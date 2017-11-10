₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by NEHLIVE: 4:00pm
This photo of a mom name Tia Becca wearing lingerie for a family photo-shoot has gone viral. Tia seeks to communicate that though that the job of a mom can be very chaotic, but she still looks good despite the challenge that comes with her being a mom of four.
Infact Tia is a different kind of mom because a peep around her page shows her sharing different photos of herself in explicit dresses and also refers to herself as MILF.
For those of you who may not understand the meaning of MILF, ask your big uncles and aunties. Bye! See full photo below
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by NEHLIVE: 4:01pm
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by eezeribe(m): 4:05pm
Four kids from four different men...
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by Kenzico(m): 4:23pm
She looks more like a nanny than a mom to me
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by Queenbeee(f): 4:23pm
She's advertising her business
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by DanseMacabre(m): 4:37pm
Don't know about y'all, but I'm just visualising giving her doggy in that position.
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by lefulefu(m): 4:38pm
chibabe259 come and see oo
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by Rokia2(f): 4:40pm
DanseMacabre:
WAKE UP!!!
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by lefulefu(m): 4:42pm
DanseMacabre:
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by chibabe259(f): 4:43pm
lefulefu:
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by lefulefu(m): 4:44pm
[quote author=chibabe259 post=62255204][/quote]
haha
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by DanseMacabre(m): 4:49pm
Rokia2:Don't worry babe, she gat nothing on you.
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by DanseMacabre(m): 4:51pm
lefulefu:Carry one Benylin for my head bros.
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by BiggerPRICK1(m): 5:03pm
I love MILF's...
She looks good and sexy
Trying 69 with her will bless my soul...
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by Hewrittes: 9:35pm
Still hot
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by Lakebeyin: 9:35pm
mother of 4 and she still looks this amazing God is awesome
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by BruncleZuma: 9:35pm
Too much information!
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by fortunechy(m): 9:35pm
when u have slay queen as a mother
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by lelvin(m): 9:36pm
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by GeoOla25(m): 9:36pm
awonwerey
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by bionixs: 9:36pm
NEHLIVE:chei! These kids no get mama o!
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by freeman95(m): 9:37pm
How much I love milfs!!
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by bettercreature(m): 9:37pm
Who are you to judge this lady.She is swimming in money
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by freeman95(m): 9:38pm
bionixs:
Wetin she deh provide for them I pray make u fit offer your pikin
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by biafranrealson: 9:38pm
who took the picture?
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by freeman95(m): 9:38pm
Queenbeee:
Which business
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by pweeryambre: 9:39pm
All you guys are hypocrites, if its a Nigerian lady now you people be shouting olosho and stuffs...
Anyway there are lots of black girls with numerous kids from different baby daddies, like its a way of life for them or something.
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by TEAMvido(m): 9:39pm
second hand .....
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by zurielsam(m): 9:39pm
wont be surprise if her daughters grow up to be a potential olosho
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by babadey(m): 9:39pm
That man who invented camera, may he not be smiling wherever he is!
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by lollmaolol: 9:41pm
MILF?
|Re: Slaying In Chaos! Mom Dresses Up In Lingerie With Her 4 Demanding Kids by Iampryde(m): 9:43pm
For her its cool to go Unclad infront of her kids Well... I see future strippers & a love-vendor
