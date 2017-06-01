₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,410 members, 3,606,930 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 08:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) (21222 Views)
Security Officer Shoots His Colleague Dead In Imo (Graphic Photo) / Pastor Shoots Colleague Dead In Osun / Thief "Emma-B" Burnt Alive In Warri (Graphic Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Martins98(m): 1:18pm
The fight against crime and criminality in Delta State got a boost on Monday, June 19 as a suspected armed robber shot dead his colleague simply identified as Obus along Ometan road in Warri at about 6am.
It was gathered that the deceased armed robber was shot by his colleague while exchanging gunfire with police after being chased by a combined patrol team from “B” Division.He was rushed by the police to the Warri Central Hospital for treatment where he gave up the ghost due to the injuries he sustained.
The police also recovered a locally made pistol and the victim’s tricycle from the suspect with Registration number PTN 739 QA(Delta State)
According to source, the suspect and three others had attacked, shot and injured a commercial tricycle operator, Paul Obidi before dispossessing him of his mobile phone, drivers license and other particulars with six thousand naira cash.
Narrating his ordeal at Warri Central Hospital, the victim, Paul Obidi said,” I left the house around 6am this morning and I carried one passenger along Cemetery Road when the armed robbers attacked me. They collected my license, particulars and 6,000 naira.”Contacted, the Divisional Police Officer, “B” Division in Warri, CSP Anieteh Eyoh declined comment, saying,” I’m not in the position to speak to you. Go and speak with the PPRO.”
More Pics @>>> http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/06/suspected-armed-robber-shoots-colleague.html
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by HeOrShe: 1:32pm
Robbery does not pay..
Cheap way to die... Just for N6000 and keke..
If I be ur papa I will even disown ur corpse.
FTC... I dedicate this post to EVANS for distinguishing himself from cheap crimes...
If u must do crime den do it the Evans way.
23 Likes
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by ZeroUnity: 1:38pm
He sent Him to Hell before he joins him... He is a brave guy...
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by madbuhari: 1:42pm
NPF and lies Tufiakwa nearly FTC ... those guys above me... hmmmmmm should I say shege
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:51pm
I have only 3 Questions.
1. How did the dead guy do his legs like that?
2.Why did the photographer ask the guy in the hospital to take this pose?
3. Why should I believe this blatant lie from the Nigerian Police?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by lofty900(m): 2:07pm
The pose of the guy on the hospital bed got me ROTFL
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by faseblex(f): 4:39pm
lalasticlala front page
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Noblesoul123: 6:40pm
Even armed robbers dey do accidental discharge?
Police, see wetin una teach una civilian colleagues?
See as the surviving robber pose for bed like model.
Abeg, shift make I laff.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Iamwrath: 6:40pm
wHYYYY?
Awon elebi , you die untop 6k , when your mate Evans dey collect Billions for one operation
My Ogun and all other dieties kill and destroy your dead body over and over again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by PROUDLYAFONJA1: 6:41pm
Na dem dem
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by okpismart: 6:41pm
good
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Adeoba10(m): 6:41pm
Nice move.... Some people will come online and say that Pastor Adeboye has prayed that Robbers will shot demself
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by otokx(m): 6:42pm
What happened to the dead man trousers?
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by vivianbelema(f): 6:43pm
Evil no dae pay na
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Koval12: 6:43pm
The guy on that hospital bed seems to be enjoying himself.
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by macaranta(m): 6:43pm
Imagine such fckery...
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by helphelp: 6:44pm
Good news
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by veacea: 6:44pm
Friendly fire amongst armed robber?
This one weak me walahi
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:45pm
Ah!
Robber kills fellow robber ...
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:45pm
them for kill themselves finish
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Thukzee01(m): 6:45pm
Who else did not understand the BEDPOSE
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by ngwababe: 6:45pm
Why the thief white na??
1 Like
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by eluquenson(m): 6:45pm
Hmm,,,,nairaland with bad bad stories daily
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Lexusgs430: 6:45pm
#SAYYESTOJUNGLEJUSTICE
Especially when they are killing themselves ....
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by ChairmanOfNCAN: 6:46pm
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Iloveafrica: 6:46pm
otokx:
2 Shares
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by oshe11(m): 6:47pm
Greedy fella....
Warri go alws b warri....
Well......
IF U NEEDED PROOF ABT OSIBANJO BEING NOTHING BT A MERE PICTURE IN THE PRESIDENCY, THE LATEST CHARADE ABT THE REMOVAL OF C.R.K IA THERE FOR ALL TO SEE.....
ABBA KYARI ABI HABA KWARA IS CALLING THE SHOTS WHILE OSI IS BUSY ON A FUTILE VISITATION LIKE HE DID TO NIGER DELTA
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Segadem(m): 6:47pm
madbuhari:u dhey there
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 6:47pm
he who live by gun shall die by gun.sorry you have a very painful rip
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:48pm
It's a good thing when robbers die believe me..it means one less robber or mugger to to worry about because from experience I know those guys can never change its deep in their DNA to hurt others
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by NubiLove(m): 6:48pm
confusion?
|Re: Armed Robber Shoots Colleague Dead In Warri (Graphic Photos) by 0955eb027(m): 6:48pm
This una lie no get part 2..
Where dem dey take skirt rob?
Ss1 Pupil Charged With Raping Co-tenant's 7-year-old Daughter / Principal Impregnates Student In Kogi / 23-year-old Student Stabbed To Death In Nasarawa State (Photo)
Viewing this topic: joransky4re(m), jvictor1, successman1234, Dinobenson, Isuachrist, roymary, Holywizard(m), bellville, Naijasimplenews, Emmyjb(m), ollah1, Odogwuskido(m), ukohajoe23, Lacoolmley, Damilare6293, elegantslayer(f), elniro, kunlesmiles(m), goldenval(m), Royzevic(m), dkt001(m), captainbell, Lummygold1, ouzo1(m), FTrebirth, mudolak(m), wale32, DEBJOCH1(m), yemlas(m), davimus(m), ogasnow, prinsam30(m), 4direct, kiltoko1(m), masxyz, MdRabx(m), Chuxjuliet(f), LisTim(m), BroZuma, smithsydny(m), Gigateem(m), nikz(f), tokz(m), Nigercorper(m), tealaw, adollyboy, xtremeTall(m), Childofaking, dj187, opobo007, Fineyoungboy, ikswiss, shewun001, kenny1313(m), Eseries(m), aumeehn, mykell56(m), Originalsly, LebanonCedars2(m), chytai(f), Davosukar(m), Brezz101, Alexk2(m), Jagabanmonerry, temiloluu(m), nwamehn, cartimor, phinedhe(f), kuljay, Tpain666, idugbe(m), Seanixking, CLEVABOY(m), Ewilonco, ohluwanome(m), vinceyinnovation(m), asid(m), NoRetreat(m), originally(m), Odegbami1(m), sparklebee, Theyveedo(m), ruke84(m), kadero, laruseh(m), collinsdera(m), momonny, zeezee007, Eroslee, Ziinno(f), Yazedo(m), shilefan2(m), Millz404(m), umarshehu58, petitejolie(f), oasisodeabey(m), veil, deedeedee1, lewalee(f), 9jawhite, bastian5050(m), BENARI, akosh005, kayfuture, Topshow2010(m), richestjozy(m), Orogelewa1(f), aliyumaza, Banjiplus, timibare, Fuby85(m), INTEGRITYA1(m), newacca, DNA07(f), loffyloffy, blaze7x(m), Taeewo(m), deanozone, oluwaseunla(m) and 220 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21