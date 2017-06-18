₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by kahal29: 4:08am
• Shuts out ministers, presidential aides
• Meets with only First Lady
From his recuperation room in London, President Muhammadu Buhari, has reportedly been resisting attempts by some government officials, including ministers to undermine Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, The Nation can now reveal.
He has refused to see such officials who sneak to the United Kingdom with files for his signature, it was gathered yesterday.
Buhari, authoritative government sources said, rejected the files and asked the affected government functionaries to take all documents and issues to Acting President Osinbajo.
He has also refused to grant audience to ministers and some presidential aides who indicated interest to see him.
But the President met with First Lady Aisha during her recent trip to London, contrary to social media reports.
Sources said the President insisted that his administration runs one Presidency and since there is an Acting President in place, any attempt to create a division by anyone will not be tolerated.
It was gathered that one of the delegations that went on a futile trip to see Buhari returned to Abuja on Wednesday a few hours to the signing of the 2017 Budget by the Acting President.
It was learnt that during the failed trips, some files and documents were taken to the President ostensibly for his perusal and approval, but he refused to act on them.
In line with his belief in due process, the President directed that all files and documents be made available to the Acting President.
A top source said: “Despite the fact that he is fast recuperating, the President has tried as much as possible to stick to one presidency.
“He has refused to see some government officials who went to London to see him instead of being at their desks to work. He also returned all files and documents to those who brought them to London.
“The President gave stern instructions that all files, documents and issues needing decisions should be taken to the Acting President. He does not want a divided government. Buhari is living up to his Spartan discipline.
“He has restricted audience to two or three personal aides with him in London. This is why there are no leaks associated with his first medical trip this time around.”
The source added: “Those involved in taking files and documents to London had their ego deflated. Since their return from the various shuttles, they have been trying to curry the favour of the Acting President or cooperate with him. They did not know that intelligence report had exposed their antics.
“And the truth is that the President has been speaking with the Acting President.”
On the controversy surrounding the visit of the First Lady to London, the source said: “As a matter of fact, the First Lady, met with the President without any encumbrances.
“Any story to the contrary is false. There is enough evidence to prove that she met with her husband. No one prevented her.
“Some people came out with the rumour because the President has limited contact with them this time around because of leaks during his last trip.
“Some of those who visited the President during the initial shuttle for medical care turned out to feed Nigerians with false information on his health.
“It became necessary to restrict access to two of three aides. Not everyone with the President in London is allowed to see or meet with him. Ministers and government officials have been shut out too.
“The declaration of the First Lady that the President was pleased with the conduct and performance of the Acting President was at the prompting of her husband to checkmate those who indulge in flying to London for unnecessary consultations and approvals.”
The Director of Information to the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna yesterday insisted that “Hajiya Aisha met and spent some time with the President. I even issued a statement on this.”
Haruna’s statement had read in part: “Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari returned from the UK, where she went to visit her husband, who is on medical leave.
“Mrs. Buhari, on arrival, conveyed the appreciation of the President to Nigerians over their constant prayers and said he will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast.
“Mrs. Buhari called on Nigerians to continue to be strong in the face of challenges and to support the Federal Government in implementing the agenda for which they were elected.”
‘Mr. President thanked the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualize the mandate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC),’ she said.
http://thenationonlineng.net/buhari-rejects-files-orders-aides-meet-osinbajo/
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by Freetech: 4:09am
Good
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by Mtoluwase(m): 4:10am
Which buhari
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by Newbiee: 4:10am
Get well soon Mr. President
Lalasticlala, morning breakfast is ready for wailers.
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by Lifestone(m): 4:17am
Class act. Vintage PMB
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by Kestolove: 4:31am
A loyal boss nd a loyal 2nd in command..
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by NothingDoMe: 4:34am
President that cannot give speech but relays well wishes through his wife. Is that one a president?
If he really has the interests of Nigerians at heart he should have resigned long ago.
Telling us super story about refusing to sign documents.
Nonsense.
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by DjAndroid: 4:39am
That's a good development if it's true, because I don't know who to believe in this government. Everybody dey lie.
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by LionDeLeo: 4:40am
Kestolove:
Very true.
Wailing bastards have always been in search of gimmicks to disunite the duo to no avail.
They are failures and will continue to be.
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by DieBuhari: 4:41am
Rubbish drama filled useless government.
No development whatsoever.
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:41am
Y is a motion to impeach him not on heat yet? Useless north ruled country
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by DieBuhari: 4:42am
LionDeLeo:What good has their useless unity brought us my Yoruba muslim brother?
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by LionDeLeo: 4:51am
DieBuhari:
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by crackhouse(m): 4:54am
That's nice.
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by Kestolove: 4:59am
LionDeLeo:leave dem d hidiot..
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by CHIJIOKE1314: 5:00am
Hunger wan finish the Nation and her staff na fast fast den take collect this infamous dirty PR propaganda to feed the public.
Until they rise up and make a direct report of what the dead body in Rondom said, I will keep sending roses at Ashatu's home and appealing and applying at the same time for an opportunity to conquer her in 'Za oza room’ .
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by CHIJIOKE1314: 5:14am
Kestolove:
Your brain is obviously upsidedown that's why its always relieving to you to know your lord and savior could still be undead..
This evil stunt by The Nation doesn't really mean thay have zilch news about ur lord, they are actually but indirectly telling you to continue your foolish grandstanding of defending the dead brain Bubu with his painful scrotum with hope he would return oneday with his body odour to perform the miracle you've been yearning.
Good luck!
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by greatermax77(m): 5:21am
Nonsense lies, I thought after the whole epistle, You will show us the picture of the PMB with his wife
#pictureoridontbelieveu#
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by CHIJIOKE1314: 5:21am
LionDeLeo:
Bubu is no more, go and rest…..
Aisha is mine forever!
By the time I'm done with Ashatu is za oza room she will regret all Bubu's smelling mouth and body odor she has to endure for many years.
As for Nigeria, we have just pushed the gear 5 in reverse. Enjoy your poverty!
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by Jabioro: 5:24am
Good work, good team and adherence to the core..
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by Kestolove: 5:48am
CHIJIOKE1314:young dint ur parent teach u to respect elders? do u know buhari is sum one dad? hw will u feel if sum one insult ur dad dix way?...igbos use to be the most respected tribes I knw but I wonder wat nnamdi kanu planted in dia head nd dey attack people unnecessary...pls chijioke dont follow d bandwagon to b insultin but pray if biafra will change life of all igbos then let lord grant it but if it will end up like south sudan which I dont pray so, let it not be but insulting will not giv u guys biafra but rather creating hate for d igbo race all ova d country...may God help us all
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by kolafolabi(m): 5:51am
Why would they still rush to UK when we have a competent workaholic Acting President.
There must be something fishy.
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by CHIJIOKE1314: 5:58am
Kestolove:
Igbos have a saying,'When a man puts his cooking pot outside, then its left for the children to use it and gather sand’..
NnamdiKanu did not teach me that, my dad did!
Buhari with his awful leadership and your foolish followership affirms that saying and I'm glad to apply it today..Kachifo! (Good morning)
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by CHIJIOKE1314: 6:01am
kolafolabi:
So the terrible prices of commodities in the market is not enough 'something wrong’ for you?
You people are not fearing God!
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by Kestolove: 6:03am
CHIJIOKE1314:its a pity...I cant bring masef down to ur level pls...
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by Nutase(f): 6:07am
Thank goodness....we are misding him, when is he coming back
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by CHIJIOKE1314: 6:09am
Kestolove:
Your daily prayer can only grant you the wish to dream my level..
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by CHIJIOKE1314: 6:11am
Nutase:
Are you not funny?
Aishatu is not even missing him..
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by dannytoe(m): 6:20am
Nutase:when buhari come una bash the guy without mercy, na the man run comut to get rest of mind, then una cum begin miss am abi?
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by bamidelee: 6:35am
NothingDoMe:you can do the needful by jumping into the nearest Lagoon
|Re: Buhari Rejects Files, Orders Aides To Meet Osinbajo by laribari(m): 6:37am
Kestolove:
Bro nor be clear eye o! This useless politicians want make baba kpai but him nor was see anybody make hypertension nor go kill am on time. Obviously, if he must get well he can't be performing national duties on sick bed or be thinking of Nigeria at this time.
This has nothing to do with loyalty but yielding to medical advise.
Baba nor wan die before him time.
In between, why will an idiot or bunch of fools take a file to London when the V.P is here? Padi-padi government. PMB did well to turn them back.
