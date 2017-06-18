Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Does It Mean To Take The Lord's Name In Vain? (5015 Views)

What does it mean to take the Lord's name in vain? Does taking the Lord's name in vain mean more than just using it as a cuss word?

What does it mean to take the Lord's name in vain? Does taking the Lord's name in vain mean more than just using it as a cuss word? there are many ways people use the name of The Lord in vain, even committed Christians, without knowing. Some of the most common nowadays are: 'there's God o', 'God's watching you' (jocularly), 'blood of God' etc. Haba...

For common sense sake, try replacing your farhers name in the stead of God and see how disrespectful you'll feel (towards your father).But, here we are talking about God! Unfortunately, many Christians are ignorant of the grievous sins they're committing when they say this.

As Nigeria politicians

Not sure

Ask Nigeria pastors



Cos the last time I checked, they all called the name whenever they wan to milk the masses and nothing happen to them

with the little I know:



when you use his name to swear in a crime you know you committed(almost everyone did this as a kid)





or our false pastors using his name to dupe members



our false pastors using his name to dupe members

our heartless politicians involving God in their deceit and political brouhaha etc

Comedians using God's name to crack jokes.



God's name is so sacred in Judaism that a Jew will kot call Yahweh without a serious reason.



This generation trivialises and abuse grace 9 Likes

This makes it very obvious the majority of chistains are using the name of the Lord in vain

May God help us all

Father, have mercy on me 1 Like

means stop pretending to be holy and pious when we all know yo ass is a snake

You call the name of the Lord in vain, when you're obviously lying and still telling people God is ur witness.



Or when you mention God's name during hypocrisy matter.

The idea that the truth of God or our existence can be bound in any human system by any human creed, by any human book is almost beyond imagination.God is not a Christian, a Hindu or a Muslim. All these are human systems which human beings have created to try to help us walk in the mystery of our existence.

Religion has always been in the control business and that's something people don't really understand.It is in the guilt producing,control business.If you have heaven as a place where you're rewarded for your goodness and hell as a place you're punished for your evil, then you sort of have control over the population. They create this fiery place that quite literally, has scared the hell out of a lot of people.It's all part of the control tactic and an invention of the church. The church doesn't like for people to grow up, because it can't control grown ups. That's why we talk about being born again. When you're born again, you're still a child. People don't need to be born again, they need to grow up and accept responsibilities for themselves and the world. This stuff about obeying some commandments handed out by God to Moses on a mountain when no-one was around is just a tactic by the church to get people to straighten out, to get them all in line because they were basically stupid and lacked the intelligence to question anything . why ten commandments? Why not eleven or twelve or even nine? The reason is ten sounds official and sounds believable too . it's a psychologically satisfying number and people back then were too dumb to think for themselves.

To use God's name to justify or legitimate an action that is not justified or legitimated by God. For an example making war on another country and claiming it is "God's will". Claiming God said something that he didn't. Using God to place a curse. Using God's name to elevate your own position. These are examples of blasphemy.



Saying words such as "Oh my God" is an exclamation not a blasphemy.

It means to call the name of God purposelessly. Just like most people use "Jesus" as an exclamation.

It's simply calling his name without good reason. Maybe for fun or to make it sound naughty or funny.





The one way the pain me na girls for BF way the talk 'oh my god, holy poo, my god etc'.



if you don't repent enh, devil go teach you lesson.

Does God really care about that?? Like say God dey care about thoz calling him in vain, na like mouth, throat & tongue cancer him for dey use warn dem......esp our false pastors

it is a big sin to call the name in vain. A the mention of the name, faith have to be applied for its effectiveness. it is a reverend name that is above all other names. Glory be to Jesus for been lord over all flesh

Calling Jesus during sex......

Apart from the general belief of invoking gods "powerful nature wastefully", nothing.



It upsets believers more than the god from my experience.

The worst and most commonly used this days is : O My God or OMG

When u both are fornicating and keeps saying oh my God. Or when you use God name to lie or insulting his mighty name

it means when u call d name when u're not ready to make use of it

Calling the Lord's name in vain is wen u see rat and u shout JESUS CHRIST

By naming Himself, God not only discloses who He is, but He does so in such a way that we might know Him personally.



To live by the terms of the third commandment is to recognize and confess that God deserves the highest honor; that He has singled us out by putting His name on us;



That we would be entirely lost were it not that for the sake of His name He keeps and protects us;



and that He calls us to live after the example of Jesus, glorifying God on earth.



We are the bearers of the name of God;



may all our conduct show it.