Check out the big difference!!



Ex Mr Nigeria, Bryan Okwara shared this on Instagram.



His name is MK and he sang

Koni da fun Oyinbo to se koste

To ba ku re ko ni sun n re.



I think the same song applies to this pics

How can u look like wiliwili without makeup

And be looking like agbani darego and Kim kardashian combined with makeup?

I am not understanding



At this stage, i think we have to ban make-up and make-up artists. Han Han

No wonder divorce rate has gone all the way up. Marry Barbie today see shrek in bed the next day. 12 Likes

It's a fake world we live in these days 1 Like

Make up is meant to enhance your beauty,these days I see babes totally transformed after makeup and I am shocked sometimes.

I remember going to a bridal shower and all the babes with their make up on fleek.wetin concern me I was just enjoying myself with my face like that.... so I slept early only to wake up in the night to pee, it was as if I woke up in a mortuary, I couldn't recognise anybody. I wanted to die, even pee seize. That night was terrible 1 Like

She should just take care of her face. There's beauty in her

After they will say guys are liars.... meanwhile Na them lie pass....

crimes against humanity

ME WEY BE FINE BOY.. COME GO DO MAKEUP AGAIN







SEE AS MAKEUP DEY CHANGE PEOPLE.
ME WEY BE FINE BOY.. COME GO DO MAKEUP AGAIN
MEHN... I GO BLOW!

At this stage, i think we have to ban make-up and make-up artists. Han Han

lol

Lord Jesus, I want to specially thank you for my dear wife. Thank you for making her hate laying of foundation, adding concrete and thereafter painting with several colours and brushes.





What would I have done? She would just wake up one day and discover I have disappeared forever from the house.



You see a girl today, the next moment she looks like she's not even a distant relation of the person you just saw.



Fake nails, fake ass, fake brreasts, fake face, fake hair etc.



No be everybody makeup dey fit. It makes some people uglier abeg. 4 Likes

it is very obvious

Even without makeup, she still look not bad

Check out the big difference!!



Guys, how would you react if you saw the makeup Photo first and started toasting her before seeing the other photo without makeup?

Guys, which way?

Men might have to start demanding to wash the face of potential wives before marriage. 2 Likes

This is crazy

We lie with fake things and guys with mouth. Let's continue lying to each other nah 1 Like 1 Share

it doesnt seems to amaze me

Nothing bad. U should understand her condition..... But the tin that at time happnd to some make up artist is not ordinary i swear

power of.makeup

Why I hate makeup and why im in love with my lady for overt 27 years. she doest put any on except for lipstick, all natural how God intended it.

Ladys want a real man but put on fake attributes.



Ladies I have a question, why be angry when you find out the guy you are dating is not as well off. He is also making up his finances, so whats the difference 1 Like

Holy moses *folds arms in bewilderment*

May God save the queen