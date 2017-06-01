₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:15pm
Executives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo has settled their rift following the crisis in Oshodi, Lagos which saw chieftain and politician Aro Rasaq Bello (Hamburger) gunned down by unknown gunmen in Shogunle Oshodi during a political rally in the area last month.
The leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as Mc Oluomo had earlier debunked rumours that he was behind the gruesome murder of another member of the union, Rasaq Bello, popularly called Hamburger.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/oshodi-crisis-mc-oluomo-koko-talo-settle.html
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by OZAOEKPE(m): 8:16pm
I dedicate this space to stephleena
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by stephleena(f): 8:16pm
nurtw,get executives??, well,dis is Dino's rightful place,and not the senate...afonjas and rascality..nonesense
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:16pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by stephleena(f): 8:19pm
OZAOEKPE:hahahahah,lwkmd....chei,na dis zee world,dey control me here oo...u dey fast sha...
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by Paulpaulpaul(m): 8:20pm
Bastardz
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by ojun50(m): 8:23pm
Gangs of arm robbers
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by Sprumbabafather: 8:24pm
While others are fighting to free their country, some people are fighting to remain as miscreants. And they cannot even change their roof color.
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by sarrki(m): 8:26pm
N some foolish mofos have lost their lives in the fight
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by ayanbaba2(m): 8:28pm
is OK!
their followers have been scammed!
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by Sprumbabafather: 8:30pm
sarrki:
Same Nigerian way,
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by Develpeast: 8:31pm
This MC Oluomo will still kill this other guy. He still has this vindictive look that makes him suspicious. Just look at the miscreants tinubu empowered in lagos state. These guys take lives without remorse and no one can do anything about it.
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by ademoladeji(m): 8:43pm
Touts vs Touts....
Yinmu
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by veekid(m): 8:46pm
Where is koko?
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by hardeycute: 8:46pm
Where are we heading to?
These are politheifcian thugs who had broke law and order.I believe this settlement should have been done in prison
The police is only quick to read the RIOT ACT to law abiding citizens.
I weep for my country nothing seems to work
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by Kenzim(m): 8:46pm
After people don die... Jail them biko
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by sotall(m): 8:46pm
What of Hamburger that died?
will this wake him up?
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by EWAagoyin(m): 8:47pm
Chai mc don bleach finish
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by davodyguy: 8:47pm
Before nko?
The money they make daily, bankers don't make in 30 days.
Ambode suspended Unionism and its affecting them
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by bolliejay(m): 8:47pm
9JA...I HAIL THEE
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by veacea: 8:47pm
Issorite
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:47pm
Hmmm
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by kenny714433(m): 8:47pm
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by BossOluwendy(m): 8:48pm
Hmm... Better watch your back talo abi wetin dem dey call you...
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by lasthero: 8:48pm
Hmm
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by benuejosh(m): 8:49pm
After person Don die
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by gurunlocker: 8:49pm
I can only see fake smiles up there...
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by Henrycharles(m): 8:50pm
Who Is Fooling Who.....
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by davodyguy: 8:50pm
Is that not a C of O on the table?
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by Dollabiz: 8:50pm
Scrap those touts
|Re: Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:50pm
Only in Nigeria...tout are celebrated
