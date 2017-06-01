₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,826,004 members, 3,608,725 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 04:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) (24452 Views)
Victoria Island Garden City Flooded After Hours Of Rainfall In Lagos Today (Pics / Satellite Town Road Lagos Flooded After Heavy Rainfall Today / Gafaru Street In Lagos Flooded After A 12 Hour Rainfall (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by Ajasco222: 1:00pm
This is the current state of Lekki Phase one after a heavy downpour in Lagos state today. According to reports, the rain which started early this morning has caused a traffic congestion on some parts of the Lekki/Epe Expressway.
Business activities have reportedly been shut down as a result of the flood which has taken over almost every area in Lekki.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/06/see-state-of-lekki-after-heavy-rainfall.html
1 Share
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by sarrki(m): 1:01pm
Lekki is not well planed
I said it from the onset
24 Likes
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:04pm
River Lekki
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by three: 1:04pm
It is as though we are determined to be foolish in this country.
Draining Lagos is not complicated.
These problems have solutions! The trouble is that if things worked in Nigeria, the politicians and administrators would only have their salaries to take home
No more overbloated contracts and 60/40 kickbacks!
88 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 1:04pm
One day water would come back to take what belongs to her
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by three: 1:05pm
It is as though we are determined to be foolish in this country.
Draining Lagos is not complicated.
These problems have solutions! The trouble is that if things worked in Nigeria, the politicians and administrators would only have their salaries to take home
No more bloated repeatedly awarded conytacts, no more chuwa chuwa
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by Omoluabi16: 1:07pm
Lekki so overrated. Even some mainland local areas have better infrastructure.
11 Likes
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 1:07pm
What I see is that poor woman (food vendor) by the road side who may have to go home without any sale for the day
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by sod09(m): 1:09pm
water island, stingy rich people do drainage even ikorodu get hope
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by alcmene: 1:12pm
That's almost the size of Omambala river.
Afonja be doing as if they are flawless.
See how they will be dodging this thread
85 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 1:14pm
when are we going to get things right.....
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by waxxydude: 1:21pm
Nature's a respecter of no soul or gadget, see how the water dey intimidate that muscle.
I hear say canoe making na serious buisness for that side now.
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 1:32pm
That portion has always been like that for years and every small rain makes it fill up , it will clear up in hours as it drains into the spillway right across the road there
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by FrankFrenzy(m): 1:34pm
Please What is Lekki?
Is it another name for Lake Chad??
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by BroZuma: 2:10pm
Helicopter for hire...
7 Likes
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by man4power(m): 2:10pm
See Big men area
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by marooh(m): 2:11pm
Sai baba!
Sai ambode
Sai lie Muhammed
Sai lekki
Keeping on shouting sai till nigerian government start canoe importation.....
Who will fish with me at lekki lekkii
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by SIMPLYHAMPERS: 2:11pm
DEM LEKKI OOOOOO......LOL
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by Ekakamba: 2:12pm
River Lekki.
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by jjjjj2017: 2:12pm
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 2:12pm
After spending several millions to acquire a property in Lekki, one has to put up with this every time it rains?
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 2:12pm
who lekki help
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:12pm
Just imagine!!
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by Jackpat: 2:12pm
una ehn
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by curiositymaster: 2:12pm
I'm not surprised. Those who planned Lekki didn't do there home works well
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by 0b10010011: 2:13pm
sarrki:
What other planning can be done to a coastal area of such? Flooding of such happens in any coastal area of such all over the world once there is heavy downpour.
3 Likes
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 2:13pm
D rain dat fell today
please was it sent
dat rain no be here oo
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 2:13pm
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 2:13pm
Geohazards such as this be fully investigated.
Drainages should be re-inspected & waste disposal management reviewed.
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by dayleke(m): 2:13pm
Lol@who/what is lekki?
|Re: Lekki Flooded After A Heavy Rainfall In Lagos State Today (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 2:14pm
pyyxxaro:
Lol. I concur. I stay in lekki but to be very frank lekki is overrated. Op u haven't seen anything, go down to the almighty VGC and see how messed the environment is now.
5 Likes
Locating Nigeria's Four Topmost Offices In One Area Untenable - Uduaghan / Saraki, Other Senators Avoid Main NASS Gate As #occupynass Protests Grow In Numb / Yoruba Language Used To Welcome Dignitaries At The Africa-France Summit (Photo)
Viewing this topic: Kompressor, Mufasa27(m), Sebastine1994, trippleKAY(m), Paulugo(m), Jojone, topeorekoy(m), seuncyrus(m), Osanebi007, kunletoks(m), daresimon(m), superboi(m), Keenysbojan(m), lycann(m), joesir, Awoo88, emmy994, noble71(m), phocuyelu, bunmiannie(f), WhiskeyTangoFox, datibo1111, cossyjay, matrix4(m), martyns303(m), Kelluckom, szen(m), nifty, Monsieur35(m), stanech, Vivos, Lagusta(m), Emaprince, gebulinks, cnwamo(m), josepacified, boljamogun, jaykay68, Bellizhamzy, Bash10(m), midastouch, trychris, wittyz20(m), Ajebaba(m), peterkul(m), Osunkwor(m), obynzo, NelsonNeo(m), igwedubai2(m), benn94(m), opal4real(m), chibuzorAbia, LiberaDeus, Kevylex(m), Newmanluckyman(m), beegs(m), Joebas and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12