|Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by LubeyNaijaBlog: 9:59pm
This granny's make over photo has got tongues wagging.
See below...
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by LubeyNaijaBlog: 9:59pm
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by mebad(m): 10:00pm
shift let me faint
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by Oppypoppy: 10:03pm
mebad:
Lol.
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by NairalandCS(m): 10:04pm
Jesu!!!!
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by bobbyfest: 10:05pm
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by auntysimbiat(f): 10:11pm
Make sense
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by DeGuyNxtDoor(m): 10:12pm
She doesn't look too bad at 80 if u ask me...she maintained good health to look that healthy @makeup free photo
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by knight05(m): 10:13pm
.
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by Nollynude: 10:15pm
80years old indeed
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by Dlordsamurai(m): 10:15pm
this is photo malpractice.
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by Evablizin(f): 10:17pm
King of kings,even her mouth that is slightly bent became perfect as a result of lipstick and makeup
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by indodon(m): 10:30pm
**faints in Dubai**...
...
...
... **wakes up in New bugatti**
after successfully getting a sugar mummy and you take her to za oza room, when she baff finish you go tear race your leg go dey touch your back
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by sexybbstar(f): 10:30pm
I will look prettier than her at 100
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by phaphyz05(m): 10:33pm
Oshey!! Transformation conspiracy.
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by NwaAmaikpe: 10:33pm
I don't need anybody to tell me where she's from.
From the wrinkled, bleaching-burnt skin your guess is as good as mine.
I'm also very sure that she is a witch.
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by virus05(m): 10:33pm
My tongue did not wag..
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by nwakibie3(m): 10:34pm
I jst want to wash that face with warm water
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by hdlight: 10:34pm
ewooo
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by yankeeguy(m): 10:34pm
Na waoh
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by fortunechy(m): 10:34pm
this is fraud at it's peak...... chai!!!!
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by Lexusgs430: 10:35pm
Wetin granny dey find again? How would her grandkids recognise her?
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by Smooyis(m): 10:35pm
Wow
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by oshe11(m): 10:35pm
pls go and make up buhari n bring him back...
We miss his jokes....
Missing President, shey Aisha say he go come bk b4 Ramadan finish
we dey wait
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by KingLennon(m): 10:35pm
This is awesome transformation. That make-up artist deserves a medal
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by nuti(m): 10:35pm
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by BlackAfrican: 10:35pm
So they also changed the color of the skin around her neck with make up? Bloggers keep lying. It's your stock in trade.
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by EWAagoyin(m): 10:36pm
Someone will mistake her 4 for a Milf after the makeup
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by gurunlocker: 10:36pm
Omo, this makeup this con tire me o...
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by oshe11(m): 10:36pm
phaphyz05:why u dey call my name, u nid help
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by Yomak11: 10:36pm
Wawu
|Re: Before & After Makeup Photos Of An 80-Year-Old Grandma Got People Talking by ymee(m): 10:37pm
Some people. no go make heaven
