|Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by Makapedia: 6:16pm On Jun 18
Ebonyi State Governor Engr. David Nweze Umahi and wife Chief Rachel Umahi, leading a special prayer session for the Motherless Babies at the Motherless Babies Home, Nsugbe Street, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
Pictures below
Source : http://www.40ng.com/fathers-day-gov-nweze-umahi-wife-visit-motherless-babies-home/
Cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by benedictnsi(m): 6:19pm On Jun 18
nice one....
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by auntysimbiat(f): 8:19pm On Jun 18
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:32pm On Jun 18
That bae on white, she's sweet from behind
Cc: sarrki
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by sarrki(m): 10:12pm On Jun 18
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by Tylorgin: 10:28pm On Jun 18
Wow
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by ojoboRR(m): 10:28pm On Jun 18
Fathers day brouhaha
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by Flexherbal(m): 10:28pm On Jun 18
Nice one!
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by emeijeh(m): 10:28pm On Jun 18
Nairaland is just too dry today
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by k4kings(m): 10:29pm On Jun 18
Very good gesture.. .nice one
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by empress101(f): 10:29pm On Jun 18
that's nice
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by emmabest2000(m): 10:29pm On Jun 18
CROWNWEALTH019:Men and Behind ...
Francesca went to the cemetery in her village to water the flowers on the grave of her deceased husband Enzo !
when she finished , she always walked backwards as she left the grave , one day her friend Judith asked her why do you always leave the cemetery walking backwards ?
Francesca answered , when Enzo was alive he always told me ..
" YOU'VE GOT SUCH A GREAT ASS " It could bring a dead man back to life !
So I'm not talking any chance !
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by PaperLace: 10:30pm On Jun 18
It's fathers day and they visited motherless babies _fatherless babies nko? Nice gesture.
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by manu1: 10:32pm On Jun 18
Why is Mrs umahi dressed like a 1989 Pastors wife? She looks so archaic. And needs to lose more weight! After all that gastric bypass like Imoke wife she is still so big.
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by yabatown: 10:35pm On Jun 18
manu1:
Looks like she is wearing tower brand white coated aluminum pot on her head. Poor fashion sense. Aren't these people supposed to have stylists?
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by elmessiahs(m): 10:40pm On Jun 18
Na now im rememba mumu goveno
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by rossyc(f): 10:50pm On Jun 18
Nice one....The wife's outfit though.
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by Chinagurum1995(m): 10:56pm On Jun 18
Happy father's day my brother
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by vioment: 11:10pm On Jun 18
e Make sense
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by shumuel(m): 11:29pm On Jun 18
Makapedia:
Wrong Thread
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by seguno2: 12:12am
vioment:
Has he cleared all the salaries and pensions owed for several months and years to teachers and dying workers?
Will visiting motherless babies home miraculously or magically translate to the owed money for work already done to be paid to the suffering people?
Many of the babies are motherless because of the poverty caused by thieving governors and local government chairmen.
These politicians need to be stoned and lynched instead of petty criminals who steal phones.
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by seguno2: 12:16am
yabatown:
Maybe she is also owing her stylist just as the useless husband is owing several months and years of salaries and pensions to teachers and dying workers.
I guess that the stylist found a way to get even. Lol.
|Re: Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home by seguno2: 12:21am
manu1:
They think that they are enjoying without realising that God is avenging for the teachers and dying workers whose salaries and pensions are owed for several months and years.
The cries of the dying workers and pensioners plus the children who are made motherless due to the poverty caused by their stealing is being heard by God.
May they suffer for long. Amen.
