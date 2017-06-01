Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oshodi Crisis; NURTW Executives, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo Settle Their Rift. Photos (20132 Views)

The leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as Mc Oluomo had earlier debunked rumours that he was behind the gruesome murder of another member of the union, Rasaq Bello, popularly called Hamburger.



Source; Executives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, MC Oluomo, Koko, Talo has settled their rift following the crisis in Oshodi, Lagos which saw chieftain and politician Aro Rasaq Bello (Hamburger) gunned down by unknown gunmen in Shogunle Oshodi during a political rally in the area last month.

nurtw,get executives??, well,dis is Dino's rightful place,and not the senate...afonjas and rascality..nonesense 53 Likes 6 Shares

hahahahah,lwkmd....chei,na dis zee world,dey control me here oo...u dey fast sha...

Bastardz 5 Likes

Gangs of arm robbers 7 Likes

While others are fighting to free their country, some people are fighting to remain as miscreants. And they cannot even change their roof color. 30 Likes 1 Share

N some foolish mofos have lost their lives in the fight 8 Likes 1 Share

their followers have been scammed!

N some foolish mofos have lost their lives in the fight

Same Nigerian way, Same Nigerian way, 5 Likes

This MC Oluomo will still kill this other guy. He still has this vindictive look that makes him suspicious. Just look at the miscreants tinubu empowered in lagos state. These guys take lives without remorse and no one can do anything about it. 42 Likes 1 Share

Touts vs Touts....



Yinmu 9 Likes 1 Share

Where is koko?

These are politheifcian thugs who had broke law and order.I believe this settlement should have been done in prison



The police is only quick to read the RIOT ACT to law abiding citizens.



I weep for my country nothing seems to work Where are we heading toThese are politheifcian thugs who had broke law and order.I believe this settlement should have been done in prisonThe police is only quick to read the RIOT ACT to law abiding citizens.I weep for my country nothing seems to work 4 Likes

After people don die... Jail them biko

What of Hamburger that died?

will this wake him up? 1 Like

Chai mc don bleach finish 1 Like

The money they make daily, bankers don't make in 30 days.



Ambode suspended Unionism and its affecting them 5 Likes

9JA...I HAIL THEE

Hmm... Better watch your back talo abi wetin dem dey call you... 5 Likes 1 Share

After person Don die

I can only see fake smiles up there... 2 Likes

Who Is Fooling Who..... 1 Like

Is that not a C of O on the table?

Scrap those touts 2 Likes