|Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 10:48pm On Jun 18
Photos: Houses where Evans, the kidnapper keeps his victims
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/photos-houses-evans-kidnapper-keeps-victims/
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Omotayor123(f): 10:50pm On Jun 18
Who could have imagine!!!
Wicked soul
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by redbeans(m): 10:50pm On Jun 18
The MOD disturbing us with only this guy's thread is tempting me. 'Like' if you agree
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by hipswrites(f): 10:51pm On Jun 18
Serious
He's even changing clothing
Wait o... that Police guy on ear piercing??
The person below me; for being 4th to comment, take that...
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Thewrath(m): 10:52pm On Jun 18
Hmm
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Ruggedfitness: 10:55pm On Jun 18
I don't think Lalaticlala knows that tomorrow is a Monday, we should be seeing more posts talking about how to get the best from the week, about school, about work and about everything related to starting a new week.
But here we are seeing old new refined over and over again. The next thing we are supposed to be hearing is when his court case will take place and what he is charge with, but oh no the Police are giving him time to plot his escape and start the witch hunt all over again..
Well, as for you guys out there, I want you all to know that next week is going to be better than the last one only if you choose to make it so.You can decide today to make the best out of your week by putting more efforts into 3 things
1. Improving your mind
2. Planning Ahead
3. Following Your Dreams
I will speak on this on a new post on my blog, but I am focusing on exercising and fitness for this whole week..
I remain your favorite health blogger Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Orlahwaley(m): 10:55pm On Jun 18
Smh..
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Chidexter(m): 10:55pm On Jun 18
These are just two houses. Am sure the total number of houses go reach to form estate. Heartless organism
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Addicted2Women: 10:55pm On Jun 18
I want to be like him when i grow up
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Dubby6(m): 10:55pm On Jun 18
Na only this guys news dey self
Are those Police men or His fellow kidnappers.. Na wa oo
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:55pm On Jun 18
Why are those policemen armed to the teeth as if he is a very dangerous criminal. This man never killed a soul.
This is not right...
#TeamEvans
#TeamFreeEvans
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by LEAFLET(m): 10:56pm On Jun 18
Stale.. That one dey
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by brunofarad(m): 10:56pm On Jun 18
Look at the shame this man brought unto his people
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by emusmithy(m): 10:56pm On Jun 18
The most popular figure in Nigeria right now is not Buhari nor Fayose. It's not Osinbanjo nor BokoHaram.
It's Mr Evans, the kidnapper.
The guy too is just making so much news.
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by AZUH: 10:56pm On Jun 18
This man still dey fresh inside jail . If he has A good lawyer forget it . This case is just minor' where's the video that he kidnapped those victims ? No bank or electronic trace" he might tell them in court that's he's under Durace and he said everything out of fear . This country if you nor wise . You die we'll .
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by hamaworld(m): 10:56pm On Jun 18
Greatest achievement....
Oya give dem award
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Segadem(m): 10:56pm On Jun 18
Good
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Kobicove(m): 10:56pm On Jun 18
...And the saga continues
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by mastercee(m): 10:56pm On Jun 18
Is the police officer in the last picture wearing earring? Abi na my eyes dey deceive me
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Addicted2Women: 10:56pm On Jun 18
Omotayor123:
Goat face
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by tempex88(m): 10:57pm On Jun 18
It is only vanguard reporting Evans news....Dem no dey tire?
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Segadem(m): 10:57pm On Jun 18
hamaworld:
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by durentchigozie(m): 10:57pm On Jun 18
I smell yorober with their dirty fingers and perfectly stretch-marked faces invading this thread.
They would soon come here to pour their FRUSS-TREN-SHUN on why the brown roof republic would never develop.
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by fiftynaira(m): 10:57pm On Jun 18
Olokpa get swag oooo
See coat and ear ring
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by jesus247alive: 10:57pm On Jun 18
EVANS FOR
PRESIDENT 2020
LOL
TIRED OF READING ABOUT HIM.
NEXT TOPIC PLEASE ........
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by emmabest2000(m): 10:57pm On Jun 18
This Evans tori don tired person ba ..
CRUCIFIED HIM ASAP
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by softwerk(f): 10:57pm On Jun 18
#FREEEVANS......................runs out of thread
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by Alhkerimu(m): 10:57pm On Jun 18
hmmm
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by ihatebuhari(f): 10:58pm On Jun 18
They should free this guy jor, arrest tinubu
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by dgifted: 10:58pm On Jun 18
hipswrites:E go be SARS. See as dem be like criminals.
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by incredibleace(m): 10:58pm On Jun 18
I no trust these policemen, them be like yahoo boys
|Re: Evans Leads Police To Houses Where He Keeps His Victims (photos) by malakus(m): 10:58pm On Jun 18
hmn
