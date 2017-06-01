Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter (1580 Views)

Where is He?



Here are what Nigerians are saying on twitter about #BuhariAbsenteePresident



Questions are going unanswered by the presidency and its agencies about the whereabouts of President Buhari..Where is He?Here are what Nigerians are saying on twitter about #BuhariAbsenteePresident

Death is sure for all of us. Na only this Africa we dey call death name any how.

Death is sure for all of us. Na only this Africa we dey call death name any how.

Osibanjo is there, let us enjoy or suffer him till 2019. All these worthless reactions no increase naira value, e no stop corruption, e no even stop Buhari from taking injection.

I hope u will speak sense after all

By the time Buhari's death will be announced in the North, the real reason for Kaduna declaration will manifest





Afonjas get ready to drag power with herdsmen



Osibanjo reinforce yourself



Igbos leave the North before that announcement



Igbos in Lagos and other SW states, pls avoid Hausa Fulani settlements so that when Afonjas and herdsmen start slugging it out in the West, you won't be victims 11 Likes

That ani mal must die 1 Like

I hope u will speak sense after all

Supporter of weak/sick/untruthful PRESIDO.

We will never forget his lies and deceit.



Please mind your business .



Supporter of weak/sick/untruthful PRESIDO.We will never forget his lies and deceit.Please mind your business .let the change start with you.

Supporter of weakling/sick/untruthful PRESIDO

Please mind your business .



let the change start with you.

Shebi I talk am. No sense !!!



All dis children sef wey dey always put mouth for issues meant for the older ones



Shebi I talk am. No sense !!!

All dis children sef wey dey always put mouth for issues meant for the older ones

Just look at the post below , wetin concern "lie Mohammed" for d matter

Shebi I talk . No sense !!!

So you think say you get sence so....?

So you think say you get sence so....?

Lie Mohamed

London based president of Nigeria 4 Likes

Make una call am for phone nah...abii recharge card don finish?

but why doesn't he wanna step down

We all voted for change. Let's just shut the fück up and deal with our decisions 1 Like

Make una call am for phone nah...abii recharge card don finish?

Buhari don die



Dem dey wait for Igbos to leave North before dem go announce am



When dem announce am, dem go dey kill Afonjas for North com use that violence tell Osibanjo make him resign and handover to an interim government headed by a herdsman.



Buhari don die

Dem dey wait for Igbos to leave North before dem go announce am

When dem announce am, dem go dey kill Afonjas for North com use that violence tell Osibanjo make him resign and handover to an interim government headed by a herdsman.

The Afonjas go retaliate for their homeland l only for herdsmen to fight back with the help of the military and police wey dem control, dem go subdue Afonjas for their homeland so tey, Afonjas go run enter Benin and Togo go hide

And somebody will come and be telling me that Buhari has integrity! 4 Likes

who's buhari?

What goes around comes around!!! while he was busy calling for Yaradua to step down, he didn't imagine that he will be president one day, or a sick one for that matter. 4 Likes



I pray he rules Nigeria for 80 years



Una never see anything yet 1 Like



nigeria newspaper Buhari come back oo0. something strange is happening now

Whoever thinks that Muhammed Buhari is still the president of Nigeria needs to be born again

Who is Buhari

he must not resign oo

we love him

Infacy sai baba till 2057

Wen u guys wer blasting Jonathan u didn't know ahbi

Baba we are strongly behind u till 2057

No way
he must not resign oo
we love him
Infacy sai baba till 2057
Wen u guys wer blasting Jonathan u didn't know ahbi
Baba we are strongly behind u till 2057
Don't quote me unless Amadioha will do d ryt tin

By the time Buhari's death will be announced in the North, the real reason for Kaduna declaration will manifest





Afonjas get ready to drag power with herdsmen



Osibanjo reinforce yourself



Igbos leave the North before that announcement



Igbos in Lagos and other SW states, pls avoid Hausa Fulani settlements so that when Afonjas and herdsmen start slugging it out in the West, you won't be victims How many times Buhari wan die for una mouth?

How many times Buhari wan die for una mouth?

U want Biafra...why are u telling ur brothers to stay in the SW but avoid Fulani settlements. Let them also go back to Biafra and start developing there. How can u guys be struggling with the NE in terms of IGP and u keep developing every other places?