The Igando house where victims were kept



House 21 Prophet Asaye Close is a bungalow and sits at the end of the road. The floor of the compound is covered with interlocking stones. Carved on the gate is the sentence ‘Jesus is Alive.’ There is a doorbell on the left side of the gate.



Asked about the activities in the compound, our source said: “They (abductors) kept to themselves. The guy there, whenever he was driving in from outside, the gate would have been opened before he got to the gate. In addition, loud music was always wafting from the bungalow. This always muffled every noise coming from there. This happened mostly in the day time. In the night, of course, the generating set would take over. So, we (neighbours) could never have known what went on there”.

Na dis Evans story go trend dis June, July and August, for nairaland 12 Likes

Auction the house as low as #50 and use the money to buy him rat-poison mixed with cement. 13 Likes

Thiz guy con dey rain like anytin. I just hope d case no go die down bc d guy get bloody money, n we all know as e dey go for Niaja. Hmmmm.

Evans more popular with police than wen free 2 Likes

one thing about kidnappers is that upon all the money they acquire or they've acquired from their kidnapping businesses they won't use it to establish a profitable business for themselves and they are always looking haggard and unkempt. 6 Likes

and they had to inscribe "Jesus is alive" on the gate? SMH. 5 Likes

Stewpid reasoning. The dirty guy has stolen, killed and acquired all that does not belong to him.

Evans news everywhere...Just like MTN... 1 Like

Evans now popular than lalasticlala





A developed house in Lagos 9 Likes





Evans made a mistake by housing his victims in this miserable house...



Walahi if he kept them in that his Magodo mansion...they won't have even wanted to leave. Evans made a mistake by housing his victims in this miserable house...Walahi if he kept them in that his Magodo mansion...they won't have even wanted to leave. 3 Likes 1 Share

Ipob youths.... Selling their loyalty since 1963... 2 Likes

BMC distraction installment. E don do. Where is Bullharry

Chai...This Evans guy don take spotlight from Efe of BBNaija. 1 Like 1 Share

Little wonders why i do see this man in my dreams...he has taking over d net.... 1 Like

Where Emeka dey now? 1 Like

This guy head's shape is so disgusting...