See below...





http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/06/80-year-old-grandma-and-her-makeup.html?m=1 This granny's make over photo has got tongues wagging.See below... 1 Like 3 Shares

shift let me faint 5 Likes

mebad:

shift let me faint



Lol. Lol. 1 Like

Jesu!!!! 4 Likes

Make sense 1 Like

She doesn't look too bad at 80 if u ask me...she maintained good health to look that healthy @makeup free photo 11 Likes

.

80years old indeed 2 Likes

this is photo malpractice. 1 Like

King of kings,even her mouth that is slightly bent became perfect as a result of lipstick and makeup 1 Like 1 Share

**faints in Dubai**...

...

...

... **wakes up in New bugatti**

after successfully getting a sugar mummy and you take her to za oza room, when she baff finish you go tear race your leg go dey touch your back

I will look prettier than her at 100

Oshey!! Transformation conspiracy.





I don't need anybody to tell me where she's from.





From the wrinkled, bleaching-burnt skin your guess is as good as mine.





My tongue did not wag..

I jst want to wash that face with warm water

ewooo

Na waoh

this is fraud at it's peak...... chai!!!!

Wetin granny dey find again? How would her grandkids recognise her?

Wow





We miss his jokes....







Missing President, shey Aisha say he go come bk b4 Ramadan finish



This is awesome transformation. That make-up artist deserves a medal

So they also changed the color of the skin around her neck with make up? Bloggers keep lying. It's your stock in trade.

Someone will mistake her 4 for a Milf after the makeup

Omo, this makeup this con tire me o...

phaphyz05:

Wawu