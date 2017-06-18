Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye (9400 Views)

Top Ghanaian celebrities attended the colourful wedding ceremony, that had the couple smiling. Here are more photos below;



Following their traditional marriage that was held on on Friday, June 16, 2017, at Dr. Louisa's family house in Tema, the couple Dr. Louisa and Stonebwoy, held a very big wedding at Unique Floral at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra. Top Ghanaian celebrities attended the colourful wedding ceremony, that had the couple smiling.













In mama peace voice

Chaii





Cute

Ghanian style

Nice one

there is something flat about the bride

HML.



Stonebwoy vs StoneYansh. Stonebwoy vs StoneYansh.

HML TO THEM.what is he thinking in the 3rd pix?fine bride sha

cool

watin do im hairstyle

Chronic cheat 1 Like 1 Share

beautiful

Ok

Endtime

Nonsense!

congratulations to the couple

Is this news

While his her head bend

Money good

why will this girl marry a homosexual

the guy's hair style tho

Photoshop