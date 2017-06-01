₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by CastedDude: 8:57pm On Jun 14
Two Nigerian men have landed in trouble for daylight robbery near the presidential palace in Ghana. The two suspected robbers who have been apprehended - reportedly deflated the tyres of their victim at the Flagstaff House traffic light and snatched GH¢6,000 (0ver 400 thousand naira) he had withdrawn from a bank at Osu.
According to 3News, the daylight robbery reportedly occurred Wednesday afternoon. The two suspects, Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie, according to the Cantonment Divisional Commander, ACP Winfred Frimpong, trailed their victim from a bank in Osu.
The police said the victim stopped at the traffic light at Flagstaff House but suddenly realised that he had a flat tyre when the green light came on.
The victim, the police said, pulled over to the side to check what happened. Just as the victim got down to check the fault, two guys on a motorbike zoomed past him and snatched the money he had withdrawn together with the envelope. ACP Frimpong said another motor bike rider pursued the robbers and hit the one ridding the bike with his helmet leading to an accident at 37 Military Hospital.
The accident reportedly caused the money to spread on the road attracting commuters, some of whom began to mete instance justice on the three riders.
They were, however, saved by ASP Nanka Bruce, who was returning from a duty point.
GH¢5,250 out of the GH¢6,000 belonging to the victim was also retrieved.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/two-nigerians-grabbed-for-robbery-near-flagstaff-house-in-ghana.html
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by CastedDude: 8:57pm On Jun 14
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by Buharimustgo: 9:03pm On Jun 14
They should be killed Asap,they left Nigeria to Ghana to commit this kind of crime
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by cassidy1996(m): 9:07pm On Jun 14
east side
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by nerodenero: 9:08pm On Jun 14
The way naira dey fall, time go reach wey we go require Ghana-must-go bag to shop. To say there was a time cedis was nothing compared to naira, now see margin, it's annoying.
GH¢6,000 (0ver 400 thousand naira)Shame on our leaders, particularly the Daura man who has failed back-to-back.
For the thieves, do the crime and do the time. Your get rich or die trying mentality is the reason you guys should do the time.
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by Elmojiid(m): 9:22pm On Jun 14
NCAN.....i kwn say na them,i no mention name o.
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by Homeboiy(m): 9:26pm On Jun 14
chai naija money no get value again oo
I dey enter GH next month
I c why this Bini boys dey run go there
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by DanseMacabre(m): 9:38pm On Jun 14
Forking dumb thieves. Vex no even gree me check names.
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 10:34pm On Jun 14
Nigerians in diaspora should stop tarnishing the image of this country
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by passionate88: 10:35pm On Jun 14
The two suspects, Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie, according to the Cantonment Divisional Commander, ACP Winfred Frimpong, trailed their victim from a bank in Osu.By their names ye shall know them.
That idiot in LONDON has finished Nigeria. Afonjas see what you guys caused
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:35pm On Jun 14
This is serious. Anyway, the law of the land should take its full course.
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by Rich4god(m): 10:35pm On Jun 14
Seriously, I feel ashamed reading crime news these days, cos I definitely know it's pple from the East.
I was arguing with my friends on Sunday.... When I cited example of Igbo guys pushing drugs, all of them were of the school of thought that those guys are hustling. I just gv up...
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by SexyNairalander(m): 10:36pm On Jun 14
booked
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by deji15: 10:36pm On Jun 14
The two suspects, Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie otherwise known as developers.
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by geozone: 10:37pm On Jun 14
bastards
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by Philinho(m): 10:37pm On Jun 14
Na them oo. Developers. NCAN coordinator to take over
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by thunderbabs(m): 10:37pm On Jun 14
Nigerians be decreasing our credibility profile all around the world since buhari.......
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by NCANSecretary: 10:38pm On Jun 14
Report loading....
Ndubueze Odoemenam and Chiokoko Amadie
Report generated.
Result: It's the Ghana developers branch.
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by freakthingz(m): 10:38pm On Jun 14
Ooo my flatino brodas why na?
At least them no mine skull join
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by whitebeard(m): 10:39pm On Jun 14
Hello hello.. The names of the individuals can't be identified bet we all know that the are kawnu disciples..!!
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by awelekiti(m): 10:39pm On Jun 14
CastedDude:Lol, na dem. We don taya!
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by Burger01(m): 10:39pm On Jun 14
CastedDude:
I knew it... Na them
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by ominilongest(m): 10:39pm On Jun 14
So dem dey Ghana....I think say na only China and Malaysia o
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by lekbel09: 10:39pm On Jun 14
I refuse to check names, Nigerians and stealing are like 5 and 6
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by samkay3g(m): 10:39pm On Jun 14
Ndubueze Odoemenam. flattino
Chiokoko Amadie. flattino
Awon were adoju tini omo, dem don dey Ghana too, awon olori pelebe oshi....
Awon ara ile Evans
To all our politicians, Na God go punish all of una o, see au cedi come better Naira.
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by augustus175(m): 10:40pm On Jun 14
Don't even know what to say!!
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by chukslawrence(m): 10:40pm On Jun 14
Biafra's won't be that frustrated to do such, they are Nigerians
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by Lanretoye(m): 10:41pm On Jun 14
tell me their names.
Re: Two Nigerians Arrested For Armed Robbery Near Ghana's Presidential Palace. Photo by jieta: 10:43pm On Jun 14
The two suspected robbers who have been apprehended - reportedly deflated the tyres of their victim at the Flagstaff House traffic light and snatched GH¢6,000 (0ver 400 thousand naira) he had withdrawn from a bank at Osu. na wa
