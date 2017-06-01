₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I started blogging as passion and from my experience so far, I think blogging is what students should do. Blogging is very interesting and I recommend that students should blog.
In this article, I will be listing the 30 reasons why students should blog.
Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog
1. Having a blog is an investment of your time and it will change things drastically for you.
2. Looking for money to pay some of your bills in school? Starting a blog to make money will help.
3. Blogging helps you to improve on your writing.
4. As a blogger, you become very popular in your class, school, and may even become known worldwide.
5. With the trend of unemployment, starting a blog as a student will make it very easy for you to go professional after school.
6. Blogging boosts your passion for writing
7. It will boost your confidence exponentially
8. It makes it very easy for you to answer comprehension and summary questions
9. Blogging makes it easier for you to convince your friends and lecturers to get favor.
10. You become an authority.
11. You can add it as your job experience in your CV.
12. Your posts are permanently stored and can be accessed anytime.
13. It helps you to write a perfect practical report as an engineering students
14. Blogging exposes you to new terms and concepts like SEO, webmaster tools, GooglePanda, etc.
15. It increases your relationship with the internet.
16. Blogging makes you more popular than your lecturers.
17. The more you blog, the more your vocabulary improves.
18. Through blogging you can impress girls or guys in your class.
19. Blogging makes you express yourself freely so the whole world to hear your views.
20. You can change bad things happening in your faculty by crying out through your blog.
21. You become a solution to problems.
22. As a blogger, you will have people that will look up to you.
23. Your parents will be proud of you.
24. You will have the opportunity to partner with Google via Google AdSense.
25. The company you dream to work with might meet you to help them advertise in your blog.
25. Owning a blog automatically makes you a CEO, like me (lol)
26. It will help you engage more on critical thinking.
27. Blogging will make you as current as CNN.
28. You can have fun blogging.
29. Blogging boosts your creativity.
30. Blogging drastically increase your exposure.
Source: http://www.thistrend.com.ng/2017/06/top-30-reasons-why-students-should-blog.html?m=1
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by DuBLINGreenb(m): 5:24am
If I give you 1 billion for each of the 30 reasons you will sing that song and mean it
1 Like
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by Vatinie: 7:11am
Ok
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by OpssonD1: 7:12am
OP I wish I could reply and fault most of the points outlined but I won't. As a passing shot however, blogging should be a side activity or a hobby. It shouldn't be a priority to students. Invest more of your time Learning and developing yourself.
3 Likes
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by Addicted2Women: 7:12am
I love to copy and paste contents from people's blog sites
Thanks to Nairaland and Linda ikeji
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by crackerspub: 7:12am
The OP is right, check my signature
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by Ymodulus: 7:12am
DuBLINGreenb:It's not a lie.
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by emmaitive(m): 7:14am
oyah
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by praizephoto(m): 7:14am
this guy may b right oo
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by fhelihx(m): 7:15am
Nice one Op..#inspired
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by obaival(m): 7:15am
A
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by Abduletudaye(m): 7:15am
My primustech blog is just there wasting away...kai.. After people commended me on the few posts it has...
Issokay.
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by Pejah: 7:16am
that is my plan op dont spread the news again before every body start blogging
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by ojoboRR(m): 7:17am
I actually read it as 30 reasons why every student should block
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:17am
Actually, there are a lot of reasons for students to blog. But for every greatness, there is always some challenges. Do not think blogging is what you will jump into and start earning, No! You will have to work earn. Visit this educational blog >>> Visit>Educationhelm <<<…..to learn more.
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by KillerBeauty(f): 7:21am
Mtcheeeeew
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by Tessie01(f): 7:22am
please how can I start my blog and ways to go abt it. thanks
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by sekem: 7:26am
Nice post
Nice advice
But if you tell someone like Gerrard59 about this now, he will start wailing and lamenting and telling you that you everybody cannot blog and you need money to start blogging
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by Sincere4u(m): 7:27am
ThisTrend:
These are great and wonderful reasons.
Quite inspiring.
I once had a beautiful website but got distracted along the line. It was meant to be a temporary change of focus so i continued paying good money in dollars for the hosting to two different companies.
Woke up one day to find my site unreachable despite having cleared all hosting and security bills.
I just kept procrastinating making an enquiry till the next payment was due six months later.
Well i refused to pay and that was the end of an investment.
Intends getting back on my website but blogging seems a good addition to it.
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by holuwajobar(m): 7:28am
U can actually start with blogger as a beginner....just visit blogger.com and create ur blog....it is free.....
Tessie01:
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by eti78(m): 7:29am
Good read op
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by chuksdavid28(m): 7:30am
when u blog what u ain't supposed to...it culd also get u killed or imprisoned ....u forgot to add that
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by JideTheBlogger(m): 7:31am
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by Weselion(m): 7:33am
Not everyone can write.
1 Like
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by Rick9(m): 7:35am
Everybody cannot be a blogger.
|Re: Top 30 Reasons Why Students Should Blog by ednut1(m): 7:40am
hw much have u made op. posting false salary info all over NL. nothing
Viewing this topic: IFNOTGOD, LeediaLee(f), doctape, credid(m), Freshhustler(m), adetopsy1(m), ThisTrend(f), salveoP(m), BORNTOSUCKPUSSY, vowsng(m), Towncrier007, femcesc(m) and 25 guest(s)
