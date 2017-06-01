Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) (24452 Views)

Business activities have reportedly been shut down as a result of the flood which has taken over almost every area in Lekki.



This is the current state of Lekki Phase one after a heavy downpour in Lagos state today. According to reports, the rain which started early this morning has caused a traffic congestion on some parts of the Lekki/Epe Expressway. Business activities have reportedly been shut down as a result of the flood which has taken over almost every area in Lekki.

Lekki is not well planed



I said it from the onset

River Lekki

It is as though we are determined to be foolish in this country.



Draining Lagos is not complicated.



These problems have solutions! The trouble is that if things worked in Nigeria, the politicians and administrators would only have their salaries to take home



No more overbloated contracts and 60/40 kickbacks!

One day water would come back to take what belongs to her

No more bloated repeatedly awarded conytacts, no more chuwa chuwa

Lekki so overrated. Even some mainland local areas have better infrastructure. 11 Likes

What I see is that poor woman (food vendor) by the road side who may have to go home without any sale for the day

water island, stingy rich people do drainage even ikorodu get hope 2 Likes

That's almost the size of Omambala river.



Afonja be doing as if they are flawless.



See how they will be dodging this thread

when are we going to get things right.....

Nature's a respecter of no soul or gadget, see how the water dey intimidate that muscle.



I hear say canoe making na serious buisness for that side now.

That portion has always been like that for years and every small rain makes it fill up , it will clear up in hours as it drains into the spillway right across the road there



Please What is Lekki? Is it another name for Lake Chad??





Helicopter for hire...

See Big men area



Sai ambode

Sai lie Muhammed

Sai lekki



Keeping on shouting sai till nigerian government start canoe importation.....



Sai baba! Sai ambode Sai lie Muhammed Sai lekki Keeping on shouting sai till nigerian government start canoe importation..... Who will fish with me at lekki lekkii

DEM LEKKI OOOOOO......LOL 1 Like

River Lekki.

After spending several millions to acquire a property in Lekki, one has to put up with this everytime it rains?

who lekki help

Just imagine!!

una ehn 1 Like

I'm not surprised. Those who planned Lekki didn't do there home works well

What other planning can be done to a coastal area of such? Flooding of such happens in any coastal area of such all over the world once there is heavy downpour.



Geohazards such as this be fully investigated.

Drainages should be re-inspected & waste disposal management reviewed. 1 Like

Lol@who/what is lekki?