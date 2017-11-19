Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) (27064 Views)

Ifeanyi Uba walks out with smiles at his mansion at Nnewi when he got the election results.





Lalasticlala 12 Likes 3 Shares

Nice lions there. 22 Likes 2 Shares

interesting!!! apga will compensate him

Well at least he can always say he defected on time before the elections and didnt defect because APGA won



Sometimes you have to take risks in politics and his own risk payed off 41 Likes 1 Share

The result was just anounced dis night but it's not even dark in his house Wow...very nice house. I guess it can change night to day around it.The result was just anounced dis night but it's not even dark in his house 14 Likes

nice one chief 2 Likes 2 Shares

6 Likes

Fine house though the lion statues look out of fashion. I wish Osita Chidoka would join APGA ahead of Anambra's next election. Yes, I would prefer Chidoka to Ifeanyi Uba as Anambra Governor anytime... 21 Likes 2 Shares

AmericanQuarter:

In 2021 when they deny him the party ticket, he'll run back to Labour party. In 2021 when they deny him the party ticket, he'll run back to Labour party. 11 Likes

Nnewi man with his muscles (ego).

He will recoop his funds.





That's the whole essence of the smiles 3 Likes

who win

Biggest

our oil money ooo,na dis guy dey flex like dis 2 Likes





Obiano won with 230k votes mutiplied by N2k per vote. The amount spent is N460 mil only. When is repaying stolen oil from NNPC?Obiano won with 230k votes mutiplied by N2k per vote. The amount spent is N460 mil only. 2 Likes

He is a king maker. Worth the celebration. Unlike his counterpart Peter Obi Who forgot that APGA is an Igbo party and can't be changed in Anambra. The same way AD was a Yoruba party. 8 Likes 1 Share

lordimmaogidi:

interesting!!! apga will compensate him compensate him with what? compensate him with what?

A

Nice pad

I wonder how he's going to flow with Obijackson who he once fought deadly with during Jona 2015. 2 Likes

cool

Wonderful erection 2 Likes

This man would have been a better kingmaker instead of struggling to be governor by all means. He should take a cue from Dangote, if not politicians go chop em money finish 3 Likes



bigboss80s:

Just read that someone got his window smashed and he was robbed in Lagos traffic.



It's incredible that people, especially in Lagos and Abuja still drive around without reinforcing their windows and tires.

You could get robbed and even killed God forbid.



Reinforce your windows (virtually unbreakable, even with a sledge hammer) and make your tires bulletproof (i.e. You never have to change/patch a tire again, EVER, until the entire thread is gone).



Call this number to be directed to a consultant in Lagos, Abuja, Jos and Kano.



08164149334

scam 1 Like

Our oil money

Bribe the right officials and its all yours ...... 2 Likes

Lalasticlala He took the right decision to decamp to Apga before the election,if not he would have been counting his loses by now.at least he would be compensated for investing wisely. He took the right decision to decamp to Apga before the election,if not he would have been counting his loses by now.at least he would be compensated for investing wisely.