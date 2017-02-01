₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 11:34am
Boma, the son of Senator George Thompson Sekibo representing Rivers East Senatorial district and his wife Asime Sekibo, graduated from a foreign medical school on Friday.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/photos-senator-sekibos-son-graduates.html
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 11:34am
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 11:35am
mehn na so codeine dey do person if u take am
na wa o
3 Likes
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by stephleena(f): 11:37am
abeg where is the son??and where is the dad??coz the one am sighting, from here,on that graduation regalia looks like a Knight and quite old..hmmm
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by stephleena(f): 11:41am
Homeboiy:lol...if you come take "crag" nko...na pakalyn,and peak milk,sure pass,u for just high, and feel a kind of dizzy...
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 11:41am
They look somehow.
3 Likes
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 11:48am
stephleena:
Na pakaline I take, I no even finish am
sleep no gre come for night
will finish d remain today
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by thesicilian: 11:48am
They should continue embezzling our money to send their families for studies abroad. God is not asleep.
14 Likes
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by stephleena(f): 11:51am
Homeboiy:u couldn't sleep??wow..okay na,no force ur self sha..
1 Like
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 11:52am
stephleena:
IBU nwa 042?
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Addicted2Women: 12:11pm
stephleena:
You do drugs too ??
*Spits
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:23pm
Who are these junkies above me
Back to the topic,
They are different types of doctor ooo, medical doctor and native doctor.
Is that guy really a doctor, he looks like an occultic herbalist to me.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by eleojo23: 5:24pm
The only thing that caught my attention was their size.
And who is the father and who is the son?
15 Likes
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Templerun95(m): 5:24pm
Awon eyan evans
1 Like
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 5:25pm
Is that a news?
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 5:25pm
Congrats to him and his son..
Better he knows he not going back 2019
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by XXLDICK(m): 5:26pm
Who's the son
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 5:26pm
Of course its a foreign school....
Meanwhile check this out
8 things Nigeria does remarkably well
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Pejah: 5:26pm
stephleena:
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Newbiee: 5:27pm
Ok
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by TroubleMaker47(m): 5:27pm
His son is studying overseas to become a medical doctor and some yoots died for his senatorial ambition!
CURSED BE ANY YOUTH THAT DIES FOR THE SAKE OF A NIGERIAN POLITICIAN!
6 Likes
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 5:28pm
For him pocket
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by paintworld: 5:28pm
congrats sir
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Pavore9: 5:29pm
Looking for the son!
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by myahna(f): 5:29pm
stephleena:can't stop laughing
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by emmyspark007(m): 5:29pm
stephleena:cargo abi crack?
1 Like
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:31pm
stephleena:
Professor of Narcotics,
Simple English, you can not write...your punctuations are as confused as your makeup.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by emynike2001(m): 5:31pm
Schools abroad
Leisure abroad
Medicals abroad
Where do poor men GO......
Did i just hear someone say, they remain in d mess lolzz
1 Like
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by Mopelawlar: 5:31pm
And so, another Person pikin wey no b senator no dey graduate? Abii mak we pause our fast nii? Abeg mak una park well jareee: time to brk don dey reach ojaree
1 Like
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by ednut1(m): 5:32pm
While the poor masses can continue to manage sub standard education in Nigeria. If not for our inherent cowardice. Revolution suppose don happen since
1 Like
|Re: Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) by alt3r3g0: 5:33pm
And we wonder why they dont care about our education system.
2 Likes
