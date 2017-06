Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Single Mum Dresses Up Like A Man To Celebrate Father's Day (Photos) (13430 Views)

she wrote



"Happy Father's Day to all the single mum out there God bless us".



Facebook user, Ebere Amalaha who is a single mum, dressed up like a man to celebrate Fathers Day which was yesterday June 18th. Posting these photo of herself dressed in a male attire,





Quite creative and she's very beautiful...

Fine lady 1 Like

lalasticlala, ijebabe, mynd44 are you sure this is not a man? are you sure this is not a man?

Tonto has started a revulsion inducing trend... 12 Likes

Seen

Woman like Tonto.

Buhari 10 Likes 1 Share

Tonto Dike your reward is in heaven. 4 Likes





Hmm. . .no turn woman jo

Nice one

Unnecessary... 4 Likes

Tonto don dey give una mind ab 1 Like

This is interesting.

I just weak for some folks

Hmmmm.

eyinjuege:

Unnecessary... Abi! Abi! 2 Likes

I love Tonto'I dressing code for father's day.

hmm

devil just want to use women to reduce and kill the usefulness of a man specie .



i no blame them, na the same devil first use the useless men too...





mean while...





sheck my siggy (ibadan intonation) 1 Like

u sure say dis wan no get d!ck so?

See wetin Tonto dike don cause

he is beautiful

Shey una dey see wetin Tonto cos.....?









Lesbian spirit dey on her own ooo, bt dis one dey seduce am.



Wen d spirit enta her bodi nw she go turn her future husband to be wifeless.....







Making d poor man to cook on his own n have no LEGAL PUNNNY

Hahaha





In Nigeria, when a woman does not have a man, she automatically becomes a feminist...and try to deceive other foolish girls to believe that men are dispensable.



I honestly wanted to call this deluded girl, mother of a bastàrd but I changed my mind.





I'd just call her a narcissistic failure. In Nigeria, when a woman does not have a man, she automatically becomes a feminist...and try to deceive other foolish girls to believe that men are dispensable.I honestly wanted to call this deluded girl, mother of a bastàrd but I changed my mind.I'd just call her a narcissistic failure. 10 Likes 1 Share

oh my god,, dis is madness 1 Like 1 Share

Pretty kul

Copy cat..My Gel tonto dike don teach una.

Eyyah!