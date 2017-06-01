₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by Driftingking(m): 9:46pm On Jun 14
It Looks like Davido’s brother Adewale Adeleke and Davido’s hype man, Special ED are not cool with each other as both has been shading each other on Snapchat.
Seems Special ED started it all as from the time he posted, see the reply from Adewale Adeleke below!
checkouts the screenshots below; (The First two shots are from Spesh, while the last one is from Adewale)
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/drama-davidos-brother-adewale-hypeman-spesh.html
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by toxxnoni(m): 9:47pm On Jun 14
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by ajapz(m): 9:48pm On Jun 14
Who wan separate them, leave them make dey fight
8 Likes
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by Jostico: 9:49pm On Jun 14
I won't call them fools. I blame money for not locating it's rightful owners
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by Haniel18(m): 9:50pm On Jun 14
wat should I nw do. separate dem??
6 Likes
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by nwaanambra1: 10:07pm On Jun 14
dat davido broda needs someone to put serious gaps between his teeth!
was he not the same f00l that said his dogs feed better than many Nigerians.
stvpis man that still sees himself like a kid!
akula!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by auntysimbiat(f): 10:18pm On Jun 14
Na their problem
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by noetic5: 10:21pm On Jun 14
this beef might be caused by some sort of chic. see how Davido responded to the beef. READ HERE
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by noetic5: 10:21pm On Jun 14
Seen
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by mckazzy(m): 10:41pm On Jun 14
Their cup of nunu.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by hezy4real01(m): 10:41pm On Jun 14
Money miss road.... if u get what u didn't sweat for that how u misbehave
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by SexyNairalander(m): 10:41pm On Jun 14
booked
nairaland will sha turn someone to amebo one day
1 Like
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by exlinklodge: 10:41pm On Jun 14
waaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrrrr STart
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by emmayayodeji(m): 10:41pm On Jun 14
dis hkn people ehn
always fighting
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by wurabecca(f): 10:41pm On Jun 14
Pls where is Smellymouth... I miss him and I know a lot of Nigerians-Nlanders miss him too.
3 Likes
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by Andyblaze: 10:42pm On Jun 14
PutCall
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by cold(m): 10:42pm On Jun 14
Mtcheeew
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by Chidizman(m): 10:42pm On Jun 14
Always bringing trash to front page like we care
Who is Davido's brother and who is Ed? Can only see a not so good looking young man and a fat bloke.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by winkmart: 10:42pm On Jun 14
Issokay
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by ymee(m): 10:42pm On Jun 14
ajapz:
1 Like
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by bukjossy(m): 10:43pm On Jun 14
Alright
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by KINGwax007(m): 10:44pm On Jun 14
And what sense does all these trashes made?
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by Sunofgod(m): 10:44pm On Jun 14
#fuckdavido.....
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by ameezy(m): 10:44pm On Jun 14
Kill yasef
2 Likes
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by Realkenny: 10:44pm On Jun 14
Omo
6 Likes
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by conductor1: 10:44pm On Jun 14
Look at these two overgrown babies, role models of Nigerian yoots showing the stuff they are made of.
For kids who once said their fathers are all scammers, we're not surprised a bit.
4 Likes
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by iamtardey(m): 10:44pm On Jun 14
you say wetin? ehen! igba nor wankor? wetin comcern me.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by mohciz69(m): 10:44pm On Jun 14
K
1 Like
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by NubiLove(m): 10:45pm On Jun 14
with HB pencil?
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by Lanretoye(m): 10:45pm On Jun 14
the guy is spewing from what he smoked out of David's weed.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by ivolt: 10:46pm On Jun 14
wurabecca:
Probably changed username and stayed in observation mode.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke And Hypeman, Spesh Are Fighting? by hardeycute: 10:47pm On Jun 14
Eni ti o ba ti jeun yo to tan ni wa bekun bekun
In other news Nairaland has got me tired.
Senseless posts find it easy to Front Page.
1 Like
