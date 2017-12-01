₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Angelanest: 1:09pm
Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the award of full tertiary education scholarship to Ms Joy Ezechikamnayo, the one day teenage Governor of the state.
In a statement released to newsmen by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Honorable Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the Governor applauded the one day Governor for her academic prowess and exemplary conduct during her reign and urged her and her team to continue to make the state and their parents proud in their future engagements.
Governor Ikpeazu also approved cash award of N500,000 for Ms Ezechikamnayo, N200,000 for her Deputy, Ms Adaeze Ohaeri and N150,000 for Chikwendu Lekwauwa Augustine who emerged as SSG.
Others who are to receive cash gifts of N100,000, each as a result of their performance in the essay competition supervised by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Teenage Matters, Chinemenma Umeseaka, are:
1. Onoh Ijeoma (Information)
2. Enyinnaya Blessing (Agriculture) 3. Orioha Gladys (Women Affairs)
4. Onuoha Daberechi (Youths)
The Deputy Governor directed the affected students to contact the permanent secretary in Government House, Sir Onyi Wamah, for redemption of their awards.
Chief John Okiyi Kalu
Honorable Commissioner for Information
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/ms-joy-ezechikamnayo-14-year-old-teenage-governor-awarded-full-scholarship.html
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Keneking: 1:12pm
Great...why cant we see such gesture in the North?
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 1:14pm
Not bad. Nice.
Pretty girls,congrats.
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 1:25pm
Good news from Abia State
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Gkay1(m): 2:32pm
dis xmas nor be like xmas at alllllllllllllllllll
just imagine, nobody don buy chicken for our full compound.
buhari nor try jor
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 2:32pm
yea good news
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 2:33pm
And the government has done something wonderful
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:33pm
She seems smart. Good for her
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by miqos02(m): 2:33pm
Cool
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Agbaghe: 2:34pm
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Virgohills(m): 2:34pm
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by ukehnonny(m): 2:34pm
Now that we have a shortage of young people in governance, giving children a taste of power is a smart way to prevent future shortages of youth in politics.
More states should do the same.
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by solochris(m): 2:35pm
If this promise was made in my state (Imo), i would have just moved to the next thread
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by mayorski22(m): 2:35pm
GOOD
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by dhardline(m): 2:35pm
Wow.. .girls are really taking Giant strides these days. Where dem guys at?
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by pmc01(m): 2:35pm
Politicians! Waiting for the next news item on the "one day governor".
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 2:36pm
What is destined to be will surely be. congrats
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by chiPrrince(m): 2:37pm
Go Girl....
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Nasige(m): 2:38pm
beauty with brain, a very good beginning keep it up.
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by kelechisblog(m): 2:39pm
Just like the way she pose. Future sugar mama loading
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Stevebamdex(m): 2:40pm
Keneking:In the north,they would rather marry them as a baby wife and give them scholarship in the other room.
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by NLbully(m): 2:42pm
14-Year-Old and she's already looking 20+
Which Kain wahala be dz
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Stevebamdex(m): 2:43pm
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 2:48pm
Gkay1:Funny
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by Biggty(m): 2:49pm
Keneking:North?? Nothing good comes out from that part of the country
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by jumobi1(m): 2:52pm
Keneking:
Please. Everthing shouldn’t be tribalized (if that’s a word).
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by bestower: 2:54pm
All the boys don go to ariara market selling with there parents....
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:55pm
Awesome
Re: Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) by durasome(m): 2:56pm
that amount is too small for a one day governor! Haba!
