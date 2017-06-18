₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,656 members, 3,604,410 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 01:41 PM

Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) (1703 Views)

I Never Imagined That Hausas Would Become Refugees Like Igbos In Biafra / #inauguration2015:president Elect & Wife Arrive In Traditional Hausa Dress / Please Pardon Me Ooo; Its Like Igbos Do Stupidity Meeting.. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:12am
Nigeria must be one I love this.

Shame on IPOB
Shame on Arewa youths

Watch video of them dancing like igbos here


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFwRp_C5GEw

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:16am
tongue
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:33am
More Mynd44 Lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by CutieGuy(m): 10:34am
IpobExposed:
Nigeria must be one I love this.

Shame on IPOB
Shame on Arewa youths

Watch their protest here
funny set of pple
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by HiddenShadow: 10:36am
Hausa man that wants One Nigeria without Restructuring

5 Likes

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by Danishguy(m): 10:39am
WHO CARES!!! Make dem dey mumu about

Referendum... 5 4 3 2 1

7 Likes

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:40am
Danishguy:
WHO CARES!!! Make dem dey mumu about
Referendum... 5 4 3 2 1
so no more war is now referendum?
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by HiddenShadow: 10:42am
IpobExposed:


so no more war is now referendum?

You have not being listening to IPOB from beginning

IPOB wants Referendum

14 Likes

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by W3xy1(m): 10:42am
Lovely
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by Danishguy(m): 10:42am
IpobExposed:


so no more war is now referendum?
Where did IPOB use WAR as an exit tool?? E be like say person do you strong something

14 Likes

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by GreatSE: 10:44am
My brothers from the west will invade this thread and called them |Unity beggars but we know they are real Unity Beggars

12 Likes

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:46am
HiddenShadow:


You have not being listening to IPOB from beginning

IPOB wants Referendum

See audio evidence of Nnamdi Kanu saying he wants a war not a referendum 2015 before Kuje mellowed his brain.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=losCSlA45CY

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by GrandGarcon: 10:46am
Danishguy:
Where did IPOB use WAR as an exit tool?? E be like say person do you strong something
Don't mind that low life, was he not the one that said if Nnamdi Kanu is released he will kill himself?

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by p3Ac3: 10:50am
No 1 B!afra Forum, Biafrasay Forum http://biafrasay.com
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by azimibraun: 10:50am
Hmmmm!!!! Heavy sigh of relief from the Igbo Man. This is most reassuring. At least the Hausas bent backwards a little by this gesture to ensure peace reigns. Am glad decent igbo men in the north went with al mustapha to consult with Hasuas to make peace reign. Some Ppl are fixing, some kanus are destroying.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by GrandGarcon: 10:50am
IpobExposed:
Nigeria must be one I love this.

Shame on IPOB
Shame on Arewa youths

Watch video of them dancing like igbos here


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFwRp_C5GEw
This is what is called medicine after death, why now? All these while Igbos have been wearing awusa attire, so we did it first, but they ignored us and now that times have changed they want to act like they love us. If you want to give me an umbrella, give it to me before it starts to rain, not when I have been drenched in rain water you present me an umbrella. IT IS TOOOOOOOOOOOOO LATE!

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by azimibraun: 10:51am
p3Ac3:
No 1 B!afra Forum, Biafrasay Forum http://biafrasay.com
everybody wants to take advantage of the moment to hustle

1 Like

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by azimibraun: 10:52am
GrandGarcon:
This is what is called medicine after death, why now? All these while Igbos have been wearing awusa attire, so we did it first, but they ignored us and now that times have changed they want to act like they love us. If you want to give me an umbrella, give it to me before it starts to rain, not when I have been drenched in rain water you present me an umbrella. IT IS TOOOOOOOOOOOOO LATE!
Too late for who exactly?
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:56am
azimibraun:
Hmmmm!!!! Heavy sigh of relief from the Igbo Man. This is most reassuring. At least the Hausas bent backwards a little by this gesture to ensure peace reigns. Am glad decent igbo men in the north went with al mustapha to consult with Hasuas to make peace reign. Some Ppl are fixing, some kanus are destroying.

this is peace loving
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by Pharaoh9(m): 10:58am
Fulani Herdsmen Destroyed 50 Million Naira worth of Agricultural Investment In Edo State


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5LZMNBaNaU

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by xynerise(m): 10:58am
Eye Service is what I call it.

I have never seen a Northerner dress in this attire until this drama started.

We igbos can dress in any attire especially in the place we reside or do business. I have the Hausa Kaftan. I love it

3 Likes

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by p3Ac3: 11:01am
this is wonderful
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by ayampissed: 11:02am
GrandGarcon:
This is what is called medicine after death, why now? All these while Igbos have been wearing awusa attire, so we did it first, but they ignored us and now that times have changed they want to act like they love us. If you want to give me an umbrella, give it to me before it starts to rain, not when I have been drenched in rain water you present me an umbrella. IT IS TOOOOOOOOOOOOO LATE!

I think you've missed the point.
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by IpobExposed: 11:04am
xynerise:
Eye Service is what I call it.

I have never seen a Northerner dress in this attire until this drama started.

We igbos can dress in any attire especially in the place we reside or do business. I have the Hausa Kaftan. I love it
they tried
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by xynerise(m): 11:05am
IpobExposed:
they tried

They tried what?

3 Likes

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by Beverages: 11:08am
Doing all these to motivate igbo?
Not moved.

4 Likes

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by POpikin: 11:09am
Beverages:
Doing all these to motivate igbo?

Not moved.

Not at all

3 Likes

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 11:11am
azimibraun:
Hmmmm!!!! Heavy sigh of relief from the Igbo Man. This is most reassuring. At least the Hausas bent backwards a little by this gesture to ensure peace reigns. Am glad decent igbo men in the north went with al mustapha to consult with Hasuas to make peace reign. Some Ppl are fixing, some kanus are destroying.
Sigh of which relief,hausas told ibos to leave,ibos ad south southerners told hausas to leave too..Whats special in wearing an ibo attire?Abi don't ibos wear yoruba ad hausa attire..Divide the yeye country..On october 1 we stand.. angry

4 Likes

Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 11:13am
GrandGarcon:
This is what is called medicine after death, why now? All these while Igbos have been wearing awusa attire, so we did it first, but they ignored us and now that times have changed they want to act like they love us. If you want to give me an umbrella, give it to me before it starts to rain, not when I have been drenched in rain water you present me an umbrella. IT IS TOOOOOOOOOOOOO LATE!
Correct!You spoke wisely like an oracle.
Re: Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) by Beverages: 11:15am
POpikin:

Not at all
Their body language says so undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

60th Anniversery since the end of WW2 / Census 2006: Who Will Count The Militants? / Did AC Replace Atiku?

Viewing this topic: micoco10, Benoxvals(m), Dainfamous, Eroslee, Pesuzok(m), promise2(f), Hehehehe1, breakeven, yemlas(m), shevy878, Mdaz(m), kenex4ever(m), bravado90(m), kennedykenstel, culcid(m), Umarlulu, Feprakenltd, Tic4tac(m), Buyingarena(m), MrTochukwu, dannie007, vibeskartel101, iyobs7(m), LagosIkd(m), emoa2002(m), nothingmega122(m), Joenyam(m), IamGodsGrace, Twag, olarwhumy6(f), amakadihot87(f), talk2archy, BigIyanga, tim1256(m), CharlieMaria(m), candidbabe(f), yesorno, Ogonimilitant(m), Hollasmall, mrbyron(m), flyca, jitolala(m), oceanized25(m), africanusvu, google1(m), flowingwaters(m), iyamoliki, frenzyduchess, SexyNairalander(m), CollinsWeGlobe(m), ndrule, happney65, herkeem, shollyDHooD(m), YOUNGrapha(m), bussy2rhymes(f), djlawex02(m), Juanthenairague, lovelyadeola(m), Haniel18(m), MASTERCC, koolcat, Nazeren, assyn(m), desiigner(m), Dynatress700, waspa1(m), infinitemiles, Aderola15(f), yakmoses4, nwaozzugwor, Paretomaster(m), Otii4god, opey1(f), Sirkelvin, Hobowobo(f), PassionD(f), Terror666, demolaxl, mayorrlad(m), bobjoseph, hijodedios, IRAPADA(m), steve13(m), DaBillionnaire, Deon28(m), Ferdyboss, qimo, 5chrisade, nemadfsyahooc, ghanaman5050, mayorbch(m), agronewsng(m), Abuks4real(m), Ebubemg(m), mogboyelade(f), realestniggah, RotrEmmanuel, Synergy01, eDeity, bollingjoe(m), LegalBaby(f), Joshrob(m), martin1772(m), ebonychic18(f), adedfact, jaytime(m), robay(m), emmybliz(m), cashmyles(f), raker300, PMWSpirit(m), mn09abk, mcendz17(m), AbuuAbdullah, Horbalawler(f), Homoviator, Priest69(m), reiddecuti, MrHyde, michealabm, flexyebe(m), Miles300 and 228 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.