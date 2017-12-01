Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Joy Ezechikamnayo Awarded Scholarship & N500k As Abia One-Day Governor (Photos) (8723 Views)

In a statement released to newsmen by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Honorable Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the Governor applauded the one day Governor for her academic prowess and exemplary conduct during her reign and urged her and her team to continue to make the state and their parents proud in their future engagements.



Governor Ikpeazu also approved cash award of N500,000 for Ms Ezechikamnayo, N200,000 for her Deputy, Ms Adaeze Ohaeri and N150,000 for Chikwendu Lekwauwa Augustine who emerged as SSG.



Others who are to receive cash gifts of N100,000, each as a result of their performance in the essay competition supervised by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Teenage Matters, Chinemenma Umeseaka, are:



1. Onoh Ijeoma (Information)

2. Enyinnaya Blessing (Agriculture) 3. Orioha Gladys (Women Affairs)

4. Onuoha Daberechi (Youths)



The Deputy Governor directed the affected students to contact the permanent secretary in Government House, Sir Onyi Wamah, for redemption of their awards.



Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Honorable Commissioner for Information



Great...why cant we see such gesture in the North? 2 Likes







Not bad. Nice.



Pretty girls,congrats. Not bad. Nice.Pretty girls,congrats. 1 Like

Good news from Abia State

dis xmas nor be like xmas at alllllllllllllllllll

just imagine, nobody don buy chicken for our full compound.

buhari nor try jor 18 Likes

yea good news

And the government has done something wonderful

She seems smart. Good for her

Cool

Now that we have a shortage of young people in governance, giving children a taste of power is a smart way to prevent future shortages of youth in politics.



More states should do the same.

If this promise was made in my state (Imo), i would have just moved to the next thread

GOOD

Wow.. .girls are really taking Giant strides these days. Where dem guys at? 1 Like

Politicians! Waiting for the next news item on the "one day governor".

What is destined to be will surely be. congrats

Go Girl....

beauty with brain, a very good beginning keep it up.

Just like the way she pose. Future sugar mama loading

Keneking:

Great...why cant we see such gesture in the North? In the north,they would rather marry them as a baby wife and give them scholarship in the other room. In the north,they would rather marry them as a baby wife and give them scholarship in the other room. 2 Likes

14-Year-Old and she's already looking 20+



Which Kain wahala be dz Which Kain wahala be dz 1 Like

Keneking:

Great...why cant we see such gesture in the North? In the north,they'd marry them off as a baby wife and give them scholarship to motherhood in the other room. In the north,they'd marry them off as a baby wife and give them scholarship to motherhood in the other room.

Gkay1:

dis xmas nor be like xmas at alllllllllllllllllll

just imagine, nobody don buy chicken for our full compound.

buhari nor try jor Funny Funny 1 Like

Keneking:

Great...why cant we see such gesture in the North? North?? Nothing good comes out from that part of the country North?? Nothing good comes out from that part of the country

Keneking:

Great...why cant we see such gesture in the North?

Please. Everthing shouldn’t be tribalized (if that’s a word). Please. Everthing shouldn’t be tribalized (if that’s a word).

All the boys don go to ariara market selling with there parents....

Awesome