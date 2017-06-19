₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,353 members, 3,606,687 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity (6780 Views)
Senator Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria's Progress, Unity / Western Powers Blocking Nigeria’s Power Solution – Adeosun / Buhari Lists 10 Challenges Waiting For Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Obaiyski(m): 3:26pm
Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has listed 10 factors he said were working against the unity and progress of Nigeria.
The lawmaker listed the factors as follows:
1.Dependence on one major source of revenue from a section of a country, which logically profiles and categorises other sections as parasitic.
2.Fading memory of the tragedy of secession and war: Lost lessons of history.
3.Manipulation of sectional, religious and ethnic sentiments and sensibilities of Nigerians by the political class.
4.The slow death of the nationalistic and patriotic spirit in the hearts and minds of Nigerians, evidenced with the perennial indifference to October 1st Independence Day celebrations.
5.A succession of failed governments, economic paralyses and widening gulf between the have and the have nots.
Federal government to supply 3 million prepaid meters to Nigerians – Fashola
6.The rise of a new restive and angry generation without value for, interest in or sense of history.
7.Retention of a national political and socio economic culture which emphasises on sharing of national cake as against the baking of national cake. A bogus federal structure of largesse.
8.Deliberate or negligent suffocation of institutions established to promote national unity e.g. NYSC, Federal Government Colleges, etc.
9.Narcissistic and forlorn ideas and fantasy of chauvinists and ethnic champions dreaming of carving out mini nations along tribal lines.
10.Inequities of a pyramid economic structure; a rich few over a poor many.
Meanwhile, Sani has advocated for an ad-hoc Committee that would address agitations of various groups in Nigeria.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/19/senator-shehu-sani-lists-10-factors-blocking-nigerias-progress-unity/
8 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by dodelight(m): 3:33pm
11. Ineffective, parochial, sentiment driven legislature
12. Ineffectual, Foot-dragging Executive
15 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by mars123(m): 3:54pm
All these ones join but mostly, failure to practice true federalism and control of individual resources. It would go a long way to fast track our development.
Who then like can use his IGR to import grass from the moon to feed cows or fly pilgrims to mecca or give everything to militants. That time, it won't concern anybody.
Overall, we just need to amend our archaic constitution.
6 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by okoyemekun: 4:12pm
I believe in the restructuring of Nigeria, only a non patriot will desire this contraption to continue in this form.
With youth employment increasing,revenue decreasing, and all the power centralized, you don't need to wait for yearly predictions to know this country is heading for destruction.
Government must be bold to decentralize power,move everything away from the center.
We have centralized power generation,oil exploration,solid mineral exploration,railway licensing,even telecommunication license,approval to set up a university,polytechnic and even own a radio and television station and so many other things too long to mention. Now is the time to move forward and give power where it is needed to kick start the development of this country.
If you desire to verify your 3rd party account like okpay.com,cubits.com, and other online paying account and have issues,contact okoyemekun on 08118059298
2 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by TrueSenator(m): 4:24pm
Nigeria is indeed ripe for a crucial conversation in order to metamorphose to the next stage of nationhood.....
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by planetx13: 4:31pm
He 'deliberately ' forgot to mention the National assembly
Meanwhile
Our family is looking to sell our large expanse of land in delta State (683 hectares). All documents are available and original copies. ( C of O, survey plan, deed of conveyance). Willing to sell in parts and also open to partnership. You can ask your questions or callll 0.9.0.8.0.9.5.0.2.1.4 , 0.8.1.2.6.9.3.9.6.8.7
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by DollarAngel(m): 4:31pm
TO ME
1. FULANI
2.HAUSA
3.MUSLIM
4. AND THE REST
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by MrOwonikoko: 4:31pm
To comment weak me biko
3 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Chikelue2000(m): 4:32pm
Number for me is Islam
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by DatLagboi: 4:32pm
brunofarad:i just weak
Need a website/blog or an ecommerce store?
Contact 2kconcepts today
Numbers are in the signature
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by ibkayee(f): 4:32pm
An honest government
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by calberian: 4:32pm
Na so
We know so much about the problem.
What is needed is the solution.
We want to see a list of solutions to these problems. And then, the will and action to back up these solutions with execution.
I mean, if we go back to nairaland archives from a decade ago, I bet we'll find similar collations on problems without preferring of solutions.
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Odingo1: 4:33pm
Nonsense, let there be equality in all regions, continuous marginalization of a section of a country is course of all the problem in Nigeria.
Build infrastructures in all the regions in Nigeria,involve all in nation building.
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Quaba: 4:33pm
Ok
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by free2ryhme: 4:33pm
mstchew
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Chikelue2000(m): 4:33pm
DollarAngel:u just nailed it
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by chemicalDisease: 4:33pm
Number 12 Buhari.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by brunofarad(m): 4:33pm
Do we need to be recolonized again? Nigeria is falling apart.
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Miraxzeebility(m): 4:33pm
Factors hindering Nigeria's progress:
1) Chief Olusegun Obasanjo
2) General Muhammadu Buhari(sai Baba)
3) and all Old baboons savaging our resources and opportunities including Tinubu , sarki and Ekwermadu
To all the looters:
1)in my father's tongue : OLeburuko
2)in my mum's tongue ; Ekwensu bu una father
3)in my most fluent tongue: kowa de kowa buru ubanku
2 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Bratking(m): 4:34pm
Nna mehn..too much grammar. I didn't understand a single thing
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Tenim47(m): 4:34pm
DollarAngel:aside u, no one is a fool
4 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Ryannn(m): 4:35pm
Add
Some tribes or people feeling more superior than others for whatever reason be it natural resource, land mass or business acumen or education
Lack of respect for our differences
Dumb politicians
Unequal playing level for all and sundry
No reward for hard work
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by imstrong1: 4:35pm
The only senator that makes true common sense
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Jaytecq(m): 4:36pm
For Christ sake even sucklings knows the problem we are facing..... the point is... What are you doing about it?
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by poss77: 4:36pm
Shey u Sabi the next president
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by ivolt: 4:36pm
Sanni got it wrong.
the first on the list should be the enslavement of Nigerian minds using Religion and Superstitious fears.
2 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Edu3Again: 4:37pm
Alhaji Shehu San
the North is being carried by the South and yet the North gets the best things.
Look at the budget the SS&SE give 9ja 90% of it's budget.
Yet get back only 14%
EQUALITYBREAK DOWN OF 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET AS ALLOCATED by Regions.
North Central N209 Billion
North West. N73.7 Billion.
South West. N48.97 Billion.
North East. N46.69 Billion.
South South. N35.31 Billion.
South East. N28.22 Billion.
Just North Central alone has more than the whole South South, South East & even the South West put together.
The South has the highest cut off marks,
yet we get the least oppositions.
The North has always hated us before the civil war.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y1Zpk4DrlA
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by RRhrry: 4:37pm
Crazy politicians everywhere
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by ZorGBUooeh: 4:38pm
This agbaya shuld leave grammer..FG should treat evry region equal..Simple
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by Abfinest007(m): 4:38pm
u very correct sir don't worry I will dash you buhari eye glass bcus he have it and can't see with it
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by chi54inno54(m): 4:40pm
He made some valid points tho
|Re: Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity by BEATDABOOKIES: 4:40pm
Blame Nzeogu And Aguyi Ironsi Not Ojukwu For The Nigerian Civil War. / 'Sunday Oliseh Insulted My Late Mum Before Stripping Me Of My Captaincy':Enyeama / Six-day Power-Outage Cripples Businesses In Ondo Town
Viewing this topic: Drkar, knowledgeable, ebixy(m), tifany89(m), gleaf, Sharu001, cenaboy(m), muchkay(m), slimzyguy(m), Eagleword14(f), berryPee(m), Bzle(m), Taryehmiseh(m), NaMe4, Dereformer(m), bay30, slendxy, agulion, EROMS38(m), oludarekehinde(m), sulaimon22, abdulq001(m), simplexity(m), Agbaletu, Akwaudene87(m), ifycoly, realone2012, heinrichy(m), nifty, TimAllen, Papasmal(m), Cuntslayer, Thedruggist, miazadavid(m), mztakayswitch3(m), chixjoe4all(m), HughWilliams, mamoostella, centboy123456(m), Noble11(m), donborg(m), planetuzor(m), slowice(m), tochukwu75(m), Khenfshore and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18