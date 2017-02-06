₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,071 members, 3,349,754 topics. Date: Monday, 06 February 2017 at 03:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall (7293 Views)
My Govt Inherited Nothing From Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan – Buhari / IBB, Shehu Yar’adua & Nyako In Makkah For Hajj, 1989 / Jonathan Visits Late Yar’Adua’s Family & Emir Of Katsina During Rally (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DONSMITH123(m): 1:54pm
As the dust raised by the current health status of President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to settle, some Nigerians have said his condition may not be unconnected to that which led to the death of former President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/06/buharis-condition-yaraduas-university-don-medical-expert/
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by coolesmile: 1:56pm
I wish PMB quick recovery, if he is still alive.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by Royals1st: 2:06pm
If not that power and money involved with PMB age he should just respect him self and resign but greed won't let him do that is only GOD that will safe 9ja politician's
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DONSMITH123(m): 2:14pm
coolesmile:
Amen
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by SweetJoystick(m): 2:19pm
I wish him well, but his handlers aren't handling the issue at stake well. Dead or alive and incapacitated, no politics can stop Prof Osinbajo from being full time president. They shall gather and conspire but they will surely fail.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by etebefia: 2:22pm
It's unfortunate that the interest of one person supersedes that of millions. The captain of the Nigerian ship has been away for over 10 days and they don't think I'd be wise for the president to address the coupon "A 5 MINUTES VIDEO". Buhari's interest is been preserved without minding what the citizens are going through.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by sunshyne20(m): 2:36pm
Once bitten twice shy.
Ya'aardua taught us it was possible, so now we just waiting for the dimension it would go.
Not like we don't know what has happened, but like a project we want citations.
#lovelyme
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by stephnie1(f): 3:02pm
i stand with pmb
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by odogwubiafra: 3:04pm
stephnie1:
Keep standing with him, you will soon stand at the grave yard. Olodo Hausa.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DONSMITH123(m): 3:04pm
lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DONSMITH123(m): 3:05pm
odogwubiafra:
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by helinues: 3:06pm
na war oo
Only time will tell
reggae blues remix
After the protest what is next
The next, the next
Cos Nigerian politicians na goat
Na goat na goat
Small word dem no dey hear,
Dey hear, dey hear
Me don already tire for their lies
Their lies, their lies
Make dem kuku divide the country o
Oh Oh Oh Oh
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by OsusuMustFlow(f): 3:08pm
wao...nice article. make i camp here to read comments
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:12pm
Baba has flown to the great b*****d
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DropShot: 3:13pm
Even some professors have proved to be dumber than the common wailing zombies.
The important question should be: did PMB hand over to his vice before he left? We all know he did.
So, what's the fuss about? Even if he is eventually taken by his creator (I pray he lives longer than those wishing him death sha), don't we already have a president who will easily become the substantive president?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:15pm
DropShot:who told you baba would go to heaven, baba go don they tear fresh virgins way fresh pass mama zainab
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by DONSMITH123(m): 3:16pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
YOU BAD PASS BADOO
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by josephine123: 3:16pm
R.I.P President Umar Musa Yaradua
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70DJdQsGmzo
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by okonja(m): 3:16pm
E don red oo
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by Kobicove(m): 3:17pm
Lightening is about to strike in the same place twice!
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by maberry(m): 3:17pm
We already know
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by TINALETC3(f): 3:17pm
U must nt die
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by lielbree: 3:17pm
Yaradua part 2. History is about to repeat its self.
Nigerians don't learn from the past.
Or could this be karma?
Cos buhari is so vengeful that he transferred the grudge he had with Yaradua to his wife kids and their husbands , by sending efcc after them!
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by rainerboy1010: 3:17pm
istandwithnigeria
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by jomboliski(m): 3:18pm
Is this Yar Adua part two...
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by RobbStark: 3:18pm
Prof. Horsfall, you have said it all. I see acting presido picturing himself in the shoes of GEJ.
Prof. Yemi "Goodluck" Osinbajo loading..........
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by three: 3:19pm
It would seem some were Privy to PMB's health prior to the elections!
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by ceejay80s(m): 3:19pm
nigerian go just siddon dey kill all their president with bad mouth
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by jonbat(m): 3:19pm
u mean vegetable?
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by Chiedu4Trump: 3:19pm
NO MIND THE CONSTANT LIED ERMNATING FROM THE PRESIDENCY.
FIRST NA VACATION.
NOW NA MEDICAL TREATMENT.
LET HIM JUST STEP DOWN FOR OSINBAJO.
BEFORE ANYBODY SAYS THAT I AM YORUBA'S.
LOOK MY NAME.
I AM 1000% BIAFRIAN
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Condition Same As Yar’adua’s – Horsfall by gbegemaster(m): 3:20pm
stephnie1:Happy standing to you my dear
2 Likes
Criticize The 2006 Census Between The Federal Govt And Lagos State / What Is Wrong With Our Traditional Moral Believes? / Propose An Amendment To Nigeria Constitution
Viewing this topic: dapachez, QingQamal, hoodmenconcept(m), LordAdam7, Chydoohh, wayaa007(m), Elysianheritage, AAU88, TheNas, jpworld(m), lordyugo(m), duba(m), tchituz(m), lagostokd, pasydron, viv070, Bae026, oyeb15, Opelwonder, IstandWitNAIJA, TPAND, JANEMMY12(m), lusim(m), freddurst, chisom83(m), Xcelinteriors(f), playcharles(m), iyanuakin(m), eltido(m), Goovo(m), brain247(m), ChiefS(m), Duch2010, topacs, Ola81(m), AreaFada2, icubeguitar(m), nijascammers, ikihealthplus(m), meetcharles, bulletproofmonk, frankolala, raydatluvs(m), felixomor, KingMicky3286, neyoranking2015(m), zaimeg, anetuno(m), t111(m), Museum, adewumiopeyemi(m), Kondomondo(f), zanebaddo(m), Haykings100, erons20ddon(m), hemarnuael, wolu4, Rekit, khalids, flawlessT(f), zpakln, vowsng(m), Tifemide2017, xpressword, isahsalee, amiablesystems, ariyebaba(m), Abiriba1stson, hurricaneChris, fadasam, seighapaul(m), benueguy(m), Nick4life, jonaboy, Olayiwolaola(m), Jonjerrie(m), zeekz(m), Kaymercury(m), Abagworo(m), AngelJennifer, odimbannamdi(m), funjy, Crunchy707(m), lloydoshalee(m), Dapyem(m), adedee14, Phemmy777(m), Lusayo(m), seolarinoye, Ernest777(m), sweetboiy(m), willy2000, isaac19, Comradesylva, chloedogie, xstry, peterebere111, youngjoy(f), Trust2001(m), eazyfocus, smartmey61(m), Eluala(m), ogazi007(m), mat2d6boi(m), Dbboy(m), jauntty, Jayk1(m), purpledferanmi1, soltex(m), formula89(m), Denko2721987(m), Playa0ne, javalove(m), iWise(m), nadine07, OmoyeleTobi, banom(m), akins56(m), panasharp(m), delight71, Addme, tomax026, chinoify, dammywume, dprice(m), kayvinci(m), trukoments(m), eyiye, gentlejpm(m), Benedict44(m), OctobersVeryOwn, AMUNSI23, Dannyset(m), lettynelly, osayande1(m), mccoy47(m), Klamour, tohe(m), bamiwale, Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), elisinho(m), wizard007(m), tapzy(m), Dinobenson, roteyy(m), mmsen, cbrass(m), tmann626(m), BrightEye(m), ace05(m), April4th(m), netflicks, barrybanbi, FcMilan, cocaineaddict(m), joesir, josephine123, Somatic(m), Baboo13(m), seuneniola(m), Aphrygian, Engrobiorah(m), milanseedorf(m), temodent(m), kaywalex2008, Bonaventura(m), parcifal, Emmytrill(m), Princedapace(m), equalgarden, lollybizzu(m), lalasticlala(m), soles21(m), ABJDOT(m), ahmadgulam(m), Albert0011(m), addlogg(m), donblacky(m), Minabee, Cyph98(m), BALO314, rakumiii(m), helinues, tino22(m), Bobnotrouble, Egmlltd, dikachi01(m), gleaf, yeahh(m), Chaiomsy, tunde2222, tplacid, KTeddy10(m), gbemmy2k10(m), mikkyjay(m), ollaxworld(m), Franasoan(f), johnnycrew(m), Goziemartins, Benjom(m), Okpanwu(m), mjay(m), bigprince2010(m), BrainyHUBB(m), ApostleT, femani(m), sojikul(m), Boldbode(m), Geogeo1, Valfrankie(m), tundehussain, Idondie, ogorwyne(f), maximunimpact(m), shamsal, melejo, stanislaus67(m), sholasys, Randy100, DauraDullard0(m), nija80, fixedhollies(m), amnesty7, WHOcarex, jmoore(m), Ajalekoko76(m), akabdullahi, donp14(m), KyrianOkeke, chuks34(m), Danty37(m), brigadier747, sooperrescue(m), markpenk, mekd, biosepeter1(m), bros1234(m), enigma2007(m), Lamitan, habbyy03, chidiadivictor(m), ichidodo(m), Anticorruption, Dmes(m), dplomaticVal, perkcare(m), cornel9297, omaolowo(m), Smioy, yvochika(f), khaykay15(f), royalnose, jesbu(m), viceldo(m), INTROVERT(f), Richvine(m), Nig4Greatness, soobaba(m), NameChecker, chris6flash, Sammyramires(m), bezimo(m), nicefaze, LeeMason, twentyfourseven, Haute, Sheggy13(m), Bronz(m), doja(m), Perky89(m), Ade001ng(m), LGISREAL, Edwinmason(m), ubaken88(m), Chukwumeremeze(m), despy2003, airfinance(m), Momcherry(f), TheArchangel(f), LifestyleTonite, Wayne4uall(m), vicoloni(m), DONSMITH123(m), northvietnam(m), Timbi, Drversatile, Pwetipearl7, Rouyan(m), austinosita(m), fullstreets, seXytOhbAd(m), ImmorTALbet, TalkWithLizy, gonagona(m), talisman35(m), Jenniferjames16, RobbStark, newbornmacho(m), eluelu, iamawara(m), harminat95, ryd3(m), DANSULEIMAN(m), noblito2017(m), keneguae(m), Movic1(m), lion042(m), LasGidiOwner, Toshiba49ja(m), stevedre, whistlee, UD101(m) and 649 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10