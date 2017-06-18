₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by ebusfav: 7:10am
Following their traditional marriage that was held on on Friday, June 16, 2017, at Dr. Louisa’s family house in Tema, the couple Dr. Louisa and Stonebwoy, held a very big wedding at Unique Floral at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.
Top Ghanaian celebrities attended the colourful wedding ceremony, that had the couple smiling. Here are more photos below;
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by praizephoto(m): 7:12am
beautiful wedding pics.....congratulations
..
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by toxxnoni(m): 7:38am
In mama peace voice
Chaii
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by 10eola(m): 7:41am
Lovely day ....I attended
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by chiefbidemi: 10:16am
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Brownvilb: 10:17am
Cute
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Araoluwa005(m): 10:17am
Ghanian style
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by kagari: 10:17am
Nice one
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Caustics: 10:17am
there is something flat about the bride
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Papiikush: 10:18am
HML.
I have a question for Lagosians Abeg.
Who are these ladies in red parading Lagos Island since yesterday?
I saw them at CMS this morning (first picture) now they are at Eko hotel. What's happening in Lagos? Are they ogun's new recruits?
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by NwaAmaikpe: 10:18am
Stonebwoy vs StoneYansh.
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Evablizin(f): 10:18am
HML TO THEM.what is he thinking in the 3rd pix?fine bride sha
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by auntysimbiat(f): 10:18am
cool
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by talk2saintify(m): 10:18am
watin do im hairstyle
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by ojoboRR(m): 10:19am
Chronic cheat
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by ppromisep(m): 10:19am
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by theozobby(m): 10:20am
beautiful
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Riptider(m): 10:21am
Ok
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Riptider(m): 10:21am
Endtime
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by MrImole(m): 10:21am
Nonsense!
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:22am
congratulations to the couple
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Riptider(m): 10:22am
Is this news
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by adaksbullet(m): 10:22am
While his her head bend
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Riptider(m): 10:23am
Money good
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Langbasa: 10:23am
why will this girl marry a homosexual
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by chi54inno54(m): 10:23am
the guy's hair style tho
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Riptider(m): 10:23am
Photoshop
|Re: Photos From Wedding Of Stonebwoy And Louisa Kwakye by Nenejeje(f): 10:23am
lovely ebony bride
