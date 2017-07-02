hey guys it me kimkardashain..... I'm am here to share the result of boredom to you... don't worry criticism is allowed but plz don't criticize me too much or I might just cry... lol.... emmmmm.. this story is strictly fiction.i hope to make it worth your time entirely..........







Killing was too good for her, death was an easy end or a release to hell. There was no question in his mind that she will suffer in hell forever in eternal torment. He wanted that for her eventually. But for the time being, he wanted her to suffer where he could watch, the same way he had killed her best friend, and sent her into exile. He ducked as he watch her pace about her room, lighting the fragrance candles and securely locking up the door, before retiring to the couch. She drew her legs up against her chest and murmured to herself. The night was chilly.



He chuckled wickedly to himself as he watched her fall asleep, gradually. They were seven angels, One is down remaining six. They were all imperfect and soiled. He was the only perfect one and he was bent on proving it to his father. He didn't need them. He just needed their blood.



He rose from his hiding place in the woods and made for her door. The outside light was off. He dropped the package gift on the front door and left for the woods. This time whistling as he went. He smelled of evil. and smiled eerily .



He was born with the devil in him.

Chapter one







Natasha Gilmore woke up with a start. Her body was soaked and her heart was thumping violently against her chest. Why had she dreamt of Victoria again. It's not that she haven't been seeing her in her dreams for the past 15 years but tonight was different. She had felt the same connection she felt years back when she was kidnapped and murdered. She was just 7 when her friend was gruesomely murdered. She absently fingered the other half of the best necklace on her neck. She remembered when she had given Vicky that necklace and they had pledged to keep it with them all the time. but when vicky was murdered the necklace was not found around her neck. She hadn't had a clue on why Vicky was murdered. The thought of her corpse made her shudder like a wet dog and began pacing around her room. Her fingers never leaving the necklace, she left her room for the front porch and sat down, scanning the streets. Everywhere was calm. It had always been this way with the town of Rivenisle. She relocated here when her father sent her away when she was 7, the night Vicky was murdered. Her grandma who was with her then has now gone to Boston to stay with the sister. She shifted her left hand towards the pillar supporting her various flower pots and noticed the little box by the side. she picked it up. who could have dropped this for her. She brought out her iPhone and plugged her earpieces and played her favourite relaxation music "Enya wild child "



Somehow the song had this mysterious magic of calmness over her. The songs calm down the ranging storm. Her father had cast her away from him, never asking of her. She wondered what triggered the hatred towards her. The man had called her the devil, saying that she was the reason her mother died giving birth to her. The sound of truck brought her back to planet earth. Tom's truck always made that annoying noise, but this particular night Tasha was grateful for the noise. The night was too calm, and this made her shiver. Holding the box gently, she began tearing the ribbon. Whoever it was that dropped it there knew next to nothing about wrapping up a gift properly. Judging from the weight of the box, the gift might be a simple jewelry. She opened the box and brought out the necklace.



Tears spilled down her cheeks as she raised the necklace, it was the other half of the bestfriend necklace. She sobbed violently as she remembered her bestfriend, who was murdered gruesomely. She cried over the pains of loneliness all those years.

.................................................................................................................



Deep in the woods, the killer laughed out silently obviously enjoying himself. Adding a little spice to the game is worth it actually. It's been 15yyears he had fun last. He ran his hands over the sharp edge of the bone whistle and whistled happily. In the next two hours, he should be on his way to the town of sleepy hollow and have some wonderful bliss with his lover. While the news of mac Gilmore's murder will flow about the town, he wondered how Natasha's face will look like when she find the gift.



He got up and dusted his jeans and stretched . Time to go home and await and carry out his hunt and hit the bed. Tomorrow morning, Tasha will be on her way back to sleepy hollow. He chuckled wickedly. Life is fun.. ................................................



.................................................................................................................................



Mr Erickson grubber, the towns Sheriff, has just gotten a call alerting him of Mr mac Gilmore's death. Over the years, he had known Mr. Mac as a man who kept to himself. He hardly kept friends. He went about his work keeping out of people's way. He was once a social man. not until his wife death and mac turned to a monster. Sending his only daughter away with her grandma. Since then, he has been miserable. Ricky drove past his house and sighed. How people die this days is alarming.



He packed his escapade beside the paramedics van and made his way towards the team of medics who were busy looking for exhibit to cover up the death.



"Where's the body" he said as he stopped to ask one of the medics who was scanning through a thick book.



"Over there, under the bridge" the medic said, barely looking up from his work.



Rick approached the bridge and duck to pass through a thicket bush around the area



"Rick grubber. Town sheriff. May I see the body".







" Ofcourse. this way pls", the older looking medics motioned to him as he led the way towards the waiting ambulance..



"Mr grubber...'

"Rick pls...'

" Okay. Rick. What could make a man commit suicide? "

" Is that what it is. Suicide? "







"I......Yes. I think so, "



He pulled up the body bag and Mac was lying motionless. His face was as pale as if his blood has been drained from his body. His neck was angled awkwardly. There was a bump formed on his head.







"I don't think it was suicide, this is murder. whoever it is made it look like Mac threw himself to his death. "

"When was the last time someone was killed in this town"?

"That was 15years ago, that was likely.... "



"The case of Vicky, the little girl who was murdered..... "

"Yes exactly........ "

"Does the deceased has any living relative? "

"Yes a daughter who lives in Alaska. rivenisle town. and his mother "



"You call them up. I'm sending the body to the lab for autopsy to know to caused death. "

"Ok. I will make the call now..

Great start! Following you bumper to bumper

.......................................................................................................................................

Tasha cuddled deeper on the couch, her throat was dried from crying, she stretched her hands towards her desk and grabbed her journal. she documented everything that happened to her 15years ago. she remembered how she had felt a spark of spiritual pull the day Vicky was kidnapped.. it was as if she was in that cold room with her. she remembered hearing her cry out in fear. she remembered seeing through the killers eyes. remembered how Vicky cried out when the killer approached her. the killer had strucked her across her cheek. she watched as Vicky wrighted in pains.

she had ran to her grandma and pleaded with her to tell her dad and the police to look for her in old Sally's well.. but her grandma had told her to go to her room. that there was nothing like old Sally. that it was only a tale she told them to make them not go near the well...

she has pleaded effortlessly with her dad to look for her in the old well beside the church... but her dad had locked her up. she remembered watching the killer close his hands around Vicky's tiny neck and strangled her.

hours later Vicky was found dead inside the old well.

that night her dad had bundled her away from the town. with her grandma. he made it clear that she was not needed..

tears continued streaming down her cheeks as she recall that black night.

her phone rang.

"hello.. "



"hello. Rick grubber sleepy hollow sheriff. may I speak to miss gilmore"



"uhmmm.. am miss Gilmore ...how may I help you? "



"it's about your father miss.. emm"



"Natasha... call me Tasha instead.. "



"OK. Tasha. is about your father. we found him dead this morning under the bridge "

she froze. her dad is dead. how is that possible.

"hello. miss are you there? "



"yes... i will be on my way to sleepy hollow now.. "

she dropped the phone and sat down..... she never had the chance to reconcile with her father.. and now he is dead...

