I don't think Lalaticlala knows that tomorrow is a Monday, we should be seeing more posts talking about how to get the best from the week, about school, about work and about everything related to starting a new week.



But here we are seeing old new refined over and over again. The next thing we are supposed to be hearing is when his court case will take place and what he is charge with, but oh no the Police are giving him time to plot his escape and start the witch hunt all over again..



Well, as for you guys out there, I want you all to know that next week is going to be better than the last one only if you choose to make it so.You can decide today to make the best out of your week by putting more efforts into 3 things



1. Improving your mind

2. Planning Ahead

3. Following Your Dreams



I will speak on this on a new post on my blog, but I am focusing on exercising and fitness for this whole week..



I remain your favorite health blogger Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor 20 Likes 1 Share