin95(m): 11:45am
Wetin concern me

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by BrutalJab: 11:46am
Later, some kids and ignorant children will come here to start saying that there is nothing like charm.


Seun come and explain what happened here?

Is it another type of medical condition?

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Semper247(m): 11:47am
One of the signs of a failed society.

How someone can even imagine violence as the next action after haven been denied beats my imagination.... what a nation!
Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Freiden(m): 11:48am
Aluwo in action
Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Justbeingreal(m): 11:49am
Charm to fight why can't he use it to make money

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by prahcetomi(m): 11:49am
itsIYKE:
Afonja cowards......you used charm to beat your fellow man.....cowardly he-goats
So many brains on vacation this easter.

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by neoOduduwa: 11:50am
That's the Amunimuye charm if I'm correct.

Those Nairalanders who read too many books and don't believe in charms ehn, I laugh in Swahili grin

Even Oga Seu.n

If dem knack you jazz once ehn, una brains go reset

You can't keep theorising based on logic, if you really want to test for the existence and credibility of the supernatural realm, then you have to experiment some stuffs smiley

On a lighter note though, how can a court convict a man for an offence like "Possession of Charms". That's dumb.

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by jonnytad(m): 11:51am
Whatever you sow you go reap........

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by etinanguy(m): 11:52am
Mehn!!

Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by NubiLove(m): 11:52am
It means the charm did not work as it is supposed to... grin
Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by veekid(m): 11:57am
opethom:
Veekid coma learn ... I get jazz pass this man
grin
Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by neocortex: 12:07pm
neoOduduwa:
That's the Amunimuye charm if I'm correct.

Those Nairalanders who read too many books and don't believe in charms ehn, I laugh in Swahili grin

Even Oga Seu.n

If dem knack you jazz once ehn, una brains go reset

You can't keep theorising based on logic, if you really want to test for the existence and credibility of the supernatural realm, then you have to experiment some stuffs smiley

On a lighter note though, how can a court convict a man for an offence like "Possession of Charms". That's dumb.

Charm is a physical item which has a physical effect
that can be explained by physical laws,
this is different from spiritual mumbo jumbo that charm
enthusiast like you peddles around.

Call me when your prayer or chants has any effect on a person
or thing.

Finally, a court can convict a man for the "possession of charms" because it is
equivalent to "possession of dangerous weapon".
Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by exlinkleads(f): 12:08pm
dead on arrival

