Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) (3828 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







As shared by a Facebook user, Sapele ...



Report reaching this platform has it that a four man kidnap gang tried to abduct the wife of Chief Thomas ereyitomi's, but unfortunately for them police intercepted them 3 escaped, while one was killed during exchange of fire with police at ajamoghan warri close to her shop. Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/20/robber-dies-during-exchange-of-gun-fire-with-police-at-ajamoghan-warri/ As shared by a Facebook user, Sapele ...

How are the mighty fallen......

just imagine his path of life 2 Likes

He must have been a poor shooter cos I can't imagine a pro shooter with pump action and double barrel in both hands being killed in a gun duel. 5 Likes

Strength to where now??

midehi2:

just imagine his path of life he's a waste of sperm he's a waste of sperm

Nothing kills more than greed for quick money..



Go and explain to God what u did with the time u spent on earth..

Youth should shun crime.. 1 Like 1 Share

Lesson to all kidnappers..................... or would be kidnappers .........

This one is vampire's brother

Is he in a better place too?

lofty900:

He must have been a poor shooter cos I can't imagine a pro shooter with pump action and double barrel in both hands being killed in a gun duel.





and what are you, a pro shooter and what are you, a pro shooter

chiooo...he Don play e role finish!!!

Don't be quick to judge...9ja police are bloody liars.



Dem fit kill innocent person put gun for him hand...



I hate 9ja police with passion.

nice one, crime dosnt pay









But y d two guns na??....na only d guy carry two guns abi others abandon one while running which is unlikely

lofty900:

He must have been a poor shooter cos I can't imagine a pro shooter with pump action and double barrel in both hands being killed in a gun duel. experienced shooter I see u sir experienced shooter I see u sir

lofty900:

He must have been a poor shooter cos I can't imagine a pro shooter with pump action and double barrel in both hands being killed in a gun duel.

pathetic..... ontop hw much na

ok

youngest85:

How are the mighty fallen......



He was never mighty He was never mighty

In all these deaths, I see individuals who are trying to find money to buy garri and cook egusi soup for themselves and family. Why are we killing the poor to protect the rich ? What the Bleep is going on ? Cant you all see ? That no body can carry arms and kill others except they have a need that they can't fulfill ?



How many can you kill ? How man prostitutes can you jail ? How many ritualistic can you kill ? How many area boys will you jail ? The frequency of crimes show that something is wrong in the system. Stop shooting and killing these people. They are hungry, battered and bleeped. They need our help. Stop the killing.

lofty900:

He must have been a poor shooter cos I can't imagine a pro shooter with pump action and double barrel in both hands being killed in a gun duel. You have spoken like a true criminal! You have spoken like a true criminal! 3 Likes

lofty900:

He must have been a poor shooter cos I can't imagine a pro shooter with pump action and double barrel in both hands being killed in a gun duel.

Maybe he is innocent...There is nothing those foools called police cannot do.



They killed my childhood friend and accused him of being a robber...somebody i know everything about..Somebody that cannot even hurt anybody..my main guy...



God will continue to punish the Nigeria Police. .Bastardss Maybe he is innocent...There is nothing those foools called police cannot do.They killed my childhood friend and accused him of being a robber...somebody i know everything about..Somebody that cannot even hurt anybody..my main guy...God will continue to punish the Nigeria Police. .Bastardss 1 Like

youngest85:

How are the mighty fallen...... He is not a mighty man. He is just a lost soul. A low-life, social misfit and scoundrel that needs to be dispensed with ASAP. He is not a mighty man. He is just a lost soul. A low-life, social misfit and scoundrel that needs to be dispensed with ASAP.

History happens to guide us unfortunately men never learn from history.

End of the road....

Ok

The guy must be DESPERADO OR COMMANDO to be able to handle two guns at once while shooting, meanwhile don't know if you thinking what am thinking, the police can decorate criminals sha 1 Like

lofty900:

He must have been a poor shooter cos I can't imagine a pro shooter with pump action and double barrel in both hands being killed in a gun duel.



Not when you are against men with Assault rifle Not when you are against men with Assault rifle 1 Like

Billyonaire:

In all these deaths, I see individuals who are trying to find money to buy garri and cook egusi soup for themselves and family. Why are we killing the poor to protect the rich ? What the Bleep is going on ? Cant you all see ? That no body can carry arms and kill others except they have a need that they can't fulfill ?



How many can you kill ? How man prostitutes can you jail ? How many ritualistic can you kill ? How many area boys will you jail ? The frequency of crimes shows that something is wrong in the system. Stop shooting and killing these people. They are hungry, battered and bleeped. They need our help. Stop the killing.

Hunger in Nigeria is no longer a joking stuff. Hunger in Nigeria is no longer a joking stuff.

lofty900:

He must have been a poor shooter cos I can't imagine a pro shooter with pump action and double barrel in both hands being killed in a gun duel. No one is faster than a bullet. No one is faster than a bullet.

Bastard IDIOT