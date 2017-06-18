Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hausas Dress Like Igbos To Show Love To Igbos (Photos) (1703 Views)

I Never Imagined That Hausas Would Become Refugees Like Igbos In Biafra / #inauguration2015:president Elect & Wife Arrive In Traditional Hausa Dress / Please Pardon Me Ooo; Its Like Igbos Do Stupidity Meeting.. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Shame on IPOB

Shame on Arewa youths



Watch video of them dancing like igbos here





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFwRp_C5GEw Nigeria must be one I love this.Shame on IPOBShame on Arewa youthsWatch video of them dancing like igbos here 4 Likes 1 Share

More Mynd44 Lalasticlala 1 Like

IpobExposed:

Nigeria must be one I love this.



Shame on IPOB

Shame on Arewa youths



Watch their protest here funny set of pple funny set of pple

Hausa man that wants One Nigeria without Restructuring 5 Likes

WHO CARES!!! Make dem dey mumu about



Referendum... 5 4 3 2 1 7 Likes

Danishguy:

WHO CARES!!! Make dem dey mumu about

Referendum... 5 4 3 2 1

so no more war is now referendum? so no more war is now referendum?

IpobExposed:





so no more war is now referendum?

You have not being listening to IPOB from beginning



IPOB wants Referendum You have not being listening to IPOB from beginningIPOB wants Referendum 14 Likes

Lovely

IpobExposed:





so no more war is now referendum? Where did IPOB use WAR as an exit tool?? E be like say person do you strong something Where did IPOB use WAR as an exit tool?? E be like say person do you strong something 14 Likes

My brothers from the west will invade this thread and called them |Unity beggars but we know they are real Unity Beggars 12 Likes

HiddenShadow:





You have not being listening to IPOB from beginning



IPOB wants Referendum

See audio evidence of Nnamdi Kanu saying he wants a war not a referendum 2015 before Kuje mellowed his brain.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=losCSlA45CY See audio evidence of Nnamdi Kanu saying he wants a war not a referendum 2015 before Kuje mellowed his brain. 1 Like 1 Share

Danishguy:

Where did IPOB use WAR as an exit tool?? E be like say person do you strong something Don't mind that low life, was he not the one that said if Nnamdi Kanu is released he will kill himself? Don't mind that low life, was he not the one that said if Nnamdi Kanu is released he will kill himself? 11 Likes 1 Share

No 1 B!afra Forum, Biafrasay Forum http://biafrasay.com

Hmmmm!!!! Heavy sigh of relief from the Igbo Man. This is most reassuring. At least the Hausas bent backwards a little by this gesture to ensure peace reigns. Am glad decent igbo men in the north went with al mustapha to consult with Hasuas to make peace reign. Some Ppl are fixing, some kanus are destroying. 2 Likes 1 Share

IpobExposed:

Nigeria must be one I love this.



Shame on IPOB

Shame on Arewa youths



Watch video of them dancing like igbos here





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFwRp_C5GEw This is what is called medicine after death, why now? All these while Igbos have been wearing awusa attire, so we did it first, but they ignored us and now that times have changed they want to act like they love us. If you want to give me an umbrella, give it to me before it starts to rain, not when I have been drenched in rain water you present me an umbrella. IT IS TOOOOOOOOOOOOO LATE! This is what is called medicine after death, why now? All these while Igbos have been wearing awusa attire, so we did it first, but they ignored us and now that times have changed they want to act like they love us. If you want to give me an umbrella, give it to me before it starts to rain, not when I have been drenched in rain water you present me an umbrella. IT IS TOOOOOOOOOOOOO LATE! 12 Likes 2 Shares

p3Ac3:

No 1 B!afra Forum, Biafrasay Forum http://biafrasay.com everybody wants to take advantage of the moment to hustle everybody wants to take advantage of the moment to hustle 1 Like

GrandGarcon:

This is what is called medicine after death, why now? All these while Igbos have been wearing awusa attire, so we did it first, but they ignored us and now that times have changed they want to act like they love us. If you want to give me an umbrella, give it to me before it starts to rain, not when I have been drenched in rain water you present me an umbrella. IT IS TOOOOOOOOOOOOO LATE! Too late for who exactly? Too late for who exactly?

azimibraun:

Hmmmm!!!! Heavy sigh of relief from the Igbo Man. This is most reassuring. At least the Hausas bent backwards a little by this gesture to ensure peace reigns. Am glad decent igbo men in the north went with al mustapha to consult with Hasuas to make peace reign. Some Ppl are fixing, some kanus are destroying.

this is peace loving this is peace loving







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5LZMNBaNaU Fulani Herdsmen Destroyed 50 Million Naira worth of Agricultural Investment In Edo State 1 Like 1 Share

Eye Service is what I call it.



I have never seen a Northerner dress in this attire until this drama started.



We igbos can dress in any attire especially in the place we reside or do business. I have the Hausa Kaftan. I love it 3 Likes

this is wonderful

GrandGarcon:

This is what is called medicine after death, why now? All these while Igbos have been wearing awusa attire, so we did it first, but they ignored us and now that times have changed they want to act like they love us. If you want to give me an umbrella, give it to me before it starts to rain, not when I have been drenched in rain water you present me an umbrella. IT IS TOOOOOOOOOOOOO LATE!

I think you've missed the point. I think you've missed the point.

xynerise:

Eye Service is what I call it.



I have never seen a Northerner dress in this attire until this drama started.



We igbos can dress in any attire especially in the place we reside or do business. I have the Hausa Kaftan. I love it they tried they tried

IpobExposed:

they tried

They tried what? They tried what? 3 Likes

Doing all these to motivate igbo?

Not moved. 4 Likes

Beverages:

Doing all these to motivate igbo?



Not moved.

Not at all Not at all 3 Likes

azimibraun:

Hmmmm!!!! Heavy sigh of relief from the Igbo Man. This is most reassuring. At least the Hausas bent backwards a little by this gesture to ensure peace reigns. Am glad decent igbo men in the north went with al mustapha to consult with Hasuas to make peace reign. Some Ppl are fixing, some kanus are destroying. Sigh of which relief,hausas told ibos to leave,ibos ad south southerners told hausas to leave too..Whats special in wearing an ibo attire?Abi don't ibos wear yoruba ad hausa attire..Divide the yeye country..On october 1 we stand.. Sigh of which relief,hausas told ibos to leave,ibos ad south southerners told hausas to leave too..Whats special in wearing an ibo attire?Abi don't ibos wear yoruba ad hausa attire..Divide the yeye country..On october 1 we stand.. 4 Likes

GrandGarcon:

This is what is called medicine after death, why now? All these while Igbos have been wearing awusa attire, so we did it first, but they ignored us and now that times have changed they want to act like they love us. If you want to give me an umbrella, give it to me before it starts to rain, not when I have been drenched in rain water you present me an umbrella. IT IS TOOOOOOOOOOOOO LATE! Correct!You spoke wisely like an oracle. Correct!You spoke wisely like an oracle.