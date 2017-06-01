



The rapper who interviewed by HipTV said, the girls he has been meeting just want to come close to him because of what they want to get from him.



Here’s what he said;



“You see, when it comes to the issue of having a girlfriend or heartthrob, it is difficult, because naturally nowadays what we see on social media or in real life are girls that just want to come close to you because of what they want to get from me.



They are not girls that appreciate you for what you really have, and that is what I’m searching for. But it’s difficult to find; the ladies that come close to me tell me that they want to record a snap chat video, they want to post a picture with me online and all that, they want to exploit my celebrity status to become popular.

I’m looking for someone that truly and genuinely has true feelings for me; as I am like this it is very difficult and I’m still searching.”



