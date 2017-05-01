Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bolatito Sowunmi: "I Can't Marry A Man Who Is Not Good In Sex" (17544 Views)

The actress shared that she belongs in Nollywood despite having not done so many movies in the past few years. On relationships, Miss Pepeye revealed that she can't date a man who is not good in bed.



Watch full video;





She has a point.............. 7 Likes 1 Share







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuaFrLiGkfo weh done ma. Boldly flaunting sex before marriage. 7 Likes

Most of this actresses reveal way too much on platforms 7 Likes

AngelicDamsel:

She has a point..............

Naso... Weiidon ma'am Naso... Weiidon ma'am 1 Like

where dem slay mama when she b dey slay for papa ajasco dah time Chai them ds one don teywhere dem slay mama when she b dey slay for papa ajasco dah time

Afonjashapmouth:

Most of this actresses reveal way too much on platforms

I tire.... I tire.... 1 Like 1 Share

AngelicDamsel:

She has a point..............

You can say that again





Marriage without good sex is not interesting.





... but while you keep searching for the good man in bed so many bad men in bed go don shine ur kongo tire. #testingtesting You can say that againMarriage without good sex is not interesting.... but while you keep searching for the good man in bed so many bad men in bed go don shine ur kongo tire. #testingtesting 12 Likes 1 Share

AngelicDamsel:

She has a point.............. how many girls are good in bed too? how many girls are good in bed too? 3 Likes

miss pepeye is now fat o 3 Likes





AngelicDamsel:

She has a point.............. mumu oshi mumu oshi 4 Likes 1 Share

My first thought was asha.....



But let me not be a hypocrite to be fair we all want someone good in bed



Atleast shes not a liar like other ladies who pretend that its only men that enjoy the thing





Chai I wish I could get a chick that'd ride a neega right......



Instead my lazy bitch will ride 9 minutes and tell me her back is paining while breathing like an asthmatic......Mtschewww 9 Likes

wehdone knackademus.

So virgin like me has no chance with her



I can't marry a girl who is not educated, employed,

rich and can Cook 2 Likes

Good for her. Morr D's to her P

Who sex epp

Fuckaholic 1 Like

Ha! 7 Likes





Is she was in Igbo land, she would have been married long ago...





Every man with Igbo blood is a genius in bed unlike our counterparts in Eweduland the West. Is she was in Igbo land, she would have been married long ago...Every man with Igbo blood is a genius in bed unlike our counterparts inthe West. 2 Likes 1 Share

Yea me too oh, to avoid AWAY match 1 Like

true talk - this is to avoid away match .



but the problem is, no matter how a husband is good in bed, the bi.tch will always cheat.



You know why?



Untested bulala is better than tested bulala.



So tell me, who doesn't want to eat at the fastfood joint, even though his wife is the best cook? 1 Like

Stay there Na!!!! Very soon this your talk would change to "Man Na Man", and we go dey see you for Shilloh every December

45years old woman for that matter

TINALETC3:

Who sex epp

But you won't stop fuccking But you won't stop fuccking

Taaa gbafuo.

Is it a govt job?



Taaaa once again..



See below for data shaa..



See testimonies too..

most people will come here and form holly holly and ofcos they can't put up with a SO who is not sexually active.... but for naija no one is allowed to talk about their sex life.. let the forming continue ... 1 Like

Hope she is good too? Cause ladies are quite selfish they want to get all the time.