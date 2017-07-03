Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbos Won’t Vote In Favour Of Biafra In Referendum ―kokori (8478 Views)

Kokori, who’s the former Secretary General of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online in Warri, Delta State.



The septuagenarian said most of the Biafra agitators hardly knew what they actually wanted for their people.



Besides, the Abacha nightmare in the days of the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, 1993 presidential election, asserted that Biafra was a mirage because the South East zone is landlocked.



He noted that being the most successful commercial people, the Igbos will lose more if they broke away from the country, adding that they own the choicest properties in major cities in the country.



Kokori debunked the allegation that only Igbos were being marginalised, saying every tribe and zone in the country experiences marginalisation one way or another, especially in the area of hunger and poverty.



According to the fiery activist, who spent four years in prison over agitation for June 12, the most marginalised people are actually the northerners because of squalor and mortgaged future by their elites.



This, he argued, is evident in the high rate of beggars among the northerners as against barely any among Igbos and a few amongst Yorubas across the country.



“The Biafra agitation is being handled by people who do not even know what they want.



“I for one know that if you allow all the Igbos in this country to go into a free and fair referendum, they won’t vote that Biafra should leave Nigeria.



“Igbos will lose more. Their land is a landlocked zone of the country, but they are the most successful commercial people across the country.



“Go to Abuja, Lagos, Kano, PortHarcourt, everywhere, they own most of the choice properties.



“Even here in Warri, they own properties. What can they do in their landlocked zone?



“You see, it’s just that the young people there don’t know. You see, everybody felt marginalised not only the Igbos.



“Because if you don’t have a good job, you don’t have food to eat, you don’t have medical facilities, you’re purely marginalised.



“Who are the most marginalised people, they are the northerners! They are so poor and a few of their elites loot everything from them.



“The average Igbo man and Yoruba man lives better than the average northern Nigerian. Check it. You don’t see an Igbo man begging on the streets.



“Yorubas are very few begging on the streets. Every other person, except the rich, in the north begs.



“What we need do is to build a good country of justice and equity.



“We can’t keep talking of breaking up. Why did America fight their civil war? They won’t allow one state to break away.



“California and Texas are 10 times bigger and richer than Nigeria. They won’t allow them to break away.



“They give them some freedom and the wealth is being properly distributed,” Kokori noted.



He accused the elites in the South South, where he hails from, four impoverishing their people in spite of stupendous derivation funds given to the region.



“Look at the 13 per cent they give our people in the South South, do they manage it well? They steal almost 80 per cent of the money. They don’t do anything with it.



They deliberately leave the people in abject poverty, but the elite have fat bank accounts in Europe and elsewhere.



That’s why I said some of us are disillusioned and depressed with what’s happening in the country.



But we still have hope. We know what we’ve passed through in the past,” he disclosed.



Bring it on then. 18 Likes





Kokori, regardless of property, we will vote in favour of Biafra and nothing will happen to our property, becos even Indians and Lebanese own property in Nigeria.



Wat u will say is that we will be foreign investors and foreigners.

U are not even Igbo so how will u know wat we will do?Kokori, regardless of property, we will vote in favour of Biafra and nothing will happen to our property, becos even Indians and Lebanese own property in Nigeria.Wat u will say is that we will be foreign investors and foreigners. 105 Likes 7 Shares

Tell them.. 7 Likes

Weldone Sir.



They will soon call you an afonja because they are arllegic to common sense.



One thing the east should know is that referendum is foreign to the Nigerian constitution.



A referendum can only happen via an act of Parliament and we all know the requirements. Meaning beyond the agitation, they need serious politicking in the senate and national assembly to make that happen.



By the way, has any Rep or Senator from the east ever moved a motion for inclusion of 'referendum' in the constitution before?



Nobody should quote me o 33 Likes 6 Shares

Oh Almighty God bring this referendum just for once. 34 Likes

Bring the Referendum first naaaa



Not only Igbos, other tribes go waka comot 54 Likes 1 Share

Do you believe this man?



Warri has sea and may be seaport...What has the people done with the ports...How would the face of Warri hasd been without the Igbos who have good hearts for the coummnities they live in...What is the crime is asking for justice and equity in ones country?



Igbos should move home. There are lands to develop...Loads of office spaces are in hot demand...Government should encourage high rise of up 30 floors... to save land for agriculture and industries....the flats should be sold to ready buyers...etc, etc



To God be the Glory!!! 23 Likes

the doom is upon us God save us o

let's start the referendum first, then you will know how far. Zoogeria is cursed 33 Likes

“Even here in Warri, they own properties. What can they do in their landlocked zone? No one gives q shît what they do with their region. They should simply get the hell out of this country, that's all.



By the way, this terrifying reality is the reason they keep attaching themselves to ethnic minorities in the South.



Igbos started this nonsense, they must get it.



Edit:



So this thread finally made it to the fp.



Let me add a few lines to buttress what Kokori said.







Check this out.



“Importantly, as I mentioned earlier, we are not certain that the South-South will go with the Biafra idea. And in the event that they do not, what are our options for economic survival?



Flowing from this, what guarantee do we have for international support if the main oil bearing region pulls out, knowing that no nation is a Santa Claus?" - Ike Ekweremadu.



Ekweremadu said this just yesterday. No one gives q shît what they do with their region. They should simply get the hell out of this country, that's all.By the way, this terrifying reality is the reason they keep attaching themselves to ethnic minorities in the South.Igbos started this nonsense, they must get it.Edit:So this thread finally made it to the fp.Let me add a few lines to buttress what Kokori said.Check this out.Ekweremadu said this just yesterday. 25 Likes 4 Shares

The more you say Igbos can't do this or that, the more you make Igbos want to try it.



It is like placing a bee near honey. Biafra is getting irresistible to Igbos 48 Likes 1 Share

hammerF:





They dont know that we Igbos carry influence in the SS.



I want to see how Ibibio and Ijaw go siddon with aboki dey form Nigeria without Igbo.

Ibibio Annang Efik Cross River , Ijaw Bini Esan etc people will just claim Igbos and escape Ibibio Annang Efik Cross River , Ijaw Bini Esan etc people will just claim Igbos and escape 11 Likes 1 Share

hammerF:

U are not even Igbo so how will u know wat we will do?



Kokori, regardless of property, we will vote in favour of Biafra and nothing will happen to our property, becos even Indians and Lebanese own property in Nigeria.



Wat u will say is that we will be foreign investors and foreigners.





see biafran mentality see biafran mentality 3 Likes 2 Shares

APCsupporter:





see biafran mentality



U should be happy, it is a win win, Lagos will now be fully Yorubas and Igbos Foreign investors. No more contention and tension. U should be happy, it is a win win, Lagos will now be fully Yorubas and Igbos Foreign investors. No more contention and tension. 36 Likes 3 Shares

And does this minority think our Igbo brothers and sisters in the south south would want to stay in Nigeria?



I am getting tired of groups trying to confine the Igbos to just the southeast.



When the time is right we will claim every meter of Igboland. 34 Likes

hammerF:

We will just have Visa and Resident Permit.



The next chapter go sweet die. Nigeria is a scam.

go and educate yourself on this thread

http://www.nairaland.com/3847650/does-secession-country-make-individual go and educate yourself on this thread 3 Likes 1 Share

hammerF:

We will just have Visa and Resident Permit.



The next chapter go sweet die. Nigeria is a scam.

You will go and queue to get visa back to the zoo? You will go and queue to get visa back to the zoo? 15 Likes 5 Shares

hammerF:



Not me, I am home bound. I am talking about people interested in Lagos. I generally think Igbo will need time to completely withdraw Buisness interest in Lagos and Abuja whilst they reinvest back home. Hence Resident Permit and Visa requirement.

You are on a long thing You are on a long thing 4 Likes 1 Share

At times I wonder why people speak with authority over issues and things they know nothing about.



A referendum demands simple majority, a 58% vote is a go in this case even if 42% votes other wise.



Majority of people in the south east want to go that is the reality. 26 Likes 1 Share

ASAGBA OF ASABA,OBI SAID ASABA(ANIOMA) NOT PART OF BIAFRA 2 Likes 1 Share

EzeUche:

And does this minority think our Igbo brothers and sisters in the south south would want to stay in Nigeria?



I am getting tired of groups trying to confine the Igbos to just the southeast.



When the time is right we will claim every meter of Igboland.

The SS are saying they don't want to be part of Biafra, are you going to force them and if so, aren't you going to create the same scenario you are running away from in Nigeria? The SS are saying they don't want to be part of Biafra, are you going to force them and if so, aren't you going to create the same scenario you are running away from in Nigeria? 5 Likes 1 Share

All this unity beggars won't stop to amuse me.. When the referendum comes, then we will know those who want to share this country with Northerners and Afonjas that envy is all the live for 7 Likes

Guestlander:





The SS are saying they don't want to be part of Biafra, are you going to force them and if so, aren't you going to create the same scenario you are running away from in Nigeria?

Is SS a tribe Is SS a tribe 14 Likes