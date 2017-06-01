₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by madjam(m): 8:33pm On Jun 18
Three generation of women! Adaeze Yobo is pictured above with her mum and her daughter. Another photo after the cut.
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by praizephoto(m): 10:28pm On Jun 18
lovely
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by jegz25(m): 10:38pm On Jun 18
is this news?...may be d guy below me has something to say
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by planetx13: 10:38pm On Jun 18
cute picture
my bro above.... i have nothing to say... sleep no just catch me this night
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by botad(m): 10:38pm On Jun 18
Where is her mum?
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by alpacino2014(m): 10:38pm On Jun 18
Cute family
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by ojoboRR(m): 10:38pm On Jun 18
Forever young
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by Flexherbal(m): 10:38pm On Jun 18
Beautiful!
They are all looking fresh.
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by Modsenemy(f): 10:38pm On Jun 18
Who among dem is adaeze
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by auntysimbiat(f): 10:38pm On Jun 18
Nice
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by Evaberry(f): 10:39pm On Jun 18
family of bleeping bleachers
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by Benita27(f): 10:39pm On Jun 18
Adaeze and her look-alike mum.
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by Omotayor123(f): 10:40pm On Jun 18
The mum head still dey there ooo.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by PaperLace: 10:40pm On Jun 18
botad:Mum in black
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by iluvpomo(m): 10:40pm On Jun 18
Evaberry:how are you sure?? So, their little child also bleaches or what?? Do not be insecure about your own skin color and start projecting it on others ... even if you are Ghana level black, be proud of it
7 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by Tenim47(m): 10:41pm On Jun 18
Evaberry:. are u through?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by Thosene(f): 10:41pm On Jun 18
nice one
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by dominique(f): 10:43pm On Jun 18
So she can't hold her granddaughter properly to take a slay pic. It is a wah!
Evaberry:
You mean the baby is bleaching also?
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by manneger2: 10:44pm On Jun 18
But her mum still look young, this will be my case when grow older cos I look younger than my age
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by iluvpomo(m): 10:44pm On Jun 18
Nice pic ... though the first picture looks to have been snapped slightly slanted ... if Yobo was the camera man then it explains it, because the guy get K leg as evident by his defensive porousness towards the end of his Super Eagles career
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by thestevens: 10:50pm On Jun 18
Where is the mother?, this woman is hot.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by iluvpomo(m): 10:50pm On Jun 18
Templerun95:angry tribalist spotted
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by ZorGBUooeh: 10:51pm On Jun 18
She as she hold the innocent gel kporo ..Mothers ad father's make una mind the way una dey pack una pikin for under if the child can talk im go shii una pieces..
Fine ladies see as una fresh like egg yoke..I luv the cutie on white ad black..I go like be her babby daddy hope say she no be the Adaeze
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by Kobicove(m): 10:51pm On Jun 18
iluvpomo:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by nnokwa042(m): 10:58pm On Jun 18
Evaberry:may chukwu okike abiama deport u to Yemen or Pakistan so u can bleach more, ewu jalingo ,if u see Adaeze at age of 6 u will bow and worship her, don't be jealous Na papa God gave her light skin like my daughter
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by Aikayy: 10:58pm On Jun 18
Templerun95:On the contrary, I think the Biafran women are the most beautiful in the west coast of Africa.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by Toladipupo995(f): 11:07pm On Jun 18
who be the mama?
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by tossie101(f): 11:08pm On Jun 18
Templerun95:
Sinzu and dammy crane who are detained in u.s.a prison for scam fraud are from yoruba tribe.
Sont forget.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by DayDreamPictures(m): 11:17pm On Jun 18
Evaberry:
jealousy. is it your Bleaching
show us your ugly retard3d picture let's see
|Re: Photos Of Adaeze Yobo, Her Mum And Daughter by labake1(f): 11:21pm On Jun 18
Are they Nigerian?
