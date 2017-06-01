Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo (16322 Views)

According to 3News, the daylight robbery reportedly occurred Wednesday afternoon. The two suspects, Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie, according to the Cantonment Divisional Commander, ACP Winfred Frimpong, trailed their victim from a bank in Osu.



The police said the victim stopped at the traffic light at Flagstaff House but suddenly realised that he had a flat tyre when the green light came on.



The victim, the police said, pulled over to the side to check what happened. Just as the victim got down to check the fault, two guys on a motorbike zoomed past him and snatched the money he had withdrawn together with the envelope. ACP Frimpong said another motor bike rider pursued the robbers and hit the one ridding the bike with his helmet leading to an accident at 37 Military Hospital.



The accident reportedly caused the money to spread on the road attracting commuters, some of whom began to mete instance justice on the three riders.



They were, however, saved by ASP Nanka Bruce, who was returning from a duty point.



GH¢5,250 out of the GH¢6,000 belonging to the victim was also retrieved.



They should be killed Asap,they left Nigeria to Ghana to commit this kind of crime 19 Likes

east side 40 Likes 2 Shares

GH¢6,000 (0ver 400 thousand naira) Shame on our leaders, particularly the Daura man who has failed back-to-back.



For the thieves, do the crime and do the time. Your get rich or die trying mentality is the reason you guys should do the time. The way naira dey fall, time go reach wey we go require Ghana-must-go bag to shop. To say there was a time cedis was nothing compared to naira, now see margin, it's annoying.Shame on our leaders, particularly the Daura man who has failed back-to-back.For the thieves, do the crime and do the time. Your get rich or die trying mentality is the reason you guys should do the time. 16 Likes

NCAN.....i kwn say na them,i no mention name o. 32 Likes 1 Share

chai naija money no get value again oo





I dey enter GH next month



I c why this Bini boys dey run go there 2 Likes

Forking dumb thieves. Vex no even gree me check names. 2 Likes

Nigerians in diaspora should stop tarnishing the image of this country





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mba2AxPxHzI 7 Likes





The two suspects, Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie, according to the Cantonment Divisional Commander, ACP Winfred Frimpong, trailed their victim from a bank in Osu. By their names ye shall know them.





GH¢6,000 (0ver 400 thousand naira) That idiot in LONDON has finished Nigeria. Afonjas see what you guys caused By their names ye shall know them.That idiot in LONDON has finished Nigeria.Afonjas see what you guys caused 15 Likes

This is serious. Anyway, the law of the land should take its full course. 1 Like

Seriously, I feel ashamed reading crime news these days, cos I definitely know it's pple from the East.



I was arguing with my friends on Sunday.... When I cited example of Igbo guys pushing drugs, all of them were of the school of thought that those guys are hustling. I just gv up... 19 Likes 1 Share

The two suspects, Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie otherwise known as developers. 38 Likes 2 Shares

bastards 4 Likes

Na them oo. Developers. NCAN coordinator to take over 2 Likes

Nigerians be decreasing our credibility profile all around the world since buhari.......

Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie



Result: It's the Ghana developers branch. 10 Likes

Ooo my flatino brodas why na?





At least them no mine skull join 4 Likes

Hello hello.. The names of the individuals can't be identified bet we all know that the are kawnu disciples..!! 5 Likes

Lol, na dem. We don taya!

According to 3News, the daylight robbery reportedly occurred Wednesday afternoon. The two suspects, Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie, according to the Cantonment Divisional Commander, ACP Winfred Frimpong, trailed their victim from a bank in Osu.



I knew it... Na them I knew it... Na them 11 Likes 1 Share

So dem dey Ghana....I think say na only China and Malaysia o 22 Likes 1 Share

I refuse to check names, Nigerians and stealing are like 5 and 6 2 Likes

Ndubueze Odoemenam. flattino

Chiokoko Amadie. flattino



Awon were adoju tini omo, dem don dey Ghana too, awon olori pelebe oshi....





Awon ara ile Evans















To all our politicians, Na God go punish all of una o, see au cedi come better Naira. 6 Likes

Don't even know what to say!!

Biafra's won't be that frustrated to do such, they are Nigerians 1 Like

tell me their names. 1 Like