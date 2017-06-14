Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? (10161 Views)

Photo credit: cars45



https://autojosh.com/car-name/ Can you Identify or guess this blacked out ride with its silhouette and tail light only. Tell us the name in the comment section below.Photo credit: cars45 1 Like 1 Share

Porsche Macan 12 Likes

Porsche Macran

If there's no reward, pls dont ask me? 7 Likes 1 Share





That's a 1990 Toyota Coaster bus. That's a 1990 Toyota Coaster bus. 25 Likes 3 Shares

Lexus RX 350 3 Likes

Porsche





Their rear light is signatorial

Porsche cayenne .....but best to direct your enquiry to Dino. 5 Likes

looks like porshe

porshe

Porsche devil

porsche

Porsche devil

Nigga introduced common sense., hmm...Nigga introduced common sense., 1 Like

Ctrl C ......*paste* Porsche Macran

I think it's a Porsche Macan, the first two posters are right.



AutoJoshNG, come and do correction _we your students are waiting. 13 Likes

it's a Kia product..... no doubt

Modern beetle

Porsche Macan 2016

KIA

Golf 5 1 Like

Porsche Cayanne

Volkawage wagon

That must be a Mercedes. That signature light design, they won't drop it in a hurry. I can't say the model but it looks and smell Mercedes.

Maybe Porsche Peageout 307Maybe Porsche