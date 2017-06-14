₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by AutoJoshNG: 3:16pm
Can you Identify or guess this blacked out ride with its silhouette and tail light only. Tell us the name in the comment section below.
Photo credit: cars45
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by forreelinc: 3:22pm
AutoJoshNG:Auto coal?
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:23pm
Porsche Macan
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by Owiii(m): 3:27pm
Porsche Macran
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by OkuFaba(m): 3:35pm
If there's no reward, pls dont ask me?
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by NwaAmaikpe: 4:15pm
That's a 1990 Toyota Coaster bus.
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by nedu2000(m): 4:15pm
Lexus RX 350
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by brunofarad(m): 4:15pm
Porsche
Their rear light is signatorial
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by Sirpaul(m): 4:15pm
PM
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by danemenike: 4:16pm
Good
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by Sunofgod(m): 4:16pm
Porsche cayenne .....but best to direct your enquiry to Dino.
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by teamsynergy: 4:16pm
looks like porshe
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by Onyinye15(f): 4:16pm
porshe
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by Daslim180(m): 4:16pm
Ok
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by davibid: 4:16pm
Motor
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by ojkalito(m): 4:16pm
Porsche devil
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by Caustics: 4:16pm
porsche
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by Mrnoniz(m): 4:16pm
ojkalito:
hmm...
Nigga introduced common sense.,
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by donbenz(m): 4:16pm
Ctrl C ......*paste* Porsche Macran
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by PaperLace: 4:17pm
I think it's a Porsche Macan, the first two posters are right.
AutoJoshNG, come and do correction _we your students are waiting.
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by Mosesjoker(m): 4:17pm
it's a Kia product..... no doubt
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by awesomesossy(f): 4:17pm
Modern beetle
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by nairaman66(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by nairaman66(m): 4:17pm
Porsche Macan 2016
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by oluwaloseyi81: 4:17pm
KIA
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by M2dX(m): 4:17pm
Golf 5
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by tmann626(m): 4:18pm
Porsche Cayanne
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by witken89(m): 4:18pm
Volkawage wagon
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by checkengine(m): 4:18pm
That must be a Mercedes. That signature light design, they won't drop it in a hurry. I can't say the model but it looks and smell Mercedes.
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by lonelydora(m): 4:18pm
Ok
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:19pm
Peageout 307
Maybe Porsche
|Re: Who Can Tell Us The Name Of This Car? by johnjay4u2u(m): 4:19pm
keke Napep
