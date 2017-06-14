





Olajumoke is also preparing to launch her vlog and TV reality show at the Cruise and Chillz event taking place at the highbrow Lekki Phase 1area of Lagos on the 25th of June, 2017.Olajumoke's fast rise to stardom has been an inspiration to Nigerians working round the clock to stand their economic conditions.





Source: Social media sensation, Olajumoke Orisaguna who has been swiftly transformed from a common street bread-seller to a popular supermodel in Lagos has made an interesting public appearance. Osun State native, Olajumoke Orisaguna was spotted on the street of Lagos engaging in an act synonymous with her very humble past as a commoner.The mother of two who recently returned from South Africa was seen trying to buy roasted cornfrom a road-seller. She shared the pictures on her Instagram page and revealed the corn is irresistible.Olajumoke is also preparing to launch her vlog and TV reality show at the Cruise and Chillz event taking place at the highbrow Lekki Phase 1area of Lagos on the 25th of June, 2017.Olajumoke's fast rise to stardom has been an inspiration to Nigerians working round the clock to stand their economic conditions.Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/14/photos-olajumoke-orisaguna-finally-returns-to-the-streets-buying-rusted-corn/