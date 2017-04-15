₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,456 members, 3,478,958 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 01:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) (9971 Views)
Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) / Soldiers Brutalise Crippled Man In Onitsha For Wearing Military Outfit (Pics) / Robbers Who Use Charm To Open Padlocks In Lagos Caught & Tied Up By Mob (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by ijustdey: 9:34pm On Apr 14
MAN ARRAIGNED FOR BEATEN OKADA RIDER WITH NATIVE CHARM
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-arraigned-beaten-okada-rider-native-charm/
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by ShobayoEmma: 9:37pm On Apr 14
The government of Nigeria suffereth violence just as the violent take it by force.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by space007(m): 9:42pm On Apr 14
Wicked soul.... Rot in jail
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by josephine123: 9:47pm On Apr 14
Bad man
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Sarkki: 9:51pm On Apr 14
Na dem Charm Fighters.
Buhari Era,Rich oppressing d poor,Poor Opresing D Poor!
BUHARI is A Curse to Humanity
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by opethom(m): 11:40am
Veekid coma learn ... I get jazz pass this man
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by unclezuma: 11:40am
This is just hilarious ...
Assault with intent to cause harm yes...
Assault and possession of charm... Ludicrous.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by dessz(m): 11:40am
na only 9ja judicial system dey believe in charm smh
4 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by modelsms(m): 11:42am
Cyriacus and bad news are like
Check my signature below for your data please. Click link for details.
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Prettyenit18(f): 11:42am
He should use the charm to escape from prison nah
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by holluwai(m): 11:43am
E no use charm bless himself. Weyrey
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Smallville10(m): 11:43am
Bastard
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Byggshoes(m): 11:43am
ShobayoEmma:
Follow peace with all man without which you can not see the Lord. A violent man is a dog of the worst breed.
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by asatemple(f): 11:43am
Bobo, you would have gone for the charm that will give you money to pay you bills instead of .......
Some peoples' brain eeeehh
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by timilehin95(m): 11:45am
Wetin concern me
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by BrutalJab: 11:46am
Later, some kids and ignorant children will come here to start saying that there is nothing like charm.
Seun come and explain what happened here?
Is it another type of medical condition?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Semper247(m): 11:47am
One of the signs of a failed society.
How someone can even imagine violence as the next action after haven been denied beats my imagination.... what a nation!
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Freiden(m): 11:48am
Aluwo in action
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by Justbeingreal(m): 11:49am
Charm to fight why can't he use it to make money
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by prahcetomi(m): 11:49am
itsIYKE:So many brains on vacation this easter.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by neoOduduwa: 11:50am
That's the Amunimuye charm if I'm correct.
Those Nairalanders who read too many books and don't believe in charms ehn, I laugh in Swahili
Even Oga Seu.n
If dem knack you jazz once ehn, una brains go reset
You can't keep theorising based on logic, if you really want to test for the existence and credibility of the supernatural realm, then you have to experiment some stuffs
On a lighter note though, how can a court convict a man for an offence like "Possession of Charms". That's dumb.
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by jonnytad(m): 11:51am
Whatever you sow you go reap........
1 Share
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by etinanguy(m): 11:52am
Mehn!!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by NubiLove(m): 11:52am
It means the charm did not work as it is supposed to...
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by veekid(m): 11:57am
opethom:
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by neocortex: 12:07pm
neoOduduwa:
Charm is a physical item which has a physical effect
that can be explained by physical laws,
this is different from spiritual mumbo jumbo that charm
enthusiast like you peddles around.
Call me when your prayer or chants has any effect on a person
or thing.
Finally, a court can convict a man for the "possession of charms" because it is
equivalent to "possession of dangerous weapon".
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Charm To Badly Brutalise An Okada Rider (pic) by exlinkleads(f): 12:08pm
dead on arrival
Bomb Explosion Hits Dalori Quarters In Maiduguri / Yinka Mafe With 15 Criminal Cases — Police. Who Is Using Him? / Top Online 419 Country Ranking For 2011
Viewing this topic: makkosky(m), Manuelmarvyy(m), batista73, babaloke, lennycool9(m), ugolinze123, ferdison(m), babzo(m), dallyemmy, gbengusey(m), fergusson5(m), jjcena(m), Tayo2014, Katyusha(m), Badonasty(m), hesilo(m), Mujinho4b(m), Bollinger(m), janefarms2015, tsannee(m), Toonice(m), ghmnoble, NubiLove(m), wizdammy1, x12345678x, ERockson, jhybosky, Jraph(f), sulaimon22, Pranxta(m), Laconfidential, ogblechisalex, nicerichard05, Oseniade(m), 12go(m), soloe5(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16