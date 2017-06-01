₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,195 members, 3,602,813 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 01:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter (1580 Views)
#PMBFailuresAt2 Trending On Twitter As Nigerians Rate President Buhari / #thelist Trends On Twitter As Nigerians Await Buhari's Ministers / #northerners Trends On Twitter As Nigerians React To Buhari's Appointments (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by 247frolicboss(m): 9:24am
Questions are going unanswered by the presidency and its agencies about the whereabouts of President Buhari..
Where is He?
Here are what Nigerians are saying on twitter about #BuhariAbsenteePresident
https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/BuhariAbsenteePresident?src=hash
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by mars123(m): 9:26am
Since Buhari start to dey go London for treatment, we know how many Nigerians don die from one thing or the other Death is sure for all of us. Na only this Africa we dey call death name any how.
Osibanjo is there, let us enjoy or suffer him till 2019. All these worthless reactions no increase naira value, e no stop corruption, e no even stop Buhari from taking injection.
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by 247frolicboss(m): 9:26am
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by haywire07(m): 9:26am
2 Likes
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by HiddenShadow: 9:28am
By the time Buhari's death will be announced in the North, the real reason for Kaduna declaration will manifest
Afonjas get ready to drag power with herdsmen
Osibanjo reinforce yourself
Igbos leave the North before that announcement
Igbos in Lagos and other SW states, pls avoid Hausa Fulani settlements so that when Afonjas and herdsmen start slugging it out in the West, you won't be victims
11 Likes
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:29am
That ani mal must die
1 Like
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by cuedish: 9:29am
haywire07:
Supporter of weak/sick/untruthful PRESIDO.
We will never forget his lies and deceit.
Please mind your business .
let the change start with you.
1 Like
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by haywire07(m): 9:32am
cuedish:
Shebi I talk am. No sense !!!
All dis children sef wey dey always put mouth for issues meant for the older ones
Just look at the post below , wetin concern "lie Mohammed" for d matter
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by cuedish: 9:34am
haywire07:
So you think say you get sence so....?
Lie Mohamed
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by raker300: 9:34am
London based president of Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by raker300: 9:36am
Make una call am for phone nah...abii recharge card don finish?
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by MrDandy(m): 9:38am
but why doesn't he wanna step down #greedinessforpower
1 Like
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by Papiikush: 9:40am
We all voted for change. Let's just shut the fück up and deal with our decisions
1 Like
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by HiddenShadow: 9:41am
raker300:
Buhari don die
Dem dey wait for Igbos to leave North before dem go announce am
When dem announce am, dem go dey kill Afonjas for North com use that violence tell Osibanjo make him resign and handover to an interim government headed by a herdsman.
The Afonjas go retaliate for their homeland l only for herdsmen to fight back with the help of the military and police wey dem control, dem go subdue Afonjas for their homeland so tey, Afonjas go run enter Benin and Togo go hide
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by greatgod2012(f): 9:55am
And somebody will come and be telling me that Buhari has integrity!
4 Likes
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by Homeboiy(m): 10:17am
who's buhari?
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by kingjoo: 12:17pm
What goes around comes around!!! while he was busy calling for Yaradua to step down, he didn't imagine that he will be president one day, or a sick one for that matter.
4 Likes
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by Addicted2Women: 1:47pm
I pray he rules Nigeria for 80 years
Una never see anything yet
1 Like
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by aminadat: 1:48pm
Buhari come back oo0. something strange is happening now
nigeria newspaper
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by Onyinye15(f): 1:48pm
Na today
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by Lovexme(m): 1:49pm
Happy birthday to me!!
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by pythonkid: 1:50pm
ss
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by flyca: 1:50pm
Whoever thinks that Muhammed Buhari is still the president of Nigeria needs to be born again
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by DollarAngel(m): 1:51pm
Who is Buhari
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by Kylekent59: 1:51pm
K
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by Victornezzar(m): 1:52pm
No way
he must not resign oo
we love him
Infacy sai baba till 2057
Wen u guys wer blasting Jonathan u didn't know ahbi
Baba we are strongly behind u till 2057
Don't quote me unless Amadioha will do d ryt tin
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by Heromaniaa: 1:52pm
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by koboko69: 1:52pm
HiddenShadow:How many times Buhari wan die for una mouth?
U want Biafra...why are u telling ur brothers to stay in the SW but avoid Fulani settlements. Let them also go back to Biafra and start developing there. How can u guys be struggling with the NE in terms of IGP and u keep developing every other places?
|Re: #BuhariAbsenteePresident Trends On Twitter by Maximilanocorbin(m): 1:52pm
I THOUGHT THIS MAN NO LONGER EXIST
1 Like
Reps Reject Move To Probe Cbn / British Envoy Laments State Of Lagos Airport / Which Nigerian State Uses Facebook The More, Do You Know?
Viewing this topic: faizsanusi(m), emmylee097, viktor88, lilfreezy, bjt(m), Emekamex(m), eightsin(m), jasontrigga(m), Agbgift(f), peterswagg(m), engrajoo1(m), Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), pythonkid, holuphisayor(m), nicelaw(m), douglasposh(m), iWise(m), Bae026, Robinhoodxxx(f), Kelklein(m), dyel, Albert0011(m), eventlamp, kanayogod(m), kayc0(m), LeEberry(m), remsonik(f), olawaleidris03(m), cr7rooney10(m), dmorf, Phonefanatic, PaUkwuoma22(m), BMlova(m), Jackeeh(m), Kufie(m), Ropheeka(m), kenny1313(m), Sokoflow(m), Ericjohnsonjnr, stexsy(m), GBJakes(m), senatorshegsy5(m), Tolspirit, darc, tosab4babe, DAramis, Ransikok(m), ststyreal(f), thunderbabs(m), demytelly(m), dansokoto1(m), flyca, dejiolaniyan(m), ovoP(m), chidx27(m), Loski26(m), bigeliot(m), olateeboy, nnokwa042(m), sasquareT(m), Kockane(m), four4, BlinkyBling, larrymoore1(m), iambliss, zicoraads(m), 9jaflave(f), kossyablaze(m), Annruby(f), femboy2(m), Rashman578(m), thonie11(m), Gistben, viexcey(f), sirp2007, cashlurd(m), marvelling(m), yeahh(m), ThePathfinder(m), onos217(m), Randy91(m), lomaxx, snipez101, kossowoodtrader(m), Adex25(m), Gh0stFreak, SouthWestBlood(m), ollyfessy(m), Kylekent59, wazobaaa, Ziggyduben(m), castrokins(m), AnanseK(m), OrestesDante, casiello(m), sirelliot, Ajjubhai(m), dmoville, slawomir, kogiguy(m), Ewedegubbler, ukgreat(m), jinwas(m), Dongreat(m), Mykemore(m), Bhol28, Godsaves18(m), OkaiCorne(m), Zack44(m), chincent, nwadiuko1(m), Olarwharley(m), opegab1(m), Olarajee(m), currentprice, kokowe(m), fury(m), JDelight(m), 0b100100111, joe4real12, Denizsmart(m), iammee(f), wizzy11(m), vickydevoka, Mpanyi, dee02(m), jbaby265(f), jlinkd78, SirHouloo(m), vickertony(m), omolizzy(f), Goovo(m), donogaga(m), bykebyke(m), koolcat, DollarAngel(m), hotrat4all(m), Slynonny(m), jobaltol, enoah(m), Boscojugunu(m), Schematics, Christianwalas(m), Mayoribadan(m), dignity33, Firefire(m), cyborg123(m), Etuagievin, ipledge10(m), Tombob, Spidermon, Hope1, pawilson(m), lequatee(m), durentchigozie(m), annice2014, choo, cabat1, Axelrod(m), simplexity(m), adewumi91(m), Sophious(m), jampro123(m), r4roty(m), Thosighno(m), engrhorla(m), okawanyi(m), justi4jesu(f), Kposkila, Chrislaug(m), byrron(m), Edemoski(m), ijebuloaded(m), Dabaj, lovingsoul(m), hush15, TheAngry1, rocaika, enigma211(m), Victornezzar(m), prince9851(m), yazz09(m), uviesa(m), Harmored(m), cheucheu, Miles300, chookudi(m), chukslawrence(m), Elmojiid(m), Orpe7(m), Bobby808, Vicben(m), ephi321, dottywotty, Heromaniaa, BedLam, IratzsMicheal(m), Fatezee(f) and 209 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27