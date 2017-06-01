Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper (7171 Views)

"Man Attacked In The Presence Of Policemen In Edo". Photos / Odi & Policemen Who Tortured Uzoamaka Chukwu Arrested In Ebonyi / IGP Orders Nationwide Arrest Of Persons Inciting Violence. Take note e-warriors (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Recall that Evans, who is believed to be the richest kidnaper in Nigeria was arrested in Lagos on Saturday, June 10 by policemen while he prepared to travel out of the country by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), lead by ACP Abba Kyari.



The IGP, who has been receiving encomiums from the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his men to do more exploits.



It was gathered that 35 operatives from the IRT, 11 from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and one person from the IGP monitoring section, were involved in the elevation.



In a memo signed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of welfare, Posi Ajunwa, 29 sergeants were promoted to rank of Inspector, while three Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeant with effect from June 16, 2017.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/igp-orders-special-promotion-of.html The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike otherwise known as Evans.Recall that Evans, who is believed to be the richest kidnaper in Nigeria was arrested in Lagos on Saturday, June 10 by policemen while he prepared to travel out of the country by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), lead by ACP Abba Kyari.The IGP, who has been receiving encomiums from the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his men to do more exploits.It was gathered that 35 operatives from the IRT, 11 from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and one person from the IGP monitoring section, were involved in the elevation.In a memo signed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of welfare, Posi Ajunwa, 29 sergeants were promoted to rank of Inspector, while three Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeant with effect from June 16, 2017. 3 Likes

Thank God for their lives... The downfall of Evans was the lifting up of those police men.

A zero sum game. 4 Likes

My dad won't be solving this kinda cases. They just positioned him in a bank watching over cash.



It's not fair oo Nigerian police!!



I am just praying he doesn't end up like that "brave owerri policeman".. All this thieves dey bloody. 3 Likes 1 Share

Evans should contest for Presidency when he is out of jail. He stands a good chance going by his recent popularity.



The guy didn't even allow his kidnapping team mates shine, just taking all the attention for himself. It's not good...they did the work together. 2 Likes





WATCH AS TBOSS BARES HER BOOBS IN BATHROOM PHOTOS 1 Like

Anything on evans na hit back to back



Please I'm seriously in need of a job(part-time/FT) , being jobless for a while. thanks

Bsc mat/comp.sci

location: Lagos

Contact me for...your any of these

SERVICES

1. Desktop-publishing

2. Web designing/training

3. Online registration

4. Corporate training

5. Software Training

6. Graphics designing

7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc

babs4realscience@yahoo.com

They should now start collecting #100 abi? Shout out to the developer's 1 Like

they need am

Good encouragement

Good one guys. The guy deserve no pity. But when will FG take fulani herdsmen serious. Na wa. Good one guys. The guy deserve no pity. But when will FG take fulani herdsmen serious. Na wa. 1 Like





Does Kyari really deserve this...





It is really the small boys in SARS doing all the risky fieldwork and Abba takes the glory. Does Kyari really deserve this...It is really the small boys in SARS doing all the risky fieldwork and Abba takes the glory. 1 Like

Nice motivation for others. Evans story and nairaland be like 2 Likes

Good one there. Morale will be boosted

Cool





E.g the newly signed budget and the "missing" somebody... Evans: Everywhere you turn. It haff do. Let's talk about other things.E.g the newly signed budget and the "missing" somebody... 3 Likes

Good Weldone

harbdulrasaq88:

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike otherwise known as Evans.



Recall that Evans, who is believed to be the richest kidnaper in Nigeria was arrested in Lagos on Saturday, June 10 by policemen while he prepared to travel out of the country by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), lead by ACP Abba Kyari.



The IGP, who has been receiving encomiums from the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his men to do more exploits.



It was gathered that 35 operatives from the IRT, 11 from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and one person from the IGP monitoring section, were involved in the elevation.



In a memo signed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of welfare, Posi Ajunwa, 29 sergeants were promoted to rank of Inspector, while three Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeant with effect from June 16, 2017.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/igp-orders-special-promotion-of.html





This is very good incentive.



If the IMO zenith bank officer had survived, he could have been rewarded for bravery



Policemen should improve in order to benefit more This is very good incentive.If the IMO zenith bank officer had survived, he could have been rewarded for braveryPolicemen should improve in order to benefit more 1 Like

What about the officer who lost his life at Zenith bank owerri

An the entirely stupid force posted their Names online

Hmmm

wen he go demote the ones dat refused to arrest the Arewa youths?

Nice move. Quiet a good motivation for others

It's simple

Good jobs done

Good promotion



But my boss never promote me since I don Bleep him daughter inside my office

Abeg I do any bad

sergeant belike chaiiiii, no more 20naira for roadblock

sayentease:

My dad won't be solving this kinda cases. They just positioned him in a bank watching over cash.



It's not fair oo Nigerian police!!



I am just praying he doesn't end up like that "brave owerri policeman".. All this thieves dey bloody.







The Good Lord will protect him, AMEN! The Good Lord will protect him, AMEN! 2 Likes

NCANTaskForce:

They should now start collecting #100 abi? Shout out to the developer's

Good one...

Correct policemen, not the ones harassing people because of #500 bribe

Oh Boy......Nigerian Police Remind Me Of Some Olding Days Indian Films,

Weh Police Go Arrest Thief And Got Promotion Instantly,,,, Nice Work, My Able IGP idris

I just pray "they" don't assassinate this Abba Kyari. He should not have allowed his identity and those of his family be revealed on social media.

sayentease:

My dad won't be solving this kinda cases. They just positioned him in a bank watching over cash.



It's not fair oo Nigerian police!!



I am just praying he doesn't end up like that "brave owerri policeman".. All this thieves dey bloody.









Eya...its well dear.He wont end up like the Owerri policemen in Jesus name.Im sure ur dad will be wise and remain where the Owerri policeman had cover and finish all the robbers.The Owerri guy died because he tried to run.It is well with your family in Jesus name.Your dad wil retire in peace and see your children in Jesus name. Eya...its well dear.He wont end up like the Owerri policemen in Jesus name.Im sure ur dad will be wise and remain where the Owerri policeman had cover and finish all the robbers.The Owerri guy died because he tried to run.It is well with your family in Jesus name.Your dad wil retire in peace and see your children in Jesus name.

pocohantas:

Evans should contest for Presidency when he is out of jail. He stands a good chance going by his recent popularity.



The guy didn't even allow his kidnapping team mates shine, just taking all the attention for himself. It's not good...they did the work together.

I normally love ur comments but this one is just senseless. I normally love ur comments but this one is just senseless.