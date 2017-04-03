₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by lalasticlala(m): 11:41am
Ex Mr Nigeria, Bryan Okwara shared this on Instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSWcv3TDClU/?hl=en
Check out the big difference!!
Guys, how would you react if you saw the makeup Photo first and started toasting her before seeing the other photo without makeup?
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by Ajewealth123(m): 11:48am
lalasticlala:a guy went viral some years or last year.
His name is MK and he sang
Koni da fun Oyinbo to se koste
To ba ku re ko ni sun n re.
I think the same song applies to this pics
How can u look like wiliwili without makeup
And be looking like agbani darego and Kim kardashian combined with makeup?
I am not understanding
Cc lalasticlala
Ha nor vex o,na u even create the thread
Let me dance and jubilate
On our way to FP
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by siegfried99(m): 11:56am
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by snezBaba: 12:08pm
At this stage, i think we have to ban make-up and make-up artists. Han Han
No wonder divorce rate has gone all the way up. Marry Barbie today see shrek in bed the next day.
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by eleojo23: 12:11pm
It's a fake world we live in these days
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by adorablepepple(f): 12:21pm
Make up is meant to enhance your beauty,these days I see babes totally transformed after makeup and I am shocked sometimes.
I remember going to a bridal shower and all the babes with their make up on fleek.wetin concern me I was just enjoying myself with my face like that.... so I slept early only to wake up in the night to pee, it was as if I woke up in a mortuary, I couldn't recognise anybody. I wanted to die, even pee seize. That night was terrible
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by Jay542(m): 12:27pm
lalasticlala:She should just take care of her face. There's beauty in her
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by ikombe: 12:31pm
Ajewealth123:
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by uzoclinton(m): 12:38pm
After they will say guys are liars.... meanwhile Na them lie pass....
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by Gloryfox: 12:38pm
crimes against humanity
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by lpiffy: 12:38pm
them don come again
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by Jh0wsef(m): 12:38pm
SEE AS MAKEUP DEY CHANGE PEOPLE.
ME WEY BE FINE BOY.. COME GO DO MAKEUP AGAIN
MEHN... I GO BLOW!
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by uzoclinton(m): 12:38pm
snezBaba:lol
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by Chiefpriest1(m): 12:38pm
Lord Jesus, I want to specially thank you for my dear wife. Thank you for making her hate laying of foundation, adding concrete and thereafter painting with several colours and brushes.
What would I have done? She would just wake up one day and discover I have disappeared forever from the house.
You see a girl today, the next moment she looks like she's not even a distant relation of the person you just saw.
Fake nails, fake ass, fake brreasts, fake face, fake hair etc.
No be everybody makeup dey fit. It makes some people uglier abeg.
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by uzoclinton(m): 12:39pm
lpiffy:as in eh
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by youngsahito(m): 12:39pm
it is very obvious
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by uzoclinton(m): 12:39pm
Gloryfox:better crime
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by Gkemz(m): 12:39pm
Even without makeup, she still look not bad
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:39pm
lalasticlala:
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by careytommy7(m): 12:40pm
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by KissChrixx: 12:40pm
Guys, which way?
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by maclatunji: 12:40pm
Men might have to start demanding to wash the face of potential wives before marriage.
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by mctifey(m): 12:40pm
This is crazy
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by HateU2(f): 12:41pm
We lie with fake things and guys with mouth. Let's continue lying to each other nah
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by Tenim47(m): 12:41pm
it doesnt seems to amaze me
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by ajalawole(m): 12:41pm
Nothing bad. U should understand her condition..... But the tin that at time happnd to some make up artist is not ordinary i swear
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by Lukenitheooo6: 12:41pm
power of.makeup
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by PBundles(m): 12:41pm
Why I hate makeup and why im in love with my lady for overt 27 years. she doest put any on except for lipstick, all natural how God intended it.
Ladys want a real man but put on fake attributes.
Ladies I have a question, why be angry when you find out the guy you are dating is not as well off. He is also making up his finances, so whats the difference
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by Faust77(m): 12:42pm
Holy moses *folds arms in bewilderment*
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by ademega(m): 12:42pm
May God save the queen
Re: Shocking Before And After Makeup Photos Of A Hazel-eyed Lady by maxiuc(m): 12:42pm
My babe is a makeup artist but she doesn't apply it just normal touching she ix gud to go
I don't care abt the face though the heart matters
This Is My Heart To You / Giddimint.com : An Online Store With A Difference. (strictly Streetwear) / Haoir
