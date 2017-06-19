Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) (2363 Views)

Apostle Johnson Suleman Dances With His Wife During Church Service. (Photos) / MMM Being Advertised In RCCG Church Service (Photos) / Woman Disrupts Church Service In Kenya, Claims Pastor Dumped Her For Another (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Similar incident occurred in Anambra state few weeks ago in a school where pupils were writing their common entrance examination. on that day, the herdsmen stormed the classroom with their cows.



http://www.enzyhub.com/fulani-herdsmen-disrupt-sunday-church-service-in-makurdi-with-their-cows-pics/ During church service at Holy Ghost parish makurdi Benue state, fulani herdsmen stormed the church premises with their cows and disrupts the ongoing church service, irrespective of the anti-grazing law in the state, the fulani herdsmen still goes about their grazing hence, neglecting the law.Similar incident occurred in Anambra state few weeks ago in a school where pupils were writing their common entrance examination. on that day, the herdsmen stormed the classroom with their cows.

SEE MORE PHOTOS here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/fulani-herdsmen-disrupt-sunday-church-service-in-makurdi-with-their-cows-pics/

We need to merge Benue state with ekiti state or rivers state... 1 Like

these guys re truly the boss

Omenkalives where art thou

Leave Biafra matter to focus on this main issue 6 Likes

Where is the hopeless useless and worthless DSS



Won't they arrest these terrorists ( cows ) 1 Like 1 Share

HiddenShadow:

Omenkalives where art thou



Leave Biafra matter to focus on this main issue

Omenka is an Impostor, he is nt From Benue.. Omenka is an Impostor, he is nt From Benue.. 1 Like

Try this in their mosque while praying and you're a goner 1 Like

fingard02k:

During church service at Holy Ghost parish makurdi Benue state, fulani herdsmen stormed the church premises with their cows and disrupts the ongoing church service, irrespective of the anti-grazing law in the state, the fulani herdsmen still goes about their grazing hence, neglecting the law.



Similar incident occurred in Anambra state few weeks ago in a school where pupils were writing their common entrance examination. on that day, the herdsmen stormed the classroom with their cows.



SEE MORE PHOTOS here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/fulani-herdsmen-disrupt-sunday-church-service-in-makurdi-with-their-cows-pics/



lalasticlala mynd44

what non sense?

op if you can't respect your self can't you respect others?

when I see the headline!

am shock think may be cattle had knocked pastor down in congregation that would escalate into another trouble!

only to see a beautiful photo of cows moving peacefully with out disturbing anybody!

those cattle were our resources in this county that we must fight to protect!

or after the church service the pastor would not serve beef at home?

if our cows eradicated and we are imported beef for meal in this country, then we are in the bottle of where we can't get out!

with out meat in the meal no palatable of food!

op be warned! what non sense?op if you can't respect your self can't you respect others?when I see the headline!am shock think may be cattle had knocked pastor down in congregation that would escalate into another trouble!only to see a beautiful photo of cows moving peacefully with out disturbing anybody!those cattle were our resources in this county that we must fight to protect!or after the church service the pastor would not serve beef at home?if our cows eradicated and we are imported beef for meal in this country, then we are in the bottle of where we can't get out!with out meat in the meal no palatable of food!op be warned! 2 Likes

oladeebo:

[s][/s]

what non sense?

op if you can't respect your self can't you respect others?

when I see the headline!

am shock think may be cattle had knocked pastor down in congregation that would escalate into another trouble!

only to see a beautiful photo of cows moving peacefully with out disturbing anybody!

those cattle were our resources in this county that we must fight to protect!

or after the church service the pastor would not serve beef at home?

if our cows eradicated and we are imported beef for meal in this country, then we are in the bottle of where we can't get out!

with out meat in the meal no palatable of food!

op be warned!



Why should Op be warned?

It seems u want to intentionally miss the point.



There is a time and place for everything.

Please answer, are those cows free of charge?



If u try this in well regulated countries, on somebody's property, u will be dealt with.

U and your cows. Why should Op be warned?It seems u want to intentionally miss the point.There is a time and place for everything.Please answer, are those cows free of charge?If u try this in well regulated countries, on somebody's property, u will be dealt with.U and your cows. 4 Likes 1 Share

felixomor:





Why should Op be warned?

It seems u want to intentionally miss the point.



There is a time and place for everything.

Please answer, are those cows free of charge?



If u try this in well regulated countries, on somebody's property, u will be dealt with.

U and your cows. haa!

are your service or trade free of charge?

have you ever eat beef?

have you ever breed one! haa!are your service or trade free of charge?have you ever eat beef?have you ever breed one! 2 Likes

oladeebo:



haa!

are your service or trade free of charge?

have you ever eat beef?

have you ever breed one!

I have bred other animals, I pay to feed them

I don't take them on other peoples properties or disrupt their activities without permission.



Even in Middle East arabic countries, people buy grass to feed their cattle.



I dont know what your point is exactly. I have bred other animals, I pay to feed themI don't take them on other peoples properties or disrupt their activities without permission.Even in Middle East arabic countries, people buy grass to feed their cattle.I dont know what your point is exactly. 1 Like

bt honestly I am nt





Abi no be Fulani her.......



Or no be Naija I dey









Bt if I bite the Cow BLOKUS EHN.....







IF GO AFFECT BUHARI BLOKUS FOR LONDON(IF HE IS TRULY IN LONDON) I wanted to actbt honestly I am ntAbi no be Fulani her.......Or no be Naija I deyBt if I bite the Cow BLOKUS EHN.....IF GO AFFECT BUHARI BLOKUS FOR LONDON(IF HE IS TRULY IN LONDON)

Fulani and trouble are like MTN



They are everywhere you go 1 Like 1 Share

Holy cow!!!!

ok

i dey come, i wan sharply go buy fuel for bus-stop before Nepa go off lyt.





That's a classic

Peep that Peugeot 504That's a classic

This is really getting outta hand!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Jesu

THIS ONE NA OUTSIDE THE CHURCH NA, HABA. MAKE U NADEY LIE SMALL SMALL. I THINK IT IS HIGH TIME BENUE STATE GOVERMENT ADOPT EKITI TYPE OF MEASUREMENT TO DEAL WITH THESE PEOPLE OR THE GOVERNOR NO GET BALLS?

Ghen! Ghen!

Benue?? Is that one a state? 1 Like 1 Share

Sometimes I wonder why IPOBs call 9ja a ZOO cos the ones I knw r well co-ordinated n animals r cage n prevent frm attacking EACHOTHER......









THE SITUATION IN NAIJA IS BEST LIKENED TO A JUNGLE WHERE ANYTHING GOES.......







CALLING THIS LAWLESS COUNTRY A ZOO IS AN INSULT TO ZOO OWNERS AND THE ANIMALS LIVING IN A ZOO ;-\

y tempting Christians,if una try am for south, especially Delta ,I swear na banzar una cattle go turn to.

I can't see any church service disrupted. Pls let's not be mischievous about such a sensitive matter.

... when will this madness end? This Herders n their wahala... when will this madness end?

It's well.

Disrupt?I thought the cows entered the church.This is a common sight in the North. They are still in the stone age.Stiffed necked. Disrupt?I thought the cows entered the church.This is a common sight in the North. They are still in the stone age.Stiffed necked.

the nation is a zoo





what do you expect?

.

oladeebo:

[s][/s]

what non sense?

op if you can't respect your self can't you respect others?

when I see the headline!

am shock think may be cattle had knocked pastor down in congregation that would escalate into another trouble!

only to see a beautiful photo of cows moving peacefully with out disturbing anybody!

those cattle were our resources in this county that we must fight to protect!

or after the church service the pastor would not serve beef at home?

if our cows eradicated and we are imported beef for meal in this country, then we are in the bottle of where we can't get out!

with out meat in the meal no palatable of food!

op be warned!

are u kidding me? did u just type this out of ignorance or are are u joking? because of ur stupid cows and beef people should run from u? is that the only biznes in Nigeria? are u kidding me? did u just type this out of ignorance or are are u joking? because of ur stupid cows and beef people should run from u? is that the only biznes in Nigeria?