Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / How Has Fatherhood Changed You? (4297 Views)

How This Picture Changed My Life For The Best / Jim Iyke Shares Cute Photos Of Son & Writes On Fatherhood / Study Suggests That Early Fatherhood Leads To Early Death (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good day Nairalanders.



Its no longer news that today is Fathers day.

A day set aside to celebrate our fathers and potential Fathers.



Personally fatherhood hood has changed my life for the better. I will itemize the ways fatherhood has changed me



1. Sacrifice: we know that the nation is going through a difficult time. This has impacted on our families as inflation has eroded our spending powers. This made the economic concept "alternative forgone" more prominent. Most times I give up on what I want to ensure my baby gets the best I can afford.



2. Spending more time at home: I now spend more time at. I make conscious effort to leave work on time to get home on time to spend more time with my baby. Read books to her (even though she is like 4 months), I observe she likes it when I read children books to her. This huge smiles on her face reveals that.



3. Develop my reading culture: I now spend most of my time reading books on fatherhood, family building, making money etc as fatherhood demands all these.



4. Appreciate my wife more: For the pains, sacrifices, and all that pertain to motherhood my wife has been through to bear me a child, I appreciate her more. My love for her has increased and I cant wish a better wife.



5. Improved relationship with God: I realized that fatherhood is not easy task. We all need God to see us through.



Peeps please feel free to shares yours and let's make fatherhood a venture that is worthwhile. 40 Likes 4 Shares

I wish I can remember what my father use to do for me in terms of physical love and care aside paying school fees and providing money for upkeep and occasional trips to zoo...all I remember is him waking in the morning,taking breakfast and zooming off to work to come back,eat,flog those who misbehaved,read news paper,watch NTA and go to bed..everything was my mother in sickness and in health





I can't let my husband suffer this,i'll make sure I include him in my kids care plan 36 Likes 1 Share

Fatherhood has changed me just like APC changed Nigeria. i used to drink, flirt with women, spend recklessly, think about myself, talk down on anyone who dares challenge. sleep outside, drive like someone who smoked gun powder, grab what i needed at slightest opportunity(especially boobies), to mention but a few, but here i am looking after my photocopies and my photocopying machine, paying the bills, going hungry to see my carbon copies are satisfied. i mean who likes being this devastated, such an honor.











...said one father while sipping his cold beer on Father's day. Happy fathers day to dem responsible fathers. to be a man is not a day's job 32 Likes 1 Share





Modified: I'm not yet a father, but I'm hoping to be.

I pray God blesses the work of my hands, so that I'll able to cater for the needs of my children. I also pray that God gives me obedient and wonderful children.



And lastly, let my children never suffer what I've suffered in life. Who be d mod wey post this topic twice for fp?Modified: I'm not yet a father, but I'm hoping to be.I pray God blesses the work of my hands, so that I'll able to cater for the needs of my children. I also pray that God gives me obedient and wonderful children.And lastly, let my children never suffer what I've suffered in life. 7 Likes

I have not bad bress mik for 6 months now... It's my first xperience





Fatherhood greatly changes one's life...



You can not knack when you want to because the baby will be crying.

You can not suck boobi because the milk gushing out is not good for you.

You can't leave your porn movies lying around because the kids might slot it in and learn faster than you



But don't get it twisted,



It is beautiful to be a dad....a blessing actually, unless you impregnated an imbecilé Fatherhood greatly changes one's life...You can not knack when you want to because the baby will be crying.You can not suck boobi because the milk gushing out is not good for you.You can't leave your porn movies lying around because the kids might slot it in and learn faster than youBut don't get it twisted,It is beautiful to be a dad....a blessing actually, unless you impregnated an imbecilé 6 Likes 1 Share

am going be a great father...





ma wish sha 1 Like

G

Madee me more careful in making and taking decisions 1 Like

no more cigar 1 Like

It took the hood out of my father-hood 2 Likes

Can 1 Like





has recession and price of rice gone down



has school fees reduced why should fathers' day change fathershas recession and price of rice gone downhas school fees reduced 2 Likes

J

who fathers' day epp 1 Like 1 Share

happy Father's Day...



Earlier this morning, my mum was like happy Father's Day (to my dad)...





His response was.....



WHUZ UR DADDY?





I can't really say what prompted the response but that was...

#savage 15 Likes

when I was single i use to spend money on my stupid girlfriend every minute just to make her happy but It can't happen this time cos I have got responsibilities.

Before fatherhood i fuccck olosho three times a week. After fatherhood i fuccck olosho at weekends and fuccck my wife at week days 6 Likes 2 Shares

I am scared of that oo.



Used to have a single mum around.



The little daughter makes a lot of noise and would always scatter my house.





I keep wondering.... Fatherhood no easy ooo.







See below for data shaaa.

Who fathers day epp, Smm My friends guy man father used to toast any of his son girlfriends any time they came visit . very funny experience 2 Likes

Abeg, how many fathers day we get? 3 Likes

Godwin47722:

Get ready to boast your success story. This is great news for you this morning. Check details below and smile later.





SARS go soon catch you like your fellow developer Evans. Bloody thief. You no fit sell your papa house to stake and win big? What do u need crumbs for if truly you get fixed matches. SARS go soon catch you like your fellow developer Evans. Bloody thief. You no fit sell your papa house to stake and win big? What do u need crumbs for if truly you get fixed matches. 12 Likes 1 Share

Father indeed

Hmmm

Mologi:

happy Father's Day...



Earlier this morning, my mum was like happy Father's Day (to my dad)...





His response was.....



WHUZ UR DADDY?





I can't really say what prompted the response but that was...

#savage



real savage real savage

Reading......

Godwin47722:

Get ready to boast your success story. This is great news for you this morning. Check details below and smile later. Gambler

Bad father

Scammer GamblerBad fatherScammer 3 Likes

Really changes alot. You have people you now think for, protect, shelter et al, till they become accountable. Droping old habits that are inimical to the growth family, thot and still teaching me how to be patient, empathy. Worthwhile experience tho.