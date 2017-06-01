₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me'
Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by emefav: 1:08pm
Our comic rapper and lawyer, Folarin Falana, a.k.a Falz the bad guy, has revealed he’s still single because finding true love has been hard for him.
The rapper who interviewed by HipTV said, the girls he has been meeting just want to come close to him because of what they want to get from him.
Here’s what he said;
“You see, when it comes to the issue of having a girlfriend or heartthrob, it is difficult, because naturally nowadays what we see on social media or in real life are girls that just want to come close to you because of what they want to get from me.
They are not girls that appreciate you for what you really have, and that is what I’m searching for. But it’s difficult to find; the ladies that come close to me tell me that they want to record a snap chat video, they want to post a picture with me online and all that, they want to exploit my celebrity status to become popular.
I’m looking for someone that truly and genuinely has true feelings for me; as I am like this it is very difficult and I’m still searching.”
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/finding-true-love-hard-falz.html
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by midehi2(f): 2:14pm
Just go back to your good girl when you had nothing, let her enjoy your fame with you.
Babes, sometimes struggle with that potential guy who had nothing, because when he is made, he will respect and cherish you to the chore...even if he dey look other temptation clapping asses outside, you remain hm padi for life
5 Likes
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by man4power(m): 2:14pm
This is what happens when one has made it.
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by littlewonders: 2:14pm
Okay
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Chiefly(m): 2:14pm
On a long thing niggi
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by pretty2288: 2:14pm
Its simi not ur tru love
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by awonwerey: 2:14pm
4 Likes
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by sexyjuly(f): 2:14pm
i feel for him though,buh putting it in prayer would go a long way to help him.wishing him all d best
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by mumuguyman(m): 2:14pm
Story!
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by IgboticGirl(f): 2:14pm
mtcheeewwww
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Ciscoboss3: 2:15pm
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Ericaikince(m): 2:15pm
if wife is hard.. Baby mama won't be
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by wantagon1: 2:15pm
True talk d Bad guy. There are many women, but only few wives
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Osanebi007: 2:15pm
Ehen ??
1 Like
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by magoo10: 2:15pm
Goodluck to your search bro,you will get one someday .not easy for a celebrity like you though ,just enjoy your fame while it last
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by kayjasper(f): 2:15pm
Pele
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Mbamifeanyi(m): 2:15pm
I love dis guy....dat is y his story will always make fp.....
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Loba19: 2:15pm
That's why u be Falz... Bad guy
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by adeshinacute(m): 2:15pm
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Cyriljames113: 2:16pm
You that you have many slay queen how would you get on so easily
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by GMan650(m): 2:16pm
Mmm
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by tboks(m): 2:16pm
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by toyinjimoh(m): 2:16pm
true talk, same is happening to me
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by demiladeesther(f): 2:16pm
[/quote] don't worry ur own girl dt will take u for whom u re will soon locate u by fire
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Victornezzar(m): 2:16pm
Ericaikince:He's not dat type of guy
wen matured men speak....u know
1 Like
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Evablizin(f): 2:16pm
Ok true love i beg you please find Falz where ever he is right now like flash pass him not by Amen
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Naturalobserver(m): 2:16pm
All the best things in life are free
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by ElizaVeta(f): 2:17pm
I thought they said Chidinma is now his gf.... Bloggers nawa o
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by beautiful232(f): 2:17pm
meanwhile some heartless jobless fuckboys will find true love but joke around with the girl..
this life ehhh.falz May you find true love...
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Sleyanya1(m): 2:17pm
Meaning you had no true female friend zones from colleagues you met during your study days.
It is always difficult finding true love when you already smell of success especially when you're a celebrity.
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Shawlambivert(m): 2:17pm
OK well done sir
|Re: Falz: 'Finding True Love Has Been Hard For Me' by Olao39sup(m): 2:18pm
