A 26-year old man Elias Adeyanju, popularly known as Bobo has landed in prison after he allegedly attacked and beaten a motorcycle operator, Ikot Onoja with native charm.



Adeyanju was charged before Isolo Magistrates’ Court from where he was remanded in prison custody.



The incident happened at Odo-Olowu in Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, Lagos where the victim, Onoja operates as Okada rider.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Bobo and Onoja had a disagreement after Bobo asked Onoja to carry him for free but he declined and carried another passenger.



When Onoja returned to their park, Bobo went there and allegedly used the charm on him which makes him become motionless and speechless.



As the cyclist was hypnotised, Bobo allegedly battered him to his satisfaction before he undone the charm that make him come back to his senses.



By then, he had been wounded with various degrees of injury on his body.



Our correspondent gathered that it was other riders who saw what happened and knew Bobo had used charm on Onoja during the attack that held him and recovered the charm before handing Bobo to the police at Ijeshatedo Division.



Bobo was charged with assault and unlawful possession of charm under the Criminal Code.



He pleaded not guilty.

http://pmexpressng.com/man-arraigned-beaten-okada-rider-native-charm/

The government of Nigeria suffereth violence just as the violent take it by force. 3 Likes

Wicked soul.... Rot in jail 1 Like

Bad man 1 Like

Na dem Charm Fighters.





Buhari Era,Rich oppressing d poor,Poor Opresing D Poor!



BUHARI is A Curse to Humanity 2 Likes

Veekid coma learn ... I get jazz pass this man

This is just hilarious ...



Assault with intent to cause harm yes...



Assault and possession of charm... Ludicrous. 4 Likes

smh na only 9ja judicial system dey believe in charmsmh 4 Likes

Cyriacus and bad news are like





He should use the charm to escape from prison nah 11 Likes 1 Share

E no use charm bless himself. Weyrey

Bastard

ShobayoEmma:

The government of Nigeria suffereth violence just as the violent take it by force.

Follow peace with all man without which you can not see the Lord. A violent man is a dog of the worst breed. Follow peace with all man without which you can not see the Lord. A violent man is a dog of the worst breed.

Bobo, you would have gone for the charm that will give you money to pay you bills instead of .......

Some peoples' brain eeeehh 1 Like

Wetin concern me

Later, some kids and ignorant children will come here to start saying that there is nothing like charm.





Seun come and explain what happened here?



Is it another type of medical condition? 3 Likes

One of the signs of a failed society.



How someone can even imagine violence as the next action after haven been denied beats my imagination.... what a nation!

Aluwo in action

Charm to fight why can't he use it to make money 1 Like

itsIYKE:

Afonja cowards......you used charm to beat your fellow man.....cowardly he-goats So many brains on vacation this easter. So many brains on vacation this easter. 5 Likes





Those Nairalanders who read too many books and don't believe in charms ehn, I laugh in Swahili



Even Oga Seu.n



If dem knack you jazz once ehn, una brains go reset



You can't keep theorising based on logic, if you really want to test for the existence and credibility of the supernatural realm, then you have to experiment some stuffs



On a lighter note though, how can a court convict a man for an offence like "Possession of Charms". That's dumb. That's the Amunimuye charm if I'm correct.Those Nairalanders who read too many books and don't believe in charms ehn, I laugh in SwahiliEven Oga Seu.nIf dem knack you jazz once ehn, una brains go resetYou can't keep theorising based on logic, if you really want to test for the existence and credibility of the supernatural realm, then you have to experiment some stuffsOn a lighter note though, how can a court convict a man for an offence like "Possession of Charms". That's dumb. 1 Like

Whatever you sow you go reap........ 1 Share

Mehn!! 2 Likes

It means the charm did not work as it is supposed to...

opethom:

Veekid coma learn ... I get jazz pass this man

neoOduduwa:

That's the Amunimuye charm if I'm correct.



Those Nairalanders who read too many books and don't believe in charms ehn, I laugh in Swahili



Even Oga Seu.n



If dem knack you jazz once ehn, una brains go reset



You can't keep theorising based on logic, if you really want to test for the existence and credibility of the supernatural realm, then you have to experiment some stuffs



On a lighter note though, how can a court convict a man for an offence like "Possession of Charms". That's dumb.

Charm is a physical item which has a physical effect

that can be explained by physical laws,

this is different from spiritual mumbo jumbo that charm

enthusiast like you peddles around.



Call me when your prayer or chants has any effect on a person

or thing.



Finally, a court can convict a man for the "possession of charms" because it is

equivalent to "possession of dangerous weapon". Charm is a physical item which has a physical effectthat can be explained by physical laws,this is different from spiritual mumbo jumbo that charmenthusiast like you peddles around.Call me when your prayer or chants has any effect on a personor thing.Finally, a court can convict a man for the "possession of charms" because it isequivalent to "possession of dangerous weapon".