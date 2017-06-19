Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shehu Sani Lists 10 Factors Blocking Nigeria’s Progress, Unity (6780 Views)

The lawmaker listed the factors as follows:



1.Dependence on one major source of revenue from a section of a country, which logically profiles and categorises other sections as parasitic.



2.Fading memory of the tragedy of secession and war: Lost lessons of history.



3.Manipulation of sectional, religious and ethnic sentiments and sensibilities of Nigerians by the political class.



4.The slow death of the nationalistic and patriotic spirit in the hearts and minds of Nigerians, evidenced with the perennial indifference to October 1st Independence Day celebrations.



5.A succession of failed governments, economic paralyses and widening gulf between the have and the have nots.



6.The rise of a new restive and angry generation without value for, interest in or sense of history.



7.Retention of a national political and socio economic culture which emphasises on sharing of national cake as against the baking of national cake. A bogus federal structure of largesse.



8.Deliberate or negligent suffocation of institutions established to promote national unity e.g. NYSC, Federal Government Colleges, etc.



9.Narcissistic and forlorn ideas and fantasy of chauvinists and ethnic champions dreaming of carving out mini nations along tribal lines.



10.Inequities of a pyramid economic structure; a rich few over a poor many.



Meanwhile, Sani has advocated for an ad-hoc Committee that would address agitations of various groups in Nigeria.



11. Ineffective, parochial, sentiment driven legislature

12. Ineffectual, Foot-dragging Executive 15 Likes

All these ones join but mostly, failure to practice true federalism and control of individual resources. It would go a long way to fast track our development.



Who then like can use his IGR to import grass from the moon to feed cows or fly pilgrims to mecca or give everything to militants. That time, it won't concern anybody.



Overall, we just need to amend our archaic constitution. 6 Likes

I believe in the restructuring of Nigeria, only a non patriot will desire this contraption to continue in this form.



With youth employment increasing,revenue decreasing, and all the power centralized, you don't need to wait for yearly predictions to know this country is heading for destruction.



Government must be bold to decentralize power,move everything away from the center.



We have centralized power generation,oil exploration,solid mineral exploration,railway licensing,even telecommunication license,approval to set up a university,polytechnic and even own a radio and television station and so many other things too long to mention. Now is the time to move forward and give power where it is needed to kick start the development of this country.

















Nigeria is indeed ripe for a crucial conversation in order to metamorphose to the next stage of nationhood.....





Meanwhile



TO ME

1. FULANI

2.HAUSA

3.MUSLIM

4. AND THE REST 6 Likes 1 Share

To comment weak me biko 3 Likes

Number for me is Islam 3 Likes 2 Shares

brunofarad:

Do we need to be recolonized again? Nigeria is falling apart. i just weak



An honest government

Na so



We know so much about the problem.



What is needed is the solution.



We want to see a list of solutions to these problems. And then, the will and action to back up these solutions with execution.



I mean, if we go back to nairaland archives from a decade ago, I bet we'll find similar collations on problems without preferring of solutions. 1 Like

Nonsense, let there be equality in all regions, continuous marginalization of a section of a country is course of all the problem in Nigeria.

Build infrastructures in all the regions in Nigeria,involve all in nation building. 1 Like

Ok

mstchew

DollarAngel:

TO ME 1. FULANI 2.HAUSA 3.MUSLIM 4. AND THE REST u just nailed it u just nailed it 4 Likes 3 Shares

Number 12 Buhari. 3 Likes 1 Share

Do we need to be recolonized again? Nigeria is falling apart.

Factors hindering Nigeria's progress:



1) Chief Olusegun Obasanjo



2) General Muhammadu Buhari(sai Baba)



3) and all Old baboons savaging our resources and opportunities including Tinubu , sarki and Ekwermadu



To all the looters:



1)in my father's tongue : OLeburuko



2)in my mum's tongue ; Ekwensu bu una father



3)in my most fluent tongue: kowa de kowa buru ubanku 2 Likes

Nna mehn..too much grammar. I didn't understand a single thing

DollarAngel:

TO ME 1. FULANI 2.HAUSA 3.MUSLIM 4. AND THE REST aside u, no one is a fool aside u, no one is a fool 4 Likes

Add

Some tribes or people feeling more superior than others for whatever reason be it natural resource, land mass or business acumen or education

Lack of respect for our differences

Dumb politicians

Unequal playing level for all and sundry

No reward for hard work 1 Like

The only senator that makes true common sense

For Christ sake even sucklings knows the problem we are facing..... the point is... What are you doing about it?

Shey u Sabi the next president

Sanni got it wrong.

the first on the list should be the enslavement of Nigerian minds using Religion and Superstitious fears. 2 Likes





the North is being carried by the South and yet the North gets the best things.

Look at the budget the SS&SE give 9ja 90% of it's budget.

Yet get back only 14%



EQUALITYBREAK DOWN OF 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET AS ALLOCATED by Regions.



North Central N209 Billion



North West. N73.7 Billion.



South West. N48.97 Billion.



North East. N46.69 Billion.



South South. N35.31 Billion.



South East. N28.22 Billion.



Just North Central alone has more than the whole South South, South East & even the South West put together.



The South has the highest cut off marks,

yet we get the least oppositions.











The North has always hated us before the civil war.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y1Zpk4DrlA Alhaji Shehu Santhe North is being carried by the South and yet the North gets the best things.Look at the budget the SS&SE give 9ja 90% of it's budget.Yet get back only 14%North Central N209 BillionNorth West. N73.7 Billion.South West. N48.97 Billion.North East. N46.69 Billion. 6 Likes 1 Share

Crazy politicians everywhere

This agbaya shuld leave grammer..FG should treat evry region equal..Simple 1 Like

u very correct sir don't worry I will dash you buhari eye glass bcus he have it and can't see with it