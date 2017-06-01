₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by harbdulrasaq88(m): 8:42pm
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike otherwise known as Evans.
Recall that Evans, who is believed to be the richest kidnaper in Nigeria was arrested in Lagos on Saturday, June 10 by policemen while he prepared to travel out of the country by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), lead by ACP Abba Kyari.
The IGP, who has been receiving encomiums from the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his men to do more exploits.
It was gathered that 35 operatives from the IRT, 11 from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and one person from the IGP monitoring section, were involved in the elevation.
In a memo signed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of welfare, Posi Ajunwa, 29 sergeants were promoted to rank of Inspector, while three Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeant with effect from June 16, 2017.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/igp-orders-special-promotion-of.html
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by eezeribe(m): 8:46pm
Thank God for their lives... The downfall of Evans was the lifting up of those police men.
A zero sum game.
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by sayentease: 8:54pm
My dad won't be solving this kinda cases. They just positioned him in a bank watching over cash.
It's not fair oo Nigerian police!!
I am just praying he doesn't end up like that "brave owerri policeman".. All this thieves dey bloody.
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by pocohantas(f): 10:25pm
Evans should contest for Presidency when he is out of jail. He stands a good chance going by his recent popularity.
The guy didn't even allow his kidnapping team mates shine, just taking all the attention for himself. It's not good...they did the work together.
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by Badstuber: 10:26pm
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by ymee(m): 10:26pm
Anything on evans na hit back to back
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by NCANTaskForce: 10:26pm
They should now start collecting #100 abi? Shout out to the developer's
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by kittykollinxx(m): 10:26pm
they need am
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by yim(f): 10:26pm
Good encouragement
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by obainojazz(m): 10:26pm
Good one guys. The guy deserve no pity. But when will FG take fulani herdsmen serious. Na wa.
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by NwaAmaikpe: 10:26pm
Does Kyari really deserve this...
It is really the small boys in SARS doing all the risky fieldwork and Abba takes the glory.
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by KingLennon(m): 10:26pm
Nice motivation for others. Evans story and nairaland be like
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by hotspec(m): 10:27pm
Good one there. Morale will be boosted
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by auntysimbiat(f): 10:27pm
Cool
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by Arsenalholic1: 10:27pm
Evans: Everywhere you turn. It haff do. Let's talk about other things.
E.g the newly signed budget and the "missing" somebody...
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 10:28pm
Good Weldone
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by davodyguy: 10:28pm
harbdulrasaq88:
This is very good incentive.
If the IMO zenith bank officer had survived, he could have been rewarded for bravery
Policemen should improve in order to benefit more
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by maxwell767(m): 10:28pm
What about the officer who lost his life at Zenith bank owerri
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by richeeyo(m): 10:28pm
An the entirely stupid force posted their Names online
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by arvinsloane(m): 10:29pm
Hmmm
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by oshe11(m): 10:29pm
wen he go demote the ones dat refused to arrest the Arewa youths?
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by Masquerade7: 10:29pm
Nice move. Quiet a good motivation for others
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by seunny4lif(m): 10:30pm
It's simple
Good jobs done
Good promotion
But my boss never promote me since I don Bleep him daughter inside my office
Abeg I do any bad
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by oshe11(m): 10:32pm
sergeant belike chaiiiii, no more 20naira for roadblock
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by axglide(m): 10:32pm
sayentease:
The Good Lord will protect him, AMEN!
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by seunny4lif(m): 10:33pm
NCANTaskForce:
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by lenghtinny(m): 10:35pm
Good one...
Correct policemen, not the ones harassing people because of #500 bribe
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by farouk2much(m): 10:36pm
Oh Boy......Nigerian Police Remind Me Of Some Olding Days Indian Films,
Weh Police Go Arrest Thief And Got Promotion Instantly,,,, Nice Work, My Able IGP idris
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by quiverfull(m): 10:37pm
I just pray "they" don't assassinate this Abba Kyari. He should not have allowed his identity and those of his family be revealed on social media.
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by sonofoluku: 10:44pm
sayentease:
Eya...its well dear.He wont end up like the Owerri policemen in Jesus name.Im sure ur dad will be wise and remain where the Owerri policeman had cover and finish all the robbers.The Owerri guy died because he tried to run.It is well with your family in Jesus name.Your dad wil retire in peace and see your children in Jesus name.
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by sonofoluku: 10:46pm
pocohantas:
I normally love ur comments but this one is just senseless.
|Re: IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper by sayentease: 10:49pm
sonofoluku:
Amen.. I was so heartbroken when he told me.
My father is 20+ years old in gallant service. He should be in office, commanding boys.
But he is too honest and doesn't have long legs and connections..
Nigeria just weak me
