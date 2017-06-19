₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by fingard02k(m): 8:15am
During church service at Holy Ghost parish makurdi Benue state, fulani herdsmen stormed the church premises with their cows and disrupts the ongoing church service, irrespective of the anti-grazing law in the state, the fulani herdsmen still goes about their grazing hence, neglecting the law.
Similar incident occurred in Anambra state few weeks ago in a school where pupils were writing their common entrance examination. on that day, the herdsmen stormed the classroom with their cows.
http://www.enzyhub.com/fulani-herdsmen-disrupt-sunday-church-service-in-makurdi-with-their-cows-pics/
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by fingard02k(m): 8:16am
SEE MORE PHOTOS here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/fulani-herdsmen-disrupt-sunday-church-service-in-makurdi-with-their-cows-pics/
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:19am
We need to merge Benue state with ekiti state or rivers state...
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by wawappl: 8:19am
these guys re truly the boss
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by HiddenShadow: 8:20am
Omenkalives where art thou
Leave Biafra matter to focus on this main issue
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by HiddenShadow: 8:22am
Where is the hopeless useless and worthless DSS
Won't they arrest these terrorists ( cows )
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by OVI75(m): 8:23am
HiddenShadow:
Omenka is an Impostor, he is nt From Benue..
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by austinosita(m): 8:46am
Try this in their mosque while praying and you're a goner
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by oladeebo: 9:04am
fingard02k:
what non sense?
op if you can't respect your self can't you respect others?
when I see the headline!
am shock think may be cattle had knocked pastor down in congregation that would escalate into another trouble!
only to see a beautiful photo of cows moving peacefully with out disturbing anybody!
those cattle were our resources in this county that we must fight to protect!
or after the church service the pastor would not serve beef at home?
if our cows eradicated and we are imported beef for meal in this country, then we are in the bottle of where we can't get out!
with out meat in the meal no palatable of food!
op be warned!
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by felixomor: 9:20am
oladeebo:
Why should Op be warned?
It seems u want to intentionally miss the point.
There is a time and place for everything.
Please answer, are those cows free of charge?
If u try this in well regulated countries, on somebody's property, u will be dealt with.
U and your cows.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by oladeebo: 10:37am
felixomor:haa!
are your service or trade free of charge?
have you ever eat beef?
have you ever breed one!
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by felixomor: 11:06am
oladeebo:
I have bred other animals, I pay to feed them
I don't take them on other peoples properties or disrupt their activities without permission.
Even in Middle East arabic countries, people buy grass to feed their cattle.
I dont know what your point is exactly.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by oshe11(m): 11:22am
I wanted to act bt honestly I am nt
Abi no be Fulani her.......
Or no be Naija I dey
Bt if I bite the Cow BLOKUS EHN.....
IF GO AFFECT BUHARI BLOKUS FOR LONDON(IF HE IS TRULY IN LONDON)
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by free2ryhme: 11:23am
Fulani and trouble are like MTN
They are everywhere you go
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by Franzinni: 11:23am
Holy cow!!!!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by banjeezay(m): 11:23am
ok
i dey come, i wan sharply go buy fuel for bus-stop before Nepa go off lyt.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by DICKtator: 11:23am
Peep that Peugeot 504
That's a classic
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by Structuralman: 11:23am
This is really getting outta hand!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 11:25am
Jesu
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by priceaction: 11:25am
THIS ONE NA OUTSIDE THE CHURCH NA, HABA. MAKE U NADEY LIE SMALL SMALL. I THINK IT IS HIGH TIME BENUE STATE GOVERMENT ADOPT EKITI TYPE OF MEASUREMENT TO DEAL WITH THESE PEOPLE OR THE GOVERNOR NO GET BALLS?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by BroZuma: 11:25am
Ghen! Ghen!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by rheether(f): 11:25am
Benue?? Is that one a state?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by oshe11(m): 11:25am
Sometimes I wonder why IPOBs call 9ja a ZOO cos the ones I knw r well co-ordinated n animals r cage n prevent frm attacking EACHOTHER......
THE SITUATION IN NAIJA IS BEST LIKENED TO A JUNGLE WHERE ANYTHING GOES.......
CALLING THIS LAWLESS COUNTRY A ZOO IS AN INSULT TO ZOO OWNERS AND THE ANIMALS LIVING IN A ZOO ;-\
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by webbro007(m): 11:25am
y tempting Christians,if una try am for south, especially Delta ,I swear na banzar una cattle go turn to.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by isbish(m): 11:25am
I can't see any church service disrupted. Pls let's not be mischievous about such a sensitive matter.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by Nickymezor(f): 11:26am
This Herders n their wahala ... when will this madness end?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 11:26am
It's well.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by onadana: 11:26am
Disrupt?I thought the cows entered the church.This is a common sight in the North. They are still in the stone age.Stiffed necked.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by exlinklodge: 11:27am
the nation is a zoo
what do you expect?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by okoliexpress: 11:27am
.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by Intellad(m): 11:28am
oladeebo:are u kidding me? did u just type this out of ignorance or are are u joking? because of ur stupid cows and beef people should run from u? is that the only biznes in Nigeria?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Disrupt Church Service In Makurdi With Their Cows (Pics) by luckyboss(m): 11:28am
Let them go and try am in EBONYI STATE.
That day the feast of cow meat will be lunch...
I hope they can still remember the year 2003 in Abakaliki mosque.
