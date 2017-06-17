₦airaland Forum

The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 9:49pm
The Igando house where victims were kept

House 21 Prophet Asaye Close is a bungalow and sits at the end of the road. The floor of the compound is covered with interlocking stones. Carved on the gate is the sentence ‘Jesus is Alive.’ There is a doorbell on the left side of the gate.

Asked about the activities in the compound, our source said: “They (abductors) kept to themselves. The guy there, whenever he was driving in from outside, the gate would have been opened before he got to the gate. In addition, loud music was always wafting from the bungalow. This always muffled every noise coming from there. This happened mostly in the day time. In the night, of course, the generating set would take over. So, we (neighbours) could never have known what went on there”.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.nta.ng/news/security-news/20170617-evans-kidnap-proved-biggest-mistake-kingpin/amp/

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by kaykay1980: 9:52pm
which house do we take.

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by sammysammy111: 9:53pm
Na dis Evans story go trend dis June, July and August, for nairaland

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by ShobayoEmma(m): 9:56pm
Auction the house as low as #50 and use the money to buy him rat-poison mixed with cement.

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by Oppypoppy: 9:57pm
Thiz guy con dey rain like anytin. I just hope d case no go die down bc d guy get bloody money, n we all know as e dey go for Niaja. Hmmmm.
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by fran6co(m): 9:57pm
Evans more popular with police than wen free

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by freakthingz(m): 9:57pm
Kay what now

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by eezeribe(m): 9:58pm
OK
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by jojothegreat(m): 9:58pm
Make i park here

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by freakthingz(m): 10:16pm
#99888765457 Evans thread

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by Omotayor123(f): 10:16pm
Na wah ooo.Enough of Evans Story, They should Jail him already!
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by hunniebun: 10:16pm
one thing about kidnappers is that upon all the money they acquire or they've acquired from their kidnapping businesses they won't use it to establish a profitable business for themselves and they are always looking haggard and unkempt.

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by Vivipop(f): 10:25pm
and they had to inscribe "Jesus is alive" on the gate? SMH.

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by BabaO2: 10:26pm
Oppypoppy:
Thiz guy con dey rain like anytin. I just hope d case no go die down bc d guy get bloody money, n we all know as e dey go for Niaja. Hmmmm.
Stewpid reasoning. The dirty guy has stolen, killed and acquired all that does not belong to him.

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by Dgunnerz(m): 10:28pm
Evans news everywhere...Just like MTN... grin grin grin grin

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by ymee(m): 10:29pm
Evans now popular than lalasticlala


Please I'm seriously in need of a job(part-time/FT) , being jobless for a while. thanks
Bsc mat/comp.sci
location: Lagos
Contact me for...your any of these
SERVICES
1. Desktop-publishing
2. Web designing/training
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
babs4realscience@yahoo.com

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:29pm
Chai
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by NCANTaskForce: 10:29pm
A developed house in Lagos

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:30pm
shocked

Evans made a mistake by housing his victims in this miserable house...

Walahi if he kept them in that his Magodo mansion...they won't have even wanted to leave.

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by seXytOhbAd(m): 10:30pm
Ipob youths.... Selling their loyalty since 1963...

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by Kbraims(m): 10:30pm
Ok...Evans d latest popular guy
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by ednut1(m): 10:30pm
BMC distraction installment. E don do. Where is Bullharry
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by noetic5: 10:30pm
hmmm
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by virus05(m): 10:30pm
Hmm nairaland una neva close??. Leave Evans alone o
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by noetic5: 10:30pm
ok
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by Lexusgs430: 10:30pm
Hmmmmmmmm
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by Afam4eva(m): 10:30pm
Chai...This Evans guy don take spotlight from Efe of BBNaija.

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by refiner(f): 10:31pm
Little wonders why i do see this man in my dreams...he has taking over d net....

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by Lexusgs430: 10:31pm
Where Emeka dey now?

Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by ademoladeji(m): 10:31pm
Lobatan
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by nuti(m): 10:31pm
This guy head's shape is so disgusting...
Re: The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) by MikeMicheal(m): 10:32pm
NAWA OOO

