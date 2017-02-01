Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Sekibo's Son Graduates From Medical School (Photos) (8859 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/photos-senator-sekibos-son-graduates.html Boma, the son of Senator George Thompson Sekibo representing Rivers East Senatorial district and his wife Asime Sekibo, graduated from a foreign medical school on Friday.

mehn na so codeine dey do person if u take am



na wa o 3 Likes

abeg where is the son??and where is the dad??coz the one am sighting, from here,on that graduation regalia looks like a Knight and quite old..hmmm 28 Likes 1 Share

na wa o lol...if you come take "crag" nko...na pakalyn,and peak milk,sure pass,u for just high, and feel a kind of dizzy... lol...if you come take "crag" nko...na pakalyn,and peak milk,sure pass,u for just high, and feel a kind of dizzy...

They look somehow. 3 Likes

They should continue embezzling our money to send their families for studies abroad. God is not asleep. 14 Likes

Back to the topic,



They are different types of doctor ooo, medical doctor and native doctor.



Is that guy really a doctor, he looks like an occultic herbalist to me. Who are these junkies above meBack to the topic,They are different types of doctor ooo, medical doctor and native doctor.Is that guy really a doctor, he looks like an occultic herbalist to me. 17 Likes 1 Share

The only thing that caught my attention was their size.

And who is the father and who is the son? 15 Likes

Awon eyan evans 1 Like

Is that a news?

Congrats to him and his son..



Better he knows he not going back 2019 2 Likes

Who's the son







Meanwhile check this out

8 things Nigeria does remarkably well Of course its a foreign school....Meanwhile check this out

His son is studying overseas to become a medical doctor and some yoots died for his senatorial ambition!



CURSED BE ANY YOUTH THAT DIES FOR THE SAKE OF A NIGERIAN POLITICIAN! 6 Likes

For him pocket 1 Like 1 Share

congrats sir

Looking for the son!

Professor of Narcotics,



Simple English, you can not write...your punctuations are as confused as your makeup. Professor of Narcotics,Simple English, you can not write...your punctuations are as confused as your makeup. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Schools abroad

Leisure abroad





Medicals abroad



Where do poor men GO......







Did i just hear someone say, they remain in d mess lolzz 1 Like

And so, another Person pikin wey no b senator no dey graduate? Abii mak we pause our fast nii? Abeg mak una park well jareee: time to brk don dey reach ojaree 1 Like

While the poor masses can continue to manage sub standard education in Nigeria. If not for our inherent cowardice. Revolution suppose don happen since 1 Like

And we wonder why they dont care about our education system. 2 Likes