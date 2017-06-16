Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / London Tower Fire: Huge Protesters Storm Council Building, Demands Justice(Pics) (3104 Views)

Today, hundreds of people gathered outside the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea headquarters in west London wanting to know how the tragedy could have happened.



It came as Prime Minister Theresa May faced angry scenes as she met the group of victims, residents, volunteers and community leaders at St Clement's Church close to the scene of the horrific blaze.



The Prime Minister was booed and jeered after she met survivors of the inferno but failed to address people demanding a response to the devastating fire.





'Other people shouted 'murderer' and 'coward' at the Prime Minister as she abandoned the meeting to return to the security of Downing Street.



Police broke up a scuffle between members of the crowd as Mrs May's car drove off.



Councillors are among those who face serious questions over the apparent safety failings whichled to the fire spreading quickly up the tower block on Tuesday night.



The protesters initially gathered outside the building, insisting that those displaced by the disaster be housed with the London borough rather than elsewhere.



But some of the group then went through the door chanting 'we want justice' and pushed up the stairs towards the authority's offices.



Some shouted 'murderers' while others yelled 'cowards'.









Wow

In nigeria,you dare not demand answers to Fulani herdsmen killings.



When you protest and they come to address you,and you yell 'murderers',you're ON YOUR OWN. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Protesters charged inside the council building as they demand answers of authorities as security tried to hold usher them out.

The fire was caused by the failure of the previous government of Barrack Obama to ensure proper voltage from the power company, including the fact that the Fire Service Department had not been paid for the past 4years until we came into office. 55 Likes 2 Shares

The Prime Minister was surrounded by police officers and security officials.







The Prime Minister's official vehicles whisked her away to the security of Downing Street after the meeting.

The impromptu demonstration attracted hundreds who made their own signs out of cardboard boxes.







This frustrated protester held up a sign reading 'All [their] dreams got burnt in less than 30 minutes'





Police were on hand to meet the protesters as they voiced their anger at the tragic deaths in Grenfell Tower.



Hundreds of angry residents, victims and protesters made their voices heard outside Kensington town hall

More.

More

On the street, many of the banners are calling for Theresa May to leave Government. 1 Like





Ah, this is more than serious

Lie Muhammad knw d cause of the fire 1 Like

That is a place where there is a system and institution that works but irrespective of that people still are not satisfied rather are they gunned down unlike here.









Someone should just envisage if it had happened here,one idiot(ruler) would come out to say thank god he was not living in a rented apartment. 6 Likes

hardeycute:



That is a place where there is a system and institution that works

my bro, I tell you when a system is working everybody automatically knows the right thing to do.



if it's Nigeria the police will shoot (accidentally discharge), the army will join to whip people just to clear the road and the citizens will be cheering the army....



Nigeria wake up my bro, I tell you when a system is working everybody automatically knows the right thing to do.if it's Nigeria the police will shoot (accidentally discharge), the army will join to whip people just to clear the road and the citizens will be cheering the army....Nigeria wake up 5 Likes

Eiyaaa.





See below for data shaa..

If na for naija you do that kind protest, naija police or army for don shoot/kill like atleast 8 people , and them for deny am !

Naija which way .....? 1 Like











If you try this in my dear country, be damn sure, a life will be wasted as the atoning sacrifice and propitiation for the sins of those in power.. Now, this is what I call a protest; when you're sure no one dare shoot you and what you're clamoring for will be look into and probably implemented.. 2 Likes

The result of cardboard house na civilization be dis ?





Btw Muslims don plenty for UK o Could barely see any scene without a muslim on CNN or BBC Why shout murderer on Theresa May and leave Sadiq Khan. He should be held responsible since he is the mayor of London.Btw Muslims don plenty for UK oCould barely see any scene without a muslim on CNN or BBC 3 Likes







Not unclad protest See as their protest sweetNot unclad protest

Dem see van dem dey find helicopter Naija if we see bucket of water e for sweet us or bicycle rescue team self and to protest dey sweet me see as everything fine Imagine dey see water dem dey complain water shortageDem see van dem dey find helicopterNaija if we see bucket of water e for sweet us or bicycle rescue team selfand to protest dey sweet me see as everything fine

see those kids. eeyah

Is anyone still in doubt we live in hell in this part of the world.



Wow! Just check out how freely they express their anger without interruption from the police



Over here (hell), the protest would have been politicized, tribalised and sectionalised among party lines and regions



The other day meningitis broke out in one of the regions, their leader (the mouthpiece of god) said that it was gods own way of punishing them for their sins



The police in this hell would seize that as an opportunity to test their killing power on the protesters



Blames flying from left, right and center and before two days it will become a thing of the past



Which way Nigeria?

since they left the E.U very terrible tinz have happened, form Manchester killing & now Grenfell. I hope this not some conspiracy.



God please heal the world.

Wot a calamitous inferno.... Tragedy every leader has the sole responsibility of safeguarding lives n property of it's citizens one you u can't achieve the hardly trust you with their lives...





Don't be surprise to see T.May tendering her resignation letter soon..