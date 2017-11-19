₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by AmericanQuarter: 6:56pm
Ifeanyi Uba walks out with smiles at his mansion at Nnewi when he got the election results.
Lalasticlala
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by dammytosh: 6:58pm
Nice lions there.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:06pm
interesting!!! apga will compensate him
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by gidgiddy: 7:10pm
Well at least he can always say he defected on time before the elections and didnt defect because APGA won
Sometimes you have to take risks in politics and his own risk payed off
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by chuckyly(m): 7:45pm
Wow...very nice house. I guess it can change night to day around it. The result was just anounced dis night but it's not even dark in his house
14 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by jinka(m): 7:50pm
nice one chief
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by Bitterleafsoup: 8:04pm
6 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by SoNature(m): 8:05pm
Fine house though the lion statues look out of fashion. I wish Osita Chidoka would join APGA ahead of Anambra's next election. Yes, I would prefer Chidoka to Ifeanyi Uba as Anambra Governor anytime...
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by nwabobo: 8:07pm
AmericanQuarter:
In 2021 when they deny him the party ticket, he'll run back to Labour party.
11 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by bigboss80s(m): 8:30pm
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:30pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by obicentlis: 8:31pm
Nnewi man with his muscles (ego).
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:31pm
He will recoop his funds.
That's the whole essence of the smiles
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by bewla(m): 8:32pm
who win
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by tballeyy(m): 8:33pm
Biggest
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 8:33pm
our oil money ooo,na dis guy dey flex like dis
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by Keneking: 8:33pm
When is repaying stolen oil from NNPC?
Obiano won with 230k votes mutiplied by N2k per vote. The amount spent is N460 mil only.
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by Chiwesley1: 8:34pm
AmericanQuarter:lol
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by cashlurd(m): 8:34pm
He is a king maker. Worth the celebration. Unlike his counterpart Peter Obi Who forgot that APGA is an Igbo party and can't be changed in Anambra. The same way AD was a Yoruba party.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by ubanett: 8:34pm
lordimmaogidi:compensate him with what?
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 8:34pm
A
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:35pm
Nice pad
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 8:37pm
I wonder how he's going to flow with Obijackson who he once fought deadly with during Jona 2015.
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by miqos02(m): 8:38pm
cool
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 8:38pm
Wonderful erection
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 8:40pm
This man would have been a better kingmaker instead of struggling to be governor by all means. He should take a cue from Dangote, if not politicians go chop em money finish
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by 2shure: 8:40pm
scam
bigboss80s:
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by Osuhatesosu: 8:40pm
Our oil money
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 8:41pm
Bribe the right officials and its all yours ......
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by pastorcyrus(m): 8:41pm
AmericanQuarter:He took the right decision to decamp to Apga before the election,if not he would have been counting his loses by now.at least he would be compensated for investing wisely.
|Re: Ifeanyi Uba All Smiles At His Nnewi Mansion After Anambra Election (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 8:41pm
Why won't he smile..
Me when she makes N100million a year and talk about leaving me..
"I be like baby am pregnant "
4 Likes
