|Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:35pm
Former first lady Dame Patience Jonathan today made a unique appearance to honor Senator Thompson Sekibo as he gives his first daughter's hands in marriage in Ogun town.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/patience-jonathan-attends-senator.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:37pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 6:37pm
Mama peace of Africa
8 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Nbote(m): 6:38pm
Thick Mama... Rock on jare... Dem say u thief but dem still neva sure of wetin u thief or wetin dem dey find
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by JayCynic(m): 6:42pm
Emmanuella is Like:
Better go back to Nursey School ooo, is not by stealing money ooo
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by liberalsinnerx: 6:49pm
You got to love Biafra culture
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:57pm
Gorgeous With Stolen Wealth...
3 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Cyynthialove(f): 6:57pm
Mama the mama !!
9 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Toketimt: 7:11pm
Shepopotamus will soon blow.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by johncallidon(m): 7:12pm
Seen. NEXT!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 8:14pm
NgeneUkwenu:Smh
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by olasaad(f): 8:16pm
Which one is Ogun town again
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by lekjons(m): 8:43pm
She looks like a sack of cash..
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Teewhy2: 8:44pm
The rich always supporting each other.
They also marry one another.
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 8:44pm
Thief man
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by SatanPikin: 8:45pm
Stupid woman
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by candidbabe(f): 8:46pm
Gorgeous mama. Keep marching forward. The gates of hell shall not prevail.
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by arcike(m): 8:46pm
she just dey fresh dey go
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Leez(m): 8:47pm
Mztarstrechy:sum ppl wee not like dis
8 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 8:47pm
Pa
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Ayopredict: 8:47pm
G
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by deboysben(m): 8:48pm
Just like dat
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by fatymore(f): 8:48pm
Reflection
This world is coming towards the end.. As said in the holy scriptures. people are dying too much.. The rate at which young people are dying is alarming.. Nobody is sure of tomorrow. More than 30 people died at the accident that occurred at abbatoir. People that left for work, leaving their families at the end of the day, it was their dead body that was found at the mortuary.
Pray..Get closer to your God. Live as if you won't see tomorrow.. Enitokan lomo....
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:49pm
Okay
Love their culture
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:49pm
NgeneUkwenu:Is it your fathers wealth?
6 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Margy(f): 8:50pm
A man with 12 children... another spotted thief
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by kkko(m): 8:50pm
NgeneUkwenu:She steal pass Aisha? bob
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by stillondmatter: 8:50pm
Flexing mama
Walahi, this woman no send haters
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by Ayopredict: 8:51pm
@op what is gorgeous about being a thief? A thief will remain a thief...
*spit* " leaves thread"
.
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by ladiguy(m): 8:51pm
liberalsinnerx:She's rocking Yoruba style. Biafra has no culture . Everything they rock and do are all copied from other tribes.
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by kkko(m): 8:52pm
SatanPikin:Satanpikin nwaekwe nsu
|Re: Patience Jonathan At Senator Sekibo Daughter's Wedding (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 8:53pm
there's God o
