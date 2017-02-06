₦airaland Forum

Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DONSMITH123(m): 1:54pm
As the dust raised by the current health status of President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to settle, some Nigerians have said his condition may not be unconnected to that which led to the death of former President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

DAILY POST recalls that Buhari has been on a 10-day vacation in the United Kingdom, UK, , but his stay was extended indefinitely due to ‘health issues’.

But in an exclusive chat with DAILY POST, some Nigerians have raised their voices of concern, asking to see the letter sent by the ‘sick’ president to the National Assembly.

A Nigerian Professor of English, William Ajene Horsfall said, “Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina said the President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

“What notice? Notice by phone or email or official letter as usual? Who signed the letter? Let us see it and not only a three paragraph letter.

“Remember, President Yar’Adua left Nigeria on 23 November 2009, and

“He was not seen in public again, and his absence created a dangerous power vacuum in Nigeria.

“He battled kidney failure and purportedly challenged his critics to a game of squash in an endeavor to end speculations about his health; this is exactly what is happening with Buhari and his government.

“Further fomenting rumors about his health, he was flown to Germany for medical reasons and we were told it was due to stress. Afterall, whatever we are told, we accept. Mumu!

“If you remember, Yar’Adua was quoted as saying he ‘was fine and would soon be back to campaigning.’ They have said this about Buhari too.

“Like a rumour, Yar’Adua was said to have collapsed after suffering a heart attack – another report which was swiftly dismissed by them.

“Yar’Adua was urged to hand over power to Vice-President, Goodluck Jonathan, in an acting capacity during his illness, but what happened? They kept swindling Nigerians.”

Speaking further, Prof Horsfall said, “On 24 February 2010, Yar’Adua returned to Abuja under the cover of darkness. His state of health was unclear, but there were speculations that he was still on a life support machine, but unfortunately, Yar’Adua died on 5 May at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

“There were reactions here and there.

“So, whatever is happening to Buhari is not different from what we know or what we have seen, heard or experienced. We may be looking at Yar’adua’s scenario,” the Professor added.

Similarly, a medical practitioner with one of the government hospitals in Abuja, spoke on condition of anonymity saying, “Just like Wole Soyinka said during Yar’adua’s time, ‘all power in heaven and on earth belongs to God.’

“Playing politics at the expense of someone’s health? No matter how much strength the Presidency thinks Buhari has, he is only human and old for that matter; they should know that the politics of Do-or-Die cannot guarantee who dies or who doesn’t. They must stop playing God.

“In Yar’adua’s time, there was issue of signing or no signing budget. This man was critically ill and a living corpse already who was on life support. Yet, their people said they went to Saudi or wherever Yar’adua was and he (Yar’adua) signed the budget.

“Of course, we knew it was a fake signature, they put it there but the senators (David Mark) looked away then because they wanted the country to be running. At that time, those of us close to government knew something was definitely wrong because it was not funny.

“So, for this one, just like they leaked the letter that Buhari sent to Babachir Lawal, then someone should be able to get hold of the letter that Buhari wrote to NASS, extending his vacation or based on request, let us see the letter with Buhari’s signature because we don’t want a situation where we really don’t know what is going on.

“When people get to know all these facts, trust me, the Presidency will start running helter skelter because they will understand that people have started calculating and using their brains. I was expecting the president won’t extend his stay but now that he has, it just confirms to me that they think Nigerians are stupid.

“That excuse was too dumb…waiting to collect investigation results? Where is he sitting to wait for the result? Is it in front of the consulting room or the laboratory?,” he quizzed rhetorically.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/06/buharis-condition-yaraduas-university-don-medical-expert/

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by coolesmile: 1:56pm
I wish PMB quick recovery, if he is still alive.

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by Royals1st: 2:06pm
If not that power and money involved with PMB age he should just respect him self and resign but greed won't let him do that is only GOD that will safe 9ja politician's

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DONSMITH123(m): 2:14pm
coolesmile:
I wish PMB quick recovery, if he is still alive.

Amen

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by SweetJoystick(m): 2:19pm
I wish him well, but his handlers aren't handling the issue at stake well. Dead or alive and incapacitated, no politics can stop Prof Osinbajo from being full time president. They shall gather and conspire but they will surely fail.

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by etebefia: 2:22pm
It's unfortunate that the interest of one person supersedes that of millions. The captain of the Nigerian ship has been away for over 10 days and they don't think I'd be wise for the president to address the coupon "A 5 MINUTES VIDEO". Buhari's interest is been preserved without minding what the citizens are going through.

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by sunshyne20(m): 2:36pm
Once bitten twice shy.
Ya'aardua taught us it was possible, so now we just waiting for the dimension it would go.
Not like we don't know what has happened, but like a project we want citations.
#lovelyme

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by stephnie1(f): 3:02pm
i stand with pmb

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by odogwubiafra: 3:04pm
stephnie1:
i stand with pmb

Keep standing with him, you will soon stand at the grave yard. Olodo Hausa.

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DONSMITH123(m): 3:04pm
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DONSMITH123(m): 3:05pm
grin grin grin grin grin
odogwubiafra:


Keep standing with him, you will soon stand at the grave yard. Olodo Hausa.

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by helinues: 3:06pm
na war oo

Only time will tell

reggae blues remix

After the protest what is next
The next, the next
Cos Nigerian politicians na goat
Na goat na goat
Small word dem no dey hear,
Dey hear, dey hear
Me don already tire for their lies
Their lies, their lies
Make dem kuku divide the country o
Oh Oh Oh Oh

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by OsusuMustFlow(f): 3:08pm
wao...nice article. make i camp here to read comments
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:12pm
Baba has flown to the great b*****d grin
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DropShot: 3:13pm
Even some professors have proved to be dumber than the common wailing zombies.

The important question should be: did PMB hand over to his vice before he left? We all know he did.

So, what's the fuss about? Even if he is eventually taken by his creator (I pray he lives longer than those wishing him death sha), don't we already have a president who will easily become the substantive president?

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:15pm
DropShot:
Even some professors have proved to be dumber than the common wailing zombies.

The important question should be: did PMB hand over to his vice before he left? We all know he did.

So, what's the fuss about? Even if he is eventually taken by his creator (I pray he lives longer than those wishing him death sha), don't we already have a president who will easily become the substantive president?
who told you baba would go to heaven, baba go don they tear fresh virgins way fresh pass mama zainab grin

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DONSMITH123(m): 3:16pm
BUHARIISCURSED:

who told you baba would go to heaven, baba go don they tear fresh virgins way fresh pass mama zainab grin

YOU BAD PASS BADOO grin grin

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by josephine123: 3:16pm
R.I.P President Umar Musa Yaradua



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70DJdQsGmzo
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by okonja(m): 3:16pm
E don red oo
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by Kobicove(m): 3:17pm
Lightening is about to strike in the same place twice!
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by maberry(m): 3:17pm
We already know
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by TINALETC3(f): 3:17pm
U must nt die cool

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by lielbree: 3:17pm
Yaradua part 2. History is about to repeat its self.

Nigerians don't learn from the past.

Or could this be karma?
Cos buhari is so vengeful that he transferred the grudge he had with Yaradua to his wife kids and their husbands , by sending efcc after them!
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by rainerboy1010: 3:17pm
istandwithnigeria

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by jomboliski(m): 3:18pm
Is this Yar Adua part two...
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by RobbStark: 3:18pm
Prof. Horsfall, you have said it all. I see acting presido picturing himself in the shoes of GEJ.


Prof. Yemi "Goodluck" Osinbajo loading..........

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by three: 3:19pm
It would seem some were Privy to PMB's health prior to the elections!
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by ceejay80s(m): 3:19pm
nigerian go just siddon dey kill all their president with bad mouth

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by jonbat(m): 3:19pm
u mean vegetable?
Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by Chiedu4Trump: 3:19pm
NO MIND THE CONSTANT LIED ERMNATING FROM THE PRESIDENCY.

FIRST NA VACATION.
NOW NA MEDICAL TREATMENT.

LET HIM JUST STEP DOWN FOR OSINBAJO.

BEFORE ANYBODY SAYS THAT I AM YORUBA'S.
LOOK MY NAME.
I AM 1000% BIAFRIAN

Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by gbegemaster(m): 3:20pm
stephnie1:
i stand with pmb
Happy standing to you my dear

