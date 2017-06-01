₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,419 members, 3,603,630 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 11:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) (3498 Views)
Ayiri Emami Flies In A Private Jet To Visit Tinubu And Lai Mohammed. Photos / Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo All Smiles At The Presidential Villa / Nnamdi Kanu Smiles At A Security Agent In Abuja Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by metronaija3: 7:58pm
Osun state Governor Rauf Aregbesola and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed at his 10th Annual Ramadan Lecture held in Oro, Kwara State. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/06/photos-gov-aregbesola-and-lai-mohammed.html
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by metronaija3: 7:58pm
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 8:01pm
Two APC old cargoes...
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by remi1444(m): 8:03pm
God always gives individual humans a second chance,if not He ought to strike one man with round glass in that picture (not mentioning name o) for all the propagandas' that he had spread,tarnishing some peoples image, white washing some certain killers as saint,he is laughing while Nigeria no.1 man is somewhere "probably " begging God for another day.I know you attended this lecture not for the spiritual reason but to showcase your crystal white teeth and your agbada.
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by SHEEGO2015(m): 8:06pm
I pity the children of those old men in d last pic
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 8:35pm
How I wish these people can make the right use of all these lectures they're listening to!
Too bad Lai Mohammed will soon be coming up with another set of lies,,most probably tomorrow!
Smh...... using religion to deceive!
2 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by OrestesDante: 8:58pm
one is a liar and the other is a thief and a deciever
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by Vanessa200(f): 10:04pm
Wow
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by 3rdavefarms(m): 10:04pm
God is watching them both
They both have same thing In common .......LIES.....MORE LIES.....LIE LIE ........THEN LIESSSSSSSSSS
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by tim1256(m): 10:04pm
OK, seen
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by mangala14(m): 10:04pm
Association of liars
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by Akinaukwa: 10:05pm
While one is smiling and congratulating the other for owing State workers the other is praising the other for playing on the intelligence of Nigerians thru false infos.
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by Badstuber: 10:05pm
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:05pm
When you see buhari for 2019 poster
Please I'm seriously in need of a job(part-time/FT) , being jobless for a while. thanks
Bsc mat/comp.sci
location: Lagos
Contact me for...your any of these
SERVICES
1. Desktop-publishing
2. Web designing/training
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:05pm
greatgod2012:
Not this generation again... Don't u see all those old idiots haling them?
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by gurunlocker: 10:06pm
Is that the brownish yellow teeth lie always use to lie?
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by xreal: 10:06pm
Are they planning to take over the state from Saraki?
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 10:06pm
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by Chookmasteriyke: 10:09pm
Ma niggis
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:09pm
Seen and noted.
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:09pm
Cool
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by NCANTaskForce: 10:27pm
Liars, laughing at their LAIability
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by Arda1000: 10:33pm
See as those teeth brown
|Re: Aregbesola And Lai Mohammed All Smiles At Ramadan Lecture In Kwara (Photos) by AjiChris(f): 11:16pm
Awon lie lie dem gang
(0) (Reply)
Abomination!!!!!!! Ikechukwu Arrested For Defiling His 3 Daughters / Nigerian States With Highest Budgets For 2017 / Politicians And Military Officers Are Secretly Planning A Coup- Burutai
Viewing this topic: ohepo2020(m), Missyetty(f), knuckle01, urpee28(m), nnokwa042(m), Eggheadibra(m), Moshmustapha(m), OlatunjiKazeem(m) and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14