Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by BroadwayAfrica: 2:01am
Nollywood actress, Bolatito Sowunmi who is famous for her role as Miss Pepeye in Wale Adenuga's foremost comedy "Papa Ajasco" sat with Broadway TV in an exclusive interview to talk about her journey so far, what next and her exit from the famous TV show.
The actress shared that she belongs in Nollywood despite having not done so many movies in the past few years. On relationships, Miss Pepeye revealed that she can't date a man who is not good in bed.
Watch full video;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWCJJlvo48Y

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by AngelicDamsel(f): 2:32am
She has a point..............

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by soulfood(m): 3:09am
weh done ma. Boldly flaunting sex before marriage.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuaFrLiGkfo

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by Afonjashapmouth: 4:57am
Most of this actresses reveal way too much on platforms

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by Afonjashapmouth: 4:58am
AngelicDamsel:
Naso... Weiidon ma'am

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by crazyABO(m): 5:12am
Chai them ds one don tey where dem slay mama when she b dey slay for papa ajasco dah time
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by OrestesDante: 5:16am
Afonjashapmouth:
I tire....

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by jhydebaba(m): 5:47am
AngelicDamsel:
You can say that again
Marriage without good sex is not interesting.
... but while you keep searching for the good man in bed so many bad men in bed go don shine ur kongo tire. #testingtesting

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by captainking(m): 7:37am
AngelicDamsel:how many girls are good in bed too?

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by sexybbstar(f): 8:28am
miss pepeye is now fat o

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by anonyguy: 8:34am
Apparently all girls except some pretenders.
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by Realkenny: 9:40am
AngelicDamsel:mumu oshi

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by freakthingz(m): 10:11am
My first thought was asha.....
But let me not be a hypocrite to be fair we all want someone good in bed
Atleast shes not a liar like other ladies who pretend that its only men that enjoy the thing
Chai I wish I could get a chick that'd ride a neega right......
Instead my lazy bitch will ride 9 minutes and tell me her back is paining while breathing like an asthmatic......Mtschewww

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by otimothy(m): 10:29am
wehdone knackademus.
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by Piiko(m): 10:33am
So virgin like me has no chance with her
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by DeadPresident(m): 1:47pm
I can't marry a girl who is not educated, employed,
rich and can Cook

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by TroubleMaker47(m): 1:47pm
Good for her. Morr D's to her P
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by TINALETC3(f): 1:47pm
Who sex epp
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by Nanabana11(f): 1:47pm
Fuckaholic

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by ramdris(m): 1:47pm
Ha!

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by NwaAmaikpe: 1:47pm
Is she was in Igbo land, she would have been married long ago...
Every man with Igbo blood is a genius in bed unlike our counterparts in

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by Ronie24(f): 1:48pm
Yea me too oh, to avoid AWAY match

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by bumi10: 1:48pm
true talk - this is to avoid away match .
but the problem is, no matter how a husband is good in bed, the bi.tch will always cheat.
You know why?
Untested bulala is better than tested bulala.
So tell me, who doesn't want to eat at the fastfood joint, even though his wife is the best cook?

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by sosgrafix(m): 1:48pm
this one just weak me ,u can also check this out..Sad! See the Handsome 4-year-old Boy Kidnapped In Imo State
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by AndreizMendez(m): 1:49pm
Stay there Na!!!! Very soon this your talk would change to "Man Na Man", and we go dey see you for Shilloh every December
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by omoadeleye(m): 1:49pm
45years old woman for that matter
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by DeadPresident(m): 1:49pm
TINALETC3:
But you won't stop fuccking
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by Partnerbiz3: 1:49pm
Taaa gbafuo.
Is it a govt job?
Taaaa once again..
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by teamsynergy: 1:49pm
most people will come here and form holly holly and ofcos they can't put up with a SO who is not sexually active.... but for naija no one is allowed to talk about their sex life.. let the forming continue ...

Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by Nigeriadondie: 1:49pm
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by ironheart(m): 1:50pm
Hope she is good too? Cause ladies are quite selfish they want to get all the time.
Re: Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" by mineANDurs(f): 1:50pm
Truth!
