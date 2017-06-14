₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Social media sensation, Olajumoke Orisaguna who has been swiftly transformed from a common street bread-seller to a popular supermodel in Lagos has made an interesting public appearance. Osun State native, Olajumoke Orisaguna was spotted on the street of Lagos engaging in an act synonymous with her very humble past as a commoner.The mother of two who recently returned from South Africa was seen trying to buy roasted cornfrom a road-seller. She shared the pictures on her Instagram page and revealed the corn is irresistible.
Olajumoke is also preparing to launch her vlog and TV reality show at the Cruise and Chillz event taking place at the highbrow Lekki Phase 1area of Lagos on the 25th of June, 2017.Olajumoke's fast rise to stardom has been an inspiration to Nigerians working round the clock to stand their economic conditions.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/14/photos-olajumoke-orisaguna-finally-returns-to-the-streets-buying-rusted-corn/
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by ak33n(m): 4:01pm
ok
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Derawiz(m): 4:10pm
why are all this bloggers so eager to remind olajumoke of her humble beginnings with their derogatory titles ?
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by 10eola(m): 4:13pm
But who is behind this her IG account....That lady can't type that yet
2 Likes
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Haniel18(m): 4:15pm
RUSTED corn.
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Tynasparks(f): 4:20pm
Really happy for her, but which one is rusted corn
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by nuelzy: 4:32pm
didn't know corns can rust..
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 4:56pm
over fine geh
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 4:56pm
okay o
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by idris4r83(m): 4:56pm
Two
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Brandmanager(m): 4:56pm
cool
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by fpeter(f): 4:57pm
EVANS IS THE NEW GIST IN TOWN
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by itsik(m): 4:57pm
Well she dey try.
Still a "flat mate"
.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:57pm
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 4:57pm
Derawiz:How?
What did bible says about forgetting the humble beginning?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by ojkalito(m): 4:57pm
I don't comment on thread like this one
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by 2babakizzy: 4:57pm
Nobody ugly
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by namfral: 4:57pm
nuelzy:lol
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by OMOTOWO(m): 4:57pm
me and this girl were together yesterday
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Iloveafrica: 4:57pm
ojkalito:People like you deserve this.. .
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Holyfield1(m): 4:58pm
Haniel18:You never see anything good in anything
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by bewla(m): 4:58pm
the bread girl
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Octevia: 4:58pm
Jummy rebranded
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 4:58pm
Omg!!!! Corn Don come out
Abeq where I fit get roasted corn biko,,, its been ages
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by tintingz(m): 4:58pm
She want to lunch her TV reality show? Jumoke kardashian
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Enuguboy4nsk: 4:58pm
she still remains a village girl from Oshogbo... nothing special
1 Like
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by MAGNETIC(m): 4:59pm
when God decides to bless you, your story will look like it was made up
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by PacificNET: 4:59pm
cute
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by ugolinze123: 4:59pm
10eola:
lol...... you be Goat
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by yinkakani(m): 5:00pm
On
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by ehissi(m): 5:00pm
E
Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Spotted Buying Corn (Photos) by Nma27(f): 5:00pm
Nawa. One can't become posh instantly though. She try.
