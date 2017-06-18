₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:12am
Nigeria must be one I love this.
Shame on IPOB
Shame on Arewa youths
Watch video of them dancing like igbos here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFwRp_C5GEw
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:16am
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:33am
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by CutieGuy(m): 10:34am
IpobExposed:funny set of pple
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by HiddenShadow: 10:36am
Hausa man that wants One Nigeria without Restructuring
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by Danishguy(m): 10:39am
WHO CARES!!! Make dem dey mumu about
Referendum... 5 4 3 2 1
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:40am
Danishguy:so no more war is now referendum?
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by HiddenShadow: 10:42am
IpobExposed:
You have not being listening to IPOB from beginning
IPOB wants Referendum
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by W3xy1(m): 10:42am
Lovely
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by Danishguy(m): 10:42am
IpobExposed:Where did IPOB use WAR as an exit tool?? E be like say person do you strong something
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by GreatSE: 10:44am
My brothers from the west will invade this thread and called them |Unity beggars but we know they are real Unity Beggars
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:46am
HiddenShadow:
See audio evidence of Nnamdi Kanu saying he wants a war not a referendum 2015 before Kuje mellowed his brain.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=losCSlA45CY
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by GrandGarcon: 10:46am
Danishguy:Don't mind that low life, was he not the one that said if Nnamdi Kanu is released he will kill himself?
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by p3Ac3: 10:50am
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by azimibraun: 10:50am
Hmmmm!!!! Heavy sigh of relief from the Igbo Man. This is most reassuring. At least the Hausas bent backwards a little by this gesture to ensure peace reigns. Am glad decent igbo men in the north went with al mustapha to consult with Hasuas to make peace reign. Some Ppl are fixing, some kanus are destroying.
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by GrandGarcon: 10:50am
IpobExposed:This is what is called medicine after death, why now? All these while Igbos have been wearing awusa attire, so we did it first, but they ignored us and now that times have changed they want to act like they love us. If you want to give me an umbrella, give it to me before it starts to rain, not when I have been drenched in rain water you present me an umbrella. IT IS TOOOOOOOOOOOOO LATE!
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by azimibraun: 10:51am
p3Ac3:everybody wants to take advantage of the moment to hustle
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by azimibraun: 10:52am
GrandGarcon:Too late for who exactly?
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:56am
azimibraun:
this is peace loving
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by Pharaoh9(m): 10:58am
Fulani Herdsmen Destroyed 50 Million Naira worth of Agricultural Investment In Edo State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5LZMNBaNaU
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by xynerise(m): 10:58am
Eye Service is what I call it.
I have never seen a Northerner dress in this attire until this drama started.
We igbos can dress in any attire especially in the place we reside or do business. I have the Hausa Kaftan. I love it
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by p3Ac3: 11:01am
this is wonderful
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by ayampissed: 11:02am
GrandGarcon:
I think you've missed the point.
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 11:04am
xynerise:they tried
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by xynerise(m): 11:05am
IpobExposed:
They tried what?
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by Beverages: 11:08am
Doing all these to motivate igbo?
Not moved.
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by POpikin: 11:09am
Beverages:
Not at all
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 11:11am
azimibraun:Sigh of which relief,hausas told ibos to leave,ibos ad south southerners told hausas to leave too..Whats special in wearing an ibo attire?Abi don't ibos wear yoruba ad hausa attire..Divide the yeye country..On october 1 we stand..
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 11:13am
GrandGarcon:Correct!You spoke wisely like an oracle.
|Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by Beverages: 11:15am
POpikin:Their body language says so
