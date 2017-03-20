₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:54pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/20/robber-dies-during-exchange-of-gun-fire-with-police-at-ajamoghan-warri/
As shared by a Facebook user, Sapele ...
Report reaching this platform has it that a four man kidnap gang tried to abduct the wife of Chief Thomas ereyitomi's, but unfortunately for them police intercepted them 3 escaped, while one was killed during exchange of fire with police at ajamoghan warri close to her shop.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by youngest85(m): 4:55pm
How are the mighty fallen......
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by midehi2(f): 4:57pm
just imagine his path of life
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by lofty900(m): 5:00pm
He must have been a poor shooter cos I can't imagine a pro shooter with pump action and double barrel in both hands being killed in a gun duel.
5 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by NKFOODVERIETIES(f): 5:01pm
Strength to where now??
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by lofty900(m): 5:02pm
midehi2:he's a waste of sperm
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 5:22pm
Nothing kills more than greed for quick money..
Go and explain to God what u did with the time u spent on earth..
Youth should shun crime..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by Lexusgs430: 5:22pm
Lesson to all kidnappers..................... or would be kidnappers .........
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by onciara54(f): 5:23pm
This one is vampire's brother
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:24pm
Is he in a better place too?
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by hammer2010(m): 5:24pm
lofty900:
and what are you, a pro shooter
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by sheDD(m): 5:24pm
chiooo...he Don play e role finish!!!
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by DLondonboiy: 5:24pm
Don't be quick to judge...9ja police are bloody liars.
Dem fit kill innocent person put gun for him hand...
I hate 9ja police with passion.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by lustychima: 5:24pm
nice one, crime dosnt pay
But y d two guns na??....na only d guy carry two guns abi others abandon one while running which is unlikely
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by chuks34(m): 5:24pm
lofty900:experienced shooter I see u sir
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by hammer2010(m): 5:24pm
lofty900:
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by Sabadon(m): 5:24pm
pathetic..... ontop hw much na
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by sotall(m): 5:25pm
ok
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 5:25pm
youngest85:
He was never mighty
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by Billyonaire: 5:26pm
In all these deaths, I see individuals who are trying to find money to buy garri and cook egusi soup for themselves and family. Why are we killing the poor to protect the rich ? What the Bleep is going on ? Cant you all see ? That no body can carry arms and kill others except they have a need that they can't fulfill ?
How many can you kill ? How man prostitutes can you jail ? How many ritualistic can you kill ? How many area boys will you jail ? The frequency of crimes show that something is wrong in the system. Stop shooting and killing these people. They are hungry, battered and bleeped. They need our help. Stop the killing.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by Namdeenero(m): 5:26pm
lofty900:You have spoken like a true criminal!
3 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by DLondonboiy: 5:27pm
lofty900:
Maybe he is innocent...There is nothing those foools called police cannot do.
They killed my childhood friend and accused him of being a robber...somebody i know everything about..Somebody that cannot even hurt anybody..my main guy...
God will continue to punish the Nigeria Police. .Bastardss
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by sunbilor(m): 5:27pm
youngest85:He is not a mighty man. He is just a lost soul. A low-life, social misfit and scoundrel that needs to be dispensed with ASAP.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by balancediet(m): 5:27pm
History happens to guide us unfortunately men never learn from history.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by Larryfest(m): 5:27pm
End of the road....
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by sakalisis(m): 5:27pm
Ok
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 5:27pm
The guy must be DESPERADO OR COMMANDO to be able to handle two guns at once while shooting, meanwhile don't know if you thinking what am thinking, the police can decorate criminals sha
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by akereconfi: 5:28pm
lofty900:
Not when you are against men with Assault rifle
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by DLondonboiy: 5:28pm
Billyonaire:
Hunger in Nigeria is no longer a joking stuff.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by tdayof(m): 5:28pm
lofty900:No one is faster than a bullet.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by kason(m): 5:28pm
Bastard IDIOT
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead By Policemen At Ajamoghan, Warri (Graphic Photos) by moendowed(m): 5:28pm
Kidnappers always trying to kidnap members of Thomas family, some years ago his son was kidnapped also...... May God protect him and his family.
