Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Does Secession From A Country Make an Individual Lose His Personal Property? (8284 Views)

Breaking: New Group Emerges, Calls For Secession Of Niger Delta From Nigeria / Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant / Ben Bruce Orders Innoson Car For His Personal Use From The Anambra Based Company (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello nairalanders.



There is an arguement between my guy on, if a particular part in a country should decide or agree to succeed out from their original country.

That all individual property owned by people of other separatist will be lost to citizens of the other state/country.



My question is, does succession make legal property owned by individual lost because he/she is no more part of the other separatist country ?



Your detail analysis please



@ lalasticala

emmadejust:



Good morning nairalanders.



There is an augurement between my guy about , if a particular parts in a country should decide or agreed to succeed out from their original one country.

That all individual property owned by people of other separatist will be lost to citizens of the other state/country.



My question is does succession make legal property owned by individual lost because he/she is no more part of the other separatist country ?



Your detail analysis please yes and no. No if you have valid documents eg. C of O. Yes if that c of o gets revoked. As a simple rule states in the north and all over the sw do not give igbos c of o. Cos of fear of paying compensation to igbos. The big questios still remains why do we igbos foolishly keep building and putting landed properties outside our zones. Emeka built one room dem no give am ifeanyi built four rooms them no give am now chinedu come go build four deckings is that not foolishness igbo ewu nu - ojukw yes and no. No if you have valid documents eg. C of O. Yes if that c of o gets revoked. As a simple rule states in the north and all over the sw do not give igbos c of o. Cos of fear of paying compensation to igbos. The big questios still remains why do we igbos foolishly keep building and putting landed properties outside our zones. Emeka built one room dem no give am ifeanyi built four rooms them no give am now chinedu come go build four deckings is that not foolishness igbo ewu nu - ojukw 23 Likes 4 Shares

I need legal explanations and reference to portray it I need legal explanations and reference to portray it

As a lay person I do not think secession should affect personal property unless the owner decides to leave his property behind and move home. That Biafra is now a separate country does not mean all Igbo's have to leave the North, West or South. I think it is just the barbaric nature of many Nigerians to reap where they do not sow that will make them want to take advantage of the situation to loot and force people out of their own homes. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Ofcos big yes, your 44 trillions investment in north is a goner lol 26 Likes 3 Shares

It shouldn't be that way, but you know we are black people and unfortunately don't obey the laws of decent humans. So I will say yes you will lose those properties. Those Yorubas begging ibos to leave are the less fortunate ones who hope they will become property owners after ibos leave. Meanwhile those ibos screaming Biafra everywhere are mostly lazy ones who are less fortunate and has nothing to their name in ibo land let alone outside Igbo land. They blame all their problems the state of Nigeria not realizing that a lazy man is always a lazy man. 58 Likes 8 Shares

emmadejust:



Good morning nairalanders.



There is an augurement between my guy about , if a particular parts in a country should decide or agreed to succeed out from their original one country.

That all individual property owned by people of other separatist will be lost to citizens of the other state/country.



My question is does succession make legal property owned by individual lost because he/she is no more part of the other separatist country ?



Your detail analysis please You're counting the costs already? Well after the civil war, Igbos in the south got the properties back, I know of a particular founder of a bank who secured Ekuweme's property in Apapa and gave it back to him after the war. In case of anything now, there will be no secession because the igbo elites making money outside the south east will make sure it doesn't happen, the only option will be a war, unfortunately there is no Ojukwu in the army right now You're counting the costs already? Well after the civil war, Igbos in the south got the properties back, I know of a particular founder of a bank who secured Ekuweme's property in Apapa and gave it back to him after the war. In case of anything now, there will be no secession because the igbo elites making money outside the south east will make sure it doesn't happen, the only option will be a war, unfortunately there is no Ojukwu in the army right now 6 Likes

IDEALLY No, but with the uncivil approach to secession adopted by IPOB characterized by threats, insults and blackmail targeted at the North, you can be sure that there will be no happy separation with smiling faces or any bi-lateral agreements between the parties concerned. 57 Likes 3 Shares

The answer is NO the case of biafra and Nigeria will not be different 3 Likes 2 Shares

When I say Igbos don't think things through, you would not believe me, so you have not thought about it, yet you want secession.



I am a lawyer and here is a legal dimension.



First note that all lands in Nigeria by virtue of the Land Use Act, 1978 is owned by the state, federal government and local government accordingly. Developed parts are owned by the state through the state governor, the undeveloped parts are owned by the local government, while those areas acquired by federal government are owned by the Federal government.



Individuals and even corporate organizations are mere tenants to the the real owners, the governments! hence, the issuance of cofo, consent, excision, ratifications et al.



Once a property is abandoned as it will be, when the biafrans bolt, the properties will revert to the real owners that is the state government, local government or federal government vide a legal principle called bona vacantia.



Note the legal principle of quic quid plantatur solo solo cedit, he who owes the land owes what is on it, all the developments on the lands become that of the real owner.



All the biafrans properties will become that of Lagos state government, it will be the largest real estate deal in the world since igbos own 90 percent of real estate in Lagos state and Afonjas only own 0.2 percent of real estate in the east. 90 Likes 11 Shares

emmadejust:



Good morning nairalanders.



There is an augurement between my guy about , if a particular parts in a country should decide or agreed to succeed out from their original one country.

That all individual property owned by people of other separatist will be lost to citizens of the other state/country.



My question is does succession make legal property owned by individual lost because he/she is no more part of the other separatist country ?



Your detail analysis please

When I say Igbos don't think things through, you would not believe me, so you have not thought about it, yet you want secession.

I am a lawyer and here is a legal dimension.

First note that all lands in Nigeria by virtue of the Land Use Act, 1978 is owned by the state, federal government and local government accordingly. Developed parts are owned by the state through the state governor, the undeveloped parts are owned by the local government, while those areas acquired by federal government are owned by the Federal government.

Individuals and even corporate organizations are mere tenants to the the real owners, the governments! hence, the issuance of cofo, consent, excision, ratifications et al.

Once a property is abandoned as it will be, when the biafrans bolt, the properties will revert to the real owners that is the state government, local government or federal government vide a legal principle called bona vacantia.

Note the legal principle of quic quid plantatur solo solo cedit, he who owes the land owes what is on it, all the developments on the lands become that of the real owner.

All the biafrans properties will become that of Lagos state government, it will be the largest real estate deal in the world since igbos own 90 percent of real estate in Lagos state and Afonjas only own 0.2 percent of real estate in the e When I say Igbos don't think things through, you would not believe me, so you have not thought about it, yet you want secession.I am a lawyer and here is a legal dimension.First note that all lands in Nigeria by virtue of the Land Use Act, 1978 is owned by the state, federal government and local government accordingly. Developed parts are owned by the state through the state governor, the undeveloped parts are owned by the local government, while those areas acquired by federal government are owned by the Federal government.Individuals and even corporate organizations are mere tenants to the the real owners, the governments! hence, the issuance of cofo, consent, excision, ratifications et al.Once a property is abandoned as it will be, when the biafrans bolt, the properties will revert to the real owners that is the state government, local government or federal government vide a legal principle called bona vacantia.Note the legal principle of quic quid plantatur solo solo cedit, he who owes the land owes what is on it, all the developments on the lands become that of the real owner.All the biafrans properties will become that of Lagos state government, it will be the largest real estate deal in the world since igbos own 90 percent of real estate in Lagos state and Afonjas only own 0.2 percent of real estate in the e 11 Likes

Just that you know Biafra exit will make Lagos State alone the second richest country in Africa. I can't just wait for you guys to gerrarhear men! There is billions of Naira to be made by your exit. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Does stvpidity make one to lose his money? Why didn't you ask Nnamdi kanu that question before shouting "Biafra or i die"

46 Likes 4 Shares

Ogalanyachieze:

yes and no. No if you have valid documents eg. C of O. Yes if that c of o gets revoked. As a simple rule states in the north and all over the sw do not give igbos c of o. Cos of fear of paying compensation to igbos. The big questios still remains why do we igbos foolishly keep building and putting landed properties outside our zones. Emeka built one room dem no give am ifeanyi built four rooms them no give am now chinedu come go build four deckings is that not foolishness igbo ewu nu - ojukw

C OF O is a tenancy agreement between the bearer and the Nigerian Government. If you denounce Nigeria, no previous legal agreement you have with Nigeria is binding, so the moment you accepted to Join Biafra, you have officially annulled your C of O.

The land use act of Nigeria placed land ownership solely in the hands of the State government, every Nigerian landowner is a tenant of the Government, the law only recognizes a form of compensation should the government have need for your land.

The law equally recognize that you can inherit lands and it is transferable as well, so definitely igbos with properties in the south east are so keeping theirs because Biafra is suppose to dissolve the existing state governments of its territories.



You will ask; what about foreigners who own landed properties in Nigeria? Most of them do so through Nigerian proxies except when such a person has been granted citizenship, though not illegal for foreigners to own properties here directly, in a breakaway situation, both sides are no longer friends as such they may change their laws to suit purpose, one of it is making land ownership or tenancy a citizen right, at that point, most Biafrans will kiss their properties goodbye!!



It is extremely f00lish to think Biafra is coming because a lvnatic said it over the radio, that is the only truth in the OP's question.

64 Likes 6 Shares

Even if IGBOS loss all they will get more than what they use to have in just 5years WE SEE SUCCESS WHEN OTHERS SEE FAILURE 8 Likes 6 Shares

ezenwajosh:

Even if IGBOS loss all they will get more than what they use to have in just 5years WE SEE SUCCESS WHEN OTHERS SEE FAILURE

Okay, we don't want your model of success, a success where anything goes, drugs, armed robbery, baby factories. Take your success and let us be. Okay, we don't want your model of success, a success where anything goes, drugs, armed robbery, baby factories. Take your success and let us be. 59 Likes 5 Shares

jpphilips:





C OF O is a tenancy agreement between the bearer and the Nigerian Government. If you denounce Nigeria, no previous legal agreement you have with Nigeria is binding, so the moment you accepted to Join Biafra, you have officially annulled your C of O. dont be ridiculous its an agreement with that individual and the govt not between the govt and the biafran govt. what about foreigners owning props in nigeria and vice versa. That apart if i should judge by your story how come the same govt they currently pledge to does not see them worthy enough to give them the said documents dont be ridiculous its an agreement with that individual and the govt not between the govt and the biafran govt. what about foreigners owning props in nigeria and vice versa. That apart if i should judge by your story how come the same govt they currently pledge to does not see them worthy enough to give them the said documents 1 Like

Ogalanyachieze:

dont be ridiculous its an agreement with that individual and the govt not between the govt and the biafran govt. what about foreigners owning props in nigeria and vice versa. That apart if i should judge by your story how come the same govt they currently pledge to does not see them worthy enough to give them the said documents



Has it occurred to you that Nigeria can change their land use act anytime? You have to plan with the worse case scenario not assuming your adversary will show mercy at some point, if Nigeria makes property ownership a "citizen right" what are you supposed to do about that?

Taiwan did it to China, in fact, they just increased the Chinese quota of land ownership recently because china has installed a stooge in Taiwan, the problem most of you pro Biafrans have is that you subscribe to cable TV and end up watching just African Magic, you subscribe to the internet and end up watching p0rn with it.

if you have a clue the end of that biafran road, you will never dream of it. By the way, just because igbos left their properties for three years,

Niger delta seized all of them, what have you done about that? Abandoned property is an abandoned destiny, continue abandoning your destiny everywhere!! 76 Likes 8 Shares

thesicilian:

As a lay person I do not think secession should affect personal property unless the owner decides to leave his property behind and move home. That Biafra is now a separate country does not mean all Igbo's have to leave the North, West or South. I think it is just the barbaric nature of many Nigerians to reap where they do not sow that will make them want to take advantage of the situation to loot and force people out of their own homes.

You took pleasure in breaking Nigeria yet you don't want others to profit from your stvpidity? what kinda world do you guys live in? 52 Likes 2 Shares

Ogalanyachieze:

dont be ridiculous its an agreement with that individual and the govt not between the govt and the biafran govt. what about foreigners owning props in nigeria and vice versa. That apart if i should judge by your story how come the same govt they currently pledge to does not see them worthy enough to give them the said documents

See it from this lense, can you build something on nothing and expect it to stand. How can you enter contract with a Nigerian that does not exist again. The contract will be vitiated and will suffer, what we call force majeure, and same annuls the contract.

From most angle of the law, Biafra will be the sore loser. In land law they will fail, law of contract same thing. Come up with another angle and let tackle it together. See it from this lense, can you build something on nothing and expect it to stand. How can you enter contract with a Nigerian that does not exist again. The contract will be vitiated and will suffer, what we call force majeure, and same annuls the contract.From most angle of the law, Biafra will be the sore loser. In land law they will fail, law of contract same thing. Come up with another angle and let tackle it together. 10 Likes

ezenwajosh:

Even if IGBOS loss all they will get more than what they use to have in just 5years WE SEE SUCCESS WHEN OTHERS SEE FAILURE

Some of you are just ignorant. Igbos are mainly traders and they have the current Nigerian space as their Market because they are citizens. If Biafra become materialized their market space will shrink by at least 70%.

I don't know how they will make their wealth back in 5 years. You will sell mainly among yourself which is like selling an ice-block to a Canadian. Your so-called wealth is made from profit you make from trading with over 170 million Nigerians.

Mind you almost all developing countries don't tolerate foreigners opening small and medium scale businesses in their countries. This area of business is what is employing millions of Igbos.

Kindly recall the trade rift Nigeria had with Ghana, Zambia and some African countries. It bordered on the small and medium scale businesses our Igbo brothers wanted to start in those countries. They refused and insisted that any foreigner must have a business that is worth at least 500,000 dollars and must employ like 10 indigenes or so.

When you call other people parasites, know that we all benefit from ourselves. The Nigerian population has benefited the Igbos more.



http://independent.ng/2014/09/association-says-ghana-will-regret-sacking-nigerian-traders-markets/ Some of you are just ignorant. Igbos are mainly traders and they have the current Nigerian space as their Market because they are citizens. If Biafra become materialized their market space will shrink by at least 70%.I don't know how they will make their wealth back in 5 years. You will sell mainly among yourself which is like selling an ice-block to a Canadian. Your so-called wealth is made from profit you make from trading with over 170 million Nigerians.Mind you almost all developing countries don't tolerate foreigners opening small and medium scale businesses in their countries. This area of business is what is employing millions of Igbos.Kindly recall the trade rift Nigeria had with Ghana, Zambia and some African countries. It bordered on the small and medium scale businesses our Igbo brothers wanted to start in those countries. They refused and insisted that any foreigner must have a business that is worth at least 500,000 dollars and must employ like 10 indigenes or so.When you call other people parasites, know that we all benefit from ourselves. The Nigerian population has benefited the Igbos more. 49 Likes 6 Shares

jpphilips:







Has it occurred to you that Nigeria can change their land use act anytime? You have to plan with the worse case scenario not assuming your adversary will show you some pity at some point, if Nigeria makes property ownership a "citizen right" what are you supposed to do about that?

Taiwan did it to China, in fact, they just increased the Chinese quota of land ownership recently because china has installed a stooge in Taiwan, the problem most of you pro Biafrans have is that you subscribe to cable TV and end up watching just African Magic, you subscribe to the internet and end up watching p0rn with it.

if you have a clue the end of that biafran road, you will never dream of it. By the way, just because igbos left their properties for three years,

Niger delta seized all of them, what have you done about that? Abandoned property is an abandoned destiny, continue abandoning your destiny everywhere!!

One of my friend told me how his father friend become a very big property owner in rivers because of the Biafra war, someone who doesn't even know how money is made.

Some rivers people show some hate to Igbo like if they are once a captive to Igbo people. One of my friend told me how his father friend become a very big property owner in rivers because of the Biafra war, someone who doesn't even know how money is made.Some rivers people show some hate to Igbo like if they are once a captive to Igbo people. 7 Likes

Dumaknesset:

When I say Igbos don't think things through, you would not believe me, so you have not thought about it, yet you want secession.



I am a lawyer and here is a legal dimension.



First note that all lands in Nigeria by virtue of the Land Use Act, 1978 is owned by the state, federal government and local government accordingly. Developed parts are owned by the state through the state governor, the undeveloped parts are owned by the local government, while those areas acquired by federal government are owned by the Federal government.



Individuals and even corporate organizations are mere tenants to the the real owners, the governments! hence, the issuance of cofo, consent, excision, ratifications et al.



Once a property is abandoned as it will be, when the biafrans bolt, the properties will revert to the real owners that is the state government, local government or federal government vide a legal principle called bona vacantia.



Note the legal principle of quic quid plantatur solo solo cedit, he who owes the land owes what is on it, all the developments on the lands become that of the real owner.



All the biafrans properties will become that of Lagos state government, it will be the largest real estate deal in the world since igbos own 90 percent of real estate in Lagos state and Afonjas only own 0.2 percent of real estate in the east.

5 Likes 1 Share

jpphilips:







Has it occurred to you that Nigeria can change their land use act anytime? You have to plan with the worse case scenario not assuming your adversary will show you some pity at some point, if Nigeria makes property ownership a "citizen right" what are you supposed to do about that?

Taiwan did it to China, in fact, they just increased the Chinese quota of land ownership recently because china has installed a stooge in Taiwan, the problem most of you pro Biafrans have is that you subscribe to cable TV and end up watching just African Magic, you subscribe to the internet and end up watching p0rn with it.

if you have a clue the end of that biafran road, you will never dream of it. By the way, just because igbos left their properties for three years,

Niger delta seized all of them, what have you done about that? Abandoned property is an abandoned destiny, continue abandoning your destiny everywhere!! Brother, preach!!



They've been pestering everyone, screaming they want out. Now they have their best opportunity to leave and all we are getting are reasons why they can't leave. So I ask, what was all the noise about in the first place? Brother, preach!!They've been pestering everyone, screaming they want out. Now they have their best opportunity to leave and all we are getting are reasons why they can't leave. So I ask, what was all the noise about in the first place? 42 Likes 3 Shares

It is very easy to solve this problem, simply put it in control of reputable banks, as in something like mortgage, the banks will represent you, and collect their share, if any fool wants to take it then they should deal with the bank, if they do anything funny, remember they have branches in Biafra, so the Biafran government will fine them or simply nationalize the bank. It is very easy. 9 Likes 1 Share

jpphilips:







Has it occurred to you that Nigeria can change their land use act anytime? You have to plan with the worse case scenario not assuming your adversary will show you some pity at some point, if Nigeria makes property ownership a "citizen right" what are you supposed to do about that?

Taiwan did it to China, in fact, they just increased the Chinese quota of land ownership recently because china has installed a stooge in Taiwan, the problem most of you pro Biafrans have is that you subscribe to cable TV and end up watching just African Magic, you subscribe to the internet and end up watching p0rn with it.

if you have a clue the end of that biafran road, you will never dream of it.

Niger delta seized all of them, what have you done about that? Abandoned property is an abandoned destiny, continue abandoning your destiny everywhere! is this question based on current laws at least a new wont directly affect old props lets wait til den is this question based on current laws at least a new wont directly affect old props lets wait til den 1 Like

jpphilips:







Has it occurred to you that Nigeria can change their land use act anytime? You have to plan with the worse case scenario not assuming your adversary will show you some pity at some point, if Nigeria makes property ownership a "citizen right" what are you supposed to do about that?

Taiwan did it to China, in fact, they just increased the Chinese quota of land ownership recently because china has installed a stooge in Taiwan, the problem most of you pro Biafrans have is that you subscribe to cable TV and end up watching just African Magic, you subscribe to the internet and end up watching p0rn with it.

if you have a clue the end of that biafran road, you will never dream of it. By the way, just because igbos left their properties for three years,

Niger delta seized all of them, what have you done about that? moreover i gave a yes and no answer thats why i spoke of c of o anyone win lacks it should consider his props gone and lost moreover i gave a yes and no answer thats why i spoke of c of o anyone win lacks it should consider his props gone and lost

Ogalanyachieze:

is this question based on current laws at least a new wont directly affect old props lets wait til den

Every country in the world has the right to revise its laws as it pleases, you don't decide for Nigeria what to do to their laws, on your part, you just have to plan with the worse case scenario. 32 Likes 2 Shares

emmadejust:





One of my friend told me how his father friend become a very big property owner in rivers because of the Biafra war, someone who doesn't even know how money is made.

Some rivers people show some hate to Igbo like if they are once a captive to Igbo people.



You don't need anyone to tell you, go to PH, from Lagos Bus stop to Tourist Beach, every landlord there is either Okirika or Kalabari, in 1967, they were all igbos. Who knows, the Yorubas will be the biggest beneficiaries of this current agitation, I envy them really!!

Every 50yrs, the igbo man will commit political suicide and blame others for his woes!!

Ordinary Nnamdi kanu who is still living in his father's house is now the Trumpet to decide the fate of igbos with properties littered everywhere, Nnamdi kanu whose village does not produce palm oil will decide the fate of Niger delta crude oil, just imagine the insult and disgrace that lvnatic is bringing upon igbos.

65 Likes 12 Shares

GrandGarcon:

It is very easy to solve this problem, simply put it in control of reputable banks, as in something like mortgage, the banks will represent you, and collect their share, if any fool wants to take it then they should deal with the bank, if they do anything funny, remember they have branches in Biafra, so the Biafran government will fine them or simply nationalize the bank. It is very easy.

See yah life in the outside, so Nigerian banks are regulated by laws from the moon. They are regulated by BOfia, Cbn act, cama etc, all Nigerian laws and all the banks headquarters are in South west remember, the banks are also tenants like anybody as corporate organizations.You still reason like a Nigerian, that is where your flawed arguments emanate from. You have forgotten you are now biafrans, your monies will also be forfeited by a single order from cbn, that all monies belonging igbos be forfeited forthwith to the government of Nigeria, remember you will now be biafrans not Nigerians, and the banks ' customers are Nigerians which you guys are not.

To the banks you don't exist, and you are no longer Nigerians, so you monies are also deemed abandoned and the banks get to remit to the Cbn or as the government will decide.



Awon guys Yi, oni arojinle.

Ode people!



Your monies also will be gone poof! See yah life in the outside, so Nigerian banks are regulated by laws from the moon. They are regulated by BOfia, Cbn act, cama etc, all Nigerian laws and all the banks headquarters are in South west remember, the banks are also tenants like anybody as corporate organizations.You still reason like a Nigerian, that is where your flawed arguments emanate from. You have forgotten you are now biafrans, your monies will also be forfeited by a single order from cbn, that all monies belonging igbos be forfeited forthwith to the government of Nigeria, remember you will now be biafrans not Nigerians, and the banks ' customers are Nigerians which you guys are not.To the banks you don't exist, and you are no longer Nigerians, so you monies are also deemed abandoned and the banks get to remit to the Cbn or as the government will decide.Awon guys Yi, oni arojinle.Ode people!Your monies also will be gone poof! 42 Likes

pheesayor:



You're counting the costs already? Well after the civil war, Igbos in the south got the properties back, I know of a particular founder of a bank who secured Ekuweme's property in Apapa and gave it back to him after the war. In case of anything now, there will be no secession because the igbo elites making money outside the south east will make sure it doesn't happen, the only option will be a war, unfortunately there is Ojukwu in the army right now Are you sure you KNOW of a particular founder of a bank? Was it not on nairaland that you read that account? Are you sure you KNOW of a particular founder of a bank? Was it not on nairaland that you read that account? 2 Likes