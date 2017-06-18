Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Father's Day: Governor Umahi & Wife Visit Motherless Babies Home (3014 Views)

Pictures below



Source :



Cc; lalasticlala Ebonyi State Governor Engr. David Nweze Umahi and wife Chief Rachel Umahi, leading a special prayer session for the Motherless Babies at the Motherless Babies Home, Nsugbe Street, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.Pictures belowSource : http://www.40ng.com/fathers-day-gov-nweze-umahi-wife-visit-motherless-babies-home/ Cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

nice one....

That bae on white, she's sweet from behind





Cc: sarrki 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:

That bae on white, she's sweet from behind





Cc: sarrki





Fathers day brouhaha

Nice one!

Nairaland is just too dry today

Very good gesture.. .nice one

that's nice

CROWNWEALTH019:

That bae on white, she's sweet from behind





Cc: sarrki Men and Behind ...

It's fathers day and they visited motherless babies _fatherless babies nko? Nice gesture. 1 Like

Why is Mrs umahi dressed like a 1989 Pastors wife? She looks so archaic. And needs to lose more weight! After all that gastric bypass like Imoke wife she is still so big. 1 Like

manu1:

Why is Mrs umahi dressed like a 1989 Pastors wife? She looks so archaic. And needs to lose more weight! After all that gastric bypass like Imoke wife she is still so big.

Looks like she is wearing tower brand white coated aluminum pot on her head. Poor fashion sense. Aren't these people supposed to have stylists? Looks like she is wearing tower brand white coated aluminum pot on her head. Poor fashion sense. Aren't these people supposed to have stylists? 1 Like

Na now im rememba mumu goveno 1 Like

Nice one....The wife's outfit though.

Happy father's day my brother

e Make sense

Makapedia:

Wrong Thread Wrong Thread 1 Like

vioment:

e Make sense



Has he cleared all the salaries and pensions owed for several months and years to teachers and dying workers?

Will visiting motherless babies home miraculously or magically translate to the owed money for work already done to be paid to the suffering people?

Many of the babies are motherless because of the poverty caused by thieving governors and local government chairmen.

These politicians need to be stoned and lynched instead of petty criminals who steal phones. Has he clearedWill visiting motherless babies home miraculously or magically translate to the owed money for work already done to be paid to the suffering people?Many of the babies are motherless because of the poverty caused by thieving governors and local government chairmen.These politicians need to be stoned and lynched instead of petty criminals who steal phones.

yabatown:

Looks like she is wearing tower brand white coated aluminum pot on her head. Poor fashion sense. Aren't these people supposed to have stylists?

Maybe she is also owing her stylist just as the useless husband is owing several months and years of salaries and pensions to teachers and dying workers.

I guess that the stylist found a way to get even. Lol. Maybe she is also owing her stylist just as the useless husband isI guess that the stylist found a way to get even. Lol.